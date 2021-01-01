« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1013470 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15040 on: Today at 01:18:44 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 01:08:45 pm
Hes mostly scored against sub-mid table teams and Europa League opponents.

While this is broadly true, he got winners v Newcastle and Forest, and openers against Burnley, Bournemouth, and Sheff United. It feels odd to mark him down for that, some fucker has to score them.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15041 on: Today at 01:22:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:05:49 am
I like him - he's a big, strong lad and just needs a few things to fall his way.

He's still very, very young - 24 - for those that remember Ian Rush, he was absolute utter fucking dogshite for us for years and then clicked.

I hope that's the case here too.
Which season was Rushie dogshite? He scored 30 goals in 49 games in his first full season.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15042 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:05:49 am
He's still very, very young - 24 - for those that remember Ian Rush, he was absolute utter fucking dogshite for us for years and then clicked.


yer wha?......
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15043 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 01:18:44 pm
While this is broadly true, he got winners v Newcastle and Forest, and openers against Burnley, Bournemouth, and Sheff United. It feels odd to mark him down for that, some fucker has to score them.
I think my point is that he does well against weaker sides where his physicality will earn him enough chances to eventually put one away. Against stronger sides, where that isnt enough, his mental and tactical shortcomings mean he doesnt score. His disappearance from the scoresheet in the business end of this season points to his inability to handle pressure.

Newcastle may well be a flash in the pan. Plenty of players have those. For what we paid, we should have been replacing Salah, not Origi (who scored in a Champions League semifinal and final and how many other important goals).

The game is on the line, do you want the last chance falling to him? Be honest.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15044 on: Today at 01:43:26 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:50:21 pm
So build our attack around someone who hasn't joined yet? Makes sense.

I didn't say that at all? I'm not entirely sure you have to build an attack around anyone as much these days anyway, at least not like it used to be. But even hypothetically speaking he hasn't exactly earned that right. My point is that our attack and style might look a lot different come August and we don't know for sure what personnel we will or won't have. And while I wouldn't sell him, I wouldn't build the attack around him either.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15045 on: Today at 01:43:56 pm »
Stories goes that Nunez was Klopps idea, end not the recruiment teams idea. Is that correct? Does the story come out now, because Klopp is going, or...?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15046 on: Today at 01:45:57 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 01:33:44 pm
The game is on the line, do you want the last chance falling to him? Be honest.

At the moment I don't think it matters, and honestly, I'm not arsed.  He's done it for us a few times this season, so why not I suppose?

Honestly, I'm just here to try and stem the tide - he's getting another season at least and he's a good footballer. 377 pages of this is mental.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15047 on: Today at 01:52:07 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 01:08:45 pm
Hes mostly scored against sub-mid table teams and Europa League opponents.
So that doesn't count?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15048 on: Today at 01:56:58 pm »
Who is a better finisher - Darwin Nunez or Divock Origi?

The answer quite obviously is Divock Origi.

One of those was our 4th choice striker, mostly seen as a super-sub. The other is supposed to be our (potentially) record-fee signing, starting centre forward.

It's a damning indictment on Nunez's ability to score.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15049 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:43:26 pm
I didn't say that at all? I'm not entirely sure you have to build an attack around anyone as much these days anyway, at least not like it used to be. But even hypothetically speaking he hasn't exactly earned that right. My point is that our attack and style might look a lot different come August and we don't know for sure what personnel we will or won't have. And while I wouldn't sell him, I wouldn't build the attack around him either.
I may have misunderstood but there is no reason why in a front 3 Nunez should not be a part of that. Most assists and second highest goal scorer this season hasn't "earned the right"?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15050 on: Today at 02:01:11 pm »
Quote from: mensor on Today at 01:22:30 pm
Which season was Rushie dogshite? He scored 30 goals in 49 games in his first full season.

Not the best comparison generally. Rushie was ruthless in front of goal, often helped out at the back, and was rarely offside.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15051 on: Today at 02:05:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:59:21 pm
I may have misunderstood but there is no reason why in a front 3 Nunez should not be a part of that. Most assists and second highest goal scorer this season hasn't "earned the right"?

Earned the right to have the attack built around him, especially with a new manager coming in. Do you think he's clinical enough for that? Do you think his build-up and hold up play is consistent enough? Is his first touch often good enough?

I have no issue with him staying and the brighter parts of Nunez would start every game but he is wildly inconsistent and seems to turn a corner and then gets lost again. I think you'd be very foolish to focus your attack on someone with so many traits that have no guarantee of ever improving to the required level on a consistent basis.

Blasting the ball hard as you can when in a prime position to score doesn't scream improvement to me. Lack of confidence maybe, but it was so infuriating. For every finish like Brentford and Newcastle away you've got glaring, unforgivable misses. Some hit the target, some don't and some are just hit hard with force no matter the situation. Not entirely sure I want someone like that as the focal point and key player in attack when trying to win big trophies.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15052 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:12:59 am
Launching it would have given them the ball in a non-threatening area.

Their heads had dropped and they were creating fuck all. We needed to show some nous to see out the remaining 10 (TEN) minutes. There was literally no need to force it.

That really isn't true. It was Liverpool who were creating nothing at that stage we didn't have a single shot in the 2nd half of extra time they had 4 with 3 on target. We made 67 passes in that 2nd half of extra time with 14 of them going long with us losing 9 of them. We lost possession 31 times in 15 minutes.

The issue was that the midfield was not showing for the ball and we simply couldn't play through their press.
