Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15160 on: Today at 08:31:54 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:35:51 pm
This is the text (I think that it's all of it). There are a lot of tables and such too, but it would take an age to copy/paste all of that individually. Anyhow, for what it's worth:
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
Darwin Núñez is wanted by a bunch of top clubs & has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Lewandowski.

He isnt a bad player & is useful in the right system, but there are too many red flags for him to function in a top side or his price tag to be justified.

[A Thread]
1:08 AM · Apr 16, 2022


Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
On paper he looks great: goals vs Ajax, Barca, Bayern & Liverpool, 24 goals in the league & 32 in all comps.

His movement is decent, hes tall, physically strong & very quick.

Its only when you take a closer look, the cracks in the facade will appear
From
reaction memes ➡️ @VideoReacts
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
The first major red flag that should send alarm bells ringing across major clubs, especially those that play possession-based football, is his sheer woefulness in possession.

Smarterscout only rates his Ball Retention Ability a 2 out of 99 (adjusted to Premier League standard)
Image
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
Additionally, his passing is dreadful, which is worrying, if you, like most top teams, want your striker to be at least decent at link-up play.

Núñez only completes 11.7 passes p90 in the Primeira Liga.
That would put him in the bottom 10% among forwards in Europes top5 Leagues
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
His measly 9 completed passes p90 in the CL would even put him in the bottom 1%.
His 64.7% Pass Acc in the league would put him in the bottom 15%. And again, his 56.5% in the CL would put him in the bottom 1%.

Imagine a striker in a top side misplacing basically every 2nd pass
Show more
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
As seen against Liverpool with his 2 disallowed goals, he has an extremely frustrating, Inzaghi-esque tendency to get caught offside basically every game [1.0 Offsides p90].

Since moving to Benfica last season, no player has been caught offside in the league more times than him
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
This demonstrates that, despite his game revolving around constantly making runs in behind, he doesnt always time them that well.

And its questionable if hed even have that many opportunities to run in behind in a possession-based top team, playing mostly against deep blocks
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
With his style of play & physical capabilities, he can be great in a pure counter attacking team, using his speed & directness in transition.
Thats why he has been so effective for Benfica in the CL this season.
But he simply wont have that space to run into for most top sides
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
Another major concern is just how limited he is technically, which is probably a result of him always being able to rely on his pace & strength.
His touch often lets him down [3.4 Unsucc. Touches p90].
He under hits passes & at times doesnt get a clean connection when shooting
Image
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
Along with his technique, his decision making, in particular in the final 3rd, can be quite hasty & generally suspect.
At times releasing the ball at the wrong time after decelerating.

Despite what his assist numbers might suggest, he isnt a huge creator
https://twitter.com/Goncalovmmll/status/1512859791529500677/video/1
Show more
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
Despite being 1.87m tall & strong, he doesnt use his body that well & his hold-up play is inconsistent.

Whilst he scored a few uncontested headers, his heading technique isnt perfect & his timing isnt great.

He also only wins 1.1 Aerials p90 & has an Aerial Win Rate of 36.7%
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
A lot of those things point to the fact that he isnt really a lone striker.

As shown by his heatmap, he loves to drift out wide & operate in the left channel.

Which is, why more often than not, he has been playing as part of a strike partnership or in off the left at Benfica
Show more
Image
Taísto
@TaistoFCB
·
Apr 16, 2022
Another concern is his injury record.

With his explosive style of play, hes prone to muscle injuries, missing games here & there.

Worryingly, since 2017 he had THREE major knee injuries (incl. surgery). The last forcing him to miss the last 2 months of 20/21 & the Copa América
Show more
Image

Whilst he scored 24 goals in the league this season, 4 of them were penalties & 3 of them came against Belenenses, when they played the game with just 9 men, most of them from the u23s & a GK playing in defense.
(The game was abandoned after 3 Belenenses players went off injured)

That brings us to the most obvious & major red flag with him.

He scored those 24 league goals from just 14.92 expected goals.

You dont need to be an expert to know that this kind of finishing overperformance is incredibly unsustainable & wont carry over to his next club

For context: Óscar Estupiñán (Guimaraes), accumulated 13.47 xG. His market value is 3.5m.

Yet apparently Núñez is valued at 70m+, for 1.45 xG more, for a better team in the same league.

Due to that crazy overperformance, the buying club will just pay a heavily inflated fee

Some will lazily say "hes just a good finisher".

They havent seen his 1st season at Benfica (where he underperformed xG), or his finishing technique.

Everything points towards his current season being a statistical anomaly & a one-off.
Hence it would be crazy to sign him now

Obviously many people will point to him being just 22 years old (23 in June).

And I do think he can be effective in the right system.
West Ham wouldve been a great destination for him, as he isnt too dissimilar to Michail Antonio & they couldve built the system around him
But I dont see him being integrated into a possession based side. At the very least you wouldnt be getting the best out of him.

And his overall quality doesnt justify a top club changing its style of play & building a system around him to cater to his very specific strengths
ince this season is such a fluke & he wont completely change as a player, this might already be his best ever season goals-wise.
Youd be buying him when his price is highest.

Despite his age, Im not sure his potential is all that much higher than the level he currently is at

Id say I would disagree with most of whats said here. Or rather its highlighting the wrong negative sides of his football, the ones thats not very relevant to focus one.

First Im not sure if his possessions play is woeful. Hes not often involved in possession play. And that can be fine. Because he doesnt have that role here. Hes a runner behind the line, not someone that drops deep to playmake.

Passing is not dreadful. At most times its ok, not smooth but ok. He can play some terrific passes combined with stiff leg passes that goes miles off.
They use amount of passes for data which I feels is the wrong one. As mentioned hes not the type of player hugely involved in possession style football, more making runs and such. So number of passes completed per game is the wrong data type.

Also accurate passes should be lower when you are either making a run past defenders and trying to manage the ball, or being high up trying to control the ball with a defender tightly behind you. Once again not a data type is feel is that relevant.

Yeah I agree that being caught in offside was a bad part of his game. Havent looked at the data this season but I feel hes improved here. Anyone that wants to correct me feel free to.

Theres doubt about his style of football suitable for a possession style of football and Id agree to that. But looking at the amount of chances weve presided this season and the ones Darwin been involved with, and the previous season I just feel dont that data is accurate here to describe his positives/negatives. Hes involved a huge number of changes we all know that.

Yes o agree there are some technical limitations, which I hope would be better.

But overall reading this comment just feels like a miss. The main problem with Darwin is his poor finishing. Hes never gonna be a Firmino type of player involved with the ball thats much. Hes guy that stretched the defense with insanely good runs behind. The problem is thats he kinda bad at finishing. If he could finish to the level of Halaand, Watkins, Isak, etc then hed be on 25+ league goals by now.


« Last Edit: Today at 08:34:27 pm by plura »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15161 on: Today at 08:38:05 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 07:49:03 pm
That thread makes some reasonable points but is on the whole a load of tosh. Which means it fits in quite well here.

How is it tosh? I've not seen anything as accurate since I had my fortune read and it said I'd die alone.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15162 on: Today at 09:00:47 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:38:05 pm
How is it tosh? I've not seen anything as accurate since I had my fortune read and it said I'd die alone.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15163 on: Today at 09:09:02 pm
In this thread Núñez is both being criticised for only scoring against the dross and being criticised for being bad against low blocks where he doesnt get space in behind. So yes, its not a very good thread.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15164 on: Today at 09:16:42 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:09:02 pm
In this thread Núñez is both being criticised for only scoring against the dross and being criticised for being bad against low blocks where he doesnt get space in behind. So yes, its not a very good thread.

The dross don't necessarily play a low block though do they?

Do you associate a low block with Kompany's Burnley? Brentford? Bournemouth? Forest?

These are all teams that would probably be doing much much better if they actually did employ a low block, which they don't.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15165 on: Today at 09:26:15 pm
Huh? The vast majority of teams we play against spend a lot of time sitting deep against us.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15166 on: Today at 10:03:37 pm
Nunez since he has been here has scored against the likes of City, Arsenal, United, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Napoli. For Uruguay in that time he has scored against Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

Only scores against shit teams though.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15167 on: Today at 10:13:34 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:03:37 pm
Nunez since he has been here has scored against the likes of City, Arsenal, United, Newcastle, Real Madrid and Napoli. For Uruguay in that time he has scored against Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

Only scores against shit teams though.

Give over Al. We took a calculated risk in signing him hoping he'd improve and he didn't. We have given him two seasons of support and he's no better now than day one.

Hes had a few flashes of brilliance but he doesn't deliver anywhere near as mud as we need if we want to be fighting for trophies.

He has failed. It is sad but it's a fact.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15168 on: Today at 10:21:25 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 10:13:34 pm
Give over Al. We took a calculated risk in signing him hoping he'd improve and he didn't. We have given him two seasons of support and he's no better now than day one.

Hes had a few flashes of brilliance but he doesn't deliver anywhere near as mud as we need if we want to be fighting for trophies.

He has failed. It is sad but it's a fact.

We have fought for trophies and actually won one this season. For me, we signed him when we were expecting Salah to leave. I think the only time we can fully judge him is in a team when it is set up to play to his strengths.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15169 on: Today at 10:22:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:21:25 pm
We have fought for trophies and actually won one this season. For me, we signed him when we were expecting Salah to leave. I think the only time we can fully judge him is in a team when it is set up to play to his strengths.

Its going to take one really brave manager to build a team around Nunez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15170 on: Today at 10:25:42 pm
Quote from: Jake on Today at 10:13:34 pm
Give over Al. We took a calculated risk in signing him hoping he'd improve and he didn't. We have given him two seasons of support and he's no better now than day one.

Hes had a few flashes of brilliance but he doesn't deliver anywhere near as mud as we need if we want to be fighting for trophies.

He has failed. It is sad but it's a fact.

Its not true at all hes no better than day one though, not at all
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15171 on: Today at 10:28:28 pm
The point of spending big on any player is to get an instant impact.

We spent big on Virg & Alisson and the difference was clear from day one. This is a big money number 9 that is still a question mark going into his THIRD season.

It's mind-boggling considering the fact we've committed £85m to his transfer. You don't spend that kind of money on a project.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15172 on: Today at 10:28:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:22:54 pm
Its going to take one really brave manager to build a team around Nunez.
If your going to build a team around him. U need to play to his strenght. The main question is, what is his main quality to build around it
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15173 on: Today at 10:30:44 pm
Quote from: elkun on Today at 10:28:36 pm
If your going to build a team around him. U need to play to his strenght. The main question is, what is his main quality to build around it

Well his best ability is his pace and his ability to stretch teams, so maybe players like Mac Allister and Trent in midfield who can get the ball to him with quality. Probably need another close to him either just behind or a strike partner. Probably need wingers to create the space for him as well and wingers who keep the width.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15174 on: Today at 10:32:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:22:54 pm
Its going to take one really brave manager to build a team around Nunez.

Slot's 9 needs to be able to play. The two wingers are often the furthest forward. Gakpo has way more of a chance in that position.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15175 on: Today at 10:34:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:44 pm
Well his best ability is his pace and his ability to stretch teams, so maybe players like Mac Allister and Trent in midfield who can get the ball to him with quality. Probably need another close to him either just behind or a strike partner. Probably need wingers to create the space for him as well and wingers who keep the width.
He will probably miscontrol the ball because of his bad first touch or miss most of the chances he will get from them. So in essence i hope to god that no head coach will be dumb enough to build a team around him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15176 on: Today at 10:38:35 pm
Quote from: elkun on Today at 10:34:04 pm
He will probably miscontrol the ball because of his bad first touch or miss most of the chances he will get from them. So in essence i hope to god that no head coach will be dumb enough to build a team around him.
He'll be offside 3 times out of 10
Miscontrol it 3 times out of 10
Miss a sitter 2 times out of 10 (sometimes shooting off target)
Score 2 times out of 10.

Build around the above? Nope.

We have a genuine world class player who happens to be a local lad that we can build around.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15177 on: Today at 10:38:39 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:21:25 pm
We have fought for trophies and actually won one this season. For me, we signed him when we were expecting Salah to leave. I think the only time we can fully judge him is in a team when it is set up to play to his strengths.
What's that, Al, a counter-attacking low-block team? And he'd still miss 50% of those chances (he had a few already).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15178 on: Today at 10:39:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:44 pm
Well his best ability is his pace and his ability to stretch teams, so maybe players like Mac Allister and Trent in midfield who can get the ball to him with quality. Probably need another close to him either just behind or a strike partner. Probably need wingers to create the space for him as well and wingers who keep the width.

I don't know if many realise but risky long ball football isn't Slot's style. Don't think he will change that even for Trent's right foot. It will be progressive build-up. Slot's 9 needs to play.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15179 on: Today at 11:03:57 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:39:35 pm
I don't know if many realise but risky long ball football isn't Slot's style. Don't think he will change that even for Trent's right foot. It will be progressive build-up. Slot's 9 needs to play.
What does this mean in real terms?

Darwin this season is averaging 22 passes a game, completing 71%. He is playing 2.2 progressive passes per game and is at 0.23 xA.

Feyenoord's primary number 9 is averaging 15 passes a game with a 67% completion rate. He is playing 1.4 progressive passes per game and is at 0.13 xA.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15180 on: Today at 11:19:27 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:40:38 pm
Thanks man.
That is scarilly accurate.

The consensus here and in other places before he was signed was pretty much this. A risky signing for a big fee. It was all there and concerns were voiced. Not even a hindsight to be honest.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15181 on: Today at 11:26:18 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:03:57 pm
What does this mean in real terms?

Darwin this season is averaging 22 passes a game, completing 71%. He is playing 2.2 progressive passes per game and is at 0.23 xA.

Feyenoord's primary number 9 is averaging 15 passes a game with a 67% completion rate. He is playing 1.4 progressive passes per game and is at 0.13 xA.

I meant it in reply to running in behind and stretching teams. He wouldn't get the long balls over the top to chase that he gets now in Slots team. It's much more progressive and controlled up the pitch.

 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15182 on: Today at 11:28:35 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:38:35 pm
He'll be offside 3 times out of 10
Miscontrol it 3 times out of 10
Miss a sitter 2 times out of 10 (sometimes shooting off target)
Score 2 times out of 10.

Build around the above? Nope.

We have a genuine world class player who happens to be a local lad that we can build around.

Nothing to do with Nunez but who is that lad?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15183 on: Today at 11:30:27 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:52:18 am
Dropped again. As he no doubt would have been for the Derby has Gakpo and Jota been available.

Took less than 2 seasons for him to blow through all of the goodwill Klopp had for him seemingly.

Fresh start this summer for all ofc, but it's not a good look.
He played 90 minutes midweek and this a short rest game. the 5 changes where more about injury prevention then dropping etc.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15184 on: Today at 11:33:46 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 11:28:35 pm
Nothing to do with Nunez but who is that lad?
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15185 on: Today at 11:34:39 pm
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:52:18 am
Dropped again. As he no doubt would have been for the Derby has Gakpo and Jota been available.

Took less than 2 seasons for him to blow through all of the goodwill Klopp had for him seemingly.

Fresh start this summer for all ofc, but it's not a good look.

He has the most appearances of any player this season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15186 on: Today at 11:35:00 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:26:18 pm
I meant it in reply to running in behind and stretching teams. He wouldn't get the long balls over the top to chase that he gets now in Slots team. It's much more progressive and controlled up the pitch.
Most of his chances aren't from long balls though? We face a lot of low-blocks and he is elite at getting chances for himself against such setups.

Haven't watched a lot of Slot's Feyenoord myself but I don't think we've hired him because his football philosophy is completely different to Klopp's, on the contrary in fact.

We can see Slot's preferred 9 at Feyenoord is considerably less effective in possession than Darwin (in a much, much easier league) so I personally don't see how it would be an issue.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15187 on: Today at 11:36:37 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:38:35 pm
He'll be offside 3 times out of 10
Miscontrol it 3 times out of 10
Miss a sitter 2 times out of 10 (sometimes shooting off target)
Score 2 times out of 10.

Build around the above? Nope.

We have a genuine world class player who happens to be a local lad that we can build around.

2 goals every 10 chances is pretty damn good. Messi averages over 5 shots per goal and Ronaldo over 6 shots per goal. I think you could safely build a team around that level of production.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15188 on: Today at 11:40:42 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:26:18 pm
I meant it in reply to running in behind and stretching teams. He wouldn't get the long balls over the top to chase that he gets now in Slots team. It's much more progressive and controlled up the pitch.

 

Did you miss Benfica having 64% possession at home and 57% possession away in 21/22 when Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 games. Slot's team pressing really high up the pitch and attacking before teams get set would be perfect for Nunez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15189 on: Today at 11:46:56 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:35:00 pm
Most of his chances aren't from long balls though? We face a lot of low-blocks and he is elite at getting chances for himself against such setups.

Haven't watched a lot of Slot's Feyenoord myself but I don't think we've hired him because his football philosophy is completely different to Klopp's, on the contrary in fact.

We can see Slot's preferred 9 at Feyenoord is considerably less effective in possession than Darwin (in a much, much easier league) so I personally don't see how it would be an issue.

You're in for a surprise because the only similarity is a close enough formation and heavy pressing without the ball. On the ball it's actually not get the ball 'forward and fast'. There is a an obsession with control and a methodical approach to opening up the space that the wingers at the top of the pitch can exploit. It's not quite City level but it certainly differs from how we play now.
