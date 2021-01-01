I think Nunez has become a victim of Mo's and Mane's decline. He is a very good striker. Every club in the league would have him. But, we are losing goals with Mo sooner or later. Darwin adequately replaced Mane's goals and assists, but there is no one to replace Mo's in the forward line. It feels like we are expecting Nunez to score more to fill the coming void--of which we have recently seen a preview. That's a big ask. It is possible we just need to buy another goal scorer? Improvements are needed in Darwin's game, but is it good enough if he matches Mane's output? He is not far off.