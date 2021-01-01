« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 382 383 384 385 386 [387]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1028948 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,473
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15440 on: Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm
The season before Mane joined we finished 8th.

The season before Darwin joined we came 2nd with 92 points, won' both domestic trophies and reached the final of the CL

Worlds apart.

Mane's 13 goals that season he joined are not the same as Darwin's 11 last term. The situations they arrived in to and played their debut seasons in are as different as possibly could be.

Bad faith argument to suggest anything other than that.

Are you seriously talking about bad faith arguments?

The season before Mane joined we reached the League Cup final and lost on penalties to City. We also lost the Europa League final after knocking Dortmund on the way . We finished 8th in the League because Rodgers was in charge until October.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,941
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15441 on: Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:17:30 pm
Are you seriously talking about bad faith arguments?

The season before Mane joined we reached the League Cup final and lost on penalties to City. We also lost the Europa League final after knocking Dortmund on the way . We finished 8th in the League because Rodgers was in charge until October.

Do you think that Nunez has had the same impact on the team that Mane did?
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,473
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15442 on: Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm
Do you think that Nunez has had the same impact on the team that Mane did?

No not at all. Mane was brilliant.

The thing is Nunez arrived at Liverpool as a 22 year old. At that stage of his career Mane was providing the kind of output that Nunez is producing now. Mane wasn't even an automatic starter at Southampton.

Mane became way more productive as he reached his peak and there is no reason Nunez can't do the same.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15443 on: Today at 12:01:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:38:57 pm
No not at all. Mane was brilliant.

The thing is Nunez arrived at Liverpool as a 22 year old. At that stage of his career Mane was providing the kind of output that Nunez is producing now. Mane wasn't even an automatic starter at Southampton.

Mane became way more productive as he reached his peak and there is no reason Nunez can't do the same.

Youre right but youre better off comparing seasons because youre not going to get the time here you do at lesser clubs, if it worked that way we would have kept Solanke and possibly wait for him to blossom into a world class player because all the signs were there.

It will be Nunez third season this coming season, in Manes third season he scored 22 goals(no penalties) and emerged as one of the best players in the league and Europe, Nunez I feel will need to have a similar step up.

It hasnt been a bad 2nd season for him at all though, the microscope is shone on him brighter because of our failures elsewhere.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,473
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15444 on: Today at 12:15:00 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:01:56 am
Youre right but youre better off comparing seasons because youre not going to get the time here you do at lesser clubs, if it worked that way we would have kept Solanke and possibly wait for him to blossom into a world class player because all the signs were there.

It will be Nunez third season this coming season, in Manes third season he scored 22 goals(no penalties) and emerged as one of the best players in the league and Europe, Nunez I feel will need to have a similar step up.

It hasnt been a bad 2nd season for him at all though, the microscope is shone on him brighter because of our failures elsewhere.

Agree completely.

Nunez has been rather underwhelming so far. He has to step up next season. The thing is he has shown glimpses of having the ability to do that whilst also putting in pretty good numbers.

I would love to see the way our fanbase would react to a Højlund or an Antony. We have been absolutely spoilt. Nunez is being condemned for not being as good as some of the best forwards in our history. It is fucking nuts.

Nunez may not have ripped trees so far but he has done enough to at least deserve a chance to prove the naysayers wrong.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15445 on: Today at 12:24:20 am »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 10:13:38 am

There isn't a remotely coherent argument to be made that p90 is not the best way to look at any stat. It has its limitations (sub effects and similar), but is vastly superior to any other way to presenting the data. To refuse to see that is myopic at best, but pure foolishness most of the time. It is not cherry picking, it is basic data literacy.

It would seem bizarre to sell him now we've put the data nerds in charge. If he were to be put up for sale (particularly for less than we bought him), I'm not sure our club's email system would be capable of withstanding the number of inquiries we would have. It is fair to say there is a disconnect between how the world's recruitment analysts see him and members of our own fan base. The question you should ask yourself is why do you see it so differently to those paid to see the value of players? If your position is that Edwards, and every statistical analyst in the world are all chancers who don't understand football, fair enough. That is at least a consistent position, but you must be terrified of what is to come.

Context is important. The conversation prior to that had nothing to do with p90. It has nothing to do with being myopic or whatever other bollocks you're suggesting. As for all of the strawman shite about Edwards, I never suggested anything like what you are claiming. As for the cherry picking, Al complared other top scorers in the league to Darwin whilst looking at minutes played, but only used players that fit his narrative whilst omitting others that didn't. So yes, that's cherry-picking. Again, context is important. If you're going to critique something, at least try to understand what it is that you're critiquing.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:45 am by Darren G »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 382 383 384 385 386 [387]   Go Up
« previous next »
 