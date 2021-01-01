So you don't accept what I said about finishing skill relative to underlying performance? I.e. finishing is noisy and by nature prone to high variance, whereas underlying performance is more stable.
Sure, I can agree that finishing is more variant than underlying performance. But I don't think it's as variant as you are making out for high-class finishers. Of course you will find one bad season of finishing for players like Lewandowski and Messi, especially towards the latter stages of their career in lesser functioning teams.
If you take Darwin as an example, he has underperformed in every season except one. Therefore that overperformance becomes the outlier until proven otherwise. Him taking lots of shots = he will score lots of goals. We agree there. Where we don't agree is this "reversion to the mean" bollocks. Footballers aren't robots, and they're not controlled like casino games. Their skills matter.
Like I said, the absurdity of all of this is that very overperformance led the stat guys on here to question his signing. Yet now he is consistently underperforming, they are in his corner while slating Jota for being on a hot streak. There is some very skewed logic going on here - it comes across as smartarsery.