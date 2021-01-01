« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

PhilV

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15320 on: Today at 11:07:55 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:07:54 am
Maybe we need to find him a strike partner?

This for me seems key.

When he had a good run with Mo he was either assisting Mo, or Mo him, I think this was before AFCON (please someone correct me if I am wrong)

I think a strike partner who is also fit often would be ideal, Jota would be the dream but he is a bit of an injury concern.

EDIT: Just to be clear I absolutely believe this guy has a high ceiling and selling him now would be a big error.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15321 on: Today at 11:10:34 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 10:54:55 am
That article is unbelievable tripe. Suggesting Nunez just played well against Liverpool whilst Nkunku had come off an unbelievable  season ( they both had) is misleading enough.
But telling the lie that he missed a string of chances in the Merseyside Derby is what renders it utter garbage. Unless a string equals one ;D
So, you're suggesting Paul Joyce is making things up?
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15322 on: Today at 11:10:54 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:07:55 am
This for me seems key.

When he had a good run with Mo he was either assisting Mo, or Mo him, I think this was before AFCON (please someone correct me if I am wrong)

I think a strike partner who is also fit often would be ideal, Jota would be the dream but he is a bit of an injury concern.

EDIT: Just to be clear I absolutely believe this guy has a high ceiling and selling him now would be a big error.

It was Nunez assisting Salah.

They have combined for 12 goals at Liverpool and Nunez has provided 10 of those assists and Salah only two.
Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15323 on: Today at 11:28:21 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:10:34 am
So, you're suggesting Paul Joyce is making things up?

Did he miss a string of chances?
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15324 on: Today at 11:39:17 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 11:28:21 am
Did he miss a string of chances?
Does that have anything to do with the stats people wanting Nkunku over Nunez?
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15325 on: Today at 11:40:12 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:10:34 am
So, you're suggesting Paul Joyce is making things up?

Joyce is reporting on what he has been told. So whether he lying or not is irrelevant. What is relevant is believing the twat who has leaked information against his own club and own manager.
y2w902

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15326 on: Today at 11:42:47 am
When Nunez is not high on confidence and struggling for form he reverts to going for power and just getting it on target.

He absolutely has it in his locker to go for more placed/delicate finishes as we have seen in this season gone as well as previous seasons when his confidence is up.

I do think they have sacrificed working on refining his finishing to improve the rest of his game, pressing, hold up, possession play etc. It's a flat out lie to just say nothing has changed in two seasons due to this recent and horribly timed drop in form.

Next season will be his put up or shut up season, he's close to being a great player for us.
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15327 on: Today at 11:43:21 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:39:17 am
Does that have anything to do with the stats people wanting Nkunku over Nunez?

Why are you believing people who are leaking against their own club and own manager?

No one at the club should be briefing journalists or for that matter leaking the team hours before kick off.
DonkeyWan

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15328 on: Today at 11:44:32 am
The problem with all this focus on Nunez is that it looks past the myriad of other problems within the rest of the team; a (still) porous defence, a one-paced midfield, a lack of physicality and fight, a lack of team camraderie and confidence, a misfiring front three and an out-of-form and aging superstar WF. Each can be dealt with and it feels the team is close to being very good once more, but all the attention is on Nunez (because papers love an expensive flop story) as if he is the sole problem for Liverpool. He is a problem but not the sole one.
Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15329 on: Today at 11:48:50 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:39:17 am
Does that have anything to do with the stats people wanting Nkunku over Nunez?

Now you're shifting the goalposts.  He clearly lies about Nunez missing a string of chances in the Merseyside Derby. That's a fact as Rafa would say.
Also he attempts to mislead by saying Nunez played well against Liverpool while on the other hand Nkunku had an unbelievable season. Nunez was also on the back of an unbelievable season.

The stats people may have preferred Nkunku.  Not sure why he had to tell lies to get that across.  But I suspect Nunez was on their radar too. Highly unlikely that Klopp went on a complete solo run.
Either way we dodged a bullet on a perma crocked 26 year old so we should be delighted.  Nkunku is worthless as a player and a saleable asset
Scottymuser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15330 on: Today at 11:49:17 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:27:30 am
Re Jota - why are you still saying this? He's doubled his xG this season. No one does that once you get to a decent sample size. It's not that being over his xG is an outlier (he's been over and under for us), it's being double his xG which is the outlier. Jota's output, over a large enough sample size, will revert towards the mean. That's just xG being xG. Some players will marginally outperform it (Jota for us and perhaps over his career) and there will be some outliers who overperform it significantly. But plenty of great goal scorers will basically hit their xG over a large enough sample size.  Nunez's numbers, like everyone elses, will tend towards the mean. It's no surprise that his have done that over a large enough sample size. I'm not saying his season overshooting his xG is representative. I'm saying his performance over his career is representative. You're saying that we can ignore a part of the data sample as an anomaly whilst focussing on other parts of the data sample. But that's not how data works. And of course if you want to get into finishing skill etc you're going to have to explain how Nunez over performed that season in Portugal - presumably you think it was luck? That is, the intangibles that you're deriding me for relying on. In reality variance really matters in goal scoring, chances which 'should' be taken are actually less likely to be taken than we think and the biggest predictor of high scoring output is high value shot output.

Nunez takes lots of high value shots because per 90 his xG is high and per 90 his shot numbers are high. He's less efficient with the shots he does take than Jota (who is unbelievably good at shot selection, I can't recall seeing him shoot from outside the box, like ever) but he's getting lots of good chances to score goals. He absolutely needs to score more of them in the future but it's not going to change his numbers that much even if he does. His goals per 90 numbers are already really good. This has been said a million times by multiple posters in this thread and has fallen on deaf ears (and hasn't stopped silly comments like the one from collytum above) but anyway, there it is.

As for the comments about finishing - who's arguing Nunez is a better goalscorer than Jota? That's not the conversation being had in comparing them.

Nunez doesn't take a such a high volume of high value shots as you think, on average.  A good metric for that would be to look at the average xG per shot a player has had.  There are 57 players who have at least an xG 5 in the PL this season.  If you rank them by that metric, he falls 24th - just behind Keane Lewis-Potter and above Beto and Salah, with an average xG of 0.143 (the average across all 57 players is 0.138).  The top scorers this season in the league are all above him on that metric - although ours arent (Salah is at 0.149, Jota at 0.129, Diaz at 0.126, and Gakpo at 0.121). 

For reference - Here is the top goal scorers in the league (non-Penalty), ranked by this metric (and for npxG + A per 90) - everyone who has at least 10 league non-pen goals (plus Diaz/Alvarez/Jota) as useful points of comparison.  If ranked by Expected Goals + Assist, it shows Darwin as the best (ahead of Haaland) - ranking by actual puts both Haaland and Darwin down to 5th and 6th - mainly thanks to Watkins/Brennan Johnson/McBurnie and Hwang MASSIVELY outperforming their expected goals.  Mo Salah, another on here that many have criticised, is 3rd in the Expected metrics, and 8th in the overall - hardly poor.

PlayerMinsnpxGShotsxG/ShotnpGAPerformance vs xGxG+A/90G+A/90
Darwin Núñez199514.91040.143118-26.2%1.0330.857
Erling Haaland221120.1990.203175-15.4%1.0220.896
Mohamed Salah226413.2930.142129-9.1%0.8830.835
Ollie Watkins2970161030.155191218.8%0.8480.939
Brennan Johnson16488420.19010725.0%0.8190.928
Richarlison13998.8580.15210313.6%0.7590.836
Cole Palmer21628.5790.10811929.4%0.7280.833
Hwang Hee-chan18826.1410.14910963.9%0.7220.909
Nicolas Jackson235114.8640.231104-32.4%0.7200.536
Luis Díaz241011.1880.12688-27.9%0.7130.598
Cody Gakpo14056.9570.12164-13.0%0.6980.641
Alexander Isak194213.3610.2181415.3%0.6630.695
Son Heung-min24878.9710.12514957.3%0.6480.832
Bukayo Saka27539.9940.1051091.0%0.6180.621
Kai Havertz236410570.17511610.0%0.6090.647
Chris Wood15559.1370.24612131.9%0.5850.752
Oliver McBurnie12805.3310.17110388.7%0.5840.914
Phil Foden25189.3930.10016772.0%0.5830.822
Dominic Solanke311316.1990.163163-0.6%0.5520.549
Julián Álvarez262811.1950.11785-27.9%0.5510.445
Jarrod Bowen28399.9730.13616661.6%0.5040.697
Diogo Jota11455.3410.12910188.7%0.4950.865
Leon Bailey18886.1500.12210363.9%0.4340.620
Rasmus Højlund19537.3340.215829.6%0.4290.461
Yoane Wissa235710.1620.163101-1.0%0.4240.420
Last Edit: Today at 12:00:26 pm by Scottymuser
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15331 on: Today at 11:59:40 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:43:21 am
Why are you believing people who are leaking against their own club and own manager?

No one at the club should be briefing journalists or for that matter leaking the team hours before kick off.
But those team lineups are correct. You not wanting to believe something or disliking the fact it was revealed doesn't make it untrue, any more than I would choose to disbelieve a weather report just because it predicted rain.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 11:48:50 am
Now you're shifting the goalposts.  He clearly lies about Nunez missing a string of chances in the Merseyside Derby. That's a fact as Rafa would say.
Also he attempts to mislead by saying Nunez played well against Liverpool while on the other hand Nkunku had an unbelievable season. Nunez was also on the back of an unbelievable season.
Please stop replying so I can spare you the embarrassment of having to explain what an aggregated article is.
killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15332 on: Today at 12:11:21 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:07:52 am
That chance was rated at 0.4xG. So a forward is on average likely to miss it 1.5 times more often than score it. That is why saying he has to score it is nonsense.

If thats the metric then what chance should anyone score from?
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15333 on: Today at 12:17:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:11:21 pm
If thats the metric then what chance should anyone score from?

Other players have also missed massive chances.

The best finisher in the squad had an open goal and didn't score.
