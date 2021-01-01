That illustrates the issue with the definition of big chances. Any chance over .39 is classed as a big chance. That means any chance just over .39 is one and a half times more likely to be missed than scored. I think people think big chances are sitters that a striker somehow misses.



Yeah seen this comp before. A lot of those are more like half chances and it even includes the one vs Villa with Martinez getting a ridiculous touch on the cross to take it slightly off Nunez's head. Still, there are more than enough chances that he should be taking in there and it doesn't seem to include the more recent ones vs Sheffield, Palace and Everton.I disagree with the 'he's been unlucky' shouts. Looking through all that there are maybe 3 max that were unlucky. I think his finishing technique is poor and who knows if it's something he can improve next season. He can do the same again and score a few more just by luck through smashing it off the keeper and in for example but that wouldn't make him a more refined striker. He needs to change.