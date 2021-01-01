Does it indicate Jota is a better finisher or is it just the fact that Jota only really attempts the kind of chances that he is very good at. Jota is very much a penalty box striker who likes get into the area and shoot low and hard across the keeper. That is fine if he is just being selective with his opportunities and is providing loads of assists.
The bit you seem to be missing is that what counts is how many goals you score.
In those 4 seasons you speak about that Jota exceeded his xG his xG was pretty low. Those seasons had an xG's of 6.72, 6.44, 7.06 and 8.91. Ironically his two most productive seasons for xG were 21/22 when he had an xG of 17.35 but only scored 15 and 19/20 when an xG of 12.02 resulted in only 7 goals.
That to me indicates two things Jota doesn't create a high xG and he is far more clinical when he restricts how many shots he is taking on. The strikers who score lots of goals tend to take on far more shots. That for me is why Nunez has far more chance of turning into a 20-25 League goals striker than Jota.
I'm not interested in your personal interpretation, or more accurately speculation upon your part regarding "Jota only really attempts the kind of chances that he is very good at". It's the worst kind of rationalisation and clearly not the case if you've watched him play, so I'll stick to facts:
You were perplexed at why people thought that Jota was a better finisher than Nunez. Well, it's because he puts his chances away, as evidenced by the xG vs goals scored, both for this season and previous seasons compared to Nunez overall. The xG pool of 55 goals measured over 6 seasons for Jota is an ample pool to draw conclusions from, regardless of how you want to spin it.
In terms of the "what counts is how many goals you score" argument, you were previously arguing (using cherry-picked stats incidentally) for Nunez having not scored as many as others in the league due to less minutes played. So why is it that you conveniently don't apply the same logic when talking about Jota? Because the fact is that he has 1 goal less this season in the league than Nunez, having played over 9 games worth of minutes less, so using your previous argument has been far more prolific than Nunez, having a goal every 114 minutes vs Nunex goal every 181 minutes. This despite him apparently "being selective" or some such bollocks. Strange.
Finally, you argue that Nunez has a high chance of turning into a 20-25 goal a season striker because he has so many shots. If - and it's a big IF - Nunez can sort his finishing out then great, he could be a massive threat. I find it hard to believe that will somehow magically happen though after seeing no improvement in his finishing in two years here. It's all well and good arguing that players who take more shots score more goals, but that is only true if you are also able to finish those chances. Nunez has more shots on goal than any other player in the league with 104 shots...and 11 goals. Isak, as an example of contrast, has 19 goals from 61 shots.