Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1039054 times)

Offline alonsoisared

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15720 on: Today at 10:30:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:57:09 pm
It's got nothing to do with underlying numbers
I literally wrote - if he plays the same number of minutes I'd be happy with the return because he's producing at a high rate - I do, however, want him to be more available .. you've turned this into 'per season' (and he's scored 18 goals this season btw) - that's why dilks posted what he did, you either didn't read or deliberately misconstrued my post

He can't be much more available though can he? He's been in 33 league squads this season. The only reason he's not got more game time is the occasional rotation, which is normal, and where the manager has preferred other options. Arsenal home and away for example, two of our most important games of the season, he wasn't trusted to start. To an extent there it's horses for courses but as you have rightly said previously, you want your key players playing much more minutes than our key players have done this season. Our key players start pretty much whenever they've been available- the goalie, Trent, Virgil, MacAllister, Salah, Robbo (although he's needed recovery time and been phased in) etc. Nunez is extremely available but isn't given the game time a key player would be afforded which is odd if his numbers are so elite.

A genuine question for you and the others who judge by statistics is how do you differentiate between the different levels players play at and styles of football at their respective clubs? I honestly don't know if there's some kind of metric. But surely in an elite attacking side, as we are, you're expecting higher than average returns as opposed to players lower down the table posting similar numbers. I don't think Isak is the answer (and I wouldn't sell Nunez either unless a ridiculous bid came in) but as he's been brought up a lot by both sides in this thread, is there not a decent argument that his numbers would likely rise if instead of playing for Eddie Howe he was playing for Klopp, and if he had the creativity of Salah around him. Taking someone like Raheem Sterling as an example, his attacking returns were elite at Man City where the team was set up for his success, but without any major injuries, loss of pace etc hes been shit for Chelsea and I dont think hed be much better for anyone else. Would stats have been able to predict that drop off? Another extreme example, Benteke signed for us as a goalscoring machine, fast, strong, direct, lethal in the box. He was a wrong fit stylistically, could stats have predicted that?

I maintain that, given his availability over the course of the season and the fact he is playing for an elite team under an elite manager, and we signed him as an elite goalscoring number 9, his actual numbers are rubbish. His underlying numbers might be great but they don't put points on the board or win us trophies. His all round game has improved from the clumsy nature of his game at the start of last season (although in his current poor form he seems to have regressed to that again) but in front of goal he's the exact same player he was- wasteful and unreliable. The only way he gets more minutes next season is if he performs better and his manager picks him more. Otherwise the end result is the same, 10/11/12 league goals for one of the most expensive number 9s in the sport. There have to be players out there who would outperform that easily in as good an attacking side as we are.
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15721 on: Today at 10:32:35 am »
What? Is it not worthy of discussion how teams with such an elite (expected) goalscorer aren't winning trophies?

Is 4 seasons at top clubs in their respective leagues not a large enough sample size?

We won two trophies and lost 2 finals the season before Darwin arrived and only managed 1 league cup win since he got here (a final he didn't play).

Benfica pretty much book end his arrival with league titles but nothing in his time there.

Just a curious trend in the data I thought.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15722 on: Today at 10:33:47 am »
Christ these ways to prove Darwin is bad are getting more and more desperate
I guess its a sign the arguments been lost but its still painful to read
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15723 on: Today at 10:34:03 am »
Saw a UEFA video of him scoring for Benfica and all the goals were real quality and composed finishes. He clearly has that in his locker, its just here where he panics.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15724 on: Today at 10:35:15 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:33:47 am
Christ these ways to prove Darwin is bad are getting more and more desperate

Yeah this thread is fucking horrific, genuinely think a lot on here would prefer him to miss a sitter and us lose on the weekend than him to score 3 and us win. Though he'd be criticised either way of course "oh of course, this bum scores 3 now the pressure is off, just proves he's shit", "hahah can't even score in a meaningless game, he's shit" etc.

And he's apparently to blame for Henderson and Fabinho's legs going, the c*nt.
Online spider-neil

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15725 on: Today at 10:38:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:03 am
Saw a UEFA video of him scoring for Benfica and all the goals were real quality and composed finishes. He clearly has that in his locker, its just here where he panics.

He is also more composed at international level. His problems are in his head.
He's still young.
He is in the 90th percentile for pace.
He is strong.
He is good in the air.
He chases every lost cause.
He is a chance magnet.
He's relatively injury free.

He misses a ton of easy chances. You can coach that. Fuck it, get Robbie or Sturridge on the payroll to specifically improve his finishing.
Online Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15726 on: Today at 10:43:43 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:33:47 am
Christ these ways to prove Darwin is bad are getting more and more desperate
I guess its a sign the arguments been lost but its still painful to read
'maybe I'm wrong' is the rarest sentence on the internet.
Online Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15727 on: Today at 10:45:10 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:32:35 am
What? Is it not worthy of discussion how teams with such an elite (expected) goalscorer aren't winning trophies?

Is 4 seasons at top clubs in their respective leagues not a large enough sample size?

We won two trophies and lost 2 finals the season before Darwin arrived and only managed 1 league cup win since he got here (a final he didn't play).

Benfica pretty much book end his arrival with league titles but nothing in his time there.

Just a curious trend in the data I thought.
It's so obvious by the tone of your posts that you're trolling and aren't actually interested in a good faith discussion.

Online Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15728 on: Today at 10:50:17 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:32:35 am
What? Is it not worthy of discussion how teams with such an elite (expected) goalscorer aren't winning trophies?

Is 4 seasons at top clubs in their respective leagues not a large enough sample size?

We won two trophies and lost 2 finals the season before Darwin arrived and only managed 1 league cup win since he got here (a final he didn't play).

Benfica pretty much book end his arrival with league titles but nothing in his time there.

Just a curious trend in the data I thought.

So you wouldn't swap him for Harry Kane then? :lmao

No need to answer. We know you're trolling.
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15729 on: Today at 10:58:54 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:33:47 am
Christ these ways to prove Darwin is bad are getting more and more desperate
I guess its a sign the arguments been lost but its still painful to read

I didn't share anything that wasn't factual?
Online Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15730 on: Today at 11:03:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:03 am
Saw a UEFA video of him scoring for Benfica and all the goals were real quality and composed finishes. He clearly has that in his locker, its just here where he panics.

I wonder how much of that is opposition as well. It would be fair to say I think that defenders are better in this league and he finds it harder to score against them than he did in Portugal. The goalkeepers are better too. Something the numbers don't cover or don't cover to reality and that gets lost on people.

He's probably more rushed over here, has less time on the whole and is up against better teams, better defenders and better goalkeepers. Football really is just that simple sometimes.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15731 on: Today at 11:08:16 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:58:54 am
I didn't share anything that wasn't factual?

Literally everyone knows you're trolling
Do better .. or at least make it funny or something..
Online Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15732 on: Today at 11:08:31 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:03:04 am
I wonder how much of that is opposition as well. It would be fair to say I think that defenders are better in this league and he finds it harder to score against them than he did in Portugal. The goalkeepers are better too. Something the numbers don't cover or don't cover to reality and that gets lost on people.

He's probably more rushed over here, has less time on the whole and is up against better teams, better defenders and better goalkeepers. Football really is just that simple sometimes.
We've been through this.

His last season at Benfica he scored 6 goals in 7 matches against Neuer, Onana, Alisson and Ter Stegen.

Online Fiasco

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15733 on: Today at 11:11:18 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:08:31 am
We've been through this.

His last season at Benfica he scored 6 goals in 7 matches against Neuer, Onana, Alisson and Ter Stegen.

On the whole I said. Strikers are going to score past goalkeepers and defences. DCL scored past Alisson last week, he hasn't been able to hit a barn door since Ancelotti was there.

Over nearly 2 seasons he's been up against better defences, better teams and better goalkeepers most weeks. I'm not sure that is up for debate unless you think the Portuguese league is closer in quality to the football here than it really is.
Online jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15734 on: Today at 11:12:25 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:03:04 am
I wonder how much of that is opposition as well. It would be fair to say I think that defenders are better in this league and he finds it harder to score against them than he did in Portugal. The goalkeepers are better too. Something the numbers don't cover or don't cover to reality and that gets lost on people.

He's probably more rushed over here, has less time on the whole and is up against better teams, better defenders and better goalkeepers. Football really is just that simple sometimes.
Which is why we should sell him and buy Gyökeres instead  ;)
Online Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15735 on: Today at 11:17:45 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:11:18 am
On the whole I said. Strikers are going to score past goalkeepers and defences. DCL scored past Alisson last week, he hasn't been able to hit a barn door since Ancelotti was there.

Over nearly 2 seasons he's been up against better defences, better teams and better goalkeepers most weeks. I'm not sure that is up for debate unless you think the Portuguese league is closer in quality to the football here than it really is.
This was in the Champions League though? So he was good enough to score against Barcelona and Ter Stegen, Alisson and Liverpool, Neuer and Bayern but the sheer quality of Areola, Verbruggen, Dean Henderson and Jose Sa is too much for him?

We've established that he has been able to get high value chances at every level he's played, the debate is around his finishing ability. What I'm saying is if he has shown he can score against Neuer, Alisson, Onana and Ter Stegen, why would he not be able to do it against Premier League goalkeepers?

Online Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15736 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 05:25:57 pm
So you'd give another season (25/26) based on his actual numbers and not underlying? So you're happy with 18 goals, 11 in the prem? That was my question. Yes with the same minutes played.

Maybe the misunderstanding was that I literally assumed you wouldn't be happy with these numbers alone but with those + the same promising underlying numbers together. Now you tell me its nothing to do with them. Fine.

You consider it a high rate of return. Others would consider it not good enough. I was merely trying to understand where you stood and why.

Again, you are ignoring the most important stat, looking at those goals in the context of how many minutes he played (and therefore coming up with a Mins per non-Pen Goal, and per involvement).  Doing that, as I explained yesterday, leaves him in good stead - goal every 185 mins, goal involvement every 105.  And thats with this month of 5 games *ruining* his stats - before these 5 games, he was on a goal every 158 mins, and a goal involvement every 97.  Thats *great* - across 2700 mins (80% of mins, which you would usually have a striker play) that would be 17 goals and 11 assists - NOT 11.

Quick question - do you think Owen (for us) was a world class striker?  As he never got less than a (non-pen) goal or assist every 111 mins (i.e. Nunezs numbers are already better than Owen at his peak for actual production); and 4 of his 7 full seasons with us he had a non-pen Goal of every 167 mins or worse (i.e. worse than Nunez was at before the United game on the 7th). 
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15737 on: Today at 11:32:31 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 11:11:18 am
On the whole I said. Strikers are going to score past goalkeepers and defences. DCL scored past Alisson last week, he hasn't been able to hit a barn door since Ancelotti was there.

Over nearly 2 seasons he's been up against better defences, better teams and better goalkeepers most weeks. I'm not sure that is up for debate unless you think the Portuguese league is closer in quality to the football here than it really is.

So you are comparing him to Suarez who scored 49 in 48 for Ajax. Took a while to adjust to the Premier League in a team that was set up to play to Carroll's strengths. Whilst that was happening he continued his good form for his Country. At the start of his Liverpool career, he was taking 15 shots to score a goal. Spookilly his first couple of seasons resembled his own version of the wood work challenge.

Suarez matured and improved his finishing dramatically as the team was built around him. He then changed from a player who was being described as a poor finisher to someone who tore up the Premier League and La Liga.

Is that what you mean?

Online Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15738 on: Today at 11:34:44 am »
Theres no point lads. People have decided that a forward is only good enough for us if he scores 20 league goals (note how many posters refer to this number) so no amount of patient explanation that his numbers are already really good is going to actually help.
Online paddysour

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15739 on: Today at 11:36:45 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:32:35 am
What? Is it not worthy of discussion how teams with such an elite (expected) goalscorer aren't winning trophies?

Is 4 seasons at top clubs in their respective leagues not a large enough sample size?

We won two trophies and lost 2 finals the season before Darwin arrived and only managed 1 league cup win since he got here (a final he didn't play).

Benfica pretty much book end his arrival with league titles but nothing in his time there.

Just a curious trend in the data I thought.

You're getting stick for this but it is worthy of discussion I think.

The Nunez discussions are basically around what we can measure. No doubt about it, he puts up elite 'expected' numbers. I've said it before on here that some year he's going to have everything fall right for him and score an absolute boatload. Call it regression to the mean, the law of averages, or whatever you want - it probably will happen.

But there are things you can't measure. I think of it as opportunity cost - what are we giving up for Nunez to hit these numbers? It goes back to the idea of players being 'multipliers' - the best teams are greater than the sum of their parts. When you look at our title winning or CL winning teams, and see guys like Gini or Henderson - they didn't look great on paper. But we played better with them in the team right? They added things that you can't really measure. We could have replaced Gini with a player who puts up great attacking numbers, but if the team lost it's solidity and ball retention, would it be an upgrade or downgrade?

So I look at Nunez now, and try to imagine he matched his xG this season. Undoubtedly we'd have done better, because we scored more goals. But is he being a multiplier? When he's offside so often, slows the play down with bad touches, and under-hits passes. There isn't a stat out there we can use to measure if the team would have performed better.

If I imagine a Nunez who scores, vs peak Firmino for example, which team do I think performs better? On paper Nunez is beating Firmino every day of the week. But going back to the opportunity cost - he's detrimental to the rest of our build up play. And that has a knock on effect for the defence too - the opponents get to reset with the offsides, and the get to counter more often with the misplays.

So going back to your original point around team performance - it's a perfectly valid question to ask. Benfica might have downgraded individually, while having a multiplier effect on the team as a whole that allows them to compete better.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15740 on: Today at 11:45:03 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:36:45 am

So I look at Nunez now, and try to imagine he matched his xG this season. Undoubtedly we'd have done better, because we scored more goals. But is he being a multiplier?

We've got the highest xg in the league by a distance.
Not sure how much of a multiplier you're after... or whether you want to argue he's not responsible for that.. or without him we'd be 20% better than Arsenal and City instead of 10%
Or if we can just stop this stupid shit of massively over personalising team performance

Also.. you've fed the troll ....
Online rob1966

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15741 on: Today at 11:49:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:03 am
Saw a UEFA video of him scoring for Benfica and all the goals were real quality and composed finishes. He clearly has that in his locker, its just here where he panics.

Its going to be the pressure of playing in such a close league. As Al I think it was said, as he matures (and 24 is NOT mature for most blokes) he'll get more composed.

I'd like to see someone like Sturridge work with him, he talks so well and gets his points across, he had that composure and I'm sure he could help him in this league and to understand that sometimes he has the time to have a think.
Online paddysour

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15742 on: Today at 11:50:40 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:45:03 am
We've got the highest xg in the league by a distance.
Not sure how much of a multiplier you're after... or whether you want to argue he's not responsible for that.. or without him we'd be 20% better than Arsenal and City instead of 10%
Or if we can just stop this stupid shit of massively over personalising team performance

Also.. you've fed the troll ....

What did that get us?

I don't think it's "stupid shit" to try and think of the team as a whole when discussing a player. Undoubtedly it's not all Nunez's fault (honestly I think Diaz almost as bad). But we are in the Nunez thread.

And to be honest, your response here is more trolly than anything I've seen from the poster I quoted. I'm trying to have a genuine discussion and think a little deeper than just numbers, but you're trying to shut it down with comments like "stupid shit".
Online Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15743 on: Today at 11:55:19 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:50:40 am
What did that get us?

I don't think it's "stupid shit" to try and think of the team as a whole when discussing a player. Undoubtedly it's not all Nunez's fault (honestly I think Diaz almost as bad). But we are in the Nunez thread.

And to be honest, your response here is more trolly than anything I've seen from the poster I quoted. I'm trying to have a genuine discussion and think a little deeper than just numbers, but you're trying to shut it down with comments like "stupid shit".

Your original post fails on the eye test. For the vast majority of the season weve looked much better with Núñez in the team. It fails on the stats test too. The post Ive quoted fails to recognise how big a problem our defence has been to our hopes of getting 90+ points. Game state is a huge deal and when we were hitting high 90 points totals we were the master of it. But now were going behind in game after game after game. Its just not sustainable. Nor is conceding multiple goals in tricky away fixtures and expecting to win games. In short out attack simply wasnt the problem.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15744 on: Today at 11:56:56 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:50:40 am
What did that get us?

I don't think it's "stupid shit" to try and think of the team as a whole when discussing a player. Undoubtedly it's not all Nunez's fault (honestly I think Diaz almost as bad). But we are in the Nunez thread.

And to be honest, your response here is more trolly than anything I've seen from the poster I quoted. I'm trying to have a genuine discussion and think a little deeper than just numbers, but you're trying to shut it down with comments like "stupid shit".

I mean by demonstration I dont have the power to shut anything down  this thread shouldve reached unanimous agreement Nunez is a really good forward and not a particularly interesting part of our team 3 weeks ago but here we are

Looking at the best attacking team in the league and concluding our 9 is a problem is a massive reach and very hard to justify because youre trying to fix a problem that you havent shown exists
Online JasonF

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15745 on: Today at 11:58:28 am »
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 11:36:45 am
You're getting stick for this but it is worthy of discussion I think.

The Nunez discussions are basically around what we can measure. No doubt about it, he puts up elite 'expected' numbers. I've said it before on here that some year he's going to have everything fall right for him and score an absolute boatload. Call it regression to the mean, the law of averages, or whatever you want - it probably will happen.

But there are things you can't measure. I think of it as opportunity cost - what are we giving up for Nunez to hit these numbers? It goes back to the idea of players being 'multipliers' - the best teams are greater than the sum of their parts. When you look at our title winning or CL winning teams, and see guys like Gini or Henderson - they didn't look great on paper. But we played better with them in the team right? They added things that you can't really measure. We could have replaced Gini with a player who puts up great attacking numbers, but if the team lost it's solidity and ball retention, would it be an upgrade or downgrade?

So I look at Nunez now, and try to imagine he matched his xG this season. Undoubtedly we'd have done better, because we scored more goals. But is he being a multiplier? When he's offside so often, slows the play down with bad touches, and under-hits passes. There isn't a stat out there we can use to measure if the team would have performed better.

If I imagine a Nunez who scores, vs peak Firmino for example, which team do I think performs better? On paper Nunez is beating Firmino every day of the week. But going back to the opportunity cost - he's detrimental to the rest of our build up play. And that has a knock on effect for the defence too - the opponents get to reset with the offsides, and the get to counter more often with the misplays.

So going back to your original point around team performance - it's a perfectly valid question to ask. Benfica might have downgraded individually, while having a multiplier effect on the team as a whole that allows them to compete better.

This is from Andrew Beasley a few months ago:

Quote
Considering Liverpool earned their fewest points since 2015/16 in Nunez first season with the club, suggesting he makes them a better team might feel like a bit of a stretch. A player can only affect results when they are on the pitch, though, and looking at when the former Benfica man has played tells a different story.

With Nunez present in all competitions, the Reds have scored 118 goals and conceded 53, meaning his individual goal difference works out at +1.33 per 90 minutes. This is 0.72 better than it has been for the Reds when he has been on the bench or in the stands.

This is the biggest difference between with-and-without for any of the 34 Liverpool players whove amassed at least 2,000 minutes since the start of 2017/18. We could break down the underlying xG numbers but they tell the same tale, with Nunez top again.

BUT THE REAL DIFFERENCE COMES WITH THE BIG CHANCES CATEGORY, EVEN IF NUNEZ IS HUGELY WASTEFUL WITH THEM HIMSELF.

Since the start of last season, Liverpool have averaged 2.5 per 90 minutes without the Uruguayan but 3.6 when he plays. Using Nunez turns the Reds from a very good attacking team into an elite one that will expect to net a few against Burnley on Saturday at Anfield.
