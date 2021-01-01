How much could we realistically get for him anyway? I keep seeing £50m pop up in this thread but I cant imagine any club out there that would be willing to pay that at the moment. And if next year, his performances dont improve, will his value decline that much? Whatever his problems are, hes still got 31 goal involvements this season.
Lets say we could get £40m now and £30m next summer. Weve got a manager coming in whos known for improving players. I think most people, after the red mist from this seasons collapse dies down, would take that £10m bet.