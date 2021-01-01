The thing is you don't trust Nunez to do anything. You don't trust him to lead our attack, you don't trust him to counter attack and you don't trust him against a low block.



The thing is the stats don't back that up. For his two seasons at Liverpool he has been pretty much bang on a League goal every 180 minutes. So a goal every other game if he played the full 90 every week. So around 19 League goals per season despite not being a regular penalty taker for us.



At Benfica in his second season he scored a League goal every 76 minutes which is prolific.



So from the age of 21-24 he has scored a League goal every 123 minutes. So if he played 90 minutes in every game he would average out at just under 28 League goals per season from the age of 21-24.



Amazing how a player you wouldn't trust to play in an under 9's 5 a side has a record like that?



But he isn't scoring 19 league goals a season is he?! He has 20 league goals TOTAL between his two seasons.The per90 stats don't work like that in reality do they? He's not playing 90mins every game, nobody does. And he's not scoring 19 league goals a season despite what the per90 stats claim, he's scoring an average of 10 goals a season.What are we doing here? Seriously.People are sacrificing actual factual output in favour of theoretical output and somehow claiming the high ground?If Darwin's underlying numbers are so elite why aren't they translating to league goals? If they're so good why isn't he *actually* scoring more? If he doesn't have issues with putting the ball in the net why doesn't he have more than 9 league goals last year and 11 this? Bad luck? That's what all the analysis and incredibly detailed number crunching comes down to? Just bad luck? Not very scientific.Could it perhaps be because, just possibly, just maybe, there are elements in his play that the numbers you're looking at aren't showing?Could it possibly be because they're interpretive but not necessarily 100% transferable to the reality of what we're actually seeing from him?