Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 08:56:28 pm
He's been signed to score goals and he's not scoring enough. It doesn't look like he's going to massively increase his output either unfortunately.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14681 on: Yesterday at 08:56:32 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:54:50 pm
Absolute fucking state of half of you c*nts. Fuck off and support another team you cretins.
Hes not good enough Barney. Surely you must see it?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14682 on: Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm
Does he understand he can shoot in any part of the goal?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14683 on: Yesterday at 08:57:30 pm
His head has gone. He wouldn't be in the team if Jota and Gakpo don't end up missing tonight.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14684 on: Today at 06:58:27 am
There's joke figures throughout our recent history that I would rather have chances fall to in the box. Andriy Voronin, RIcky Lambert, you name 'em. If Arne Slot can get a tune out of this wasteman give him the keys to the city.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14685 on: Today at 07:05:35 am
He can't be considered the first choice when he is routinely missing gilt-edged chances are crucial periods in games. I think he is good enough to be part of the squad but I think we need someone more clinical to start most games.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14686 on: Today at 07:06:14 am
I've said many times over the past couple of years (here and/or IRL), he's great for chance creation volume, but the concern is that his inefficiency makes him ill suited for big games, like a CL final where you're likely to only get one big chance. This has come home to roost in recent weeks, and sadly it seems the pressure has driven his efficiency down even further, to the point where he's a liability. I expect that with a new manager and new season, he'll be racking up good G+A/90 numbers again, but these doubts will resurface at the pointy end of the season.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14687 on: Today at 07:07:37 am
Quote from: elkun on Yesterday at 08:53:38 pm
Who the fuck cares. We are trying to win the title. We paid 60m for the guy. He cant control the ball, he cant finish. Sub him asap and bring on Gakpo

The jury is still out to if hes good enough, and unfortunately its starting to look like hes not the case, but saying he is costing us the title was a bit of a stretch. Diaz and salah, amongst others, have been poor too

Do I think hes the answer? Honestly no but the scapegoating of him last night wasnt on
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14688 on: Today at 07:08:09 am
Huge miss and the miscontrol later from a beautiful pass was really poor. Not really sure how he got the full 90 if i'm honest, disappeared most of the 2nd half
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14689 on: Today at 07:10:40 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:06:14 am
I've said many times over the past couple of years (here and/or IRL), he's great for chance creation volume, but the concern is that his inefficiency makes him ill suited for big games, like a CL final where you're likely to only get one big chance. This has come home to roost in recent weeks, and sadly it seems the pressure has driven his efficiency down even further, to the point where he's a liability. I expect that with a new manager and new season, he'll be racking up good G+A/90 numbers again, but these doubts will resurface at the pointy end of the season.

Exactly. What is the point in a striker that could (potentially) get you to the final furlong but not over the line?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14690 on: Today at 07:12:00 am
I can't believe no one in training is telling him to go for the percentage finish. When you're though on goal, are you more likely to score by putting your foot through the ball or going across the keeper. Yet still, game after game he blasting the ball and what you gain in power you lose in accuracy and yet he still does it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14691 on: Today at 07:17:12 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:12:00 am
I can't believe no one in training is telling him to go for the percentage finish. When you're though on goal, are you more likely to score by putting your foot through the ball or going across the keeper. Yet still, game after game he blasting the ball and what you gain in power you lose in accuracy and yet he still does it.

Exactly this. Aguero, Torres and other good strikers used just pass the ball into the net. Nunez hits it as hard as he can. They must be telling him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14692 on: Today at 07:21:51 am
Luxury player. Can do something outrageous in 1 game and then go missing in 10, which frankly, is not good enough for a side with title aspirations. He's been here for two years now, so the lazy excuse that he needs time to adapt is no longer valid
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14693 on: Today at 07:29:59 am
Last night merely confirmed what loads of us have said for a while. He can still be part of the squad and can be a "horses for courses" option, but I don't think he'll ever be the guy we can depend on. To me, it's simply a matter of footballing IQ. He can be dangerous and productive in quite a few games because of his physical gifts, but I don't think he'll ever be able to improve his footballing intelligence, which is mostly really poor.

Overall, considering how much money we committed to signing him and how much we've hung our hat on him being both the present and future of our attack, it's been a very disappointing signing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14694 on: Today at 07:31:39 am
That regression to the mean is due any day now. The streets aren't ready for Darwizzy once he stops being shite unlucky.

- Someone in this thread, this time next year, when he's sitting on 10 league goals.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14695 on: Today at 07:31:49 am
I thought he was meant to struggle when he had too much time (Like against Brentford????! where he had ages and chipped keeper)
And he was best when he didnt have to think??

The worst thing about the chance was it should have been instinctive

It reminded me in a way of the Salah chance against de Gea in the 5-0 (when keeper had his angles wrong and left massive gap to his right, and Mo just slotted it in)

I know different, but the space Pickford left was massive, you could immediately see it watching TV
It was sort of strike a defender would do.....just smash it

And thats the difference between winning and losing at this level. He scored, it's 1-1 and we continue to dominant in end of first half....

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14696 on: Today at 07:36:21 am
Has anyone seen the Webb and Michell show, where they are the Nazis and do the maybe we are the bad guys skit?

Watching Darwin try to turn the defender first half  and then slip on his arse
Miss control a fantastic Trent pass when he was clean through the middle
And then miss that gilt edged chance

Made me think - maybe other fans are right, and WE are the deluded ones. And he really is bad...

Because I guarantee if he played for City, Arsenal or Utd and we would be pissing ourselves
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #14697 on: Today at 07:41:34 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:07:37 am
The jury is still out to if hes good enough, and unfortunately its starting to look like hes not the case, but saying he is costing us the title was a bit of a stretch. Diaz and salah, amongst others, have been poor too

Do I think hes the answer? Honestly no but the scapegoating of him last night wasnt on

I find it hard to fathom that the jury can still be out on Nunez. He is plainly not of starting quality for a title chasing team, and given his poor finishing, can he even be relied upon to come off the bench? You just don't know what you're going to get from him.
