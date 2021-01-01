« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15000 on: Today at 10:51:55 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 10:30:32 am
https://x.com/shootlikejota/status/1783488705220477375?s=48&t=qky5aYpM_pUjtK_wYhPb9Q

Stuff like this is damning. Really avoidable play

At that stage of the game United had brought slabhead on and he was winning everything in the air. We couldn't keep hold of the ball. We were going long from Kelleher and the defenders and it was coming straight back. So I think it is harsh to blame Nunez for dropping deep and trying to pass the ball to a red shirt.

Maybe we should look at the inability of Endo and Macca to get on the ball. Never mind the fact that Nunez sprinted past both of them when he lost the ball.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15001 on: Today at 11:02:28 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:51:55 am
At that stage of the game United had brought slabhead on and he was winning everything in the air. We couldn't keep hold of the ball. We were going long from Kelleher and the defenders and it was coming straight back. So I think it is harsh to blame Nunez for dropping deep and trying to pass the ball to a red shirt.

Maybe we should look at the inability of Endo and Macca to get on the ball. Never mind the fact that Nunez sprinted past both of them when he lost the ball.
But he had an easy pass under little pressure to Robertson as Virg and Mac indicated.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15002 on: Today at 11:04:06 am
I was the first on here to say he wouldn't make it as a Liverpool striker probably over a year ago but I still think now with a real goal scorer along side him next season he could do a job in the team.
He can still be coached to put the ball away from the goal keeper and not blast it and hope for the best.
Once it clicks the floodgates will open, it just needs drumming into him time and time again..
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15003 on: Today at 11:05:49 am
I like him - he's a big, strong lad and just needs a few things to fall his way.

He's still very, very young - 24 - for those that remember Ian Rush, he was absolute utter fucking dogshite for us for years and then clicked.

I hope that's the case here too.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15004 on: Today at 11:08:55 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:02:28 am
But he had an easy pass under little pressure to Robertson as Virg and Mac indicated.

Which Robbo would have launched upfield because the midfield wasn't showing for the ball at that stage. With Nunez deep then the ball was just coming straight back at us. At least Nunez was looking to keep the ball and build an attack.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15005 on: Today at 11:10:03 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:52:31 am

I mean, I don't know how a water breather is going to help our attack but it's worth a go I guess.

 ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15006 on: Today at 11:10:24 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:05:49 am
I like him - he's a big, strong lad and just needs a few things to fall his way.

He's still very, very young - 24 - for those that remember Ian Rush, he was absolute utter fucking dogshite for us for years and then clicked.

I hope that's the case here too.

Think that's a similar age to when Drogba joined Chelsea, and he didn't blossom straight away either, in fact some of the criticism he received is similar to Darwin. Was a big lad too.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15007 on: Today at 11:12:59 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:08:55 am
Which Robbo would have launched upfield because the midfield wasn't showing for the ball at that stage. With Nunez deep then the ball was just coming straight back at us. At least Nunez was looking to keep the ball and build an attack.
Launching it would have given them the ball in a non-threatening area.

Their heads had dropped and they were creating fuck all. We needed to show some nous to see out the remaining 10 (TEN) minutes. There was literally no need to force it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15008 on: Today at 11:16:00 am
I'm not sure I can take another season of the lad squandering chances. I've stuck up for him and do see what he generally brings to the team (work rate, defenders scared of his pace etc) but just feel we can't afford to have him missing so many chances. It's fine while the other players are firing but when they go through a dry spell too it really shows how much he's killing us.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15009 on: Today at 11:19:08 am
Quote from: RedSmoke on Today at 11:16:00 am
I'm not sure I can take another season of the lad squandering chances. I've stuck up for him and do see what he generally brings to the team (work rate, defenders scared of his pace etc) but just feel we can't afford to have him missing so many chances. It's fine while the other players are firing but when they go through a dry spell too it really shows how much he's killing us.
So to paraphrase he can't miss chances but others can?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15010 on: Today at 11:21:09 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:19:08 am
So to paraphrase he can't miss chances but others can?

No, not at all. He can't miss them with the regularity that he does. Which is very regular!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15011 on: Today at 11:23:49 am
Quote from: RedSmoke on Today at 11:21:09 am
No, not at all. He can't miss them with the regularity that he does. Which is very regular!
He is our second highest goal scorer this season isn't he. Improved on last season. That's positives to take.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15012 on: Today at 11:26:06 am
Andy from Allerton

I think your memory is playing tricks, Ian Rush first proper season he scored over 30 goals, next season scored even more then scored nearly 50 in third season.
Think it was high 40's.
Don't don't were you got he was rubbish for years from..
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15013 on: Today at 11:37:20 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:51:55 am
At that stage of the game United had brought slabhead on and he was winning everything in the air. We couldn't keep hold of the ball. We were going long from Kelleher and the defenders and it was coming straight back. So I think it is harsh to blame Nunez for dropping deep and trying to pass the ball to a red shirt.

Maybe we should look at the inability of Endo and Macca to get on the ball. Never mind the fact that Nunez sprinted past both of them when he lost the ball.

Its indefensible for me. Theres absolutely nothing on in the middle of the pitch there.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15014 on: Today at 11:39:54 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:05:49 am
I like him - he's a big, strong lad and just needs a few things to fall his way.

He's still very, very young - 24 - for those that remember Ian Rush, he was absolute utter fucking dogshite for us for years and then clicked.

I hope that's the case here too.
Not having that. :) Rush played half a dozen games at the fag end of 80/81 (including an excellent performance at Villa Park in a LC final replay) and didn't score. The following season he scored 30 goals. He was the best finisher in Europe for the rest of the 80s. (Still love that Dalglish equaliser v West Ham in that Villa park game)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15015 on: Today at 11:50:55 am
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm
So what we just let him go on a free then?

We will move him on even if its on loan.

No I didn't say anything about leaving on a free but clearly we are not going to sell now as their won't be a market for him and importantly not at prices we would accept.

Not sure he will go out on loan personally.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15016 on: Today at 11:53:04 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:23:49 am
He is our second highest goal scorer this season isn't he. Improved on last season. That's positives to take.

Yes, can't argue there's been an improvement, just feel he misses chances far too regular and certain games could of gone a different way if he put away some of the easy chances he's missed.

Maybe I'm being harsh and should give him another season, I just think I'd like to see much more improvement by this stage.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15017 on: Today at 11:54:58 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:23:49 am
He is our second highest goal scorer this season isn't he. Improved on last season. That's positives to take.

His overall play has probably improved this season, though that's gone off a cliff too in the past month or so. His goal-scoring hasn't really though. 15 in 42 last season, 18 from 50 this and still missing a lot of sitters, which he's been doing since he arrived. I really like the lad and thought that the Newcastle game was going to be a turning point for him, where it all started to click. It just hasn't happened though and he's regressed if anything. I'm still sort of on the fence with him, but I think that it's hope more than expectation that he'll come good at this point and I just don't know how long we're supposed to give him. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15018 on: Today at 12:01:07 pm
The thing is, he had improved this season but his form has dropped massively over the past couple of months but so has everyone else bar maybe 1 or 2 players.

I really like him and have been willing him on since the day he joined but his schoolboy level finishing has become a massive problem. Yes he's young but fucking hell if he hasn't learned yet that he doesn't have to just put his head down and smash every shot, when will he?

Think we need to give him next season with the new manager and see how he gets on - if he doesn't hit at least 20 league goals, move him along.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15019 on: Today at 12:07:57 pm
Quote from: RedSmoke on Today at 11:53:04 am
Yes, can't argue there's been an improvement, just feel he misses chances far too regular and certain games could of gone a different way if he put away some of the easy chances he's missed.

Maybe I'm being harsh and should give him another season, I just think I'd like to see much more improvement by this stage.
He absolutely deserves another season at least. Should build the strike force around him now. Maybe move Mo more centrally also?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15020 on: Today at 12:08:15 pm
I don't know what it is about him, but I'm firmly in the camp of keeping him. I get the comments about adding a bit of finesse when taking his chances, but I think he's more intelligent than some give him credit for. He makes runs that creates space for others and I've seen plenty of occasions where his runs aren't picked up by the midfielders, much to his annoyance. He doesn't shy away even when he does miss and he bloody well works his socks off for the team.
I bloody love him, despite his idiosyncrasies.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15021 on: Today at 12:09:15 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 11:54:58 am
His overall play has probably improved this season, though that's gone off a cliff too in the past month or so. His goal-scoring hasn't really though. 15 in 42 last season, 18 from 50 this and still missing a lot of sitters, which he's been doing since he arrived. I really like the lad and thought that the Newcastle game was going to be a turning point for him, where it all started to click. It just hasn't happened though and he's regressed if anything. I'm still sort of on the fence with him, but I think that it's hope more than expectation that he'll come good at this point and I just don't know how long we're supposed to give him. 
Unfortunately quite a few haven't performed well this last month. Nunez seems to be more of a scapegoat for some (not necessarily you).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15022 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm
Lads playing in the astro on a sunday know that you don't blast a ball at a goalkeeper from 8 yards out if the whole side of the goal is open - why a professional footballer can't seem to grasp this concept is exactly why Nunez is one of the most bizarre players I've ever seen.

Not only the finishing aspect of his game, but he also can barely control the ball - it bounces off his ankle or shin way too often.

I think with Nunez you have all of the physical attributes to make a footballer (strength, pace, power, height) but the brain just isn't making the connection. He looks a bit thick to be honest.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15023 on: Today at 12:11:22 pm
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 12:08:15 pm
I don't know what it is about him, but I'm firmly in the camp of keeping him. I get the comments about adding a bit of finesse when taking his chances, but I think he's more intelligent than some give him credit for. He makes runs that creates space for others and I've seen plenty of occasions where his runs aren't picked up by the midfielders, much to his annoyance. He doesn't shy away even when he does miss and he bloody well works his socks off for the team.
I bloody love him, despite his idiosyncrasies.

He was invisible in the second half of the derby. I'd say he does shy away.

Out of all the players to receive a cult following I fail to understand why he has one. Is it because he goes a bit more mad than others when we score or because he's from Uruguay and want him to replicate Suarez?

One more season he should get.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15024 on: Today at 12:13:57 pm
How much could we realistically get for him anyway? I keep seeing £50m pop up in this thread but I cant imagine any club out there that would be willing to pay that at the moment. And if next year, his performances dont improve, will his value decline that much? Whatever his problems are, hes still got 31 goal involvements this season.

Lets say we could get £40m now and £30m next summer. Weve got a manager coming in whos known for improving players. I think most people, after the red mist from this seasons collapse dies down, would take that £10m bet.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15025 on: Today at 12:20:45 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:09:15 pm
Unfortunately quite a few haven't performed well this last month. Nunez seems to be more of a scapegoat for some (not necessarily you).

Yeah, I understand your point and get that it's always going to be harder to shine as a player when the team is somewhat dysfunctional in general. For the sake of clarity, I'm not one of those spouting the 'Darwin has cost us the league' bollocks. I understand that he is far from alone in being poor the past month or so, but feel like even allowing for those aforementioned considerations his overall play has fallen off drastically based upon where he was at earlier in the season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15026 on: Today at 12:21:48 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:11:22 pm
He was invisible in the second half of the derby.
We really didn't do / create much in the second half.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15027 on: Today at 12:22:32 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:20:45 pm
Yeah, I understand your point and get that it's always going to be harder to shine as a player when the team is somewhat dysfunctional in general. For the sake of clarity, I'm not one of those spouting the 'Darwin has cost us the league' bollocks. I understand that he is far from alone in being poor the past month or so, but feel like even allowing for those aforementioned considerations his overall play has fallen off drastically based upon where he was at earlier in the season.
Think his confidence has gone imo. What's the longest run in the side he has had?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15028 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:11:22 pm
He was invisible in the second half of the derby. I'd say he does shy away.

Out of all the players to receive a cult following I fail to understand why he has one. Is it because he goes a bit more mad than others when we score or because he's from Uruguay and want him to replicate Suarez?

One more season he should get.
Yes I get the cult following bit and I guess I'm one of those!
To be fair, quite a lot of the team went missing second half in the derby.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15029 on: Today at 12:36:52 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:07:57 pm
He absolutely deserves another season at least. Should build the strike force around him now. Maybe move Mo more centrally also?

It would be crazy to build the attack around Nunez. I don't mind keeping him but building the attack around him is just bonkers. I'll be surprised if we don't cash in on Salah while we can and Slot will likely bring in at least one forward player.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #15030 on: Today at 12:39:55 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:05:49 am
for those that remember Ian Rush, he was absolute utter fucking dogshite for us for years and then clicked.

This is nonesense.

Ian rush had 1 season (80/81) where he didnt play much at all. Made less than 10 appearances and didnt score. Struggled to break through that season into a very good team as a 19/20 year old.

By the time he was entering a season where he was 25, hed scored 171 goals in the next 5 seasons. Hed won Young Player of the Year, Player of the Year, won multiple league, a European Cup where he bagged the winner away at the Spanish champions and 2 crucial away goals in the semi-final.

I like Nunez but the comparison with Ian Rush on any level is wrong. Apart from the fact they both play up front for Liverpool
