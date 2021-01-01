Yes assists is a flawed metric in predicting future performance in the short term (as is goals)



That's why very clever people invented expected assists and expected goals



Goals plus assists per 90 is going to work out over time obviously because that's the actual outcome we're after but expected goals or assist is going to be more predictive of future performance where there's a deviation



Assist numbers are more voliatle in a period of time - say a season - because there's less of them than goals (literally you get a smaller sample in the same time period)



I've written this out because you're pretending to not get it (I know you do ) .. and the thing with Darwin is he does really well whether its actual or expected so you can pick which one you argue about or have issues with?



Ok so assists as a metric is flawed, then why is it being so heavily leaned on in support of Darwin's performances? Is it because he ranks favourably in them? Therefore the flaws in the metrics can be overlooked? This the crux im getting at.I've no issue with bias, i have my own biases I too will work backwards from, but data is meant to cut through them not enhance them. If assists, even expected assists, is at best volatile and flawed why do i keep seeing them being thrown out there?I'm also still not getting answers to the questions im asking regarding the final pass in a sequence that leads to a goal or a shot, the assist or the expected assist, being the most valuable pass in that sequence. Assists see it as such, even xA sees it as such(?), the pass before the shot is the one which gets a metric. But how often is it the case that its the true defining pass of a move which results in a shot being made?Are we not better off looking at key passes rather than xA to assess actual creativity rather than purely the output. Again im sure this has already been disputed and chronicled but i'm a bozo and having it explained why is helpful.Therefor Darwin having favourable xA might be the case, but what is the trueof his xA? Could he be benefitting more from outstanding play from the likes of Salah, Trent, Mac Allister etc rather than providing actual value himself?Again im just asking, I dont know whats going on under the hood in many of these metrics, im more trying to audit them before I put absolute faith in them.