Im not going to slate the guy but I see none of the instincts in him that good strikers have. He didnt cost us the game against Everton but he missed a chance that would have put them under pressure and might have brought a result from it. Finishing is an art and I believe instinctive and you cant train or coach instinct. Hes missing the snipers mentality and I dont think hell ever have it. He plays with a smile on his face no matter what and thats never a good thing, theres a killer mentality needed in a striker that doesnt smile when theyve missed a chance. I really dont know if he should have another season or not. When I think back to those Benfica games hes still the same player now and I think the level hes at is the level he will remain at. Without those striker instincts I cant see him improving much more than what he is.