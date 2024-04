Rapidly losing patience with him. My big issue is on the ball hes almost regressing. When people talk about the attributes that make Nunez elite or potentially elite its his physical attributes, his athleticism and not his on the ball ability. Every first touch is almost a slide tackle and he never has any idea of what hes going to do next when he receives the ball. To use Jotas goal against Fulham as an example, not once did Jota look up after receiving the ball - he knew exactly what he planned to do. When Nunez receives the ball its like his brain is a few seconds behind and he hasnt made his mind up which makes it easy for him to be handled by defenders.





Im also not sure what on earth were doing in training with him? Almost 2 years now and his finishing is as bad as ever. Im not hearing any nonsense about variance because finishing is a SKILL. All he does is twat it at goal (and often at the keeper) when he could pick a better shot, go across goal, place it etc. Its getting to be a massive problem and its costing us.