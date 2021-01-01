Last night merely confirmed what loads of us have said for a while. He can still be part of the squad and can be a "horses for courses" option, but I don't think he'll ever be the guy we can depend on. To me, it's simply a matter of footballing IQ. He can be dangerous and productive in quite a few games because of his physical gifts, but I don't think he'll ever be able to improve his footballing intelligence, which is mostly really poor.



Overall, considering how much money we committed to signing him and how much we've hung our hat on him being both the present and future of our attack, it's been a very disappointing signing.