« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1023225 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,587
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15240 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:24:57 pm
Might be overreacting but his finishing cost us the title. Time an time again he misses a clear cut chance to open the score or put us 2-0 up and we end up conceding a goal and having to run after the score.

Naah, he was one of many that probably costs us a better run in and a chance to win the title, and the fa cup. Europa, we just stunk as team. Though Mo's shit miss may have changed the game.

Unfair to call out just one, they're all fucking doing my head in!
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15241 on: Today at 12:32:39 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:24:57 pm
Might be overreacting but his finishing cost us the title. Time an time again he misses a clear cut chance to open the score or put us 2-0 up and we end up conceding a goal and having to run after the score.

Definitely overreacting.  Did you watch us yesterday?
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15242 on: Today at 12:34:38 pm »
I think Al's point above about trust is the most pertinent point, can you trust him to score the goals going forward consistently? The stats say he gets into the positions and has been unlucky to underperform his xg by so much, the eye says he is pretty rash in his finishing and may not have the composure or coolness to turn those numbers into actual production

Big decisions need to be made on the forward line this summer as similar issues appear across all of them. Like much of the rest of the team, some consistency in selection could be an important fist step to building confidence in all areas of the pitch
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15243 on: Today at 12:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:43:23 am
The point is that Nunez has far more to his game. Jota is portrayed as a master finisher. Darwin is portrayed as someone who can't hit a barn door.

Remarkably Jota is at 183 minutes per goal in the Premier League. Nunez is at 184.7 minutes per goal in the Premier League.

Jota is at 613.82 minutes per assist in the Premier League. Nunez is at 335.82 minutes per assist in the Premier League.

Jota has an xG in the league of 5.3 and 10 goals. Nunez has an xG of 15.7 and 11 goals. Jota has been above his xG in the league in his three seasons with Liverpool, Nunez under his both seasons. 'Master finisher' strawman hyperbole aside, that stat alone indicates that Jota has done far better with his chances at the club.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,530
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15244 on: Today at 01:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:41:46 pm
Jota has an xG in the league of 5.3 and 10 goals. Nunez has an xG of 15.7 and 11 goals. Jota has been above his xG in the league in his three seasons with Liverpool, Nunez under his both seasons. 'Master finisher' strawman hyperbole aside, that stat alone indicates that Jota has done far better with his chances at the club.

It also indicates Nunez is somehow getting FAR more chances.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15245 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:28:40 pm
Their all round game is way better. Firmino used to be our first defender when out of possession and I can count on Mane to put the ball in the net when it matters


Nunez won the most games for his club in the EPL until a couple weeks ago, dont know if his still 1st.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15246 on: Today at 01:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:43:23 am
The point is that Nunez has far more to his game. Jota is portrayed as a master finisher. Darwin is portrayed as someone who can't hit a barn door.

This is the issue with a lot of the discourse surrounding this (and many other) conversations about football.

Obviously theres far more to Nunezs game than being someone who cant hit a barn door and obviously Jota isnt some super reliable Benzema esque marksman who rarely ever misses. People will try and make those sorts of arguments, usually because they dont understand, or want to engage with the wider conversation.

What I will say, and this is purely anecdotal, is that when that ball was played across the goal to Nunez and the centre half clears it before he can reach it for a tap in, I geneuinly thought Nunez had got on the end of it and missed it, because it would be fairly consistent with the kind of thing weve seen from him this season. Equally; if hes chipped some Pirlo esque effort from the edge of the area into the top corner it wouldnt have surprised me either.

The question with Nunez for me is, if he doesnt improve in any way from his current level, so were getting roughly 10-15 league goals a season plus a few against lesser sides in Europe (as with the exception of the one he scored against Real all the other European ones have come against lesser sides) would you stick or twist? 2 months ago I think Id have stuck, now Im at the point where I feel he has to improve next season or I think we cut our losses.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15247 on: Today at 01:10:37 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:02:36 pm
It also indicates Nunez is somehow getting FAR more chances.

Yeah, but that's a separate discussion. The lad seemed confused as to why people perceive Jota as a better finisher than Darwin, which was what I responded to.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:57 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,600
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15248 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:56:36 am
What's shameless is you tweaking for some stats as if he's just dropped the Holy grail. I've ignored it as its another ridiculous stat drop that proves nothing to the conversation.

Santiago Giminez is better on the ball than Darwin Nunez. That's a fact. I could get stats to prove anything in football if the recipients have never used their eyes.

Salah scored 44 goals in a season for us and had a boat load of criminal misses. I bet I can make his season look shite with some numbers if I wanted.

But keep going. Ridiculous....
Just very sad.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,961
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15249 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:07:25 pm
This is the issue with a lot of the discourse surrounding this (and many other) conversations about football.

Obviously theres far more to Nunezs game than being someone who cant hit a barn door and obviously Jota isnt some super reliable Benzema esque marksman who rarely ever misses. People will try and make those sorts of arguments, usually because they dont understand, or want to engage with the wider conversation.

What I will say, and this is purely anecdotal, is that when that ball was played across the goal to Nunez and the centre half clears it before he can reach it for a tap in, I geneuinly thought Nunez had got on the end of it and missed it, because it would be fairly consistent with the kind of thing weve seen from him this season. Equally; if hes chipped some Pirlo esque effort from the edge of the area into the top corner it wouldnt have surprised me either.

The question with Nunez for me is, if he doesnt improve in any way from his current level, so were getting roughly 10-15 league goals a season plus a few against lesser sides in Europe (as with the exception of the one he scored against Real all the other European ones have come against lesser sides) would you stick or twist? 2 months ago I think Id have stuck, now Im at the point where I feel he has to improve next season or I think we cut our losses.

As you say, I think it depends on the wider contribution. We were more than happy to have Bobby Firmino playing CF for us and scoring 10-15/season because of all the other things he could do on the pitch, and we were a better team when he was in the side, than when he wasn't (for the most part).

I think there's a very good player there. He's very quick which is always a great quality in attacking players. I wonder if we are genuinely getting the most out of him in Klopp's system. I'd give him a decent chance under a new manager, just like many of the other players. Maybe if he's not contributing that much or not really adapting his game, then it's time to look for other solutions.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15250 on: Today at 01:31:30 pm »
The lad needs to be put on the wing and he'd be great.
Leave the centre forward position to others.
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15251 on: Today at 01:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:31:30 pm
The lad needs to be put on the wing and he'd be great.
Leave the centre forward position to others.

Danns then? Who else we got that could play that role and is fit?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15252 on: Today at 01:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 01:45:05 pm
Danns then? Who else we got that could play that role and is fit?
We can sign someone in the summer. The remaining fixtures are dead rubbers anyway.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,207
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15253 on: Today at 01:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 01:45:05 pm
Danns then? Who else we got that could play that role and is fit?

We need an out and out striker of the Rush/Owen/Fowler/Torres mould. Danns is definately a potential for that role but we need to bring someone in over summer as we're clearly lacking there right now.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15254 on: Today at 02:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:31:32 am
If Giminez is better on the ball why has he got a lower pass completion rate 68.45% compared to Nunez with 72.59%, made far less successful passes 9.91 to Nunez's 14.59 per game. Why does he make far less key passes 1.01 compared to Nunez's 1.45 per game. He provides assists at a far lower rate 1 every 472 minutes compared to Nunez 1 every 250 minutes.

Why is he dispossessed 1.7 times per game compared to Nunez 1.2 per game. That is in a League that is way below the Premier League.

Maybe you need to take your eye test to Specsavers. ;)
Al, what do you think Geoff Twentyman and his Cortina would make of Darwin?
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,610
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15255 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:24:57 pm
Might be overreacting but his finishing cost us the title. Time an time again he misses a clear cut chance to open the score or put us 2-0 up and we end up conceding a goal and having to run after the score.
That part matters, too. And yesterday was a prime example of that part being an issue.

Darwin hasnt been good in front of goal. But this "failure" is spread around a lot of areas.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:16 pm by b_joseph »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15256 on: Today at 02:56:12 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:56:36 am
What's shameless is you tweaking for some stats as if he's just dropped the Holy grail. I've ignored it as its another ridiculous stat drop that proves nothing to the conversation.

Santiago Giminez is better on the ball than Darwin Nunez. That's a fact. I could get stats to prove anything in football if the recipients have never used their eyes.

Salah scored 44 goals in a season for us and had a boat load of criminal misses. I bet I can make his season look shite with some numbers if I wanted.

But keep going. Ridiculous....

You argued that Slot wants his forward really involved in the play. But Slot's forward isn't involved in the play as much as Nunez is for Liverpool.

Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:41:46 pm
Jota has an xG in the league of 5.3 and 10 goals. Nunez has an xG of 15.7 and 11 goals. Jota has been above his xG in the league in his three seasons with Liverpool, Nunez under his both seasons. 'Master finisher' strawman hyperbole aside, that stat alone indicates that Jota has done far better with his chances at the club.

They're both scoring at the same rate basically. One of them takes fewer chances to do it than the other. Who would you prefer? I'll take the player who gets more chances because he might well end up scoring more of them in future. And the other may well not be as clinical in the future. The biggest predictor of high goal scoring is quantity of high value shots taken.

Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 02:23:08 pm
That part matters, too. And yesterday was a prime example of that part being an issue.

Darwin hasnt been good in front of goal. But this "failure" is spread around a lot of areas.

In reality 'that part' is what's actually cost us the league.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:58:15 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15257 on: Today at 03:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:56:12 pm

They're both scoring at the same rate basically. One of them takes fewer chances to do it than the other. Who would you prefer? I'll take the player who gets more chances because he might well end up scoring more of them in future. And the other may well not be as clinical in the future. The biggest predictor of high goal scoring is quantity of high value shots taken.

In reality 'that part' is what's actually cost us the league.

Again, my response was to Al seemingly being confused as to why people thought that Jota was a better finisher than Nunez, which is what I responded to. It was not a discussion about their overall merits as players or who I would prefer in the side. I was simply illustrating that Jota has only one less goal than Nunez despite a markedly lower xG, which suggests that he is the more efficient at putting away chances. 

Claiming that they are scoring at the same rate is simply not true. Darwin has only one more goal in the league than Jota, despite playing 850 minutes (over 9 games worth of minutes) more.  As for who may be more clinical in the future, it is impossible to say with a degree of certainty, but historical data suggests Jota. He has performed above his expected xG 4 out of the past 6 years. Nunez has been below his in 4 out of the past 5.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15258 on: Today at 03:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:20:25 pm
Firmino's best season was when he got 15 League goals and in 8 seasons here scored 82 League goals so 10.5 per season. Not good enough.

Mane's had one season when he scored 20+ league goals and in 6 seasons scored 90 League goals so 15 per season. Not good enough for you.

Interestingly at a similar age to Nunez now in their two first full seasons playing more minutes than Nunez. Firmino got 21 goals and Mane got 23 goals. With 3 games left Nunez has 20 in his first two seasons.

So why were Mane and Firmino clearly good enough but Nunez isn't?

This is why you can't take staticos serious.
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,600
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15259 on: Today at 04:03:14 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 03:55:49 pm
This is why you can't take staticos serious.
But seemingly 'staticos' should take people like you seriously. I.e. you say something you've made up in your head, evidence is presented to demonstrate it's nonsense but you plough ahead anyway and carry on pretending you're right despite all the evidence to the contrary.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15260 on: Today at 04:08:05 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 03:55:49 pm
This is why you can't take staticos serious.

Not even a good stato at that. "20 goals in his first two seasons" means 15 and 18. Not sure what post those comparisons with Bobby and Mane originated in, but why anybody is comparing Firmino and Mane to Nunez is strange. Completely different kinds of players.   
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,706
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15261 on: Today at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:41:04 am
So we agree per 90 is the way to measure players - given your realisation around KDB and Jota?

I'm happy to talk about other things like you've posted here.. but not if you and others aren't accepting per 90 as a measure of a players production

There can be nuance beyond that but you can't say a players return is objectviely bad (objectively means factual) for 'an entire season' without your start point being minutes on the pitch - fair?
But there's a very big difference between missing games due to injury and missing games because you're available but your manager doesn't think you're the right player to start, or he has picked you but you haven't offered much and you've been subbed off with 20 minutes still to play. When key players are available they start, that isn't the case with Nunez and that in itself is an issue considering the money we paid for him. Like I said before, we aren't city and when we spend that kind of money we need a return.

Goals per 90 is obviously the easiest way to measure but there is nuance there. The fact is that Nunez has been available practically all season (33 league matches), and only has 11 goals to his name.  His finishing for the most part has been awful and has shown no improvement on last season. Saying that he's a 28 goal a season striker based on his underlying numbers is lovely but unless those missing 17 goals can be added to our total then it is totally meaningless.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • Stargazer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15262 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:56:12 pm
They're both scoring at the same rate basically. One of them takes fewer chances to do it than the other. Who would you prefer? I'll take the player who gets more chances because he might well end up scoring more of them in future. And the other may well not be as clinical in the future. The biggest predictor of high goal scoring is quantity of high value shots taken.

Game is tight. We have a crucial chance to score to level the game or score the winner. Hand on heart, who do you want the chance falling to? Darwin or Jota?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,727
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15263 on: Today at 04:17:09 pm »
One thing that hasnt been discussed is that despite this player being pushed for by the manager and Ljinders, that this is the second season in a row where effectively he has been left out of crucial games in the run-in. Last season it was from the Leeds game which was 9 out that Gakpo was preferred and here its from the second Atalanta game.

He may have played the Everton game anyway but it was likely Jota or Gakpo started that one.
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15264 on: Today at 04:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 04:13:50 pm
Game is tight. We have a crucial chance to score to level the game or score the winner. Hand on heart, who do you want the chance falling to? Darwin or Jota?
Do you mean in the 10 games a year Jota is available?
Hes a fabulous player but his quality is pointless if he cant play
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,402
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15265 on: Today at 04:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:40:48 pm
Again, my response was to Al seemingly being confused as to why people thought that Jota was a better finisher than Nunez, which is what I responded to. It was not a discussion about their overall merits as players or who I would prefer in the side. I was simply illustrating that Jota has only one less goal than Nunez despite a markedly lower xG, which suggests that he is the more efficient at putting away chances. 

Claiming that they are scoring at the same rate is simply not true. Darwin has only one more goal in the league than Jota, despite playing 850 minutes (over 9 games worth of minutes) more.  As for who may be more clinical in the future, it is impossible to say with a degree of certainty, but historical data suggests Jota. He has performed above his expected xG 4 out of the past 6 years. Nunez has been below his in 4 out of the past 5.

Does it indicate Jota is a better finisher or is it just the fact that Jota only really attempts the kind of chances that he is very good at. Jota is very much a penalty box striker who likes get into the area and shoot low and hard across the keeper. That is fine if he is just being selective with his opportunities and is providing loads of assists.

The bit you seem to be missing is that what counts is how many goals you score.

In those 4 seasons you speak about that Jota exceeded his xG his xG was pretty low. Those seasons had an xG's of 6.72, 6.44, 7.06 and 8.91. Ironically his two most productive seasons for xG were 21/22 when he had an xG of 17.35 but only scored 15 and 19/20 when an xG of 12.02 resulted in only 7 goals.

That to me indicates two things Jota doesn't create a high xG and he is far more clinical when he restricts how many shots he is taking on. The strikers who score lots of goals tend to take on far more shots. That for me is why Nunez has far more chance of turning into a 20-25 League goals striker than Jota.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,402
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15266 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 04:13:50 pm
Game is tight. We have a crucial chance to score to level the game or score the winner. Hand on heart, who do you want the chance falling to? Darwin or Jota?

The thing is Darwin is far more likely to get on the end of that chance than Jota.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,613
  • Stargazer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15267 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:21:28 pm
The thing is Darwin is far more likely to get on the end of that chance than Jota.

If youre talking about availability, I agree. If you are referring to him actually getting a chance more often due to xG, ok I can buy it. But at the end of the day, if theres a chance I would much rather it falls to Jota than Darwin. In a very simplistic sense, that lack of confidence in Darwin highlights how far he is away from being elite. At least to me.

I still have hope for him, but he needs to start getting clinical quickly. Him getting so many chances a game and failing to score more often is a huge psychological issue, that has a snowball effect on the team. And thats something you cant quantify in statistics.

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,800
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15268 on: Today at 04:45:03 pm »
Haha -  troll football says when asked what happened between Klopp and Salah - Nunez said he missed it.
Logged

Online johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15269 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:20:12 pm
Does it indicate Jota is a better finisher or is it just the fact that Jota only really attempts the kind of chances that he is very good at. Jota is very much a penalty box striker who likes get into the area and shoot low and hard across the keeper. That is fine if he is just being selective with his opportunities and is providing loads of assists.

Can you, or anyone, tell me what kind of chances Darwin is very good at?
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15270 on: Today at 05:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:40:48 pm
Again, my response was to Al seemingly being confused as to why people thought that Jota was a better finisher than Nunez, which is what I responded to. It was not a discussion about their overall merits as players or who I would prefer in the side. I was simply illustrating that Jota has only one less goal than Nunez despite a markedly lower xG, which suggests that he is the more efficient at putting away chances. 

Claiming that they are scoring at the same rate is simply not true. Darwin has only one more goal in the league than Jota, despite playing 850 minutes (over 9 games worth of minutes) more.  As for who may be more clinical in the future, it is impossible to say with a degree of certainty, but historical data suggests Jota. He has performed above his expected xG 4 out of the past 6 years. Nunez has been below his in 4 out of the past 5.

Yes sorry I was posting at slightly cross purposes to your discussion with AL. But let me respond to what you've said here now you've kindly engaged with me to. AL posted their numbers across multiple seasons so I'm going to go with that (I assume it's accurate). They basically score goals at the same rate. One per 183/184 minutes. Given that you get a choice between a player who takes more high value shots and one who finishes more clinically. However, at least recently the more clinical player has been running hot and will probably cool off (Jota) and the one with the higher shot count (and shot value) has been running cold and will probably revert to the mean to some extent (Nunez). It's really not clear you want the player who takes fewer shots to score the same number of goals. You probably want the player who takes more shots to score the same number of goals because he may well improve and/or get luckier and so score more. His goal scoring ceiling is higher. I wasn't claiming that Nunez will become more clinical than Jota by the way, rather that Jota is likely to be less clinical in future than he's been this season (which is an outlier for him)

Quote from: Kansti on Today at 04:13:50 pm
Game is tight. We have a crucial chance to score to level the game or score the winner. Hand on heart, who do you want the chance falling to? Darwin or Jota?

Jota obviously. Especially this season's Jota who has been (unsustainably) clinical. No one doubles their xG over a big enough sample size. But this fails to understand the benefit of Nunez in comparison with Jota. Which is that he's a little more likely to actually get real chances to score goals than Jota. He's a bit better at the thing we don't really notice and don't really commend. Which is actually being in positions to take high value shots in the first place. Because he manages to get so many, and at least in part because he's been unlucky this season and has missed a lot, we also see more misses and that bleeds through into our outlook about him. If you see a player miss 3 or 4 presentable chances in a game on a consistent basis it will be very frustrating and you're going to need that player to finish more often in the future. But that frustration means you're unlikely to notice a key thing hiding in plain sight... the vast majority of forwards wouldn't even be in position to have so many chances in the first place. And that ability to get into position is absolutely key to being a top level forward. That said the jota vs Nunez comparison is pointless because Jota does a great job at taking lots of high value shots.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:35:22 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15271 on: Today at 05:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:20:12 pm
Does it indicate Jota is a better finisher or is it just the fact that Jota only really attempts the kind of chances that he is very good at. Jota is very much a penalty box striker who likes get into the area and shoot low and hard across the keeper. That is fine if he is just being selective with his opportunities and is providing loads of assists.

The bit you seem to be missing is that what counts is how many goals you score.

In those 4 seasons you speak about that Jota exceeded his xG his xG was pretty low. Those seasons had an xG's of 6.72, 6.44, 7.06 and 8.91. Ironically his two most productive seasons for xG were 21/22 when he had an xG of 17.35 but only scored 15 and 19/20 when an xG of 12.02 resulted in only 7 goals.

That to me indicates two things Jota doesn't create a high xG and he is far more clinical when he restricts how many shots he is taking on. The strikers who score lots of goals tend to take on far more shots. That for me is why Nunez has far more chance of turning into a 20-25 League goals striker than Jota.

I'm not interested in your personal interpretation, or more accurately speculation upon your part regarding "Jota only really attempts the kind of chances that he is very good at". It's the worst kind of rationalisation and clearly not the case if you've watched him play, so I'll stick to facts:

You were perplexed at why people thought that Jota was a better finisher than Nunez. Well, it's because he puts his chances away, as evidenced by the xG vs goals scored, both for this season and previous seasons compared to Nunez overall. The xG pool of 55 goals measured over 6 seasons for Jota is an ample pool to draw conclusions from, regardless of how you want to spin it. 

  In terms of the "what counts is how many goals you score" argument, you were previously arguing (using cherry-picked stats incidentally) for Nunez having not scored as many as others in the league due to less minutes played. So why is it that you conveniently don't apply the same logic when talking about Jota? Because the fact is that he has 1 goal less this season in the league than Nunez, having played over 9 games worth of minutes less, so using your previous argument has been far more prolific than Nunez, having a goal every 114 minutes vs Nunex goal every 181 minutes.  This despite him apparently "being selective" or some such bollocks. Strange.

Finally, you argue that Nunez has a high chance of turning into a 20-25 goal a season striker because he has so many shots. If - and it's a big IF - Nunez can sort his finishing out then great, he could be a massive threat.  I find it hard to believe that will somehow magically happen though after seeing no improvement in his finishing in two years here.  It's all well and good arguing that players who take more shots score more goals, but that is only true if you are also able to finish those chances. Nunez has more shots on goal than any other player in the league with 104 shots...and 11 goals. Isak, as an example of contrast, has 19 goals from 61 shots.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:41 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,190
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15272 on: Today at 05:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:31:30 pm
The lad needs to be put on the wing and he'd be great.
Leave the centre forward position to others.
The Djibril Cissé protocol? Hmmm, might be something in that.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,727
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15273 on: Today at 05:35:38 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:31:30 pm
The lad needs to be put on the wing and he'd be great.
Leave the centre forward position to others.

Why? Honestly people seem to think being on the wing is just about running fast in a straight line. When he has played there he has been decent but whats clear is he can hardly dribble past a player, he doesnt hold the ball well, he is poor at providing defensive cover.

His best attribute is that he gets into good positions and gets good chances, which we have seen that number decreases when he plays wide.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15274 on: Today at 05:41:48 pm »
If I learned something from watching football all these years it's that you take care of your defense first. We need to fix our midfield and how we defend then worry about our attack.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,375
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15275 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:41:48 pm
If I learned something from watching football all these years it's that you take care of your defense first. We need to fix our midfield and how we defend then worry about our attack.
Agree, teams are scoring against us with often the first attack. Also our build up has become excruciatingly slow, which doesn't help Darwin or Mo.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,814
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15276 on: Today at 05:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:25:20 pm
Yes sorry I was posting at slightly cross purposes to your discussion with AL. But let me respond to what you've said here now you've kindly engaged with me to. AL posted their numbers across multiple seasons so I'm going to go with that (I assume it's accurate). They basically score goals at the same rate. One per 183/184 minutes. Given that you get a choice between a player who takes more high value shots and one who finishes more clinically. However, at least recently the more clinical player has been running hot and will probably cool off (Jota) and the one with the higher shot count (and shot value) has been running cold and will probably revert to the mean to some extent (Nunez). It's really not clear you want the player who takes fewer shots to score the same number of goals. You probably want the player who takes more shots to score the same number of goals because he may well improve and/or get luckier and so score more. His goal scoring ceiling is higher. I wasn't claiming that Nunez will become more clinical than Jota by the way, rather that Jota is likely to be less clinical in future than he's been this season (which is an outlier for him)

Jota obviously. Especially this season's Jota who has been (unsustainably) clinical. No one doubles their xG over a big enough sample size. But this fails to understand the benefit of Nunez in comparison with Jota. Which is that he's a little more likely to actually get real chances to score goals than Jota. He's a bit better at the thing we don't really notice and don't really commend. Which is actually being in positions to take high value shots in the first place. Because he manages to get so many, and at least in part because he's been unlucky this season and has missed a lot, we also see more misses and that bleeds through into our outlook about him. If you see a player miss 3 or 4 presentable chances in a game on a consistent basis it will be very frustrating and you're going to need that player to finish more often in the future. But that frustration means you're unlikely to notice a key thing hiding in plain sight... the vast majority of forwards wouldn't even be in position to have so many chances in the first place. And that ability to get into position is absolutely key to being a top level forward. That said the jota vs Nunez comparison is pointless because Jota does a great job at taking lots of high value shots.


OK, I won't address all of this as I've already covered most in other posts, But...If you want to talk about outliers, then I don't feel that this season can be described as Nunez "running cold", as this is how Nunez has been in every season but one of his professional career. His second season at Benfica is the actual outlier. The rest of the time he's been pretty much like what we're seeing now.  Time will tell and I do genuinely want Darwin to succeed, but  in my opinion it's quite likely that we're just going to be getting more of the same going forward and what you perceive as running cold is simply his normal level across a season.

This season is not an really that much of an outlier for how clinical Jota has been either. He's outperformed his xG for three of the past four years, falling marginally under it in the other season (21/22).  He's had more chances,so perhaps his positioning has improved or maybe that aspect is just dumb luck. In terms of how clinical he has been though, it's been pretty much 'par for the course' as it were.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 