Playing as the main striker is difficult. Everyone expects you to put the majority of your chances away and then when you dont you become the person to blame for a teams poor form.



Yes Nunez has not been great recently but that applies to almost every other player on the team. If we were playing better then Im sure he would have scored more goals. Its been a dreadful run of games just when we were close to winning 3 more trophies. I think most people are in shock and cannot believe how we imploded. Its a bit unfair that Nunez is taking a lot of the blame.



Lets see how he does when the team are playing well again. Maybe he needs a slightly different role and maybe he is not suited to be central striker.