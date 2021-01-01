« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 370 371 372 373 374 [375]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1012233 times)

Offline Lochgelly Violet

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14960 on: Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm »
Always been a bit of a weird fit. I'm kind of surprised the coaches wanted to sign him because he's very different from a typical Klopp player. I think when we tried to change shape at the start of last season, only to have to change it back pretty quickly, it can't have helped. He's been at his best when played close to Salah.

Not sure whether he'll be sold, but if he stays we need to add more goals elsewhere. Doesn't look like he has it in him to be the main man
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14961 on: Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:40:04 pm
why dont you want us to sell him ?

he cant hold the ball up and his finishing is 1 goal to every 10 shots

He has enough tools  to be one of the best attackers in the world if he can improve in a few (admittedly tough to improve) areas. If the new manager believes thats possible, I think we should give him the chance to prove it. You also have to consider the possibility that well be selling Salah and Diaz in the summer. Do we want to have to replace all three of them?

Im not 100% against selling Darwin, really, but it totally depends on what kind of value wed be getting. If were talking £30m, it would very much not be worth it.
Logged

Online elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14962 on: Yesterday at 08:24:38 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm
He has enough tools  to be one of the best attackers in the world if he can improve in a few (admittedly tough to improve) areas. If the new manager believes thats possible, I think we should give him the chance to prove it. You also have to consider the possibility that well be selling Salah and Diaz in the summer. Do we want to have to replace all three of them?

Im not 100% against selling Darwin, really, but it totally depends on what kind of value wed be getting. If were talking £30m, it would very much not be worth it.
Why would we sell Diaz. He is the least of our problems right now. Rather sell Nunez
Logged

Offline Barryg21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14963 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
Suarez didn't actually "explode" until season 3 btw. His second season he scored 11 league goals, same as Núñez has in the league this season. In pretty much the same amount of games (but Suarez played an extra 580 minutes).

But season 1 was half a yr as he arrive in Jan
And Suarez issue early on was he was hitting post etc on chances he created himself out of nothing. Nunez is missing gilt edge chances others are laying on a plate for him
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,218
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14964 on: Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:09:43 pm
Nunez is a class player and I think we would be mental to even think of selling, he will continue to improve

Hes not putting up the numbers he is by accident and players assist numbers can be cushioned with a load of short passes to players who go on to score worldies but this doesnt really apply to Nunez from what I can remember, hes picked up some really smart assists with excellent decision making and well executed passes.

The main issue I have with Nunez game is the lack of composure, too often we see him miscontrol, trip, slip or just hammer the ball as hard as he can. The difference with elite strikers (from watching them) often appears to be that decisive, composed application in key areas. Let a loose ball fall to Harry Kane, yes he will sometimes miscontrol or lose the ball but so so often its touch out of his feet and finish, touch out of his feet and finish. If your first touch is off a lot of times you end up having to rush the finish, or adjust your feet, every split second in those small spaces counts and often a bad first touch is a missed opportunity, I dont often agree with Skys analysis but they highlighted it in the first City game, Nunez poor touch, chance not clear cut, Haaland, first touch into space and before we knew it goal. Nunez gets a good few excellent passes in to him where a small touch into space leaves a chance to get a shot away but he gets it caught up in his feet then loses the chance too much.

Likewise with his finishing, youve gotta be able to pick the right shots, I still remember watching Cisse waste chance upon chance because he insisteddddd on hitting it hard as he could so often. Far too many times we see Nunez pick the wrong shot from good positions, more composure and he places that shot last night, Pickford left with little to no chance from that position but he just leathers it. Some will disagree but look at those elite strikers and so often they pick the right finish for the right situation, no one expects the net to ripple every shot but youve got to at least be giving yourself a good chance of scoring by making your shot hard to save. Sometimes it feels like Nunez cant decide what to do, hes so fucking quick but you would be forgiven for not realising because he can get the ball and pick his option so slowly the defender can get a toe in.

I fully believe he has huge potential but its like he rushes when he should slow down then slows down when urgency is required. If he can add more consistent composure to his game it would make so much difference but right now he just doesnt look decisive enough in key moments and thats the whole game, not just shots. It may be reffered to as vibes but right not hes just not giving that confidence that hell finish these chances, did anyone see the ball fall to him and EXPECT a goal? The guy has so much potential but he can do so much more. I mentioned the shot selection before and still feel its an issue

Were far from great right now but that does not mean as an individual you cant be decisive, Elliott is managing it

Good post, fully agree on composed application. The best strikers have it down to a mechanical method of shot selection and execution. Sure everyone misses, but it's the thought you put into the chosen shot that reveals a fair bit.

 If Nunez decides to place into the far corner, with Pickford committed, and his shot trickles wide, fine. Right shot for the situation, execute better.

If your brain is disengaged and you just hit and hope, you'll never be good enough in the box at the top level. Nunez has shown progress over the season with some of his shot selection and goals, but, like you say, that consistent, composed application isn't there. Not a naturally cool mentality, for sure, needs to work at it.

Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14965 on: Yesterday at 09:26:26 pm »
Im not going to slate the guy but I see none of the instincts in him that good strikers have. He didnt cost us the game against Everton but he missed a chance that would have put them under pressure and might have brought a result from it. Finishing is an art and I believe instinctive and you cant train or coach instinct. Hes missing the snipers mentality and I dont think hell ever have it. He plays with a smile on his face no matter what and thats never a good thing, theres a killer mentality needed in a striker that doesnt smile when theyve missed a chance. I really dont know if he should have another season or not. When I think back to those Benfica games hes still the same player now and I think the level hes at is the level he will remain at. Without those striker instincts I cant see him improving much more than what he is.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:41 pm by Johnny Aldridge »
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14966 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm »
Lukaku is a seemingly good comparison for him. Good underlying numbers, scores goals wherever he goes, a threat - but just doesnt look like the right fit for an elite team. He lacks finesse, composure - his touch isnt great, his decision making is lacklustre. Weve all watched top strikers.. Nunez isnt one at the moment
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14967 on: Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm »
He's not going anywhere as clubs won't give us what we'll ask for him. Question is what can the club/ new manager do to improve his finishing. You'd like to think they are spending some time trying to replicate his missed chances in training.

Get Fowler down there to give him some coaching!
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,126
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14968 on: Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm »
Need our new version of Xavi Valero, goalkeeper coach that worked with Torres on his finishing, guiding him on goalkeeper movement and tendencies.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14969 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
Lukaku is a seemingly good comparison for him. Good underlying numbers, scores goals wherever he goes, a threat - but just doesnt look like the right fit for an elite team. He lacks finesse, composure - his touch isnt great, his decision making is lacklustre. Weve all watched top strikers.. Nunez isnt one at the moment
I think this is the best comparison u can make. His style reminds me indeed of Lukaku. Good striker but never will make it at an elite club
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14970 on: Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm
He's not going anywhere as clubs won't give us what we'll ask for him. Question is what can the club/ new manager do to improve his finishing. You'd like to think they are spending some time trying to replicate his missed chances in training.

Get Fowler down there to give him some coaching!

So what we just let him go on a free then?

We will move him on even if its on loan.
Logged

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14971 on: Today at 02:03:42 am »
Some very optimistic people in this thread saying he just needs to calm down and place the ball better and everything will be fine. Does anyone think that in two years with this manager, hes never received that bit of advice? Hes spent two seasons under the best manager hell ever be in the same room with, and he is still not reliable. If Klopp cant get through to him, maybe he isnt coachable. If were going to sell him, Id rather it be this summer, where we have a better chance of recouping some of his fee.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14972 on: Today at 03:44:36 am »
The big chances he has been wasting for the last 2 years are so costly. Just imagine he scored half of those we would be flying in the league now.
Logged
Believer

Offline collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14973 on: Today at 04:02:17 am »
Will never score enough goals to justify being our main striker and too expensive to be a sub so we should be cashing in now before his value diminishes further. If someone offered 50m, we would have to accept surely.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14974 on: Today at 06:00:20 am »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm
But season 1 was half a yr as he arrive in Jan
And Suarez issue early on was he was hitting post etc on chances he created himself out of nothing. Nunez is missing gilt edge chances others are laying on a plate for him

Nunez has hit the post as much as Suarez?

Creates chances for himself and others?

Not a clinical finisher but lets not rewrite history
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14975 on: Today at 06:03:55 am »
50 mil is a bit of a joke.

Whos gonna get 20 goal involvements for 50 mil?

If that patch between dec - feb wasnt hit by him would be in the position we were in?

Right to claim he might not be the main man, but to give up on him is ridiculous.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:05:42 am by mullyred94 »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14976 on: Today at 06:34:06 am »
Its wild how far this thread is from reality. There are some reasonable criticisms well made - see ryanbabel for an example. And then there are wildly inaccurate and bizzare criticisms left right and centre.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14977 on: Today at 06:37:37 am »
I think a lot of you are going to look very silly in 12 month's time. He's possibly in poor form - there is a bit of doubt about that - madness to write him off at this point though.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14978 on: Today at 06:53:46 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:37:37 am
I think a lot of you are going to look very silly in 12 month's time. He's possibly in poor form - there is a bit of doubt about that - madness to write him off at this point though.

Its not about writing him off but hes regressed the last month to the level he was when he arrived, thats a huge concern.

You need to have complete faith your forwards will step up in the pressure end of the season and bar glimpses I.e. Newcastle, Darwin has been found lacking. Were a team competition for the highest honours, finals you get one many two chances, you need someone you know will put them away, otherwise they arent good enough for this club.

Its not a Darwin specific, our entire front line has got worse but Darwin has certainly missed too many simple chances for me.

He has to improve, its as simple as that.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:56:47 am by Draex »
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14979 on: Today at 07:08:43 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:53:46 am
Its not about writing him off but hes regressed the last month to the level he was when he arrived, thats a huge concern.

You need to have complete faith your forwards will step up in the pressure end of the season and bar glimpses I.e. Newcastle, Darwin has been found lacking. Were a team competition for the highest honours, finals you get one many two chances, you need someone you know will put them away, otherwise they arent good enough for this club.

Its not a Darwin specific, our entire front line has got worse but Darwin has certainly missed too many simple chances for me.

He has to improve, its as simple as that.

Everyone in the team needs to improve based on the last month though
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,306
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14980 on: Today at 07:12:24 am »
I'm okay with whatever the club want to do with Nunez. I think he has done enough and is young enough to warrant another season but at the same time if they decided to move him on I would totally understand why.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14981 on: Today at 07:22:54 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:08:43 am
Everyone in the team needs to improve based on the last month though

100% but Darwin has the biggest amount of improvement of the current front line.
Logged

Offline Red Dane

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • Probinate nobis similibusque
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14982 on: Today at 07:38:29 am »
I Hope he is sold in the summer. If not, we buy a new striber, so we dont have to trust that Nunez get us the goals we need.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:49:53 am by Red Dane »
Logged
Every power draws its ultimate consequences at every moment. Supposing that this also is only interpretation-and you will be eager enough to make this objection?-well, so much the better. (Nietzsche; Beyond Good & Evil, p. 30-31).

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,461
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14983 on: Today at 07:42:16 am »
🎖️| Liverpool are not preparing to sell Darwin Nunez. [@David_Ornstein]

Good. Im not sure what were doing in training with him but whatever it is, its not working. Get someone in who can coach him to try different finishes depending on the situation.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,565
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14984 on: Today at 07:44:46 am »
Composure, a key trait all the great strikers have.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14985 on: Today at 07:52:06 am »
I hope we sell him and he fulfils his potential else where and we live to regret it
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,306
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14986 on: Today at 07:52:31 am »
Quote from: Red Dane on Today at 07:38:29 am
I Hope he is sold in the summer. If not, we buy a new striber, so we dont have to trust that Nunez get us the goals we need.


Quote
Striber

The Stribers were a water-breathing species indigenous to Julsujod III. Due to a natural disaster, a benevolent species, which may have been the Celestials, relocated them to Iskalon where they became part of the Iskalonian school.

They were the rarest of the species making up the Iskalonians. In physical appearance, they were smooth and without visible fins, with crystal blue skin, thin bodies, and large eyes. The Stribers were telepathic, and so when they chose to speak, they chose their words carefully. They thought out situations carefully before acting, leading to slow reactions. Unfortunately, the Stribers were slowly dying out, and it was predicted they would die out within a few generations after the Battle of Endor.

https://aliens.fandom.com/wiki/Striber

I mean, I don't know how a water breather is going to help our attack but it's worth a go I guess.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,153
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14987 on: Today at 07:53:45 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:52:31 am

I mean, I don't know how a water breather is going to help our attack but it's worth a go I guess.

They can control their breathing, they will be more composed infront of goal.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,949
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14988 on: Today at 08:27:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:52:31 am

I mean, I don't know how a water breather is going to help our attack but it's worth a go I guess.

We're one step away from an exorcism or Bruce pissing on him.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14989 on: Today at 08:30:43 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:53:45 am
They can control their breathing, they will be more composed infront of goal.

Harry Kane can't and  it seems to work fine for him.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14990 on: Today at 08:53:15 am »
So we sell Nunez - who do we realistically bring in as a replacement that can at least replicate his numbers from this season, which are actually quite good?

He will improve again next season and was our most threatening player for most of this season which most people are forgetting. We looked better with him on the pitch than without, and this past month or so we've had the entire team seemingly lose their legs.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,710
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14991 on: Today at 08:57:11 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:34:06 am
Its wild how far this thread is from reality. There are some reasonable criticisms well made - see ryanbabel for an example. And then there are wildly inaccurate and bizzare criticisms left right and centre.

I agree with this even if Im sceptical about Nunez reaching his full potential.

The worrying thing for me is that there is currently an overriding sense of frustration with Nunez that has reached a crescendo this last few weeks. People are frustrated and its human nature to amplify where you think the issues lie when we have the type of fall we had this week.

As much as anyone, the last 4 games matter for Nunez. No one at the club is going to judge him on those games alone. My feeing though is that another 4 performances similar to those over the lest few weeks will really cement peoples frustration with Nunez.

Nunez, amongst a few players, could really do with the season ending asap. Get to the summer to get himself straight but also let some of the fans frustrations with him and where the team finds itself subside. Start again in August with a clean slate. Thatll be much more difficult if the next run of games dont go well given swell of negative opinion thats come Darwins way in the last 24-48 hours
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,495
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14992 on: Today at 09:31:21 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:34:06 am
Its wild how far this thread is from reality. There are some reasonable criticisms well made - see ryanbabel for an example. And then there are wildly inaccurate and bizzare criticisms left right and centre.

I think the criticism is he should be aiming left and right, and not centre 
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,195
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14993 on: Today at 09:37:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:12:24 am
I'm okay with whatever the club want to do with Nunez. I think he has done enough and is young enough to warrant another season but at the same time if they decided to move him on I would totally understand why.

Pretty much where I am with it. Done some good things and done some bad. If Edwards and co thought it's better to cash in now then I'm ok with it. If new manager comes in and believes he can get more from him - well I'm ok with that also.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!
Pages: 1 ... 370 371 372 373 374 [375]   Go Up
« previous next »
 