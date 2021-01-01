Again, my response was to Al seemingly being confused as to why people thought that Jota was a better finisher than Nunez, which is what I responded to. It was not a discussion about their overall merits as players or who I would prefer in the side. I was simply illustrating that Jota has only one less goal than Nunez despite a markedly lower xG, which suggests that he is the more efficient at putting away chances.



Claiming that they are scoring at the same rate is simply not true. Darwin has only one more goal in the league than Jota, despite playing 850 minutes (over 9 games worth of minutes) more. As for who may be more clinical in the future, it is impossible to say with a degree of certainty, but historical data suggests Jota. He has performed above his expected xG 4 out of the past 6 years. Nunez has been below his in 4 out of the past 5.



Game is tight. We have a crucial chance to score to level the game or score the winner. Hand on heart, who do you want the chance falling to? Darwin or Jota?



Yes sorry I was posting at slightly cross purposes to your discussion with AL. But let me respond to what you've said here now you've kindly engaged with me to. AL posted their numbers across multiple seasons so I'm going to go with that (I assume it's accurate). They basically score goals at the same rate. One per 183/184 minutes. Given that you get a choice between a player who takes more high value shots and one who finishes more clinically. However, at least recently the more clinical player has been running hot and will probably cool off (Jota) and the one with the higher shot count (and shot value) has been running cold and will probably revert to the mean to some extent (Nunez). It's really not clear you want the player who takes fewer shots to score the same number of goals. You probably want the player who takes more shots to score the same number of goals because he may well improve and/or get luckier and so score more. His goal scoring ceiling is higher. I wasn't claiming that Nunez will become more clinical than Jota by the way, rather that Jota is likely to be less clinical in future than he's been this season (which is an outlier for him)Jota obviously. Especially this season's Jota who has been (unsustainably) clinical. No one doubles their xG over a big enough sample size. But this fails to understand the benefit of Nunez in comparison with Jota. Which is that he's a little more likely to actually get real chances to score goals than Jota. He's a bit better at the thing we don't really notice and don't really commend. Which is actually being in positions to take high value shots in the first place. Because he manages to get so many, and at least in part because he's been unlucky this season and has missed a lot, we also see more misses and that bleeds through into our outlook about him. If you see a player miss 3 or 4 presentable chances in a game on a consistent basis it will be very frustrating and you're going to need that player to finish more often in the future. But that frustration means you're unlikely to notice a key thing hiding in plain sight... the vast majority of forwards wouldn't even be in position to have so many chances in the first place. And that ability to get into position is absolutely key to being a top level forward. That said the jota vs Nunez comparison is pointless because Jota does a great job at taking lots of high value shots.