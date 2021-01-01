« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

PaleBlueDot

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15800 on: Yesterday at 03:27:04 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:55:47 pm
That illustrates the issue with the definition of big chances. Any chance over .39 is classed as a big chance. That means any chance just over .39 is one and a half times more likely to be missed than scored. I think people think big chances are sitters that a striker somehow misses.

Yeah seen this comp before. A lot of those are more like half chances and it even includes the one vs Villa with Martinez getting a ridiculous touch on the cross to take it slightly off Nunez's head. Still, there are more than enough chances that he should be taking in there and it doesn't seem to include the more recent ones vs Sheffield, Palace and Everton. 

I disagree with the 'he's been unlucky' shouts. Looking through all that there are maybe 3 max that were unlucky. I think his finishing technique is poor and who knows if it's something he can improve next season. He can do the same again and score a few more just by luck through smashing it off the keeper and in for example but that wouldn't make him a more refined striker. He needs to change.
markmywords

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15801 on: Yesterday at 05:31:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:55:47 pm
That illustrates the issue with the definition of big chances. Any chance over .39 is classed as a big chance. That means any chance just over .39 is one and a half times more likely to be missed than scored. I think people think big chances are sitters that a striker somehow misses.

That cuts both ways.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqTdUCjyMTg

The chance at 2.02 in against Burnley was considered only 0.28 according to understat, therefore technically not a big chance by your criteria. There are plenty of chances Nunez missed which weren't considered "big" but most people would have said was.  Part of the reason Nunez underperforms his xg more than any other player in PL, last time I checked
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15802 on: Yesterday at 07:21:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:58:20 pm
Given your passionate plea for people to 'use stats properly'
Why would you expect the 9 not to be "least in the team" in categories like 'progressive passes' and passes into the final third, carries into the final third etc etc? ..
He's the 9 .. he's highest up the pitch and touches the ball the least.

I have no idea what you think your measuring but comparing the player with the highest starting position to players in deeper positions is something you might like to adjust for
Why does Joe Gomez have so few shots compared to Mo Salah etc etc
Or just compare our 9/striker to other 9s/strikers.. too easy?
This matter was already explained in my post. It was a response to Al's claim that Nunez contributes to our general play just as much as the other forwards. He doesn't, as indicated by his rankings in those stats.

I didn't say I expect our no 9 to not be lowest in those stats, as are other 9s. Except for the false 9s (Firmino used to be so high in the team in the defensive metrics).

The point is if you're a 9 and you're low in the general play stats, you better be high on the goalscoring stats to make up for it, as other 9s usually do. Nunez comes up short in both categories.
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15803 on: Yesterday at 07:31:38 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 02:12:29 pm
Isn't there an arguement to be made that a lot of those chances out of 100 would be manufactured purely by him being the person?


Swap another striker with less speed and raw athleticism are they gonna get into as many positions as him?

They may convert more but does it honestly matter if they get into 1/3 of the shooting positions he does?
But can you quantify them? For example, if we put Jota in the 9 role and if he had as many minutes as Nunez, can you quantify how many chances he'd have and how many he wouldn't? Certainly it's not an arbitrary number like 1/3 because at the moment Jota already has way more than 1/3 despite not playing as the 9 like Nunez.

The "only Nunez can get those chances" argument is blown way out of proportion. Just watch the Nunez 's missed chances compilation. How many chances in that video you think Nunez can get but someone like Jota can't? You already have the answer.
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15804 on: Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:21:18 pm
This matter was already explained in my post. It was a response to Al's claim that Nunez contributes to our general play just as much as the other forwards. He doesn't, as indicated by his rankings in those stats.

I didn't say I expect our no 9 to not be lowest in those stats, as are other 9s. Except for the false 9s (Firmino used to be so high in the team in the defensive metrics).

The point is if you're a 9 and you're low in the general play stats, you better be high on the goalscoring stats to make up for it, as other 9s usually do. Nunez comes up short in both categories.

Or you can contribute by stretching the opposition with your pace. You can contribute by occupying both centre halves as Klopp has previously mentioned. You can also contribute by running the opposition's defenders into the ground.

I think it is telling how many goals we score late in games. I think Nunez contributes to that. There aren't stats for nuisance value or for creating chaos. I think it is telling how many ex-defenders who are now pundits state they would hate to play against Nunez. He chases lost causes, keeps defenders under pressure and forces mistakes.

His unpredictability also adds another dimension to our attacking play. For me, we look a more dangerous team with Nunez on the pitch.
PeterTheRed

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15805 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm
Just out of curiosity, how many times he's hit the woodworks this season, in all competitions?
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15806 on: Yesterday at 08:05:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm
Just out of curiosity, how many times he's hit the woodworks this season, in all competitions?

Not sure about all comps but 9 in the League with the next being 5.



Suárez ended his Liverpool stint having registered 69 goals across 110 appearances. But his figures werent always so impressive. After his first 37 games, Suarez was on 10 goals and probably quite frustrated, because he had also seen 10 efforts hit the woodwork  making him the fastest player to hit double digits in this category since records began.

The next quickest? As of Sunday, its Núñez in just 42 games, both Uruguayan forwards mere inches from massively boosting their goalscoring output as they worked to establish themselves in English footballs top flight.

Incidentally, after 42 Premier League games, Nunez has one more goal (13) than Suarez.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15807 on: Yesterday at 10:13:55 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 07:21:18 pm
This matter was already explained in my post. It was a response to Al's claim that Nunez contributes to our general play just as much as the other forwards. He doesn't, as indicated by his rankings in those stats.

I didn't say I expect our no 9 to not be lowest in those stats, as are other 9s. Except for the false 9s (Firmino used to be so high in the team in the defensive metrics).

The point is if you're a 9 and you're low in the general play stats, you better be high on the goalscoring stats to make up for it, as other 9s usually do. Nunez comes up short in both categories.

He doesnt.
As has been done to death in here - his goal production for us (even during a bad finishing run) is very good. I mean looking up his goals /90 takes about 1/100th of the time it took you to compile your other way less relevant numbers

You can not rate Nunez but you cant do that if youre into stats and analytics .. its one or the other
TepidT2O

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15808 on: Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm
Ollie Watkins nominated for PFA player of the year.


Has exactly the same contribution as Darwin this year
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15809 on: Yesterday at 11:31:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:13:55 pm
He doesnt.
As has been done to death in here - his goal production for us (even during a bad finishing run) is very good. I mean looking up his goals /90 takes about 1/100th of the time it took you to compile youre other way less relevant numbers

You can not rate Nunez but you cant do that if youre into stats and analytics .. its one or the other
?

11 goals the league which works out to 0.5 per90 which ranks 20th in the league for players with more than 900 minutes. If you wants non-penalty goals then it's 15th.
Also the goal per 90 thing has been demystified in this thread already: 0.5 goal per 90 doesn't equal 18 goals a season.

As for the above poster: how is Watkins' 19 goals 12 assists "exactly the same contribution" as Nunez' 11 goals 8 assists lol?
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15810 on: Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:36:07 pm
Or you can contribute by stretching the opposition with your pace. You can contribute by occupying both centre halves as Klopp has previously mentioned. You can also contribute by running the opposition's defenders into the ground.

I think it is telling how many goals we score late in games. I think Nunez contributes to that. There aren't stats for nuisance value or for creating chaos. I think it is telling how many ex-defenders who are now pundits state they would hate to play against Nunez. He chases lost causes, keeps defenders under pressure and forces mistakes.

His unpredictability also adds another dimension to our attacking play. For me, we look a more dangerous team with Nunez on the pitch.
Funny that when it's convenient for your argument you resort to vague stuff that can't be quantified by stats. Like if other 9s play there they don't do that lol.

But if you want to go this route then the eye test people probably have more to say. Like what is the stats for missing golden chances at key moments that otherwise would have turned the momentum of the game which in turn kept our season going. That's probably easier to give a value as a stats than how much a striker runs defenders ragged.
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15811 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:42:24 pm
Funny that when it's convenient for your argument you resort to vague stuff that can't be quantified by stats. Like if other 9s play there they don't do that lol.

But if you want to go this route then the eye test people probably have more to say. Like what is the stats for missing golden chances at key moments that otherwise would have turned the momentum of the game which in turn kept our season going. That's probably easier to give a value as a stats than how much a striker runs defenders ragged.


I think if you are going to talk about momentum then you would have to address why we go behind early in games so often. Something that has been happening since before Nunez arrived.

The eye test would probably say we have a lack of urgency and organisation defensively. The thing is we don't have stats for that. Something you would probably describe as convenient.
istvan kozma

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15812 on: Today at 02:30:06 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm
Ollie Watkins nominated for PFA player of the year.


Has exactly the same contribution as Darwin this year
Watkins has scored 8 more goals, stop with the nonsense.
Historical Fool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15813 on: Today at 02:32:11 am
In 2 to 3 years time Darwin will be competing for Ballon dOrs while Watkins will be Solanke-ing it up in the championship 
farawayred

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15814 on: Today at 05:29:27 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm
Ollie Watkins nominated for PFA player of the year.


Has exactly the same contribution as Darwin this year
Ya fucking kidding, right?

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/premier-league/top-scorers
spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15815 on: Today at 05:44:24 am
Wakins is the clear first choice, hardly gets subbed and most of the play goes through him, right?
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15816 on: Today at 09:33:12 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm
Ollie Watkins nominated for PFA player of the year.


Has exactly the same contribution as Darwin this year

Not quite. Nunez's 31 goal contributions includes the cups (which is the same as Watkins total in the PL). If we include Watkin's cup goals he comes out at 5 ahead.
PeterTheRed

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15817 on: Today at 09:37:05 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:05:58 pm
Not sure about all comps but 9 in the League with the next being 5.



Suárez ended his Liverpool stint having registered 69 goals across 110 appearances. But his figures werent always so impressive. After his first 37 games, Suarez was on 10 goals and probably quite frustrated, because he had also seen 10 efforts hit the woodwork  making him the fastest player to hit double digits in this category since records began.

The next quickest? As of Sunday, its Núñez in just 42 games, both Uruguayan forwards mere inches from massively boosting their goalscoring output as they worked to establish themselves in English footballs top flight.

Incidentally, after 42 Premier League games, Nunez has one more goal (13) than Suarez.

Yeah, that's what I thought. Nunez can be frustrating, but if he finds his inner Suarez, we will have tough time keeping the likes of Real Madrid away from him ...
