Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15320 on: Today at 11:43:21 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:39:17 am
Does that have anything to do with the stats people wanting Nkunku over Nunez?

Why are you believing people who are leaking against their own club and own manager?

No one at the club should be briefing journalists or for that matter leaking the team hours before kick off.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15321 on: Today at 11:44:32 am »
The problem with all this focus on Nunez is that it looks past the myriad of other problems within the rest of the team; a (still) porous defence, a one-paced midfield, a lack of physicality and fight, a lack of team camraderie and confidence, a misfiring front three and an out-of-form and aging superstar WF. Each can be dealt with and it feels the team is close to being very good once more, but all the attention is on Nunez (because papers love an expensive flop story) as if he is the sole problem for Liverpool. He is a problem but not the sole one.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15322 on: Today at 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:39:17 am
Does that have anything to do with the stats people wanting Nkunku over Nunez?

Now you're shifting the goalposts.  He clearly lies about Nunez missing a string of chances in the Merseyside Derby. That's a fact as Rafa would say.
Also he attempts to mislead by saying Nunez played well against Liverpool while on the other hand Nkunku had an unbelievable season. Nunez was also on the back of an unbelievable season.

The stats people may have preferred Nkunku.  Not sure why he had to tell lies to get that across.  But I suspect Nunez was on their radar too. Highly unlikely that Klopp went on a complete solo run.
Either way we dodged a bullet on a perma crocked 26 year old so we should be delighted.  Nkunku is worthless as a player and a saleable asset
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15323 on: Today at 11:49:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:27:30 am
Re Jota - why are you still saying this? He's doubled his xG this season. No one does that once you get to a decent sample size. It's not that being over his xG is an outlier (he's been over and under for us), it's being double his xG which is the outlier. Jota's output, over a large enough sample size, will revert towards the mean. That's just xG being xG. Some players will marginally outperform it (Jota for us and perhaps over his career) and there will be some outliers who overperform it significantly. But plenty of great goal scorers will basically hit their xG over a large enough sample size.  Nunez's numbers, like everyone elses, will tend towards the mean. It's no surprise that his have done that over a large enough sample size. I'm not saying his season overshooting his xG is representative. I'm saying his performance over his career is representative. You're saying that we can ignore a part of the data sample as an anomaly whilst focussing on other parts of the data sample. But that's not how data works. And of course if you want to get into finishing skill etc you're going to have to explain how Nunez over performed that season in Portugal - presumably you think it was luck? That is, the intangibles that you're deriding me for relying on. In reality variance really matters in goal scoring, chances which 'should' be taken are actually less likely to be taken than we think and the biggest predictor of high scoring output is high value shot output.

Nunez takes lots of high value shots because per 90 his xG is high and per 90 his shot numbers are high. He's less efficient with the shots he does take than Jota (who is unbelievably good at shot selection, I can't recall seeing him shoot from outside the box, like ever) but he's getting lots of good chances to score goals. He absolutely needs to score more of them in the future but it's not going to change his numbers that much even if he does. His goals per 90 numbers are already really good. This has been said a million times by multiple posters in this thread and has fallen on deaf ears (and hasn't stopped silly comments like the one from collytum above) but anyway, there it is.

As for the comments about finishing - who's arguing Nunez is a better goalscorer than Jota? That's not the conversation being had in comparing them.

Nunez doesn't take a such a high volume of high value shots as you think, on average.  A good metric for that would be to look at the average xG per shot a player has had.  There are 57 players who have at least an xG 5 in the PL this season.  If you rank them by that metric, he falls 24th - just behind Keane Lewis-Potter and above Beto and Salah, with an average xG of 0.143 (the average across all 57 players is 0.138).  The top scorers this season in the league are all above him on that metric - although ours arent (Salah is at 0.149, Jota at 0.129, Diaz at 0.126, and Gakpo at 0.121). 

For reference - Here is the top goal scorers in the league (non-Penalty), ranked by this metric (and for npxG + A per 90) - everyone who has at least 10 league non-pen goals (plus Diaz/Alvarez/Jota) as useful points of comparison.  If ranked by Expected Goals + Assist, it shows Darwin as the best (ahead of Haaland) - ranking by actual puts both Haaland and Darwin down to 5th and 6th - mainly thanks to Watkins/Brennan Johnson/McBurnie and Hwang MASSIVELY outperforming their expected goals.  Mo Salah, another on here that many have criticised, is 3rd in the Expected metrics, and 8th in the overall - hardly poor.

PlayerMinsnpxGShotsxG/ShotnpGAPerformance vs xGxG+A/90G+A/90
Darwin Núñez199514.91040.143118-26.2%1.0330.857
Erling Haaland221120.1990.203175-15.4%1.0220.896
Mohamed Salah226413.2930.142129-9.1%0.8830.835
Ollie Watkins2970161030.155191218.8%0.8480.939
Brennan Johnson16488420.19010725.0%0.8190.928
Richarlison13998.8580.15210313.6%0.7590.836
Cole Palmer21628.5790.10811929.4%0.7280.833
Hwang Hee-chan18826.1410.14910963.9%0.7220.909
Nicolas Jackson235114.8640.231104-32.4%0.7200.536
Luis Díaz241011.1880.12688-27.9%0.7130.598
Cody Gakpo14056.9570.12164-13.0%0.6980.641
Alexander Isak194213.3610.2181415.3%0.6630.695
Son Heung-min24878.9710.12514957.3%0.6480.832
Bukayo Saka27539.9940.1051091.0%0.6180.621
Kai Havertz236410570.17511610.0%0.6090.647
Chris Wood15559.1370.24612131.9%0.5850.752
Oliver McBurnie12805.3310.17110388.7%0.5840.914
Phil Foden25189.3930.10016772.0%0.5830.822
Dominic Solanke311316.1990.163163-0.6%0.5520.549
Julián Álvarez262811.1950.11785-27.9%0.5510.445
Jarrod Bowen28399.9730.13616661.6%0.5040.697
Diogo Jota11455.3410.12910188.7%0.4950.865
Leon Bailey18886.1500.12210363.9%0.4340.620
Rasmus Højlund19537.3340.215829.6%0.4290.461
Yoane Wissa235710.1620.163101-1.0%0.4240.420
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15324 on: Today at 11:59:40 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:43:21 am
Why are you believing people who are leaking against their own club and own manager?

No one at the club should be briefing journalists or for that matter leaking the team hours before kick off.
But those team lineups are correct. You not wanting to believe something or disliking the fact it was revealed doesn't make it untrue, any more than I would choose to disbelieve a weather report just because it predicted rain.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 11:48:50 am
Now you're shifting the goalposts.  He clearly lies about Nunez missing a string of chances in the Merseyside Derby. That's a fact as Rafa would say.
Also he attempts to mislead by saying Nunez played well against Liverpool while on the other hand Nkunku had an unbelievable season. Nunez was also on the back of an unbelievable season.
Please stop replying so I can spare you the embarrassment of having to explain what an aggregated article is.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15325 on: Today at 12:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:07:52 am
That chance was rated at 0.4xG. So a forward is on average likely to miss it 1.5 times more often than score it. That is why saying he has to score it is nonsense.

If thats the metric then what chance should anyone score from?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15326 on: Today at 12:17:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:11:21 pm
If thats the metric then what chance should anyone score from?

Other players have also missed massive chances.

The best finisher in the squad had an open goal and didn't score.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15327 on: Today at 12:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:07:52 am
That chance was rated at 0.4xG. So a forward is on average likely to miss it 1.5 times more often than score it. That is why saying he has to score it is nonsense.
The top finishers score it more often than not, that's why they're paid the big bucks. Because they're meant to be comfortably above average.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15328 on: Today at 12:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:10:54 am
It was Nunez assisting Salah.

They have combined for 12 goals at Liverpool and Nunez has provided 10 of those assists and Salah only two.

Thats probably because hes missed a lot of chances Salah has created for him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15329 on: Today at 12:28:55 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:29:42 pm
The Djibril Cissé protocol? Hmmm, might be something in that.
Nah. I'm thinking more of the Thierry Henry protocol  ;)

Didn't are Darwin play as a winger when he visited us with Benfica back in the day?
He looked dangerous that evening.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15330 on: Today at 12:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:59:40 am
But those team lineups are correct. You not wanting to believe something or disliking the fact it was revealed doesn't make it untrue, any more than I would choose to disbelieve a weather report just because it predicted rain.

Two completely different things though. The actual lineup is revealed hours later so the veracity of the claim can be checked. Leaking that you wanted someone else after a player has a dip in form is completely different.

Neither thing should be happening and the second is an example of arse covering. The leak last week was also at a time when there is a power vacuum at the club with Klopp leaving and people are jostling for position.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15331 on: Today at 12:35:51 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:17:48 pm
Other players have also missed massive chances.

The best finisher in the squad had an open goal and didn't score.

Indeed and he too should have scored.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15332 on: Today at 12:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:59:40 am
But those team lineups are correct. You not wanting to believe something or disliking the fact it was revealed doesn't make it untrue, any more than I would choose to disbelieve a weather report just because it predicted rain.Please stop replying so I can spare you the embarrassment of having to explain what an aggregated article is.

You mean stop replying to your bullshit with facts. By all means be critical of our players and manager but kindly don't try and back it up with untruthful articles.
And stop taking yourself so serious  ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15333 on: Today at 12:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:27:14 pm
Thats probably because hes missed a lot of chances Salah has created for him.

Like the pass against West Ham?

One of the big issues for me is that if you play a 9 then you want wide players or runners getting to the byeline and pulling the ball back. For that to happen you want wide players on their natural foot beating their man and pulling it back or midfield runners making third-man runs in between the centre backs and full backs like Szobo was earlier in the season.

We don't have that. We have Diaz and Salah as inverted wide players. Salah in particular tends to not take on his man but puts in passes with the outside of his foot. They look great when they come off but are much harder to finish than pullbacks.

Look at how many opportunities City create from pullbacks from the byeline.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15334 on: Today at 12:44:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:42:09 pm
Like the pass against West Ham?

One of the big issues for me is that if you play a 9 then you want wide players or runners getting to the byeline and pulling the ball back. For that to happen you want wide players on their natural foot beating their man and pulling it back or midfield runners making third-man runs in between the centre backs and full backs like Szobo was earlier in the season.

We don't have that. We have Diaz and Salah as inverted wide players. Salah in particular tends to not take on his man but puts in passes with the outside of his foot. They look great when they come off but are much harder to finish than pullbacks.

Look at how many opportunities City create from pullbacks from the byeline.


100% if the team was set up for Nunez we wouldn't play inverted wingers or at least we'd try to get to the byline.

Go look at his Benfica goals, fair few are pulled back or stood up from the byline or close to it.




Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15335 on: Today at 12:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:41:54 pm
You mean stop replying to your bullshit with facts. By all means be critical of our players and manager but kindly don't try and back it up with untruthful articles.
And stop taking yourself so serious  ;)
Buster. You're pulling unrelated contextual comments from an aggregated 90Mins article (that I posted because the original Times article is behind a paywall) to disprove a source report from one of the most reliable Liverpool journos. Either because you haven't bothered to read the link for more than a few seconds or you're simply too dim to know the difference between the two. Does it really matter?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15336 on: Today at 12:57:17 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:44:39 pm

100% if the team was set up for Nunez we wouldn't play inverted wingers or at least we'd try to get to the byline.

Go look at his Benfica goals, fair few are pulled back or stood up from the byline or close to it.






Or just look at the start of his Liverpool career. Community shield Salah crosses with his right foot Nunez header is handled for a penalty. Then Robbo heads it across the six yard box and Nunez scores. Fulham first League game Salah crosses with his right foot Nunez flick in the six yard box.

That is the service he needs. This season we have been looking to set up shots from the edge of the area instead of looking to get down the side of defences. Plus Salah has started crossing with the outside of his left foot from a kind of Beckham area instead of using his right foot.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15337 on: Today at 12:59:55 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:55:46 pm
Buster. You're pulling unrelated contextual comments from an aggregated 90Mins article (that I posted because the original Times article is behind a paywall) to disprove a source report from one of the most reliable Liverpool journos. Either because you haven't bothered to read the link for more than a few seconds or you're simply too dim to know the difference between the two. Does it really matter?

Keep firing out the insults if it makes you feel superior. You left a link to an untruthful misleading article. Own it. We all make mistakes.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15338 on: Today at 02:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:10:54 am
It was Nunez assisting Salah.

They have combined for 12 goals at Liverpool and Nunez has provided 10 of those assists and Salah only two.

Salah should have many more in his defence  ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15339 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:32:19 pm
Salah should have many more in his defence  ;)

Same could be said the other way around though  :-X
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15340 on: Today at 03:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:42:09 pm
Like the pass against West Ham?

One of the big issues for me is that if you play a 9 then you want wide players or runners getting to the byeline and pulling the ball back. For that to happen you want wide players on their natural foot beating their man and pulling it back or midfield runners making third-man runs in between the centre backs and full backs like Szobo was earlier in the season.

We don't have that. We have Diaz and Salah as inverted wide players. Salah in particular tends to not take on his man but puts in passes with the outside of his foot. They look great when they come off but are much harder to finish than pullbacks.

Look at how many opportunities City create from pullbacks from the byeline.


I dont get what you mean? What does one bad pass prove? I can remember 7-8 chances off the top of my head which Salah has created for Nunez this season which hasnt been converted.

City play a similar way though they create cutbacks from their full backs and De Bruyne or Silva, Foden and Grealish play as inverted as wide players, Doku is the only out and out wide player they have and his delivery is wildly inconsistent.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15341 on: Today at 03:10:58 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:34:11 pm
Same could be said the other way around though  :-X

Not really at all, Salah has literally created the most big chances in the league this season, I have doubts about reliable that stat is, but just from watching us I can see Salah creates far more for Nunez and everyone else than the inverse.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15342 on: Today at 03:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:08:52 pm

I dont get what you mean? What does one bad pass prove? I can remember 7-8 chances off the top of my head which Salah has created for Nunez this season which hasnt been converted.

City play a similar way though they create cutbacks from their full backs and De Bruyne or Silva, Foden and Grealish play as inverted as wide players, Doku is the only out and out wide player they have and his delivery is wildly inconsistent.

The point is about how you would get the best out of Nunez.

As I said that either means wide players getting to the byeline and pulling the ball back or runners getting down the sides of the centrebacks and pulling it back. Far too often for me Salah doesn't take his man on and looks to bend the ball in with the outside of his foot.

City don't play the ball in from the areas that Salah does and if they do it is the likes of DeBruyne whipping it in. They get third man runners pulling the ball back from the byeline just outside the six yard box. Our two main ways of scoring are trying to get Salah shooting from the inside right position and taking shots from the edge of the area.
