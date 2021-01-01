The point is that Nunez has far more to his game. Jota is portrayed as a master finisher. Darwin is portrayed as someone who can't hit a barn door.



This is the issue with a lot of the discourse surrounding this (and many other) conversations about football.Obviously theres far more to Nunezs game than being someone who cant hit a barn door and obviously Jota isnt some super reliable Benzema esque marksman who rarely ever misses. People will try and make those sorts of arguments, usually because they dont understand, or want to engage with the wider conversation.What I will say, and this is purely anecdotal, is that when that ball was played across the goal to Nunez and the centre half clears it before he can reach it for a tap in, I geneuinly thought Nunez had got on the end of it and missed it, because it would be fairly consistent with the kind of thing weve seen from him this season. Equally; if hes chipped some Pirlo esque effort from the edge of the area into the top corner it wouldnt have surprised me either.The question with Nunez for me is, if he doesnt improve in any way from his current level, so were getting roughly 10-15 league goals a season plus a few against lesser sides in Europe (as with the exception of the one he scored against Real all the other European ones have come against lesser sides) would you stick or twist? 2 months ago I think Id have stuck, now Im at the point where I feel he has to improve next season or I think we cut our losses.