Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 06:25:41 pmI think he could benefit from adding more muscle mass to his frame this summer. He is too slight at times for his height. It shows in his aerial duels. Too easy to put off with a nudge. We can't control possession by lumping to his head when we need to. I'd argue that is true for his shooting as well. Lean into him a little and he misses the target. A few facets of his game should improve if he adds half a stone or so. His body should be mature enough to handle it now. Extra weight might reduce his stamina when sprinting, but should help against low blocks. If he doesn't want to place his shots, he can just hit them that much harder. I dont really think he needs to add mass, he needs to add aggression to his game. He might be a hot-head, but actually looks rather tentative when competing against centre-backs. Ive said the same for Luis Diaz. Hes skilful and a fighter when it comes to not giving up, but he lacks the aggression of penetrating a defence and taking defenders on, which was what Mane had in abundance. Someone posted an article about how Slot basically sent one of the Feyenoord lads for Muay Thai classes to add that aggression to his game. A lot of our players need that lol. We are too nice.
