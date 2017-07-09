If you remove the hyperbole it's very easy to just assume the position that Darwin can simultaneously be good, but ultimately not good *enough*.



We've had those strikers before. Heskey was good, he scored 22 goals for Liverpool his first full season. He was a handful for defenders. He wasn't good *enough*. He wasn't Van Nistlerooy or Henry.



Cisse was good. He scored over 20 goals for an unfancied Auxerre team 3 seasons in a row before going the reds, even got 19 for us in his second season. But he wasn't good *enough*.



Darwin is good enough for 10-15 league goals in the PL which is no small feat. Not easy to do. But is he good enough for 20? Is he good enough for 25? Is he good *enough* to be the guy who fires you to a league championship?



Now you can argue a no9 doesn't need to deliver those kinds of numbers in order for a team to win it all. Drogba wasn't that guy (consistently). Bobby wasn't that guy. But they had others in their teams who delivered the high numbers of goals you need to get over the line. Chelsea had Lampard, we had Mo and to a lesser extent Mane.



But that doesn't tell the full story. Because what Drogba and Firmino didn't deliver in goals the brought in droves elsewhere. Getting their teams up the pitch. Drogba fighting CBs and winning battles, both of them adept at playing with their backs to goal and being critical in their teams' build up play.



Darwin isn't doing that to any meaningful degree. He's not good with his back to goal, he has little interest in ever being back to goal, he wants to be played through and run behind like a Haaland or Owen. He's nothing like Drogba in that sense. For such a big guy the ball doesn't stick to him. He's also fundamentally not a Bobby type who will take the ball to feet in a crowded area of the pitch and engineer some space for others that way.



If Darwin isn't going to do the Drogba or Firmino thing of compensating for his lack of pure goalscoring, and he isn't going to be a Haaland or Salah level goalscorer then are we just at the point where we say, he's good but not quite good *enough* to win us a title or a CL.