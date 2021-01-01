« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15480 on: Today at 11:34:59 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:56:48 am
Its a good job you're allowed to buy as well as sell isn't it?

And we have our top level data nerds back in charge of recruitment. Light work.


Haha this is amazing
Your idea is to get rid of two of the highest producing forwards - data wise - in the game and use data to replace them   its so beyond dumb that language skills elude me

Youre literally saying their output isnt good enough  and while I can see they have great underlying data .. their output isnt good enough so Ill get rid of them and buy other forwards .. using wait for it great underlying data
Thats before we get into the impossibility of buying 2 0.95 xg+xa/90 forwards (or even 1)

Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15481 on: Today at 11:36:52 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:20:28 am
Why are people on here deliberately ignoring all round play and creation of chances etc.  Mane, in his third season, with more than 3000 mins had 23 goal involvements.  Nunez this season, at a younger age than Mane, and on less than 2000 mins, has 19.  So thats only 4 fewer.  And at a much better rate.

Because its simplistic to think all round play doesnt involve, carrying the ball, how consistent your touch is, the defensive work you do for your team and etc.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15482 on: Today at 11:37:53 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:36:52 am
Because its simplistic to think all round play doesnt involve, carrying the ball, how consistent your touch is, the defensive work you do for your team and etc.

Nunez doesn't do defensive work or carry the ball for the team ?

Why has he created 5 goals at least from pressing this season then?

Are we talking about Darwin or Mo ?
AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15483 on: Today at 11:48:02 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:24:10 am
How much better?  POTS?  Ballon D'Or winner?  As lets be honest, he is getting a (non-pen) goal or assist every 105 mins which only 5 players in the entire league are doing, and all of them are being discussed for Player of the year by many (and in fact, one for Ballon D'Or consideration).

Putting the ball in the back of the net and not looking like a competition winner at times will be nice.
Cpt_Reina

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15484 on: Today at 11:48:23 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:34:59 am

Haha this is amazing
Your idea is to get rid of two of the highest producing forwards - data wise - in the game and use data to replace them   its so beyond dumb that language skills elude me

Youre literally saying their output isnt good enough  and while I can see they have great underlying data .. their output isnt good enough so Ill get rid of them and buy other forwards .. using wait for it great underlying data
Thats before we get into the impossibility of buying 2 0.95 xg+xa/90 forwards (or even 1)

I don't think you got the tone of my post. But that's OK.

Also, I don't think Nunez will be sold. I do think Salah certainly has a very good chance of it.

I wouldn't be selling them based on their underlying numbers, more the fact that Salah has 1 year on his contract to run, he's 32, and this is the last chance we have to get any cash for him without a) him leaving for free or b) offering a 32yo clearly in decline physically and arguably (probably) technically. That Salah decision to sell would be highly contextual.

The Darwin decision to sell again, I wouldn't be doing it based on his underlying numbers would I? Id be selling him based on the average 10 league goals per season he's managing in the PL probably not being good enough to win a league title and the gamble that he won't improve enough to get close to the numbers that would. I understand your be willing to take the other side of that bet that he will.

Regarding our recruitment approach, you and most others who put a data led approach in the highest regard and believe that Edwards and his guys are soothsayers when it comes to identifying talent... Replacing two forwards shouldn't be some sort of outrageous task, should it?

Are you simultaneously taking up the position that our recruitment team are potentially world leading and able to find value in the market but also of the opinion that it's pointless because we can't improve on what we already have?

Where's the evidence that those leading our sporting project even believe Darwin's underlying numbers are 'elite' and he would be irreplaceable or even hard to replace? They didn't buy him. In fact, they didn't even want to buy him and have doubled down on that since coming back.

Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15485 on: Today at 11:48:52 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:34:59 am

Haha this is amazing
Your idea is to get rid of two of the highest producing forwards - data wise - in the game and use data to replace them   its so beyond dumb that language skills elude me

Youre literally saying their output isnt good enough  and while I can see they have great underlying data .. their output isnt good enough so Ill get rid of them and buy other forwards .. using wait for it great underlying data
Thats before we get into the impossibility of buying 2 0.95 xg+xa/90 forwards (or even 1)

Nah it's fine. We'll sell them, look at the data, and then buy them back. Simples.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15486 on: Today at 11:51:21 am
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:48:23 am
I don't think you got the tone of my post. But that's OK.

Also, I don't think Nunez will be sold. I do think Salah certainly has a very good chance of it.

I wouldn't be selling them based on their underlying numbers, more the fact that Salah has 1 year on his contract to run, he's 32, and this is the last chance we have to get any cash for him without a) him leaving for free or b) offering a 32yo clearly in decline physically and arguably (probably) technically. That Salah decision to sell would be highly contextual.

The Darwin decision to sell again, I wouldn't be doing it based on his underlying numbers would I? Id be selling him based on the average 10 league goals per season he's managing in the PL probably not being good enough to win a league title and the gamble that he won't improve enough to get close to the numbers that would. I understand your be willing to take the other side of that bet that he will.

Regarding our recruitment approach, you and most others who put a data led approach in the highest regard and believe that Edwards and his guys are soothsayers when it comes to identifying talent... Replacing two forwards shouldn't be some sort of outrageous task, should it?

Are you simultaneously taking up the position that our recruitment team are potentially world leading and able to find value in the market but also of the opinion that it's pointless because we can't improve on what we already have?

Where's the evidence that those leading our sporting project even believe Darwin's underlying numbers are 'elite' and he would be irreplaceable or even hard to replace? They didn't buy him. In fact, they didn't even want to buy him and have doubled down on that since coming back.

Everything bar his finishing is elite in underlying numbers though aren't they?

Think thats the point isn't it?

Why get someone from a poor league or team in hope of getting those numbers or bettering them when you already have great numbers from Nunez apart from his finishing %

Honest question, don't you think the stat guys would look at Diaz rather than Nunez as being the player who would be upgraded?

Diaz has underperformed his XG same amount of Nunez with less creativity ?
Cpt_Reina

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15487 on: Today at 11:57:51 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:51:21 am
Everything bar his finishing is elite in underlying numbers though aren't they?

Think thats the point isn't it?

Why get someone from a poor league or team in hope of getting those numbers or bettering them when you already have great numbers from Nunez apart from his finishing %

Honest question, don't you think the stat guys would look at Diaz rather than Nunez as being the player who would be upgraded?

Diaz has underperformed his XG same amount of Nunez with less creativity ?

Great. So our no9 is elite at everything other than putting the ball in the net?

Maybe it would be OK to sacrifice a few of those underlying numbers in favour of someone who's better at that one specific part? Could be.

Might be useful to find someone who's less adept with the shot creating actions for themselves in favour of more of system player. A 'downgrade' on the fbref chart but upgrade on actual goals scored.

I'm not interested in using Diaz as a comparison point. One player not being good enough does not by proxy make another good enough.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15488 on: Today at 12:02:49 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:57:51 am
Great. So our no9 is elite at everything other than putting the ball in the net?

Maybe it would be OK to sacrifice a few of those underlying numbers in favour of someone who's better at that one specific part? Could be.

Might be useful to find someone who's less adept with the shot creating actions for themselves in favour of more of system player. A 'downgrade' on the fbref chart but upgrade on actual goals scored.

I'm not interested in using Diaz as a comparison point. One player not being good enough does not by proxy make another good enough.

Using Diaz is the point in that we are saying get rid of Salah and Nunez for underperforming and there's a player who is underperforming more than them in nearly every metric (in fact 2 players because of Gakpo too, although stylistically very different).

Do we get rid of all of them then? Buy a whole new forward line bar Jota who can play 2/3rds of the season
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15489 on: Today at 12:08:03 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:57:51 am
Great. So our no9 is elite at everything other than putting the ball in the net?

Maybe it would be OK to sacrifice a few of those underlying numbers in favour of someone who's better at that one specific part? Could be.

Might be useful to find someone who's less adept with the shot creating actions for themselves in favour of more of system player. A 'downgrade' on the fbref chart but upgrade on actual goals scored.

I'm not interested in using Diaz as a comparison point. One player not being good enough does not by proxy make another good enough.

I mean that's pretty much the case is it not?

Maybe it would be okay to play a front 2, or play Nunez on the wing sell Diaz for 75m who contributed 13 goals and assists and get a goal scorer then?

I mean at least Nunez for his lack of finishing has created alot of chances for other players also.

He won the penalty with pressing against City and Diaz missed a chance against City that if was Nunez he would have been crucified. OR when Nunez put it on a plate for Diaz yet he got infront of the ball and mistimed a touch in 1v1 chance? Same game btw against the team

I mean Nunez has probably played 1/3 of his games for Liverpool from the left also hasn't he? Same position as a Luis Diaz.

Another stat to look at, Nunez has a higher xA then Diaz so Diaz isn't the one creating the chances or scoring the goals..

Yet he is held in high esteem because he ran around more than anyone else in the last month and finally dribbled past a few players.
jepovic

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15490 on: Today at 12:24:14 pm
I still dont see who we could buy that would be an upgrade on Nunez
Our competitors dont have better strikers (bar Haaland). I would put Son and Isak on par with him, maybe Havertz too although he's a very different type, but Jackson and Hojlund are clearly worse.
If it was easy to get a 20-non penalty goal / year striker, we would see more of them around.
Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15491 on: Today at 12:29:12 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:37:53 am
Nunez doesn't do defensive work or carry the ball for the team ?

Why has he created 5 goals at least from pressing this season then?

Are we talking about Darwin or Mo ?

Not as much as Mane. We dont need to compare the both to be honest, if you can watch football and think the two players impacts have been comparable, then I dont know maybe its time to give up on watching the sport altogether and just read the end results and stats on a laptop.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15492 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:29:12 pm
Not as much as Mane. We dont need to compare the both to be honest, if you can watch football and think the two players impacts have been comparable, then I dont know maybe its time to give up on watching the sport altogether and just read the end results and stats on a laptop.

Impacts or output?

Changing the goalposts mate
Darren G

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15493 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:23:46 am
I picked the players for a couple of reasons they had been brought up in the thread and crucially they had all improved their goalscoring records as they entered their prime.

Ironically the players you have listed have all done that. Over the two previous seasons, Mateta scored 2 League and 2 League goals, Hwang scored 3 and 5, Cunha scored 2 goals last season at Atletico and Wolves and Wood this season has scored at his best rate ever at 0.69 goals per 90 at the age of 31.

 

Nope, you know damned well why you picked them and omitted the vast majority of the top scorers in the league (including the top three) whilst simultaneously making the (untrue) insinuation that the top scorers in the league all had 3000 plus minutes. You said absolutely nothing in your previous responses about the reasons that you now claim are the reason that you picked them. The truth is, you picked them because there really was no-one else that fit your 3000+ minutes narrative, despite adding "etc." after naming them to give the impression that there were more. I suppose it was sheer coincidence too that the three players that you picked for (insert bullshit reason) happened to be the only 3 players with minutes that high, which you also just happened to know when you used them as examples. It's laughable.

Furthermore, you are also well aware that this whole conversation has had nothing whatsoever to do with player development, what the aforementioned players did or didn't do last season or how they've improved their xG et cetera, et cetera. It's just 'noise'. The usual 'change-up' that you employ when you don't have a direct answer.  I saw you do the same over and over with that lad that you used to argue with on the FSG thread and this is the second time now that you have done so with me in this one.

So, For clarity...The entire conversation was about Darwin's poor goal scoring record this season in terms of goals/minutes.  You initially inferred that his goal output was less than the top goalscorers due to markedly less minutes played. That is not the case, even with your 'penalties don't count' caveat. I have then illustrated that Darwin has been performing at the same level as rather mediocre players, playing in worse teams in terms of goals/minutes output.  Which players had an xG of blah, blah, blah, or who wasn't scoring two seasons ago and which of those players are entering their prime is utterly irrelevant in that context.

The simple fact is that they are mediocre players, playing in far poorer teams than Liverpool and that Darwin has had roughly the same output in terms of goals/minutes.  It hasn't been good enough for two seasons now.  Does that mean that he won't improve? No. Does that mean that I want him sold? No. I'm not going to be some desperate apologist for him though, arguing in bad faith, mashing together stats to create the hypothetical amount of goals that he's scored over his two seasons here in leu of the actual reality, or cherry-picking stats to support false narratives.  I'll leave that to you, I'm done with this now.

Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15494 on: Today at 12:33:12 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:02:49 pm
Using Diaz is the point in that we are saying get rid of Salah and Nunez for underperforming and there's a player who is underperforming more than them in nearly every metric (in fact 2 players because of Gakpo too, although stylistically very different).

Do we get rid of all of them then? Buy a whole new forward line bar Jota who can play 2/3rds of the season

We shouldnt get rid of any them, if there was one player I would get rid if a gun was pointed to my head it would be Gakpo. The problem is I guess the problem weve had is theres question marks on what we would normally consider our sole world class attacker(Salah), Jota the player I think could have been closest to that level this season has been injured at crucial times and Nunez who should eventually get there isnt quite there yet.

Coolie High

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15495 on: Today at 12:34:54 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:30:03 pm
Impacts or output?

Changing the goalposts mate

Im not changing the goalposts I dont think its even worth arguing cause its such an absurd concept to even think Nunez this season has come close to Manes third season at this club.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15496 on: Today at 12:39:12 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:34:54 pm
Im not changing the goalposts I dont think its even worth arguing cause its such an absurd concept to even think Nunez this season has come close to Manes third season at this club.

Was just agreeing with the point brought up after 2 seasons there goal scoring and assist return is very similar.

There's obviously context involved but the first bloke was trying to argue that is a fact.

Mane was the best LW since Barnes and was an elite player.

I'm not trying to argue the fact he was as good as him etc, just simply stating that the goal and assist return was quite similar.

I also brought up a point a few days ago that in my opinion with the shift from Bobby to Nunez and Mane to Diaz that the roles would reverse.

More goals from Nunez and more creative side from Diaz. Like I said when I initially posted that point that both of them have not replicated the overall impact.



