The thing as well, was he actually signed more off the data or because he rinsed us playing for Benfica? Obviously Edwards had gone by that point and recruitment started to become more haphazard.



Two things can be true at once. Nunez's data was impressive. His performances against us were impressive. His profile is impressive. There were plenty of reasons to sign him, even if it was a particularly risky one at the price, and one we might not have made in previous years.Nunez is a curate's egg. He has some exceptional gifts and some glaring weaknesses. Pace in abundance, a thunderous strike on him, razor-sharp movement and plenty of heart and willing. On the flipside, his first touch and general match intelligence is average at best, meaning we struggle to build through him as a central striker. He has no composure or finesse, hence why he nearly always opts for power. And he still hasn't learned how to time those potentially devastating runs he frequently makes, hence why he's offside more often than Filippo Inzaghi could ever have dreamed of. There's no coming short to lay the ball off into a team-mate before spinning in behind, like Ollie Watkins has mastered this season. It's all very haphazard and amateurish, to be honest.Just like Nunez himself as a footballer, none of the discussion around him has made any sense to me for ages now either. The manner in which the data nerds among the LFC fanbase were largely against his signing because of "running hot" in front of goal in his final season at Benfica, yet now rush to his defence now because he has been "running cold" across almost two season's worth of football in a Red shirt is completely bonkers. It's proper journey > destination stuff when the destination is ultimately what matters the most.That is exactly why the notion that we should "build around him" is a completely ridiculous one for a club like us. If you are looking to win titles, you can't submit to chaos. It's unsustainable. We need greater control if we are to compete with City and Arsenal in the next few years. That's far from being all on Nunez's shoulders, but unfortunately his unreliability in front of goal and ability to bring others into play means we are better off sprinkling that chaos into games when we need it. That's not going to be from minute one very often.