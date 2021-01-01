The opinions around Nunez really are wild. After last season the consensus was that he needed to aim for the corners more. He does that and hits the woodwork as often as a blacksmith hits his anvil. The opinion then becomes well hitting the post or crossbar aren't unlucky. They are the frame of the goal and don't move. What he needs to do is hit the target more often. He hits the target more often and keepers make miraculous saves and we get suggestions like he should chip the keeper.



He produces one of the all-time great chips against Brentford. Guess what that was wrong as well. No wonder the lad looks confused as fuck. The general consensus after the Atalanta, Palace and Everton games was that nothing good comes from just getting your shot on target. That is games in which all three teams took the lead against us with straight shots pretty much at the keeper.



In the latest run Scamacca has a shot squirm through Kelleher, Branthwaite has a shot squirm under Ali and Jota has a shot that squirms through Leno. Even the third goal against Atalanta comes about from Kelleher parrying a shot straight to their player. When has Nunez had shots squirm through keepers or drop at his feet. The West Ham games sums it up nicely.



Nunez is about to tap home a sitter and a West Ham player comes from nowhere to make a miraculous clearance. Taylor then gives a goal kick. He is clear on a counter attack and Salah plays the ball about ten yards behind him.



Then we get to his general play. Apparently its awful according to our Jekyll and Hyde posters. Yet the same posters claim we are toothless and lack pace when he doesn't play. The posters on here when presented with his G+A output then shift to well apart from goaland assists he does nothing. Strangely the people who go the game love the lad's incredible work rate and never say attitude. Probably best epitomised by Sheff United away were he tracks back goes to ground wins a slide tackle gets up and probably plays the ball of the season to Szobozslai. He does nothing and has no technique but pulls that off.



I think what we need is RAWK's ideal replacement.



He will need to be able to run the 100m in under 10 seconds. Must be able to hit every shot into the corners without hitting the woodwork. If he does then he should be able to switch to hitting the target but without the keeper ever saving it. He must be one of the most clinical finishers ever but also able to dribble like Messi, pass like Alonso have the all-around game of Firmino and be mature before his years.



A couple of hundred games before he is 22 and be available on reasonable wages.