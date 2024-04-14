So if a non-pen goal or assist (non-pen as that is always the correct metric to compare players across clubs) every 105 mins if not elite, than what is? As Mane never managed that, for instance, for us. And his under-performance to xG is not that much worse than Haaland - a player I'd put money on you thinking he is more than world class for City.



My post was in regard to him being elite outside of goal-scoring. And I was merely asking what that entails. To understand what others think is elite.Mane was a winger, almost always starting off an attack further back than the other two, who's overall game was head and shoulders above Nunez. He bought much more to the team. If Nunez could do what Mane did but still missed the chances he did this season I don't think anyone would be onto him as much.Similarly...Haaland is set to be the Premier League top scorer two season in a row. If Nunez was close to that we'd also not be having this conversation.So either be better on the ball overall or score more goals. He does neither. Which is the main gripe. I acknowledge he has qualities but the question is if the return is enough overall.....and whether or not we can improve on this with a new player.The answer is no, the return isn't enough and we can absolutely improve on 9 and 11 Premier League goal seasons for two years running. There is not enough there for me to want to risk a third season.