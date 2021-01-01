I think the stuff about Nunez is a throwback to the pre-Klopp era in some ways, where wed often have a striker in the side like Benteke, Cisse, Carroll, Heskey. Theyre not direct comparisons, but the point Im making is that they were all nearly men. Wed then have a split in the fan base between those who vilified them, and those who displayed almost blind loyalty to them, no matter what.
Weve had a long break from that sort of division under Jurgen, principally because our front three have been so good, but its telling that weve only won one league title during a time with arguably our best strike force ever. What that says to me is if it wasnt as essential 20 years ago (questionable), what is definitely essential now is that to win titles against financially doped clubs, you need to be on it, virtually every game. For me, players like Nunez just dont fit in that environment, and I tend to be of the view that historically, carrying unreliable players because theyll come good one day, theyre a confidence player etc is a significant factor that kept us from the title for so long. We should be careful we dont slip back into that when Klopp goes.
That said, if you pull that thread of unloading players, there are subsequent questions about having the finances in place to sign others.