Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14400 on: Today at 11:30:24 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:21:24 am
Shot creating actions is not the same metric as assists, I was asking about assists and their value in assessing a players productivity.

I'm not coming to you from a position of eye test overrides analytics, it might be convenient for you to try and boil it down to that but its not what im trying to do. What I am trying to do is dig in to the analytics and assess their actual usefullness and application. As they're often presented as facts and inarguable, which i sometimes dont believe to be the case. If it irks you that I question how these metrics are applied, or undermine them then I'm sorry but your issue is with the metrics not being robust enough to stand up to scrutiny rather than with me for scrutinising them.

I dont care if he's scruffy or stylish, makes no odds to me.

But if someone is presenting goals + assists as a metric and calling them elite numbers, I'm within my rights to ask 'ok but how?' am I not?

Assists as a metric, is sub optimal for assessing a players creativity is it not? And optimal is what analytics is going for, cutting out noise, cutting out subjectivity and looking beneath the surface. Assist as a metric does none of that, it's a highly context dependant stat when it comes to saying "this player is adding value in attacking situations" because a final pass in a sequence which leads to a goal is not necessarily the most valuable action in that sequence. Right?

So when I see people provide G+A per 90 as a means of assessing Darwin (or any forward's) output it seems like 'bad' analytics, lazy analysis, metrics which are often applied when they align with a predetermined position that 'I think this player is good, so I'll overlook how shaky these metrics are and employ them regardless, because they support my view".....which kind of runs contrary to the entire point of analytics in football isn't it?

Bad data, or rather sub optimal or incomplete data, is just as bad as no data isnt it?

Just saying, there appears to be a lot of usage of sub optimal data presented as if it isnt.

Yes assists is a flawed metric in predicting future performance in the short term (as is goals)

That's why very clever people invented expected assists and expected goals

Goals plus assists per 90 is going to work out over time obviously because that's the actual outcome we're after but expected goals or assist is going to be more predictive of future performance where there's a deviation

Assist numbers are more voliatle in a period of time - say a season - because there's less of them than goals (literally you get a smaller sample in the same time period)

I've written this out because you're pretending to not get it (I know you do ) .. and the thing with Darwin is he does really well whether its actual or expected so you can pick which one you argue about or have issues with?
Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14401 on: Today at 11:31:14 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:23:47 am
Taking plenty of low value shots will inflate those numbers.

Sure, if someone took 10 shots from 30 yards the xG would add up. But it'd take a lot longer to get there than someone who took 3 much higher value shots. If we didn't know his shot count maybe it's be possible (before you watched tape) to say, 'he's just shooting from anywhere'. But we do know his shot total. And we know his xG. And so we know how he's accumulating that xG and we know he's doing a really good job of taking high value shots. The whole reason people are criticising him is because of how often he's missed 'big chances' this season - we know he's taking lots of them!
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14402 on: Today at 11:31:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:30:04 am
The comparison though is between taking shots and what the xG is. If Nunez was taking 10 shots per game and had an xG of .74 then you would have a case.

He had 20 shots against Chelsea and Luton combined and didn't score a goal. I'd wager his xG was pretty high there, but not all 20 were high value shots.

My point is that taking lots of shots isn't always a good thing, yet it is being portrayed that way on here. Like I say, a weird turnabout considering that this was used against him by some of the same people before we signed him.
Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14403 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:31:56 am
He had 20 shots against Chelsea and Luton combined and didn't score a goal. I'd wager his xG was pretty high there.

You do realise that the model gives very low numbers to low value shots right? 20 shots from the halfway line wouldn't give you very much xG. That's the whole point. If he took 20 shots from 30 yards against Chelsea and Luton he wouldn't have a high xG. The xG model would be totally useless if you could 'hack' it by just shooting from miles away loads.
Offline Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14404 on: Today at 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:31:56 am
He had 20 shots against Chelsea and Luton combined and didn't score a goal. I'd wager his xG was pretty high there, but not all 20 were high value shots.

My point is that taking lots of shots isn't always a good thing, yet it is being portrayed that way on here. Like I say, a weird turnabout considering that this was used against him by some of the same people before we signed him.

He is playing for a manager who encourages taking low value shots as a way of drawing out a low block though.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14405 on: Today at 11:37:34 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:33:50 am
You do realise that the model gives very low numbers to low value shots right? 20 shots from the halfway line wouldn't give you very much xG. That's the whole point. If he took 20 shots from 30 yards against Chelsea and Luton he wouldn't have a high xG. The xG model would be totally useless if you could 'hack' it by just shooting from miles away loads.

Sure, I understand how xG works. But by very definition there can't be as much difference in the numbers as perhaps there should be. If you are shooting from 20 yards, let's say it's a 0.10 chance. Rack up 10 of those and you quickly have 1 xG. Whereas a player who only takes one of them and decides to (correctly) pass the ball on nine times will have a 0.1 xG. Yet in your eyes that makes him a less valuable player?
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14406 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:40:21 am
11 league goals isn't paltry :D

It's not paltry but let's be honest here we need more out of him if he's going to be our main guy up top for the coming seasons. He's on track for 15 goals for the season in the league which is okay but no more than that.
Offline Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14407 on: Today at 11:38:41 am »
Just wondering...are irritability and condescension natural traits of stats devotees?....or does obsessing over stats eventually drive one to such a state?.....
Offline Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14408 on: Today at 11:38:50 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:37:34 am
Sure, I understand how xG works. But by very definition there can't be as much difference in the numbers as perhaps there should be. If you are shooting from 20 yards, let's say it's a 0.10 chance. Rack up 10 of those and you quickly have 1 xG. Whereas a player who only takes one of them and decides to (correctly) pass the ball on nine times will have a 0.1 xG. Yet in your eyes that makes him a less valuable player?

How do you rack up 10 shots whilst only having less than 5 shots per game.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14409 on: Today at 11:39:39 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:36:46 am
He is playing for a manager who encourages taking low value shots as a way of drawing out a low block though.

Yes, that's fair, and it's driven me absolutely insane at times this season.
Offline Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14410 on: Today at 11:39:50 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:38:41 am
Just wondering...are irritability and condescension natural traits of stats devotees?....or does obsessing over stats eventually drive one to such a state?.....

It's fifty-fifty 0.5 I think.
Online PaleBlueDot

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14411 on: Today at 11:41:09 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:10:06 am
Why would you care that much about a couple of goals either way though? Goals which might be gained by good finishing or good luck, or might be lost by bad finishing or bad luck? You look for the elite stat that matters, which is the ability to take lots of high value shots. 'Nothing else matters' (to quote Ian Graham), that's the elite skill that'll win you titles. Not finishing ability. That. And that really, really matters. So much more so than 'finishing ability' that it's utterly bizarre that people are so hung up on it.

Re the high value shots - yes this is why xG exists. We've never been talking about 'lots of shots' in isolation and I don't know why you're bringing it up, unless you've misunderstood the claim being made up until now.

Why would you care? Because it makes a difference. Your whole post is flawed because Nunez HAS taken a large amount of high volume shots this season. Why aren't we winning the league?

Quote
'Nothing else matters' (to quote Ian Graham), that's the elite skill that'll win you titles. Not finishing ability. That. And that really, really matters.

Just not true is it? Or we'd be champions this year.

"Why would you care about a couple goals either way" though.

Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:50:37 am
Re 'hitting it at the GK'... the thing is GKs move, both toward and away from the ball (sometimes their weight is taking them left as the ball heads back to the right and they don't have time to adjust). Often (not always) it's only hindsight that tells you that a player 'hit the ball at the GK'.

We're now onto explaining why players hit the GK  :butt

The reality is the elite strikers, more often than not, don't give goalkeepers a chance and dont give a feck about stats. That's what makes a striker elite. Finishing. Movement. Goals. Not leathering, ballooning and blasting high value shots all day.
Offline Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14412 on: Today at 11:41:31 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:39:39 am
Yes, that's fair, and it's driven me absolutely insane at times this season.

City shot from distance away to Madrid and scored from three low value shots. Tried to walk it in last night and scored once.
Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14413 on: Today at 11:41:32 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:38:41 am
Just wondering...are irritability and condescension natural traits of stats devotees?....or does obsessing over stats eventually drive one to such a state?.....


Cant speak for others but it was definitely a natural fit for me

Always felt it was the same way with intractable confirmation bias for the eye test lads

(See what I did there .. I did the thing you posted about in the second bit in an amusing way we could all enjoy .. got to give the people what they want)
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14414 on: Today at 11:43:09 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:41:31 am
City shot from distance away to Madrid and scored from three low value shots. Tried to walk it in last night and scored once.

If we're down to questioning City's style of play then I think the discussion can end because, putting all of the shady stuff off the pitch aside, it's been pretty effective for them.
Online amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14415 on: Today at 11:43:35 am »
This thread is going to be full of 'I told you so' later tonight isn't it.

For our sake I hope the nerds take over this asylum later.
Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14416 on: Today at 11:45:14 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:43:35 am
This thread is going to be full of 'I told you so' later tonight isn't it.

For our sake I hope the nerds take over this asylum later.

Which way though Amir, have you got the odds, sorry I should say, percentages on that..
Online Historical Fool

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14417 on: Today at 11:49:57 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:37:34 am
Sure, I understand how xG works. But by very definition there can't be as much difference in the numbers as perhaps there should be. If you are shooting from 20 yards, let's say it's a 0.10 chance. Rack up 10 of those and you quickly have 1 xG. Whereas a player who only takes one of them and decides to (correctly) pass the ball on nine times will have a 0.1 xG. Yet in your eyes that makes him a less valuable player?

At the risk of going full circle, thats why assists and xA are important because if a player is in a shooting position and correctly passes the ball on 9 times, odds are that it leads to a goal scoring chance or a goal contribution 
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14418 on: Today at 11:50:47 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:43:35 am
This thread is going to be full of 'I told you so' later tonight isn't it.

For our sake I hope the nerds take over this asylum later.

I'd say there's a couple of people entrenched in the camps of hugely rating him and not rating him at all, but otherwise I don't think this discussion is rate Nunez vs. don't rate Nunez. I understand you're having a bit of fun but boiling it down to that based on whether he scores tonight or doesn't isn't going to make the discussion going forward any better. Far from it.

I don't like seeing someone call him a donkey. I don't agree with Cpt Reina that he can't deliver against big teams. Likewise, it's irritating seeing people completely disregard or flat out refuse to accept that his finishing has been poor for the most part, even though the very numbers that they fall back on literally tell them that.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14419 on: Today at 11:53:08 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:49:57 am
At the risk of going full circle, thats why assists and xA are important because if a player is in a shooting position and correctly passes the ball on 9 times, odds are that it leads to a goal scoring chance or a goal contribution 

Not if the player they pass to doesn't shoot. Xabi Alonso's xA would have been absolutely dog shit. I guess this is where xG chain comes into it? On that note, I'm out.
Offline Cpt_Reina

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14420 on: Today at 11:54:27 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:30:24 am
Yes assists is a flawed metric in predicting future performance in the short term (as is goals)

That's why very clever people invented expected assists and expected goals

Goals plus assists per 90 is going to work out over time obviously because that's the actual outcome we're after but expected goals or assist is going to be more predictive of future performance where there's a deviation

Assist numbers are more voliatle in a period of time - say a season - because there's less of them than goals (literally you get a smaller sample in the same time period)

I've written this out because you're pretending to not get it (I know you do ) .. and the thing with Darwin is he does really well whether its actual or expected so you can pick which one you argue about or have issues with?

Ok so assists as a metric is flawed, then why is it being so heavily leaned on in support of Darwin's performances? Is it because he ranks favourably in them? Therefore the flaws in the metrics can be overlooked? This the crux im getting at.

I've no issue with bias, i have my own biases I too will work backwards from, but data is meant to cut through them not enhance them. If assists, even expected assists, is at best volatile and flawed why do i keep seeing them being thrown out there?

I'm also still not getting answers to the questions im asking regarding the final pass in a sequence that leads to a goal or a shot, the assist or the expected assist, being the most valuable pass in that sequence. Assists see it as such, even xA sees it as such(?), the pass before the shot is the one which gets a metric. But how often is it the case that its the true defining pass of a move which results in a shot being made?

Are we not better off looking at key passes rather than xA to assess actual creativity rather than purely the output. Again im sure this has already been disputed and chronicled but i'm a bozo and having it explained why is helpful.

Therefor Darwin having favourable xA might be the case, but what is the true value of his xA? Could he be benefitting more from outstanding play from the likes of Salah, Trent, Mac Allister etc rather than providing actual value himself?

Again im just asking, I dont know whats going on under the hood in many of these metrics, im more trying to audit them before I put absolute faith in them.
Online PaleBlueDot

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14421 on: Today at 11:55:09 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:50:47 am
I'd say there's a couple of people entrenched in the camps of hugely rating him and not rating him at all, but otherwise I don't think this discussion is rate Nunez vs. don't rate Nunez. I understand you're having a bit of fun but boiling it down to that based on whether he scores tonight or doesn't isn't going to make the discussion going forward any better. Far from it.

I don't like seeing someone call him a donkey. I don't agree with Cpt Reina that he can't deliver against big teams. Likewise, it's irritating seeing people completely disregard or flat out refuse to accept that his finishing has been poor for the most part, even though the very numbers that they fall back on literally tell them that.

My donkey comment wasn't serious. I'd repeatedly posted that Darwin is my fav player and that I think he will improve next season. I don't think there are many that "don't rate him" in here. It's mostly those that think he isn't playing well at the moment but will improve and those that think he is elite.

The stats nerds aren't allowing the rest of us to criticize him or use our own eyes because "high value shots".
Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14422 on: Today at 11:56:15 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:37:34 am
Sure, I understand how xG works. But by very definition there can't be as much difference in the numbers as perhaps there should be. If you are shooting from 20 yards, let's say it's a 0.10 chance. Rack up 10 of those and you quickly have 1 xG. Whereas a player who only takes one of them and decides to (correctly) pass the ball on nine times will have a 0.1 xG. Yet in your eyes that makes him a less valuable player?

Shot total and xG together and you solve this though. Which we have. We know Nunez isn't wracking up his xG from low value shots. He's just not taking enough shots for it to be possible. I suspect that the data can easily show you if someone was doing that mind. High shot numbers (relative to other players) and low xG value (relative to other players). That's the show fire sign of a player who is taking lots of low value shots. In fact that's what Gomez's stats show. He's taking lots of shots for a defender but has a poor xG for a defender. Why? Lots of low value shots. But Nunez is taking lots of shots relative to other players AND wracking up really high xG relative to other players.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14423 on: Today at 11:57:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:56:15 am
Shot total and xG together and you solve this though. Which we have. We know Nunez isn't wracking up his xG from low value shots. He's just not taking enough shots for it to be possible. I suspect that the data can easily show you if someone was doing that mind. High shot numbers (relative to other players) and low xG value (relative to other players). That's the show fire sign of a player who is taking lots of low value shots. But Nunez is taking lots of shots relative to other players AND wracking up really high xG relative to other players.

Nunez's xG per 90 is 0.87

Alexander Isak's xG per 90 is 0.83

From 40-45 fewer shots. Yet one player is much more valuable than the other. Make it make sense.
Online Historical Fool

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14424 on: Today at 11:58:02 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:53:08 am
Not if the player they pass to doesn't shoot. Xabi Alonso's xA would have been absolutely dog shit. I guess this is where xG chain comes into it? On that note, I'm out.

Jack / Knight / Del / Gakpo can correct me if Im wrong, but pretty sure xA doesnt rely on a shot being taken 
Online Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14425 on: Today at 11:58:39 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:54:27 am
Ok so assists as a metric is flawed, then why is it being so heavily leaned on in support of Darwin's performances? Is it because he ranks favourably in them? Therefore the flaws in the metrics can be overlooked? This the crux im getting at.

I've no issue with bias, i have my own biases I too will work backwards from, but data is meant to cut through them not enhance them. If assists, even expected assists, is at best volatile and flawed why do i keep seeing them being thrown out there?

I'm also still not getting answers to the questions im asking regarding the final pass in a sequence that leads to a goal or a shot, the assist or the expected assist, being the most valuable pass in that sequence. Assists see it as such, even xA sees it as such(?), the pass before the shot is the one which gets a metric. But how often is it the case that its the true defining pass of a move which results in a shot being made?

Therefor Darwin having favourable xA might be the case, but what is the true value of his xA? Could he be benefitting more from outstanding play from the likes of Salah, Trent, Mac Allister etc rather than providing actual value himself?

Again im just asking, I dont know whats going on under the hood in many of these metrics, im more trying to audit them before I put absolute faith in them.
Why is it higher than Jota, Gakpo, Diaz and consistently good across this+last season with us plus his time with Benfica if he isn't adding value to it as a metric himself and relying on his team mates?
Online JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14426 on: Today at 11:59:20 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 11:54:27 am
Ok so assists as a metric is flawed, then why is it being so heavily leaned on in support of Darwin's performances? Is it because he ranks favourably in them? Therefore the flaws in the metrics can be overlooked? This the crux im getting at.

I've no issue with bias, i have my own biases I too will work backwards from, but data is meant to cut through them not enhance them. If assists, even expected assists, is at best volatile and flawed why do i keep seeing them being thrown out there?

I'm also still not getting answers to the questions im asking regarding the final pass in a sequence that leads to a goal or a shot, the assist or the expected assist, being the most valuable pass in that sequence. Assists see it as such, even xA sees it as such(?), the pass before the shot is the one which gets a metric. But how often is it the case that its the true defining pass of a move which results in a shot being made?

Are we not better off looking at key passes rather than xA to assess actual creativity rather than purely the output. Again im sure this has already been disputed and chronicled but i'm a bozo and having it explained why is helpful.

Therefor Darwin having favourable xA might be the case, but what is the true value of his xA? Could he be benefitting more from outstanding play from the likes of Salah, Trent, Mac Allister etc rather than providing actual value himself?

Again im just asking, I dont know whats going on under the hood in many of these metrics, im more trying to audit them before I put absolute faith in them.

This is a metrics discussion .. it doesn't have anything to do specifically with Darwin .. as well you know

Darwin scores highly on all the metrics for a forward we have.. he compares favourably on these metrics to other forwards

If you don't 'believe' in the metrics then that applies to all forwards, there's nothing special about Darwin in this regard.

I'm happy to have those arguments but it should be in a specific thread about stats and metrics .... you're trying to use it to unpick the performance of one player for some reason
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14427 on: Today at 12:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 11:58:02 am
Jack / Knight / Del / Gakpo can correct me if Im wrong, but pretty sure xA doesnt rely on a shot being taken 

Fair enough if that is the case. xA sounds like a better stat than xG.
Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14428 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:57:29 am
Nunez's xG per 90 is 0.87

Alexander Isak's xG per 90 is 0.83

From 40-45 fewer shots. Yet one player is much more valuable than the other. Make it make sense.

Those are different numbers to Fbref's non penalty xG numbers. With those numbers Nunez and Isak aren't as close. You're right that Isak is wracking up high xG from relatively few shots. He's 57th percentile for shots per 90 and 86th percentile for non pen xG. But Haaland, who'd you think would be the king of 'low shot total, high xG' given how City play is very similar to Nunez. I'd be interested to know how common Isak's numbers are if his shots to xG this season is quite unusual.
Online Redley

  
  
  • Posts: 1,622
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14429 on: Today at 12:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:38:35 am
It's not paltry but let's be honest here we need more out of him if he's going to be our main guy up top for the coming seasons. He's on track for 15 goals for the season in the league which is okay but no more than that.

If our defence is going to keep giving away cheap, sloppy goals then yes we need more from our attack (which has already scored 82 goals so far this season).

I guess the ideal solution would be to improve our defence so we don't need the attack to be scoring 2/3 goals every game to win though...right?
Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,637
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14430 on: Today at 12:06:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:59:20 am
This is a metrics discussion .. it doesn't have anything to do specifically with Darwin .. as well you know

Darwin scores highly on all the metrics for a forward we have.. he compares favourably on these metrics to other forwards

If you don't 'believe' in the metrics then that applies to all forwards, there's nothing special about Darwin in this regard.

I'm happy to have those arguments but it should be in a specific it's just not relevant to this player over any other player and your'e trying to use it to unpick the performance of one player (for some reason)

Im not arguing Darwin doesnt score favourably on them.

Im questioning the validity of and application of them thats all. And doing so here as they're being leaned on heavily in this thread specifically as means to shed more light on why darwin who some feel is falling short, actually isnt.

Just wondering how much faith I or anyone else should put in these metrics and how well they hold water.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,933
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14431 on: Today at 12:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:02:57 pm
Those are different numbers to Fbref's non penalty xG numbers. With those numbers Nunez and Isak aren't as close. You're right that Isak is wracking up high xG from relatively few shots. He's 57th percentile for shots per 90 and 86th percentile for non pen xG. But Haaland, who'd you think would be the king of 'low shot total, high xG' given how City play is very similar to Nunez.

It's aruging about which amazing looking woman with a fantastic rack has the better rack to be honest.
Iask is a very good forward.. Nunez is a very good forward
After 4 or 5 days of this I genuinely dunno what these lads are trying to prove at this point... there's no way to cut it that Nunez isn't really good but we're still going
Online PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14432 on: Today at 12:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:04:07 pm
If our defence is going to keep giving away cheap, sloppy goals then yes we need more from our attack (which has already scored 82 goals so far this season).

I guess the ideal solution would be to improve our defence so we don't need the attack to be scoring 2/3 goals every game to win though...right?

No. If we had an exceptionally defensive season I would still expect more than 15 goals from that many chances.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,621
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14433 on: Today at 12:15:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:06:55 pm
It's aruging about which amazing looking woman with a fantastic rack has the better rack to be honest.
Iask is a very good forward.. Nunez is a very good forward
After 4 or 5 days of this I genuinely dunno what these lads are trying to prove at this point... there's no way to cut it that Nunez isn't really good but we're still going

You're just not following the discussion properly, that's all it really boils down to, Jack. Maybe you don't need to wade in on everything if you don't have any time for it?

You might think they're both shaggable, but Isak has regularly been branded a "downgrade" compared to Nunez during this discussion. Mostly based on numbers from what I can tell. His production is lower, apparently, even though he's scoring more goals from fewer shots and outperforming his already high xG per 90 numbers.

The numbers I have posted shows that you can still accumulate high xG from far fewer shots. So it debunks the theory that you need to be taking lots of shots to be a high value player. Hence my view that the way people in this thread are interpreting xG is fundamentally flawed, because taking lots of shots will inflate numbers, leading people to compare one player favourably over another, even though they are wasting chances and being less clinical than the other.

Sorry I used the c word, try not to have a heart attack.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,933
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14434 on: Today at 12:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 12:06:54 pm
Im not arguing Darwin doesnt score favourably on them.

Im questioning the validity of and application of them thats all. And doing so here as they're being leaned on heavily in this thread specifically as means to shed more light on why darwin who some feel is falling short, actually isnt.

Just wondering how much faith I or anyone else should put in these metrics and how well they hold water.

What metrics?
Your last post was questioning assists as a thing wasn't it?
If you really want to understand how a forwards production can be measured reliably there's a boat load of explainers out there and I'd suggest we do it in a different thread

But it's probably easiest if you let me know how you'd like to do it.. because you keep changing from assists to expected assists to 'metrics' ...

How do you personally, captain Reina, measure how good a forward is?
Tell me and we'll apply it to Nunez and go from there
Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14435 on: Today at 12:20:51 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:07:42 pm
No. If we had an exceptionally defensive season I would still expect more than 15 goals from that many chances.

I'm excited for you. You could shout at the moon about how you expected more than 15 goals from him whilst everyone else was celebrating winning trophies.

There's an area of the team that isn't currently functioning as a title winning side, and one area that is. Clue: the one that isn't doesn't contain Darwin Nunez.
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14436 on: Today at 12:22:35 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:15:46 pm
You're just not following the discussion properly, that's all it really boils down to, Jack. Maybe you don't need to wade in on everything if you don't have any time for it?

You might think they're both shaggable, but Isak has regularly been branded a "downgrade" compared to Nunez during this discussion. Mostly based on numbers from what I can tell. His production is lower, apparently, even though he's scoring more goals from fewer shots and outperforming his xG.

The numbers I have posted shows that you can still accumulate high xG from far fewer shots. So it debunks the theory that you need to be taking lots of shots to be a high value player. Hence my view that the way people in this thread are interpreting xG is fundamentally flawed, because taking lots of shots will inflate numbers, leading people to compare one player favourably over another, even though they are wasting chances and being less clinical than the other.

Sorry I used the c word, try not to have a heart attack.

Isak has accumulated high non pen xG (although lower than Nunez) and he's done it from quite a few less shots than Nunez. His numbers are very impressive Yes. But you're claiming that Nunez has accumulated his higher non pen xG than Isak with lots of low value shots. No. I'm not claiming that you need to take lots of shots to be a high value player. That'd be weird. You need to take high value shots to accumulate high xG. The more high value shots you take, the better. If Nunez were accumulating his high xG with low value shots the numbers would show it, because we have his shot totals, but they don't. I'm not doing an Isak vs Nunez thing, maybe others are, you certainly seem to be. Rather I'm doing a ,'Lallana isn't really understanding how xG works properly' thing.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,621
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14437 on: Today at 12:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:22:35 pm
Isak has accumulated lower non pen xG than Nunez and he's done it from quite a few less shots. Yes. But you're claiming that Nunez has accumulated his higher non pen xG than Isak with lots of low value shots. No. I'm not claiming that you need to take lots of shots to be a high value player. That'd be weird. You need to take high value shots to accumulate high xG. The more high value shots you take, the better. If Nunez were accumulating his high xG with low value shots the numbers would show it, because we have his shot totals, but they don't.

Likewise, I've never claimed that he's accumulated his high xG with low value shots. I've said his numbers will be inflated by low value shots.
Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,933
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14438 on: Today at 12:24:53 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:15:46 pm
You're just not following the discussion properly, that's all it really boils down to, Jack. Maybe you don't need to wade in on everything if you don't have any time for it?

You might think they're both shaggable, but Isak has regularly been branded a "downgrade" compared to Nunez during this discussion. Mostly based on numbers from what I can tell. His production is lower, apparently, even though he's scoring more goals from fewer shots and outperforming his already high xG per 90 numbers.

The numbers I have posted shows that you can still accumulate high xG from far fewer shots. So it debunks the theory that you need to be taking lots of shots to be a high value player. Hence my view that the way people in this thread are interpreting xG is fundamentally flawed, because taking lots of shots will inflate numbers, leading people to compare one player favourably over another, even though they are wasting chances and being less clinical than the other.

Sorry I used the c word, try not to have a heart attack.

Isak's had a better finishing season that Nunez (he's at his expected rate , Darwin is below) - no one's arguing the opposite

After that Nunez has a high xg .. that makes him a high value forward
Isak also has a high xg .. he is also a high value forward
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,621
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14439 on: Today at 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:22:35 pm
Isak has accumulated high non pen xG (although lower than Nunez) and he's done it from quite a few less shots than Nunez. His numbers are very impressive Yes. But you're claiming that Nunez has accumulated his higher non pen xG than Isak with lots of low value shots. No. I'm not claiming that you need to take lots of shots to be a high value player. That'd be weird. You need to take high value shots to accumulate high xG. The more high value shots you take, the better. If Nunez were accumulating his high xG with low value shots the numbers would show it, because we have his shot totals, but they don't. I'm not doing an Isak vs Nunez thing, maybe others are, you certainly seem to be. Rather I'm doing a ,'Lallana isn't really understanding how xG works properly' thing.

I understand how xG works. I just think it's already a flawed (but interesting nonetheless) system and the way you are interpreting it takes that level of flawed beneath the floor.
