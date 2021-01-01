« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Lochgelly Violet

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14960 on: Yesterday at 08:10:31 pm
Always been a bit of a weird fit. I'm kind of surprised the coaches wanted to sign him because he's very different from a typical Klopp player. I think when we tried to change shape at the start of last season, only to have to change it back pretty quickly, it can't have helped. He's been at his best when played close to Salah.

Not sure whether he'll be sold, but if he stays we need to add more goals elsewhere. Doesn't look like he has it in him to be the main man
cptrios

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14961 on: Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:40:04 pm
why dont you want us to sell him ?

he cant hold the ball up and his finishing is 1 goal to every 10 shots

He has enough tools  to be one of the best attackers in the world if he can improve in a few (admittedly tough to improve) areas. If the new manager believes thats possible, I think we should give him the chance to prove it. You also have to consider the possibility that well be selling Salah and Diaz in the summer. Do we want to have to replace all three of them?

Im not 100% against selling Darwin, really, but it totally depends on what kind of value wed be getting. If were talking £30m, it would very much not be worth it.
elkun

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14962 on: Yesterday at 08:24:38 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:12:18 pm
He has enough tools  to be one of the best attackers in the world if he can improve in a few (admittedly tough to improve) areas. If the new manager believes thats possible, I think we should give him the chance to prove it. You also have to consider the possibility that well be selling Salah and Diaz in the summer. Do we want to have to replace all three of them?

Im not 100% against selling Darwin, really, but it totally depends on what kind of value wed be getting. If were talking £30m, it would very much not be worth it.
Why would we sell Diaz. He is the least of our problems right now. Rather sell Nunez
Barryg21

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14963 on: Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 07:30:22 pm
Suarez didn't actually "explode" until season 3 btw. His second season he scored 11 league goals, same as Núñez has in the league this season. In pretty much the same amount of games (but Suarez played an extra 580 minutes).

But season 1 was half a yr as he arrive in Jan
And Suarez issue early on was he was hitting post etc on chances he created himself out of nothing. Nunez is missing gilt edge chances others are laying on a plate for him
surfer.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14964 on: Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:09:43 pm
Nunez is a class player and I think we would be mental to even think of selling, he will continue to improve

Hes not putting up the numbers he is by accident and players assist numbers can be cushioned with a load of short passes to players who go on to score worldies but this doesnt really apply to Nunez from what I can remember, hes picked up some really smart assists with excellent decision making and well executed passes.

The main issue I have with Nunez game is the lack of composure, too often we see him miscontrol, trip, slip or just hammer the ball as hard as he can. The difference with elite strikers (from watching them) often appears to be that decisive, composed application in key areas. Let a loose ball fall to Harry Kane, yes he will sometimes miscontrol or lose the ball but so so often its touch out of his feet and finish, touch out of his feet and finish. If your first touch is off a lot of times you end up having to rush the finish, or adjust your feet, every split second in those small spaces counts and often a bad first touch is a missed opportunity, I dont often agree with Skys analysis but they highlighted it in the first City game, Nunez poor touch, chance not clear cut, Haaland, first touch into space and before we knew it goal. Nunez gets a good few excellent passes in to him where a small touch into space leaves a chance to get a shot away but he gets it caught up in his feet then loses the chance too much.

Likewise with his finishing, youve gotta be able to pick the right shots, I still remember watching Cisse waste chance upon chance because he insisteddddd on hitting it hard as he could so often. Far too many times we see Nunez pick the wrong shot from good positions, more composure and he places that shot last night, Pickford left with little to no chance from that position but he just leathers it. Some will disagree but look at those elite strikers and so often they pick the right finish for the right situation, no one expects the net to ripple every shot but youve got to at least be giving yourself a good chance of scoring by making your shot hard to save. Sometimes it feels like Nunez cant decide what to do, hes so fucking quick but you would be forgiven for not realising because he can get the ball and pick his option so slowly the defender can get a toe in.

I fully believe he has huge potential but its like he rushes when he should slow down then slows down when urgency is required. If he can add more consistent composure to his game it would make so much difference but right now he just doesnt look decisive enough in key moments and thats the whole game, not just shots. It may be reffered to as vibes but right not hes just not giving that confidence that hell finish these chances, did anyone see the ball fall to him and EXPECT a goal? The guy has so much potential but he can do so much more. I mentioned the shot selection before and still feel its an issue

Were far from great right now but that does not mean as an individual you cant be decisive, Elliott is managing it

Good post, fully agree on composed application. The best strikers have it down to a mechanical method of shot selection and execution. Sure everyone misses, but it's the thought you put into the chosen shot that reveals a fair bit.

 If Nunez decides to place into the far corner, with Pickford committed, and his shot trickles wide, fine. Right shot for the situation, execute better.

If your brain is disengaged and you just hit and hope, you'll never be good enough in the box at the top level. Nunez has shown progress over the season with some of his shot selection and goals, but, like you say, that consistent, composed application isn't there. Not a naturally cool mentality, for sure, needs to work at it.

Johnny Aldridge

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14965 on: Yesterday at 09:26:26 pm
Im not going to slate the guy but I see none of the instincts in him that good strikers have. He didnt cost us the game against Everton but he missed a chance that would have put them under pressure and might have brought a result from it. Finishing is an art and I believe instinctive and you cant train or coach instinct. Hes missing the snipers mentality and I dont think hell ever have it. He plays with a smile on his face no matter what and thats never a good thing, theres a killer mentality needed in a striker that doesnt smile when theyve missed a chance. I really dont know if he should have another season or not. When I think back to those Benfica games hes still the same player now and I think the level hes at is the level he will remain at. Without those striker instincts I cant see him improving much more than what he is.
bornandbRED

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14966 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
Lukaku is a seemingly good comparison for him. Good underlying numbers, scores goals wherever he goes, a threat - but just doesnt look like the right fit for an elite team. He lacks finesse, composure - his touch isnt great, his decision making is lacklustre. Weve all watched top strikers.. Nunez isnt one at the moment
Ginieus

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14967 on: Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm
He's not going anywhere as clubs won't give us what we'll ask for him. Question is what can the club/ new manager do to improve his finishing. You'd like to think they are spending some time trying to replicate his missed chances in training.

Get Fowler down there to give him some coaching!
skipper757

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14968 on: Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
Need our new version of Xavi Valero, goalkeeper coach that worked with Torres on his finishing, guiding him on goalkeeper movement and tendencies.
elkun

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14969 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
Lukaku is a seemingly good comparison for him. Good underlying numbers, scores goals wherever he goes, a threat - but just doesnt look like the right fit for an elite team. He lacks finesse, composure - his touch isnt great, his decision making is lacklustre. Weve all watched top strikers.. Nunez isnt one at the moment
I think this is the best comparison u can make. His style reminds me indeed of Lukaku. Good striker but never will make it at an elite club
Fordy

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14970 on: Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm
He's not going anywhere as clubs won't give us what we'll ask for him. Question is what can the club/ new manager do to improve his finishing. You'd like to think they are spending some time trying to replicate his missed chances in training.

Get Fowler down there to give him some coaching!

So what we just let him go on a free then?

We will move him on even if its on loan.
