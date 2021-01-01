I picked the players for a couple of reasons they had been brought up in the thread and crucially they had all improved their goalscoring records as they entered their prime.



Ironically the players you have listed have all done that. Over the two previous seasons, Mateta scored 2 League and 2 League goals, Hwang scored 3 and 5, Cunha scored 2 goals last season at Atletico and Wolves and Wood this season has scored at his best rate ever at 0.69 goals per 90 at the age of 31.



Nope, you know damned well why you picked them and omitted the vast majority of the top scorers in the league (including the top three) whilst simultaneously making the (untrue) insinuation that the top scorers in the league all had 3000 plus minutes. You said absolutely nothing in your previous responses about the reasons that you now claim are the reason that you picked them. The truth is, you picked them because there really was no-one else that fit your 3000+ minutes narrative, despite adding "etc." after naming them to give the impression that there were more. I suppose it was sheer coincidence too that the three players that you picked for (insert bullshit reason) happened to be the only 3 players with minutes that high, which you also just happened to know when you used them as examples. It's laughable.Furthermore, you are also well aware that this whole conversation has had nothing whatsoever to do with player development, what the aforementioned players did or didn't do last season or how they've improved their xG et cetera, et cetera. It's just 'noise'. The usual 'change-up' that you employ when you don't have a direct answer. I saw you do the same over and over with that lad that you used to argue with on the FSG thread and this is the second time now that you have done so with me in this one.So, For clarity...The entire conversation was about Darwin's poor goal scoring record this season in terms of goals/minutes. You initially inferred that his goal output was less than the top goalscorers due to markedly less minutes played. That is not the case, even with your 'penalties don't count' caveat. I have then illustrated that Darwin has been performing at the same level as rather mediocre players, playing in worse teams in terms of goals/minutes output. Which players had an xG of blah, blah, blah, or who wasn't scoring two seasons ago and which of those players are entering their prime is utterly irrelevant in that context.The simple fact is that they are mediocre players, playing in far poorer teams than Liverpool and that Darwin has had roughly the same output in terms of goals/minutes. It hasn't been good enough for two seasons now. Does that mean that he won't improve? No. Does that mean that I want him sold? No. I'm not going to be some desperate apologist for him though, arguing in bad faith, mashing together stats to create the hypothetical amount of goals that he's scored over his two seasons here in leu of the actual reality, or cherry-picking stats to support false narratives. I'll leave that to you, I'm done with this now.