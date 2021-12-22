« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1021409 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15200 on: Today at 02:51:03 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:22:42 am
The thing is you don't trust Nunez to do anything. You don't trust him to lead our attack, you don't trust him to counter attack and you don't trust him against a low block.

The thing is the stats don't back that up. For his two seasons at Liverpool he has been pretty much bang on a League goal every 180 minutes. So a goal every other game if he played the full 90 every week. So around 19 League goals per season despite not being a regular penalty taker for us.

At Benfica in his second season he scored a League goal every 76 minutes which is prolific.

So from the age of 21-24 he has scored a League goal every 123 minutes. So if he played 90 minutes in every game he would average out at just under 28 League goals per season from the age of 21-24.

Amazing how a player you wouldn't trust to play in an under 9's 5 a side has a record like that?

Exaggerating much hah. I don't think Nunez is shite. I think he's okay...and is probably one of my favourite personalities in the team. Looks calm off the pitch but a madman on it. Gives his all. If I could wave a magic wand and have one player succeed I'd pick him. I just don't think he's good enough to lead Liverpool's attack. No hate on the fella.

Stats are stats but nothing beats the eye test + context.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15201 on: Today at 04:46:21 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:22:42 am
The thing is you don't trust Nunez to do anything. You don't trust him to lead our attack, you don't trust him to counter attack and you don't trust him against a low block.

The thing is the stats don't back that up. For his two seasons at Liverpool he has been pretty much bang on a League goal every 180 minutes. So a goal every other game if he played the full 90 every week. So around 19 League goals per season despite not being a regular penalty taker for us.

At Benfica in his second season he scored a League goal every 76 minutes which is prolific.

So from the age of 21-24 he has scored a League goal every 123 minutes. So if he played 90 minutes in every game he would average out at just under 28 League goals per season from the age of 21-24.

Amazing how a player you wouldn't trust to play in an under 9's 5 a side has a record like that?

But he isn't scoring 19 league goals a season is he?! He has 20 league goals TOTAL between his two seasons.

The per90 stats don't work like that in reality do they? He's not playing 90mins every game, nobody does. And he's not scoring 19 league goals a season despite what the per90 stats claim, he's scoring an average of 10 goals a season.

What are we doing here? Seriously.

People are sacrificing actual factual output in favour of theoretical output and somehow claiming the high ground?

If Darwin's underlying numbers are so elite why aren't they translating to league goals? If they're so good why isn't he *actually* scoring more? If he doesn't have issues with putting the ball in the net why doesn't he have more than 9 league goals last year and 11 this? Bad luck? That's what all the analysis and incredibly detailed number crunching comes down to? Just bad luck? Not very scientific.

Could it perhaps be because, just possibly, just maybe, there are elements in his play that the numbers you're looking at aren't showing?Could it possibly be because they're interpretive but not necessarily 100% transferable to the reality of what we're actually seeing from him?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15202 on: Today at 06:42:29 am »
i still fully back him. He will get form again strikers peak at 26-29
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15203 on: Today at 06:45:53 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:36:12 am
So about the same as Benfica when Nunez was ripping up the League.

Absolute farmers league though isn't it. And as has been posted, it was a one off season where everything he touched went in, padded by pens and a hat trick against a 9 man team of u21s and a sub gk at cb.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15204 on: Today at 06:52:55 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Yesterday at 11:03:57 pm
What does this mean in real terms?

Darwin this season is averaging 22 passes a game, completing 71%. He is playing 2.2 progressive passes per game and is at 0.23 xA.

Feyenoord's primary number 9 is averaging 15 passes a game with a 67% completion rate. He is playing 1.4 progressive passes per game and is at 0.13 xA.

He just blasted straight past this as if it didn't expose his whole argument as total nonsense. Shameless.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15205 on: Today at 08:55:16 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm
We have a genuine world class player who happens to be a local lad that we can build around.
I agree.

Jayden Danns is gonna be boss next sesason.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15206 on: Today at 09:43:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:22:42 am
The thing is you don't trust Nunez to do anything. You don't trust him to lead our attack, you don't trust him to counter attack and you don't trust him against a low block.

The thing is the stats don't back that up. For his two seasons at Liverpool he has been pretty much bang on a League goal every 180 minutes. So a goal every other game if he played the full 90 every week. So around 19 League goals per season despite not being a regular penalty taker for us.

At Benfica in his second season he scored a League goal every 76 minutes which is prolific.

So from the age of 21-24 he has scored a League goal every 123 minutes. So if he played 90 minutes in every game he would average out at just under 28 League goals per season from the age of 21-24.

Amazing how a player you wouldn't trust to play in an under 9's 5 a side has a record like that?



The level of mental gymnastics here is incredible. Claims of some hypothetical 19 league goals per season, based upon mashing stats together to create a hypothetical situation, coupled with essentially using a freak year when he wildly outperformed his xG as a foundation for building your entire argument upon. This whilst also cherry-picking timeframes, such as ignoring Darwin's first season at Benfica or even Almeria prior to that for that matter.

 The fact is that despite hypothetical flights of fancy his actual league goals for three of the past four seasons have been 6,9 and (so far) 11. I am not arguing that he was not prolific in 21/22, but as already stated, he wildly outperformed his xG that year. That's not sustainable and given that he has actually underperformed his xG for four of the past five years, combined with his actual goal tally and performances since then, 21/22 begins more and more to look like a freak year such as Clive Allen had back in the 86/87 season. 

Personally, I'm sort of on the fence with him. I wouldn't be too bothered if we sold him, but at the same time wouldn't be up in arms if he stayed on either. I like the lad and want him to succeed and if we do see an improvement under Slot that would be great. I just don't understand this propensity to try and rationalise away all of the issues with him though. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15207 on: Today at 09:52:26 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:22:42 am
The thing is you don't trust Nunez to do anything. You don't trust him to lead our attack, you don't trust him to counter attack and you don't trust him against a low block.

The thing is the stats don't back that up. For his two seasons at Liverpool he has been pretty much bang on a League goal every 180 minutes. So a goal every other game if he played the full 90 every week. So around 19 League goals per season despite not being a regular penalty taker for us.

At Benfica in his second season he scored a League goal every 76 minutes which is prolific.

So from the age of 21-24 he has scored a League goal every 123 minutes. So if he played 90 minutes in every game he would average out at just under 28 League goals per season from the age of 21-24.

Amazing how a player you wouldn't trust to play in an under 9's 5 a side has a record like that?

It's when you get the goals as well though. In 21/22 we played 3 cup finals and didn't score in them. In a summer when we really need to sort the midfield out, this may have led to us spending a club record fee on a striker. Therefore Nunez was being relied on to score on the big occasion. He's failed to do that and instead there's numerous big games where he's missed sitters at crucial times.

Origi's goal output was never great, but he scored so many big goals.


Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15208 on: Today at 10:15:22 am »
Origi was worth ten Nunezes. Good old Divock.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15209 on: Today at 10:21:16 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:13:34 pm
Give over Al. We took a calculated risk in signing him hoping he'd improve and he didn't. We have given him two seasons of support and he's no better now than day one.

Hes had a few flashes of brilliance but he doesn't deliver anywhere near as mud as we need if we want to be fighting for trophies.

He has failed. It is sad but it's a fact.

Complete and utter bullshit.
