Nunez is a class player and I think we would be mental to even think of selling, he will continue to improve
Hes not putting up the numbers he is by accident and players assist numbers can be cushioned with a load of short passes to players who go on to score worldies but this doesnt really apply to Nunez from what I can remember, hes picked up some really smart assists with excellent decision making and well executed passes.
The main issue I have with Nunez game is the lack of composure, too often we see him miscontrol, trip, slip or just hammer the ball as hard as he can. The difference with elite strikers (from watching them) often appears to be that decisive, composed application in key areas. Let a loose ball fall to Harry Kane, yes he will sometimes miscontrol or lose the ball but so so often its touch out of his feet and finish, touch out of his feet and finish. If your first touch is off a lot of times you end up having to rush the finish, or adjust your feet, every split second in those small spaces counts and often a bad first touch is a missed opportunity, I dont often agree with Skys analysis but they highlighted it in the first City game, Nunez
poor touch, chance not clear cut, Haaland, first touch into space and before we knew it
goal. Nunez gets a good few excellent passes in to him where a small touch into space leaves a chance to get a shot away but he gets it caught up in his feet then loses the chance too much.
Likewise with his finishing, youve gotta be able to pick the right shots, I still remember watching Cisse waste chance upon chance because he insisteddddd on hitting it hard as he could so often. Far too many times we see Nunez pick the wrong shot from good positions, more composure and he places that shot last night, Pickford left with little to no chance from that position but he just leathers it. Some will disagree but look at those elite strikers and so often they pick the right finish for the right situation, no one expects the net to ripple every shot but youve got to at least be giving yourself a good chance of scoring by making your shot hard to save. Sometimes it feels like Nunez cant decide what to do, hes so fucking quick but you would be forgiven for not realising because he can get the ball and pick his option so slowly the defender can get a toe in.
I fully believe he has huge potential but its like he rushes when he should slow down then slows down when urgency is required. If he can add more consistent composure to his game it would make so much difference but right now he just doesnt look decisive enough in key moments and thats the whole game, not just shots. It may be reffered to as vibes but right not hes just not giving that confidence that hell finish these chances, did anyone see the ball fall to him and EXPECT a goal? The guy has so much potential but he can do so much more. I mentioned the shot selection before and still feel its an issue
Were far from great right now but that does not mean as an individual you cant be decisive, Elliott is managing it
Good post, fully agree on composed application. The best strikers have it down to a mechanical method of shot selection and execution. Sure everyone misses, but it's the thought you put into the chosen shot that reveals a fair bit.
If Nunez decides to place into the far corner, with Pickford committed, and his shot trickles wide, fine. Right shot for the situation, execute better.
If your brain is disengaged and you just hit and hope, you'll never be good enough in the box at the top level. Nunez has shown progress over the season with some of his shot selection and goals, but, like you say, that consistent, composed application isn't there. Not a naturally cool mentality, for sure, needs to work at it.