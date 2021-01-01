« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1004775 times)

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14760 on: Today at 09:20:38 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 09:17:57 am
I doubt we'll ditch him outright this summer, but I'll be very surprised if his replacement is not brought in this summer.

It would be pretty reckless to stall the development of the team in the hope Nunez might finally come good in his third season. We have to assume he won't given that he hasn't so far.

Problem is, he's a precious little soul. So unless you make him your main man, his confidence will be shot to the point there's no use in having him around otherwise. I'd honestly cut our losses on him. It's just not happening for the level we aim to be at.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14761 on: Today at 09:20:46 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:18:28 am
Youre using this as some kind of gotcha to deflect criticism of Nunez but yes there are question marks over the productivity of Diaz/Gakpo, yes there are question marks over Jotas reliability, and yes there are question marks over whether age has caught up to Salah. None of that detracts from Nunezs awful finishing and unreliability in front of goal.

I'm not. Feel free to criticise him. But it's always going to be strange to jump in with the most heated and negative criticism of a problem (and this season his finishing has been a problem, whatever you put it down to) which is, in the grand scheme of problems we face, actually quite minor. Plus it's entirely possible that he will actually be part of the solution next year because lets put it this way - who out of our current forwards, assuming Salah is on a downward curve and that Jota will be injured as much as he normally is, would you think is more likely to hit 20 league goals next season? Nunez. So perhaps be a little slower to say something that might look very, very silly in a year's time.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:23:06 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14762 on: Today at 09:21:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:34 am
The conundrum is the attacking make up. Right now every one of our forwards has a question mark over their heads in some way, shape or form.

He is still our second highest scorer (would be third if Jota could stay fit) and our only forward with real pace in physicality. Id still rather lose players like Diaz and Gakpo over him.

I think a direct, fast 9 IS the key to our attack. Whether that be Darwin or someone else I don't know.

I'd get that other 9, keep Nunez, build to the strength of that position, and chances are one of them suits perfectly if not both
Logged

Online butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14763 on: Today at 09:32:02 am »
I think the stuff about Nunez is a throwback to the pre-Klopp era in some ways, where wed often have a striker in the side like Benteke, Cisse, Carroll, Heskey. Theyre not direct comparisons, but the point Im making is that they were all nearly men. Wed then have a split in the fan base between those who vilified them, and those who displayed almost blind loyalty to them, no matter what.

Weve had a long break from that sort of division under Jurgen, principally because our front three have been so good, but its telling that weve only won one league title during a time with arguably our best strike force ever. What that says to me is if it wasnt as essential 20 years ago (questionable), what is definitely essential now is that to win titles against financially doped clubs, you need to be on it, virtually every game. For me, players like Nunez just dont fit in that environment, and I tend to be of the view that historically, carrying unreliable players because theyll come good one day, theyre a confidence player etc is a significant factor that kept us from the title for so long. We should be careful we dont slip back into that when Klopp goes.

That said, if you pull that thread of unloading players, there are subsequent questions about having the finances in place to sign others.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14764 on: Today at 09:32:55 am »
He clearly isnt pants, he's low in confidence imo. You dont get the numbers he has if you arent any good.

Id be looking to play him wide and get another number 9 in personally.
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,249
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 09:34:22 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:21:13 am
I think a direct, fast 9 IS the key to our attack. Whether that be Darwin or someone else I don't know.

I'd get that other 9, keep Nunez, build to the strength of that position, and chances are one of them suits perfectly if not both

Gyokeres would fit that mould. That guy is build like a fucking tank but has a close control like I've never seen before.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 09:36:06 am »
I wonder what he'd be like if we could get a couple of fast wide players, if everyone had more to worry about than just him, more space?, less pressure?, wouldn't improve his first touch of course. Was working really really well with Salah at the start but Salah seems injured or just knackered.

I think he's definitely getting next season to see what happens under the new manager
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14767 on: Today at 09:36:41 am »
Frustrating this season but I still back him to shine at Liverpool. He's not even entered his peak years yet and is on an upward trajectory.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14768 on: Today at 09:40:49 am »
That finish was truly horrible, he does the opposite of what every rational person would do, I would understand it more if he dragged it wide but just lash it straight at the keeper, wow.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14769 on: Today at 09:41:06 am »
He just needs to stop blasting the ball when he gets a chance, he didn't get signed by Liverpool because he just blasted the ball all the way through his career, it's clearly a mentality issue
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14770 on: Today at 09:41:20 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:23:01 am
Check out the pile-on I received for this on December 11. Nice to have support finally. He's pants.


Theres a wide range from hes rubbish to hes not good enough to spearhead the attack of an elite team though.

Anyone arguing either end of that spectrum is wrong imo. Hes very far from rubbish. Equally hes not an elite striker at this point

The question thats been there since Day 1 is can he round out his weaknesses and hit the ceiling of his potential, or will he always be a player where hes very inconsistent. I think his current inconsistencies come from his considerable strengths providing a high ceiling but his weaknesses providing a low floor to his potential and performances over the course of a season.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14771 on: Today at 09:42:12 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:40:49 am
That finish was truly horrible, he does the opposite of what every rational person would do, I would understand it more if he dragged it wide but just lash it straight at the keeper, wow.

The question is why is he doing that? Most on here are saying it's just because he is shit, get rid. I refuse to believe that
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14772 on: Today at 09:42:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:23:01 am
Check out the pile-on I received for this on December 11. Nice to have support finally. He's pants.

Well done you, have a cookie
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,920
  • @tharris113
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14773 on: Today at 09:43:21 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 09:42:12 am
The question is why is he doing that? Most on here are saying it's just because he is shit, get rid. I refuse to believe that
He always tries to hit it as hard as he can pretty much, don't know why.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,383
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14774 on: Today at 09:44:03 am »
Conversion rates aren't good enough sadly. I'd keep him probably off the left, but Liverpool need a 9.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,564
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14775 on: Today at 09:44:33 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:43:21 am
He always tries to hit it as hard as he can pretty much, don't know why.

Its lack of confidence.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14776 on: Today at 09:47:18 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:34:22 am
Gyokeres would fit that mould. That guy is build like a fucking tank but has a close control like I've never seen before.

Don't know enough about him but he would apparently cost over £100 million particularly with Arsenal and Chelsea circling. After a decent time at Coventry and a good season in Portugal I am uneasy at that.

For me it would be Openda
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14777 on: Today at 09:47:49 am »
Quote from: na fir dearg on Today at 09:42:12 am
The question is why is he doing that? Most on here are saying it's just because he is shit, get rid. I refuse to believe that

Lack of composure leading to making a bad decision. He turns a probable 60% shot into a 30% shot by deciding to go head-down with his laces. A great finisher will just slide that, easy as you like, into the side netting across the goalkeeper and if he hits the opposite post then so be it, you made the right decision. But it all stems from keeping your cool.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14778 on: Today at 09:49:02 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 09:44:03 am
Conversion rates aren't good enough sadly. I'd keep him probably off the left, but Liverpool need a 9.

Exactly this. If Diaz wants out then id put Nunez there and sign a new number 9.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14779 on: Today at 09:50:18 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:49:02 am
Exactly this. If Diaz wants out then id put Nunez there and sign a new number 9.

God help us. Might find a new sport.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14780 on: Today at 09:54:42 am »
He's been here long enough now to know he will never be a clinical striker. He reminds me (not in style) but in consistency to Andy Cole at United in the 90's, there was a reason Fergie was after Shearer.

Without Yorke he most certainly would have been binned off.

So perhaps that's what we need somebody that compliments him.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14781 on: Today at 10:00:50 am »
I remember watching the Benfica CL game at Anfield where Nunez gave our defence the runaround. He looked pacy, strong and could hit the ball well with both feet.

He scored twice if I remember right, I was impressed and I hoped that we'd sign him (we obviously did).

Once he got to LFC, in the early days you'd see some strange moments from him, tripping over, trying back heels in the box, using the wrong foot to hit a shot from a difficult angle, blasting the ball when a side-foot finish would suffice etc.

Also, his poor record of being caught offside seemed sort of.. amateurish.

It's gotten to the point now, after 2 seasons, where I just don't see it happening. Nunez clearly doesn't have the mentality, the composure and the maturity needed to be the centre forward at Liverpool football club.

Would I get rid? If an offer of £50 million came in for him - absolutely I would. However, I don't see any of the top european clubs who can afford him actually being interested.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Online Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14782 on: Today at 10:04:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:44:33 am
Its lack of confidence.
Is it? It seems to be his go to finish to be honest.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14783 on: Today at 10:05:15 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 10:04:40 am
Is it? It seems to be his go to finish to be honest.

Maybe he can't handle pressure well?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,482
  • The first five yards........
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14784 on: Today at 10:06:19 am »
It was a lovely first touch - a difficult one to get right too - that put him through on goal. But was anyone surprised when he just slapped it at Pickford?

It's really unusual for Liverpool to have such a number 9 - someone from the Ron Davies, Wyn Davies, Kevin Davies school of centre forwards. There are many better strikers than Darwin in the Premier League at the moment - players with cooler heads and sharper minds. Occasionally there looks to be a player there - Newcastle away obviously, and the little movement he did to provoke the pass from Mac Allister for the Forest winner which suggested there was a player with craft. But mostly he looks as baffled by our play as Stan Colleymore did when he first arrived - and Colleymore actually improved a bit after a few months. Darwin hasn't. It's a massive come down from Bobby, someone who never rushed anything even when making quick decisions.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,911
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14785 on: Today at 10:10:57 am »
Afraid to say he is not good enough for us as a no.9
Logged
mines a pint

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,482
  • The first five yards........
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14786 on: Today at 10:13:34 am »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 10:10:57 am
Afraid to say he is not good enough for us as a no.9

Why? No one is going to punch you. Just say it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,238
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14787 on: Today at 10:13:59 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:16:58 am
I just can't see him surviving the spreadsheet cull in the summer. His numbers, the important ones, aren't good enough.

The thing as well, was he actually signed more off the data or because he rinsed us playing for Benfica? Obviously Edwards had gone by that point and recruitment started to become more haphazard.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14788 on: Today at 10:21:35 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:49:02 am
Exactly this. If Diaz wants out then id put Nunez there and sign a new number 9.

What do people think Nunez will do on the left? He cant dribble or turn. Hes a 9, just not a great one.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,565
  • SPQR
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14789 on: Today at 10:22:09 am »
There's a very good player in there that might thrive under the right conditions. Unfortunately I don't think that's going to be here. Two years is more than enough time and I just don't think he's developed into what we thought he might when we signed him. He can't be relied upon as a steady source of goals.
Logged

Online bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14790 on: Today at 10:25:29 am »
Think if we cut the emotional attachment out of the assessment of some of our players there's quite a few that with an honest assessment just aren't good enough. The question is for some, will they be ever be good enough? If the answer is no then get rid and bring someone better in. Hopefully the cold hard data driven direction we are going in will address this part.
Logged
Football is a lie

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,249
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14791 on: Today at 10:30:08 am »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 10:21:35 am
What do people think Nunez will do on the left? He cant dribble or turn. Hes a 9, just not a great one.

Mad shouts to put him on the left, he's not a dribbler let alone has any tricks to beat his man.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14792 on: Today at 10:33:54 am »
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 10:25:29 am
Think if we cut the emotional attachment out of the assessment of some of our players there's quite a few that with an honest assessment just aren't good enough. The question is for some, will they be ever be good enough? If the answer is no then get rid and bring someone better in. Hopefully the cold hard data driven direction we are going in will address this part.

Some of that has to be tempered as well though, in the sense that looking at the cold hard data, maybe 2 attackers come out on top, one is likely off and the other is too injury prone.

At some level you have too look at it and think they shouldn't be cut because it is so much so fast and would need a lot to change.

I think Nunez should stay because I think others should go first, and Salah probably goes anyway himself.

I think we need to sign a 9, and put both him and Nunez as starters, build a team around a pacey direct 9, and see if one or both of them flourish.

I have no problem with having 2 direct 9's in our squad and saying either of them can start a match and it doesn't feel like we lose much
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,666
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14793 on: Today at 10:41:56 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:13:59 am
The thing as well, was he actually signed more off the data or because he rinsed us playing for Benfica? Obviously Edwards had gone by that point and recruitment started to become more haphazard.

Two things can be true at once. Nunez's data was impressive. His performances against us were impressive. His profile is impressive. There were plenty of reasons to sign him, even if it was a particularly risky one at the price, and one we might not have made in previous years.

Nunez is a curate's egg. He has some exceptional gifts and some glaring weaknesses. Pace in abundance, a thunderous strike on him, razor-sharp movement and plenty of heart and willing. On the flipside, his first touch and general match intelligence is average at best, meaning we struggle to build through him as a central striker. He has no composure or finesse, hence why he nearly always opts for power. And he still hasn't learned how to time those potentially devastating runs he frequently makes, hence why he's offside more often than Filippo Inzaghi could ever have dreamed of. There's no coming short to lay the ball off into a team-mate before spinning in behind, like Ollie Watkins has mastered this season. It's all very haphazard and amateurish, to be honest.

Just like Nunez himself as a footballer, none of the discussion around him has made any sense to me for ages now either. The manner in which the data nerds among the LFC fanbase were largely against his signing because of "running hot" in front of goal in his final season at Benfica, yet now rush to his defence now because he has been "running cold" across almost two season's worth of football in a Red shirt is completely bonkers. It's proper journey > destination stuff when the destination is ultimately what matters the most.

That is exactly why the notion that we should "build around him" is a completely ridiculous one for a club like us. If you are looking to win titles, you can't submit to chaos. It's unsustainable. We need greater control if we are to compete with City and Arsenal in the next few years. That's far from being all on Nunez's shoulders, but unfortunately his unreliability in front of goal and ability to bring others into play means we are better off sprinkling that chaos into games when we need it. That's not going to be from minute one very often.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:44 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 365 366 367 368 369 [370]   Go Up
« previous next »
 