Palmer has scored 9 penalties, Isak and Salah 5 and Haaland 4. That makes a massive difference.



You didn't pick the players that you did because you were discounting penalties. Rather, you deliberately picked three players that had high minutes and deliberately discounted the rest. Even out of the players that you did pick, only one of three was over 3000 minutes, not "they are all playing 3000 plus minutes this season". Palmer I'll grant you is an statistical outlier with 9 pens. How about Foden then? A midfielder with 0 pens and 16 league goals. Son? Take Haalands penalties out of the equation and he's still got 17. Isaak still has 4 more than Nunez also. Darwin also had a penalty this season. He missed it.If you really want to continue to talk about minutes though, lets have a look at the players around the same league goals and similar minutes as Nunez:Nunez: 11 league goals, 1995 minutesJean-Philippe Mateta: 11 league goals, 2072 minutesHwang Hee-chan: 11 league goals, 1882 minutesMatheus Cunha: 11 league goals, 2198 minutesChris Wood: 12 league goals, 1555 minutesSo that's the actual company Nunez has been keeping in terms of goal output/minutes. He's performed at around and in some cases below players playing in lower table and relegation teams. Hardly big names are they. but you want to discuss goals in relation to the number of minutes played, then that has been Darwin's level this season.