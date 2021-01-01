« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 355 356 357 358 359 [360]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 990161 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14360 on: Today at 10:41:03 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:40:21 am
11 league goals isn't paltry :D

I'd agree, but from 100+ shots, it's pretty average at best.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,923
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14361 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 10:24:54 am
The tone is skeptical, because the post is skeptical.

It's disengenious in the extreme

Do you seriously expect people to believe that you don't think creating shots for others isn't a valuable skill?

I'm sure you get this because it's pretty obvious and you're just trying to make some kind of argument but obviously the ball ..and data model... don't care how the shot is created.. because sparkling play and obvious 5 yard pass a) both still create a shot and b) even out over time across the model .. ie if one player could only do b in easy situations then they'd be out produced by a player that could do a and b

As Knight has said you either accept reversion to the mean on a proven data model or you deny it / don't accept the model
You can't be into it when it suits your argument and not into it when it doesn't

Based on this season in the league only (which people keep doing for some reason) yes you'd expect his assists to drop a bit next season per 90 and his goals to go up a bit per 90 next season .. but who really cares - they're all elite numbers however you slice it

As for fluffing Darwin (?!) ... this is going round and round.. the problem with trying to unpick his production for people that don't rate him is he's really really good / productive at everything you'd want a forward to do .. whether it's top line (actual goals and assists) or underlying shots/goals/shot creation/assists .. or just goals.. or whatever the fuck you like 
I mean maybe if you did one for a scatter plot for scruffy vs stylish he'd do badly but other than tha.t...
« Last Edit: Today at 10:48:38 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,075
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14362 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:35:29 am
Again, placement isn't "luck". Nunez deliberately opts for power over placement almost every time he shoots at goal. When you prioritise power, you are more likely to hit the middle of the goal, making it more likely the goalkeeper saves it. Think how many times we have seen him blast the ball down the goalkeeper's throat this often when in a decent position. Too often.

His finish against Norwich in the FA Cup is something we need to see much more often from him. Placement, composure, and using a different part of his foot rather than lacing it every time.

Rodrygo against City would be a good example of luck. He completely mishits his shot, hits the keeper and rebounds perfectly to him. De Bruyne puts his laces through two shots last night first one ends up straight at the keeper but goes in above his head. The second he balloons over the bar. Knowing Darwin's luck the first would have hit the keeper in the face the second would have cannoned off the bar.

If you don't think it is bad luck on Nunez's part then please explain how he can be hitting both the Keeper AND the woodwork too much?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,075
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14363 on: Today at 10:43:29 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:41:03 am
I'd agree, but from 100+ shots, it's pretty average at best.

From the piece I posted last night in March 2012 Suarez had 6 League goals from 100 shots. IIRC 15.4 shots per goal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14364 on: Today at 10:45:23 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:33:38 am
The probability for me is that Nunez is creating the kind of chances his team mates are really good at taking. He has created 10 assists for Salah. Quite a lot of those have been when he as been very unselfish and the keeper and defenders expect him to shoot. Probably the clearest example of that would be the 2nd goal versus Everton in the Derby.

He has drawn the defenders and the keeper and rolled a perfectly weighted pass onto Salah's favoured foot. You have a combination of Salah who is exceptional at taking those kinds of chances and a midget keeper who hasn't got the reach to get near the shot. That is Nunez creating an opportunity that is better than its xG because of who is involved and the work Nunez has done.

Yes, I agree with this. Nunez is a magnet. He makes things happen and draws defenders to him. There's no doubting that.

However, I do have some concerns about him as a conventional centre forward. If you watch most of his assists this season, they've usually come from running into the left channel and playing a decent ball across goal. Some are near-post flick-ons at corners, and then there's a few from nice interplay with Salah towards the right.

But there's no doubt he's always liked that left channel. His hold-up play seemed to have improved for a few months, but it's dropped off a cliff again lately. He's creative in his own way, but he's never going to be a Harry Kane type who can consistently drop into pockets and play other players in. I'm not even sure we can expect the ball to stick with him as consistently as it needs to.

So the new manager needs to make a decision on how we format the attack. Do we play with more of a #10, do we move Nunez to the left and try to sign a Bobby type of central forward, or do we use him as a Haaland type of striker who is less involved in general play?
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14365 on: Today at 10:47:06 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:43:29 am
From the piece I posted last night in March 2012 Suarez had 6 League goals from 100 shots. IIRC 15.4 shots per goal.

Well, like Nunez, he scored 11 goals in 30ish games, so let's compare apples with apples. And that was an average return for sure, but in a far inferior team. Nunez creates plenty for himself, but he's also played through on goal plenty too. Suarez would have returned more than 11 goals in this team, I think we all know that from what we saw under Rodgers.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,923
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14366 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:47:06 am
Well, like Nunez, he scored 11 goals in 30ish games,

Nope
I mean this takes 5 bloody seconds to check
If this is the league he's played 20.8 90s
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14367 on: Today at 10:49:56 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:48:52 am
Nope
I mean this takes 5 bloody seconds to check
If this is the league he's played 20.8 90s

2011/2012    Liverpool   EPL   29(2)   2557            11   goals
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,862
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14368 on: Today at 10:50:02 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:47:06 am
Well, like Nunez, he scored 11 goals in 30ish games, so let's compare apples with apples. And that was an average return for sure, but in a far inferior team. Nunez creates plenty for himself, but he's also played through on goal plenty too. Suarez would have returned more than 11 goals in this team, I think we all know that from what we saw under Rodgers.

Nunez, as exciting as he is and with the potential he has, isn't on the level of Suarez and almost certainly never will be. No shame in that, mind.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14369 on: Today at 10:50:37 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:39:40 am
If you're constantly hitting the ball at the middle of the goal, that's not variance. It's bad placement. I don't mind when I see him hit the crossbar. Like Suarez in 2011-12, that can be put down much more to variance and bad luck. But you're never going to consistently find the back of the net when hitting the ball within reach of a professional goalkeeper. Just ask Bernardo Silva.

Good to hear given he's hit the woodwork a (potentially, I don't have the exact numbers) unprecedented amount this season. Half of those go in and it's a totally different conversation. The, 'he needs to improve his finishing' posters probably wouldn't even exist.

Re 'hitting it at the GK'... the thing is GKs move, both toward and away from the ball (sometimes their weight is taking them left as the ball heads back to the right and they don't have time to adjust). Often (not always) it's only hindsight that tells you that a player 'hit the ball at the GK'.

Here's a thesis. Football is a simple game when it comes to scoring goals. You need to be good at getting the ball in places where a high value shot is possible and be good enough to actually be able to take the high value shot when you get it there. After that you'll maybe gain a couple of goals a season if you're a 'good' finisher, and miss out on a couple of goals a season if you're a bad finisher. But that's it and variance will probably obscure whether you're a 'good' or 'bad' finisher anyway. That is, the poor finisher might get lucky. The good finisher might be unlucky.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:53:01 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,616
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14370 on: Today at 10:51:05 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:41:03 am
I'd agree, but from 100+ shots, it's pretty average at best.

And I guess this is where we go back around in the circle, because I'd look more at the fact he's getting that many shots in the first place and expect that if he gets that many shots consistently the chances are he'll be scoring more than he is currently in the future.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,923
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14371 on: Today at 10:52:29 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:49:56 am
2011/2012    Liverpool   EPL   29(2)   2557            11   goals

My bad apologies .. thought you meant Nunez this season (who has 11 goals from 30 appearances which has been consistently misrepped as '1 in 3' when he's actually at 1 in 2)

PTSD from seeing too much utter chutney in this thread
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14372 on: Today at 10:56:11 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:51:05 am
And I guess this is where we go back around in the circle, because I'd look more at the fact he's getting that many shots in the first place and expect that if he gets that many shots consistently the chances are he'll be scoring more than he is currently in the future.

Well, I don't disagree. He'll definitely do better than this season *some* seasons. He's better than 10% conversion rate.

I guess what Nunez's biggest detractors would ask is, how confident would you be that he consistently does? That's what it all comes down to. How much faith do you have in him firing us to glory. I really like him, he's fucking fantastic to watch and we should definitely be keeping him around, but if I was being paid to manage this football club I certainly wouldn't be "building a team around him" in hope that bad luck and variance turns around.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,075
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14373 on: Today at 11:01:17 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:47:06 am
Well, like Nunez, he scored 11 goals in 30ish games, so let's compare apples with apples. And that was an average return for sure, but in a far inferior team. Nunez creates plenty for himself, but he's also played through on goal plenty too. Suarez would have returned more than 11 goals in this team, I think we all know that from what we saw under Rodgers.

I think the 11/12 team is a really good example they got to 2 domestic cup finals that season. The issue though for Suarez was that the team was setup to play to the strengths of Carroll. Henderson played 37 League games. Downing 36 and FordyAdam 28. It was all about swinging in crosses for Carroll.

Suarez came into his own when Carroll was packed off to West Ham. Gerrard returned to fitness and we bought the likes of Coutinho and Sturridge and Sterling and it was a completely different style of play.

Benfica would be a good comparison. In his first season there Darwin struggled for goals but created a lot of assists mainly starting out wide. In his second season he became the focal point of the attack and banged in 26 League goals in 28 games.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 355 356 357 358 359 [360]   Go Up
« previous next »
 