« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1007952 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,266
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14880 on: Today at 02:48:37 pm »
Klopp hasn't even left and the absolute gobshites are leaking poison about him to the usual suspects. Sadly far too many on here are lapping it up.

The club is fucked if we are going back to the dark days of one section of the club briefing against another. Not surprising Edwards coming back was played out in the media. The club needs to get rid of anyone leaking to the media. It is an absolute joke that the team news is available on the internet hours before kick of. I wonder how many managers have changed their line up after seeing ours.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,586
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14881 on: Today at 02:49:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:41:37 pm
would love to hear this one..
shout out to the person above who said it might have changed and high value shots aren't a thing anymore... can you top it?

I dont believe it’s obvious that all the nerds will like him. Maybe they will, but to say definitively that he will be liked, dunno dont know how anyone can say that.

Either way I dont really care if they like him or not. As much as we joke, they dont run this club and shouldnt run this club.

Im keeping him by the way, i dont want him sold. But in the round every player needs to be looked at.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:51:47 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14882 on: Today at 02:52:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:47:35 pm
Anfield Sector
@AnfieldSector
·
1h
[🟢] NEW: Nunez was very much a Klopp signing, with Liverpools recruitment team preferring Christopher Nkunku (Paul Joyce)

The wording shows what they think. "Very much" a Klopp signing and "had nothing to do with us".

Pretty funny considering Chelsea signed Nkunku and yet tried to sign Darwin last summer.  ;D

Not really anything new, is it? Lijnders admitted as much in his book.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,586
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14883 on: Today at 02:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:52:42 pm
Pretty funny considering Chelsea signed Nkunku and yet tried to sign Darwin last summer.  ;D

Not really anything new, is it? Lijnders admitted as much in his book.

Yeah its quite on the record that Ljinders and Klopp pushed for him.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14884 on: Today at 02:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:48:37 pm
Klopp hasn't even left and the absolute gobshites are leaking poison about him to the usual suspects. Sadly far too many on here are lapping it up.

The club is fucked if we are going back to the dark days of one section of the club briefing against another. Not surprising Edwards coming back was played out in the media. The club needs to get rid of anyone leaking to the media. It is an absolute joke that the team news is available on the internet hours before kick of. I wonder how many managers have changed their line up after seeing ours.

Agreed, brings back very bad memories and besides,  as others have mentioned, why would you brag about your preference for a bloke who's managed just 2 goals and 317 minutes in the league?
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14885 on: Today at 02:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:20:11 pm
Timing of that Nunez byline is very telling.

Putting the blame very publicly at Klopp's feet which he can take with him as he exits, distancing the recruitment dept from any loss we take on any possible departure.

Didn't think we'd entertain moving him out with so long still on his contract but those noises are being made for a reason, and being made now for a reason.

100% this.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14886 on: Today at 02:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:48:37 pm
Klopp hasn't even left and the absolute gobshites are leaking poison about him to the usual suspects. Sadly far too many on here are lapping it up.

The club is fucked if we are going back to the dark days of one section of the club briefing against another. Not surprising Edwards coming back was played out in the media. The club needs to get rid of anyone leaking to the media. It is an absolute joke that the team news is available on the internet hours before kick of. I wonder how many managers have changed their line up after seeing ours.

I don't think this harms anyone? This doesn't dent Klopp's stock in the slightest and will allow them to do what they have to do with less push-back. It's tactical.

Much agreed with any leaking though, especially line-ups.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14887 on: Today at 03:00:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:33:21 pm

It reminds me of the end of Rodgers' tenure with the  articles stating that this or that player was the manager's signing.

There was an article saying the same thing last season so I guess the data guys don't rate him which is ironic reading his thread.

Very much shades of that yeah.

There was always going to be victims of a change in regime, Darwin being one of them isn't one I'd seen coming but it does appear to be being setup. Those lines about him being Klopp's guy, not ours haven't come out of nowhere.

Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14888 on: Today at 03:03:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:48:16 pm
Nkunku 😂

Dodged a bullet considering his injury record. He's a superior footballer to Nunez in every way though.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14889 on: Today at 03:03:32 pm »
Looks like the good times are back then. Klopp going leaves a huge vacuum at the top of the club. Think Carragher mentioned it yesterday - we need a leader to unite the fanbase more than anything
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,668
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14890 on: Today at 03:03:53 pm »
But Nunez is miles better than sick note Nkunku so I don't see the point of Joyce's statement. It hardly paints the Nkunku fans within the club in a good light.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,913
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14891 on: Today at 03:05:31 pm »
I think we'd be mad to bin him at this point. We have much greater needs elsewhere in the squad. I do think the management needs a greater emphasis on developing his shot conversion. His defense has come on leaps and bounds this season. His pressing isn't hopeless anymore, but it seems to come at the expense of finishing consistently. I don't care if he becomes a Haaland-type player if he learns to finish better. The high shooting volume approach doesn't seem to work with him like it did with Mo and Mane.   
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14892 on: Today at 03:07:24 pm »
Definitely has end of Rodgers vibes - Edwards and his team leaking things to the media, etc.; and Rodgers running to his scumbag mouthpiece Neil Ashton.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14893 on: Today at 03:14:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:03:53 pm
But Nunez is miles better than sick note Nkunku so I don't see the point of Joyce's statement. It hardly paints the Nkunku fans within the club in a good light.

 :o

The only metric Nunez is better in is availability.
Logged

Online johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14894 on: Today at 03:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:39:14 pm

Wait wait wait wait wait

You saying our team of nerds are not actually nerds? Have we just been invaded by hipsters instead?!

This changes fucking everything
Everything old is new again. In no time at all, well have scouts watching football matches to see how good the players are instead of looking at spreadsheets. The horror.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,894
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14895 on: Today at 03:18:05 pm »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 03:15:15 pm
Everything old is new again. In no time at all, well have scouts watching football matches to see how good the players are instead of looking at spreadsheets. The horror.
Would be a shame. Well actively get worse. We should probably do both of those things.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14896 on: Today at 03:19:02 pm »
Huh so it seems the nerds might not actually rate him after all because these seem like calculated briefings to me.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,141
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14897 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 03:14:47 pm
:o

The only metric Nunez is better in is availability.

Don't make stuff up
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14898 on: Today at 03:21:14 pm »
Nunez is frustrating as hell but at the end of the day he has 31 G/As this season which is an incredible return.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Up
« previous next »
 