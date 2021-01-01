I may have misunderstood but there is no reason why in a front 3 Nunez should not be a part of that. Most assists and second highest goal scorer this season hasn't "earned the right"?



Earned the right to have the attack built around him, especially with a new manager coming in. Do you think he's clinical enough for that? Do you think his build-up and hold up play is consistent enough? Is his first touch often good enough?I have no issue with him staying and the brighter parts of Nunez would start every game but he is wildly inconsistent and seems to turn a corner and then gets lost again. I think you'd be very foolish to focus your attack on someone with so many traits that have no guarantee of ever improving to the required level on a consistent basis.Blasting the ball hard as you can when in a prime position to score doesn't scream improvement to me. Lack of confidence maybe, but it was so infuriating. For every finish like Brentford and Newcastle away you've got glaring, unforgivable misses. Some hit the target, some don't and some are just hit hard with force no matter the situation. Not entirely sure I want someone like that as the focal point and key player in attack when trying to win big trophies.