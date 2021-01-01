« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15240 on: Today at 12:31:33 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:24:57 pm
Might be overreacting but his finishing cost us the title. Time an time again he misses a clear cut chance to open the score or put us 2-0 up and we end up conceding a goal and having to run after the score.

Naah, he was one of many that probably costs us a better run in and a chance to win the title, and the fa cup. Europa, we just stunk as team. Though Mo's shit miss may have changed the game.

Unfair to call out just one, they're all fucking doing my head in!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15241 on: Today at 12:32:39 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:24:57 pm
Might be overreacting but his finishing cost us the title. Time an time again he misses a clear cut chance to open the score or put us 2-0 up and we end up conceding a goal and having to run after the score.

Definitely overreacting.  Did you watch us yesterday?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15242 on: Today at 12:34:38 pm »
I think Al's point above about trust is the most pertinent point, can you trust him to score the goals going forward consistently? The stats say he gets into the positions and has been unlucky to underperform his xg by so much, the eye says he is pretty rash in his finishing and may not have the composure or coolness to turn those numbers into actual production

Big decisions need to be made on the forward line this summer as similar issues appear across all of them. Like much of the rest of the team, some consistency in selection could be an important fist step to building confidence in all areas of the pitch
« Reply #15243 on: Today at 12:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:43:23 am
The point is that Nunez has far more to his game. Jota is portrayed as a master finisher. Darwin is portrayed as someone who can't hit a barn door.

Remarkably Jota is at 183 minutes per goal in the Premier League. Nunez is at 184.7 minutes per goal in the Premier League.

Jota is at 613.82 minutes per assist in the Premier League. Nunez is at 335.82 minutes per assist in the Premier League.

Jota has an xG in the league of 5.3 and 10 goals. Nunez has an xG of 15.7 and 11 goals. Jota has been above his xG in the league in his three seasons with Liverpool, Nunez under his both seasons. 'Master finisher' strawman hyperbole aside, that stat alone indicates that Jota has done far better with his chances at the club.
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:41:46 pm
Jota has an xG in the league of 5.3 and 10 goals. Nunez has an xG of 15.7 and 11 goals. Jota has been above his xG in the league in his three seasons with Liverpool, Nunez under his both seasons. 'Master finisher' strawman hyperbole aside, that stat alone indicates that Jota has done far better with his chances at the club.

It also indicates Nunez is somehow getting FAR more chances.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15245 on: Today at 01:04:59 pm »
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:28:40 pm
Their all round game is way better. Firmino used to be our first defender when out of possession and I can count on Mane to put the ball in the net when it matters


Nunez won the most games for his club in the EPL until a couple weeks ago, dont know if his still 1st.
« Reply #15246 on: Today at 01:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:43:23 am
The point is that Nunez has far more to his game. Jota is portrayed as a master finisher. Darwin is portrayed as someone who can't hit a barn door.

This is the issue with a lot of the discourse surrounding this (and many other) conversations about football.

Obviously theres far more to Nunezs game than being someone who cant hit a barn door and obviously Jota isnt some super reliable Benzema esque marksman who rarely ever misses. People will try and make those sorts of arguments, usually because they dont understand, or want to engage with the wider conversation.

What I will say, and this is purely anecdotal, is that when that ball was played across the goal to Nunez and the centre half clears it before he can reach it for a tap in, I geneuinly thought Nunez had got on the end of it and missed it, because it would be fairly consistent with the kind of thing weve seen from him this season. Equally; if hes chipped some Pirlo esque effort from the edge of the area into the top corner it wouldnt have surprised me either.

The question with Nunez for me is, if he doesnt improve in any way from his current level, so were getting roughly 10-15 league goals a season plus a few against lesser sides in Europe (as with the exception of the one he scored against Real all the other European ones have come against lesser sides) would you stick or twist? 2 months ago I think Id have stuck, now Im at the point where I feel he has to improve next season or I think we cut our losses.
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:02:36 pm
It also indicates Nunez is somehow getting FAR more chances.

Yeah, but that's a separate discussion. The lad seemed confused as to why people perceive Jota as a better finisher than Darwin, which was what I responded to.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15248 on: Today at 01:11:53 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:56:36 am
What's shameless is you tweaking for some stats as if he's just dropped the Holy grail. I've ignored it as its another ridiculous stat drop that proves nothing to the conversation.

Santiago Giminez is better on the ball than Darwin Nunez. That's a fact. I could get stats to prove anything in football if the recipients have never used their eyes.

Salah scored 44 goals in a season for us and had a boat load of criminal misses. I bet I can make his season look shite with some numbers if I wanted.

But keep going. Ridiculous....
Just very sad.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:07:25 pm
This is the issue with a lot of the discourse surrounding this (and many other) conversations about football.

Obviously theres far more to Nunezs game than being someone who cant hit a barn door and obviously Jota isnt some super reliable Benzema esque marksman who rarely ever misses. People will try and make those sorts of arguments, usually because they dont understand, or want to engage with the wider conversation.

What I will say, and this is purely anecdotal, is that when that ball was played across the goal to Nunez and the centre half clears it before he can reach it for a tap in, I geneuinly thought Nunez had got on the end of it and missed it, because it would be fairly consistent with the kind of thing weve seen from him this season. Equally; if hes chipped some Pirlo esque effort from the edge of the area into the top corner it wouldnt have surprised me either.

The question with Nunez for me is, if he doesnt improve in any way from his current level, so were getting roughly 10-15 league goals a season plus a few against lesser sides in Europe (as with the exception of the one he scored against Real all the other European ones have come against lesser sides) would you stick or twist? 2 months ago I think Id have stuck, now Im at the point where I feel he has to improve next season or I think we cut our losses.

As you say, I think it depends on the wider contribution. We were more than happy to have Bobby Firmino playing CF for us and scoring 10-15/season because of all the other things he could do on the pitch, and we were a better team when he was in the side, than when he wasn't (for the most part).

I think there's a very good player there. He's very quick which is always a great quality in attacking players. I wonder if we are genuinely getting the most out of him in Klopp's system. I'd give him a decent chance under a new manager, just like many of the other players. Maybe if he's not contributing that much or not really adapting his game, then it's time to look for other solutions.
The lad needs to be put on the wing and he'd be great.
Leave the centre forward position to others.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 01:31:30 pm
The lad needs to be put on the wing and he'd be great.
Leave the centre forward position to others.

Danns then? Who else we got that could play that role and is fit?
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 01:45:05 pm
Danns then? Who else we got that could play that role and is fit?
We can sign someone in the summer. The remaining fixtures are dead rubbers anyway.
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 01:45:05 pm
Danns then? Who else we got that could play that role and is fit?

We need an out and out striker of the Rush/Owen/Fowler/Torres mould. Danns is definately a potential for that role but we need to bring someone in over summer as we're clearly lacking there right now.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:31:32 am
If Giminez is better on the ball why has he got a lower pass completion rate 68.45% compared to Nunez with 72.59%, made far less successful passes 9.91 to Nunez's 14.59 per game. Why does he make far less key passes 1.01 compared to Nunez's 1.45 per game. He provides assists at a far lower rate 1 every 472 minutes compared to Nunez 1 every 250 minutes.

Why is he dispossessed 1.7 times per game compared to Nunez 1.2 per game. That is in a League that is way below the Premier League.

Maybe you need to take your eye test to Specsavers. ;)
Al, what do you think Geoff Twentyman and his Cortina would make of Darwin?
Quote from: tunred on Today at 12:24:57 pm
Might be overreacting but his finishing cost us the title. Time an time again he misses a clear cut chance to open the score or put us 2-0 up and we end up conceding a goal and having to run after the score.
That part matters, too. And yesterday was a prime example of that part being an issue.

Darwin hasnt been good in front of goal. But this "failure" is spread around a lot of areas.
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:56:36 am
What's shameless is you tweaking for some stats as if he's just dropped the Holy grail. I've ignored it as its another ridiculous stat drop that proves nothing to the conversation.

Santiago Giminez is better on the ball than Darwin Nunez. That's a fact. I could get stats to prove anything in football if the recipients have never used their eyes.

Salah scored 44 goals in a season for us and had a boat load of criminal misses. I bet I can make his season look shite with some numbers if I wanted.

But keep going. Ridiculous....

You argued that Slot wants his forward really involved in the play. But Slot's forward isn't involved in the play as much as Nunez is for Liverpool.

Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:41:46 pm
Jota has an xG in the league of 5.3 and 10 goals. Nunez has an xG of 15.7 and 11 goals. Jota has been above his xG in the league in his three seasons with Liverpool, Nunez under his both seasons. 'Master finisher' strawman hyperbole aside, that stat alone indicates that Jota has done far better with his chances at the club.

They're both scoring at the same rate basically. One of them takes fewer chances to do it than the other. Who would you prefer? I'll take the player who gets more chances because he might well end up scoring more of them in future. And the other may well not be as clinical in the future. The biggest predictor of high goal scoring is quantity of high value shots taken.

Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 02:23:08 pm
That part matters, too. And yesterday was a prime example of that part being an issue.

Darwin hasnt been good in front of goal. But this "failure" is spread around a lot of areas.

In reality 'that part' is what's actually cost us the league.
