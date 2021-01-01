He is our second highest goal scorer this season isn't he. Improved on last season. That's positives to take.



His overall play has probably improved this season, though that's gone off a cliff too in the past month or so. His goal-scoring hasn't really though. 15 in 42 last season, 18 from 50 this and still missing a lot of sitters, which he's been doing since he arrived. I really like the lad and thought that the Newcastle game was going to be a turning point for him, where it all started to click. It just hasn't happened though and he's regressed if anything. I'm still sort of on the fence with him, but I think that it's hope more than expectation that he'll come good at this point and I just don't know how long we're supposed to give him.