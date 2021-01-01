« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15840 on: Today at 03:19:50 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:12:02 pm
Michael Edwards says hello.

Yeah exactly
Which of his underlying metrics do you think he wont rate?


Agent99

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15841 on: Today at 03:21:28 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:19:50 pm
Yeah exactly
Which of his underlying metrics do you think he wont rate?
Goals scored maybe?
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15842 on: Today at 03:27:37 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:21:28 pm
Goals scored maybe?

As stated per 90 its .54

We're just going round and round and round and round in circles at this point.

I can't even be bothered from this point.
istvan kozma

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15843 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm
Mark Twain wrote, "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics."
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15844 on: Today at 03:33:30 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:32:53 pm
Mark Twain wrote, "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics."

Tell the person who runs the club that lol

It's literally what they use to sign players, as does many other clubs.
KirkVanHouten

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15845 on: Today at 03:36:58 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 02:32:45 pm
Your arrogance is staggering.

Not sure it's arrogance as it's kind of true. If you judged Nunez purely by where he sits on metrics in Europe's top 5 leagues, he looks like an elite forward. You'd also see that the outlier is goals scored where he's in the top 19% of forwards, in most other measures he's in the top 1-5%.

The reason why he attracts so much criticism is because of how many chances he spurns. Part of that is that he creates an unusually high number of chances. A player who converts 10% of the chances he creates who creates 10 chances a game is a much more frustrating player than one who converts 100% of his chances but only ever gets one chance a game, even though they'd have the same amount of goals.

I can see why the frustration has boiled over, if he was just slightly less of a liability in front of goal we'd probably still be in a title race. But he was a big part of the effort that got us into the race in the first place, late winner at Bournemouth etc.

Just a shame he couldn't score a few more and send Klopp off with a trophy.
istvan kozma

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15846 on: Today at 03:43:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:57:21 pm
Therefore no one thats analytics based doesnt rate him - thats not my opinion or arrogance or anything else to do with me
https://twitter.com/simonbrundish/status/1786039902519382039?t=WqTFOXN3-

Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15847 on: Today at 03:44:45 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:57:56 pm
19 goals and 12 assists vs 11 goals and 8 assists.

Just because we thumped European giants like Sparta Prague and LASK means fuck all in the grand scheme of things.
Over the last two seasons (Premier League only)

Watkins 0.49 goals per90
Núñez 0.49 goals per90

Oops.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15848 on: Today at 03:48:57 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:43:46 pm
https://twitter.com/simonbrundish/status/1786039902519382039?t=WqTFOXN3-tbLK_z7VefQpg

#LFC have accumulated 43xG in the Premier League this season when the game has been tied.

But theyve only scored 33 goals, underperforming their xG by -10.

Turns out the LW has underperformed by 3 just 1.2 I believe behind Darwin (open play only)

Its only Nunez though that misses  ;)
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15849 on: Today at 03:50:13 pm
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:43:46 pm
https://twitter.com/simonbrundish/status/1786039902519382039?t=WqTFOXN3-tbLK_z7VefQpg

Missing big chances at a certain rate isnt replicable or predictive .. getting big chances is   thats a corner stone of xg
if youre into analytics youd look at his outlier level of missed chances and expect him to improve next season
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15850 on: Today at 03:51:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:50:13 pm
Missing big chances at a certain rate isnt replicable or predictive .. getting them is   in fact if youre into analytics youd look at his outlier level of missed chances and expect him to improve next season

Mate if he clicked on the tweet instead of just looking at the graph posted it actually goes more in depth. -10 XG for the whole team despite Darwin missing '16 big chances' by the information on that graph.

The irony was the Mark Twain quote then proceeds to post that graph.
