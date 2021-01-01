Agreed.



But again idk maybe I place too much importance on such things, and maybe the sample again would to be too small, but playing for months as an attacking player without Trent, Robbo and Salah available alongside you would have a significant effect on production.



Someone like Gakpo or Diaz having to play through that period, where someone like Jota sits it out and gets his minutes in before and after they return that's enough to place some doubt regarding even a seasons worth of data.



So what's the ideal sample size to remove that variance? 3 seasons? 6000mins? Football is an inherently small sample sport for a lot of if not most of its highest value actions so the time needed for sample size to get to where it needs to be isn't short. Seems like a fairly slow to market way to adequately assess someone if the data set needs so long to mature.



They still get to play with good-great players though. It's not like we replace them with below league average quality. Without Robertson, Trent and Salah we scored 4 against Bournemouth, Luton and Chelsea (small sample size says get rid of them) we have lots of very good players and Nunez is one of them. I think a seasons worth gives you some confidence, you can assign parameters around that (say in your example Diaz is really low one season you can look at why, or are they a kid, or the team rubbish in general) but you can compare to seasons worth to see his overall quality. With Nunez I think there's enough historical (past seasons) to go with this season that you don't really need to break it all down. If it was the first time it jumped up then yeah, be a bit quizzical about it