No not at all. Mane was brilliant.



The thing is Nunez arrived at Liverpool as a 22 year old. At that stage of his career Mane was providing the kind of output that Nunez is producing now. Mane wasn't even an automatic starter at Southampton.



Mane became way more productive as he reached his peak and there is no reason Nunez can't do the same.



Youre right but youre better off comparing seasons because youre not going to get the time here you do at lesser clubs, if it worked that way we would have kept Solanke and possibly wait for him to blossom into a world class player because all the signs were there.It will be Nunez third season this coming season, in Manes third season he scored 22 goals(no penalties) and emerged as one of the best players in the league and Europe, Nunez I feel will need to have a similar step up.It hasnt been a bad 2nd season for him at all though, the microscope is shone on him brighter because of our failures elsewhere.