It's got nothing to do with underlying numbers

I literally wrote - if he plays the same number of minutes I'd be happy with the return because he's producing at a high rate - I do, however, want him to be more available .. you've turned this into 'per season' (and he's scored 18 goals this season btw) - that's why dilks posted what he did, you either didn't read or deliberately misconstrued my post





He can't be much more available though can he? He's been in 33 league squads this season. The only reason he's not got more game time is the occasional rotation, which is normal, and where the manager has preferred other options. Arsenal home and away for example, two of our most important games of the season, he wasn't trusted to start. To an extent there it's horses for courses but as you have rightly said previously, you want your key players playing much more minutes than our key players have done this season. Our key players start pretty much whenever they've been available- the goalie, Trent, Virgil, MacAllister, Salah, Robbo (although he's needed recovery time and been phased in) etc. Nunez is extremely available but isn't given the game time a key player would be afforded which is odd if his numbers are so elite.A genuine question for you and the others who judge by statistics is how do you differentiate between the different levels players play at and styles of football at their respective clubs? I honestly don't know if there's some kind of metric. But surely in an elite attacking side, as we are, you're expecting higher than average returns as opposed to players lower down the table posting similar numbers. I don't think Isak is the answer (and I wouldn't sell Nunez either unless a ridiculous bid came in) but as he's been brought up a lot by both sides in this thread, is there not a decent argument that his numbers would likely rise if instead of playing for Eddie Howe he was playing for Klopp, and if he had the creativity of Salah around him. Taking someone like Raheem Sterling as an example, his attacking returns were elite at Man City where the team was set up for his success, but without any major injuries, loss of pace etc hes been shit for Chelsea and I dont think hed be much better for anyone else. Would stats have been able to predict that drop off? Another extreme example, Benteke signed for us as a goalscoring machine, fast, strong, direct, lethal in the box. He was a wrong fit stylistically, could stats have predicted that?I maintain that, given his availability over the course of the season and the fact he is playing for an elite team under an elite manager, and we signed him as an elite goalscoring number 9, his actual numbers are rubbish. His underlying numbers might be great but they don't put points on the board or win us trophies. His all round game has improved from the clumsy nature of his game at the start of last season (although in his current poor form he seems to have regressed to that again) but in front of goal he's the exact same player he was- wasteful and unreliable. The only way he gets more minutes next season is if he performs better and his manager picks him more. Otherwise the end result is the same, 10/11/12 league goals for one of the most expensive number 9s in the sport. There have to be players out there who would outperform that easily in as good an attacking side as we are.