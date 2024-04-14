I never said Diaz was a bum I just don't understand how people praise one player for a month of form and then someone whos been out of form is now the scapegoat.



The whole team lost the league not individuals.



I would also argue going down 1-0 in half the games from mostly our own fault puts added extra pressure on strikers to score etc



There's nothing wrong with Nunez being held to a higher standard when it comes to putting the ball in the net.He's a capital C capital F centre forward.He's not a winger/wide forward like Diaz who's often picking the ball up 50yds from goal hugging a touchline and covering a hell of a lot of ground before he even gets to the 18yd box.He's not Gakpo who's a converted wide player, a gadget guy who's played at 7, 8, 10 and when he is a 9 he's more adept coming short and being a false 9 that a full fat CF.Darwin is our guy between the width of the goal. That's his job. Putting the ball in the net is what he's there for. Cos he's not doing all the other stuff that a CF who's not your reliable source of goals is being asked to do. He doesn't knit our play up to and around the box. He doesn't drop in to midfield. He doesn't sacrifice his goalscoring positions in order to accentuate those of others by battling and holding off CBs with balls played in to his chest or in the air.Nunez is a pure no9 who doesn't score enough goals. That's why he gets more heat than someone like Diaz.Jota however is much more adjacent to Nunez and probably does deserve the smoke just as much as Darwin does for not being a reliable enough source of goals. Just so happens that if you're out of sight your often out of mind. Jota slips through the cracks because he's a crock.