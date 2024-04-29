For what we paid for him, he's shown up to this point, he's not good enough. At the time we paid for him I thought it was wrong we used all our resources on a forward when we had glaring holes in other parts of the team, I wished he proved me wrong. For a player leading the line for a top team his decision making is terrible. Missing chances is one thing, but missing chances by making the wrong choice is another. At the time I thought the criticism by Michael Owen after his goal against Brentford was wrong, but when you analyze it he was bang on. The amount of times he makes the wrong decision regarding what type of finish is needed to score is really bad. As the pressure has ramped up at the end of the season he's performances has got worse and worse. Hopefully he goes on to prove me wrong, but after 2 seasons I see limited player who hasn't got the composure to succeed at LFC, I shouldn't be saying that about the most expensive signing in LFC's history.