« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 381 382 383 384 385 [386]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1028466 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15400 on: Today at 08:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:10:10 pm
The same guys who rated Assaidi, Aspas, Balotelli, Can, Markovic, Sakho, Grujic and Keita?
They know a lot more about data than most on here (including me) and they don't seem to rate him but he gets defended based on the same data.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15401 on: Today at 08:14:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:05:39 pm
The irony of it all is that the stats guys don't seem to rate him going by the leaks.

Wonder if the stat guys will be happy with 5.1xA from our LW
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15402 on: Today at 08:18:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:14:33 pm
They know a lot more about data than most on here (including me) and they don't seem to rate him but he gets defended based on the same data.

What is the source on the stats guys not liking him now? (Not whether they preferred Nkunku, but not liking his Liverpool numbers?)
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15403 on: Today at 08:22:43 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:18:59 pm
What is the source on the stats guys not liking him now? (Not whether they preferred Nkunku, but not liking his Liverpool numbers?)

Pretty sure he just changed the Nkunku story to fit the agenda

Didn't they prefer someone over Jota also, is he now off?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:38 pm by mullyred94 »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15404 on: Today at 08:29:28 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:18:59 pm
What is the source on the stats guys not liking him now? (Not whether they preferred Nkunku, but not liking his Liverpool numbers?)

As it goes I was at a bus stop with Jurgen around that time and I told him to sign Nkunku. He said fuck me I've never seen a talking donkey before and then said that's what the stats guys said. KLoppo said I don't think he is robust enough.

I think Kloppo should do a Rodgers and leak it to the media.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15405 on: Today at 08:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:29:28 pm
As it goes I was at a bus stop with Jurgen around that time and I told him to sign Nkunku. He said fuck me I've never seen a talking donkey before and then said that's what the stats guys said. However, I don't think he is robust enough.

I think kloppo should do a Rodgers and leak it to the emedia.

That's a tier 1 source mate.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15406 on: Today at 08:33:32 pm »
I think Nunez has become a victim of Mo's and Mane's decline. He is a very good striker. Every club in the league would have him. But, we are losing goals with Mo sooner or later. Darwin adequately replaced Mane's goals and assists, but there is no one to replace Mo's in the forward line. It feels like we are expecting Nunez to score more to fill the coming void--of which we have recently seen a preview. That's a big ask. It is possible we just need to buy another goal scorer? Improvements are needed in Darwin's game, but is it good enough if he matches Mane's output? He is not far off.     
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15407 on: Today at 08:36:10 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 08:30:39 pm
That's a tier 1 source mate.

The weirdest part was a car window went down next to the bus stop and this aging cockney geezer most famous for being on I am celebrity stuck his head out the window and told us "that's nothing I was going to sign them before you had even heard of them".
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15408 on: Today at 08:41:45 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:33:32 pm
I think Nunez has become a victim of Mo's and Mane's decline. He is a very good striker. Every club in the league would have him. But, we are losing goals with Mo sooner or later. Darwin adequately replaced Mane's goals and assists, but there is no one to replace Mo's in the forward line. It feels like we are expecting Nunez to score more to fill the coming void--of which we have recently seen a preview. That's a big ask. It is possible we just need to buy another goal scorer? Improvements are needed in Darwin's game, but is it good enough if he matches Mane's output? He is not far off.   
What is it with people purely using numbers to analysis things. Do people actually watch football or do go online to check someones Xg instead. To claim Nunez is 'not far' from Mane's output, after watching both players performances in their first 2 seasons, is ridiculous.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15409 on: Today at 08:41:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:14:33 pm
They know a lot more about data than most on here (including me) and they don't seem to rate him but he gets defended based on the same data.


Goodness me. The journos recycle content from last season and people are all over it in their glee to dismiss Nunez. Even Bascombe gets a free hit if he criticises the whipping boy.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15410 on: Today at 08:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:41:48 pm

Goodness me. The journos recycle content from last season and people are all over it in their glee to dismiss Nunez. Even Bascombe gets a free hit if he criticises the whipping boy.
Joyce said something similar at the same time. It must be a coincidence.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15411 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:41:45 pm
What is it with people purely using numbers to analysis things. Do people actually watch football or do go online to check someones Xg instead. To claim Nunez is 'not far' from Mane's output, after watching both players performances in their first 2 seasons, is ridiculous.
Actual football doesnt matter anymore.

Why not "watch" the stats in real-time? :D
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15412 on: Today at 08:47:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:46:18 pm
Actual football doesnt matter anymore.

Why not "watch" the stats in real-time? :D

I " watched " him open the scoring or assisting a fair few of our opening goals when the team was playing well during dec-feb.

I also " watched " him win the most points by an individual in the league.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15413 on: Today at 08:50:28 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:41:45 pm
What is it with people purely using numbers to analysis things. Do people actually watch football or do go online to check someones Xg instead. To claim Nunez is 'not far' from Mane's output, after watching both players performances in their first 2 seasons, is ridiculous.

Forget xG and concentrate on actual output across their first two seasons. Mane 23 League goals and 12 assists. Nunez 1 season and 35 games 20 League goals and 11 assists.

So it is factually correct to state that Nunez has adequately replaced Mane's output after two seasons.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15414 on: Today at 08:51:01 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:47:31 pm
I " watched " him open the scoring or assisting a fair few of our opening goals when the team was playing well during dec-feb.

I also " watched " him win the most points by an individual in the league.
I respect your opinion.

There's just a clear disconnect between  what I see on here and the leaks the other day.

It's a forum so different opinions are welcome. The stats experts leaked that they were not in favour of signing him around 2 years after so it's possible for one to assume that don't rate him because I don't see why they'd leak it in the first place.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:52:36 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15415 on: Today at 08:52:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:01 pm
I respect your opinion.

There's just a clear disconnect between  what I see on here and the leaks the other day.

That they preferred the lad from RB?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15416 on: Today at 08:53:51 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:52:26 pm
That they preferred the lad from RB?
It's too late for a circular discussion.

Darwin is "very much" a Klopp signing according to Paul Joyce.

If you disagree that's fine.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15417 on: Today at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:53:51 pm
It's too late for a circular discussion.

Darwin is "very much" a Klopp signing according to Paul Joyce.

If you disagree that's fine.

Darwin was pushed because of Klopp I never said he wasn't, thats been known since before the last week but where is the leaks that Edwards wants him to replace him?

Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15418 on: Today at 09:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:50:28 pm
Forget xG and concentrate on actual output across their first two seasons. Mane 23 League goals and 12 assists. Nunez 1 season and 35 games 20 League goals and 11 assists.

So it is factually correct to state that Nunez has adequately replaced Mane's output after two seasons.
Proves my point, lies damn lie & statistics.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15419 on: Today at 09:03:59 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:02:29 pm
Proves my point, lies damn lie & statistics.

I think you will find they are called facts my friend.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15420 on: Today at 09:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:03:59 pm
I think you will find they are called facts my friend.
Facts are Danny Drinkwater has more pl winners medals than Steven Gerrard.
See, anybody can use certain facts to justify nonsense, my friend.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:20:44 pm by istvan kozma »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15421 on: Today at 09:08:21 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:53:51 pm
It's too late for a circular discussion.

Darwin is "very much" a Klopp signing according to Paul Joyce.

If you disagree that's fine.

Where does that say the stats guys thought Nunez had poor numbers?

That is what you are alleging but without a single scrap of evidence.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15422 on: Today at 09:10:16 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:07:39 pm
Facts are Danny Drinkwater has more pl winners medals than Steven Gerrard.
See anybody use certain facts to justify nonsense, mate.

No one has said any different though. They have compared the output of Mane and Nunez over two seasons.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,206
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15423 on: Today at 09:12:05 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:07:39 pm
Facts are Danny Drinkwater has more pl winners medals than Steven Gerrard.
See, anybody use certain facts to justify nonsense, my friend.

What does that have to do with Nunez replicating Mane's goals and assists ?
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15424 on: Today at 09:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:10:16 pm
No one has said any different though. They have compared the output of Mane and Nunez over two seasons.
Mane's performance's far outweigh Nunez's when you compare the 2. Unless you're only going to use the stat sheet to analysis every players performance.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15425 on: Today at 09:17:45 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:12:05 pm
What does that have to do with Nunez replicating Mane's goals and assists ?
Maybe if he replicated Mane's performance's he wouldn't be starting & finishing the season on the bench, that's my point.
I know you're 'Nunez's love child' but stop with the nonsense.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:19:46 pm by istvan kozma »
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15426 on: Today at 09:23:12 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 08:41:45 pm
What is it with people purely using numbers to analysis things. Do people actually watch football or do go online to check someones Xg instead. To claim Nunez is 'not far' from Mane's output, after watching both players performances in their first 2 seasons, is ridiculous.
Take it easy, mate. Mane was a far more complete player than Nunez. His defense, especially, was light years ahead of where Nunez is now. But, I am only talking about a very simple metric: goals and assists. Diaz replaced Mane's role taking on defenders and pulling the defensive shape out of alignment from out wide. Nunez nearly replaced his goals and assists. Are we expecting him to now make up for Salah's decline? Are we asking too much? Seems like we would need a generational striker to do that.     
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,456
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15427 on: Today at 09:23:33 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:15:41 pm
Mane's performance's far outweigh Nunez's when you compare the 2. Unless you're only going to use the stat sheet to analysis every players performance.

The argument wasn't over the level of performance though it was specifically over output. That is something that can be measured.

This is the main bone of contention regarding Nunez. No one is saying he has been outstanding and the consensus is that he has been disappointing lately. However what is not acceptable is to ignore the facts regarding his output.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15428 on: Today at 09:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:23:33 pm
The argument wasn't over the level of performance though it was specifically over output. That is something that can be measured.

This is the main bone of contention regarding Nunez. No one is saying he has been outstanding and the consensus is that he has been disappointing lately. However what is not acceptable is to ignore the facts regarding his output.
Yes it was, my argument is people always using numbers to gauge everything instead of watching the game.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15429 on: Today at 09:29:36 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 09:23:12 pm
Take it easy, mate. Mane was a far more complete player than Nunez. His defense, especially, was light years ahead of where Nunez is now. But, I am only talking about a very simple metric: goals and assists. Diaz replaced Mane's role taking on defenders and pulling the defensive shape out of alignment from out wide. Nunez nearly replaced his goals and assists. Are we expecting him to now make up for Salah's decline? Are we asking too much? Seems like we would need a generational striker to do that.     
That's why LFC agreed to pay the £80 plus
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 381 382 383 384 385 [386]   Go Up
« previous next »
 