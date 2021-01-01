Its wild how far this thread is from reality. There are some reasonable criticisms well made - see ryanbabel for an example. And then there are wildly inaccurate and bizzare criticisms left right and centre.



I agree with this even if Im sceptical about Nunez reaching his full potential.The worrying thing for me is that there is currently an overriding sense of frustration with Nunez that has reached a crescendo this last few weeks. People are frustrated and its human nature to amplify where you think the issues lie when we have the type of fall we had this week.As much as anyone, the last 4 games matter for Nunez. No one at the club is going to judge him on those games alone. My feeing though is that another 4 performances similar to those over the lest few weeks will really cement peoples frustration with Nunez.Nunez, amongst a few players, could really do with the season ending asap. Get to the summer to get himself straight but also let some of the fans frustrations with him and where the team finds itself subside. Start again in August with a clean slate. Thatll be much more difficult if the next run of games dont go well given swell of negative opinion thats come Darwins way in the last 24-48 hours