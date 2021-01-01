Just out of curiosity, how many times he's hit the woodworks this season, in all competitions?
Not sure about all comps but 9 in the League with the next being 5.
Suárez ended his Liverpool stint having registered 69 goals across 110 appearances. But his figures werent always so impressive. After his first 37 games, Suarez was on 10 goals and probably quite frustrated, because he had also seen 10 efforts hit the woodwork making him the fastest player to hit double digits in this category since records began.
The next quickest? As of Sunday, its Núñez in just 42 games, both Uruguayan forwards mere inches from massively boosting their goalscoring output as they worked to establish themselves in English footballs top flight.
Incidentally, after 42 Premier League games, Nunez has one more goal (13) than Suarez.