« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 987904 times)

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,356
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14280 on: Today at 03:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 02:20:24 pm
It's like the last 5 pages haven't happened. Utterly pointless.



Internet forums in a nutshell to be fair.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,631
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14281 on: Today at 03:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:36:17 pm
It's a good question. There's a reason that wage bill correlates so strongly to success.

I think the effect of coaching is largely overrated, though the truly elite ones like Guardiola and Klopp of course make a difference.

In general though I think there's a huge cohort of managers in the middle that are largely interchangeable and all will achieve or fail based on the talent at their disposal.

It matters until it doesn't. Not very scientific of you Dilks.

But you were right when you said we were too far apart to really add any value to continuing the conversation.

I can't get on board with an way of thinking that states things like coaching, instruction, tactical approach or any other litany of environmental factors can't and don't have a more than a negligible affect on player output.

Cart before the horse stuff for me.
Logged

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14282 on: Today at 03:40:41 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 03:35:53 pm
Is it? What we see is only a small part of the picture. We spot patterns where there are none, or miss valuable things all the time. Its subject to biases, irrationality and flawed memory. In any scientific endeavour, eye-witness testimony is always considered the worst form of evidence.

Numbers cut through that. If what is being measured can be measured effectively, and is the right measure, it is infinitely preferable to one's eyes.

I don't know what Suarez's numbers were when he missed a boat load of chances initially here like Nunez but I can clearly see shot technique and decision making was a world apart between their first awful seasons. That's something you can see with your eyes.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14283 on: Today at 03:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:30:03 pm
I've learned more about the nature of finishing ability.

Okay thats completely fair.

Added to this I think many probably get a little peeved with being talked down to as well. I get it a bit more when people are slating our player, its bound to get backs up, but a simple difference of opinion on a forum without any outlandish statements seems to draw this sense of superiority and like people need to be made out to be dumb if they dont agree or have a different viewpoint. No one actually goes into detail about the complexities of these statistics with examples of strikers (most relevant in this thread) the relevant statistics and how it translates. Theres sooooo much to go into in my opinion for these statistics, individual players, the stage of their career etc but its never really covered much, which to me begs the question, do people actually know how all of this stuff affects fluctuations in numbers or is the only parts that are known and undestood being repeated because the more detailed stuff used to educate and broaden fans knowledge isnt actually known widely.

Not aimed at you specifically but not agreeing with things doesnt mean theyre being ignored or people are stupid. A difference of opinion on some things is natural and youve basically cleared up yourself that an opinion completely shot down on here within the last few days was one you bought into yourself a couple of seasons back, you learned more so why cant other people? Im sure if someone commented on the piece you wrote slating your knowledge of the subject acting as if you were dumb it wouldnt have gone down great, a lot of the time fans simply want to learn and have curiosity to the other ways of thinking about different things in the game, its part of why PoP was so popular on here. Whats worse it goes into other threads for some reason, pretty childish

Theres many simple examples of changes that could be posted to further emphasise things but I dont see them (granted I havent read every single post). On the subject of Nunez for example, his numbers for goals and assists have improved from this season to last, so what has changed? Is he simply getting into more good positions? Is he getting off shots from better positions than last season? Statistically speaking, what has improved from his side to elevate the numbers?

As another example, how does it work with players entering or exiting their peaks? Who profiles as the top 2 in the world for these high value shots that are talked about so much. Messi was mentioned as the only one to be classed as clinical iirc so how have Kane and Son made it onto your list but not that posters if youre both going simply by numbers? Is it open to interpretation or are there hard fast rules?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:49 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14284 on: Today at 03:46:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:15:01 pm
Because over his career he basically scores the amount of goals he's meant to?
Knight, you and CowboyKangaroo have repeatedly claimed this but I'm yet to see anyone actually post any evidence. What are his career stats season by season?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,080
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14285 on: Today at 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:40:39 pm
But you were right when you said we were too far apart to really add any value to continuing the conversation.

It's just variance.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,631
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14286 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:45:01 pm
Okay thats completely fair.

Added to this I think many probably get a little peeved with being talked down to as well. I get it a bit more when people are slating our player, its bound to get backs up, but a simple difference of opinion on a forum without any outlandish statements seems to draw this sense of superiority and like people need to be made out to be dumb if they dont agree or have a different viewpoint. No one actually goes into detail about the complexities of these statistics with examples of strikers (most relevant in this thread) the relevant statistics and how it translates. Theres sooooo much to go into in my opinion for these statistics, individual players, the stage of their career etc but its never really covered much, which to me begs the question, do people actually know how all of this stuff affects fluctuations in numbers or is the only parts that are known and undestood being repeated because the more detailed stuff used to educate and broaden fans knowledge isnt actually known widely.

Not aimed at you specifically but not agreeing with things doesnt mean theyre being ignored or people are stupid. A difference of opinion on some things is natural and youve basically cleared up yourself that an opinion completely shot down on here within the last few days was one you bought into yourself a couple of seasons back, you learned more so why cant other people? Im sure if someone commented on the piece you wrote slating your knowledge of the subject acting as if you were dumb it wouldnt have gone down great, a lot of the time fans simply want to learn and have curiosity to the other ways of thinking about different things in the game, its part of why PoP was so popular on here. Whats worse it goes into other threads for some reason, pretty childish

There's a reason why clubs are employing people with PhDs in data science to look at and interpret this stuff and not just hiring Joe schmo off of twitter with an analytics blog.

The useful data is very complex, very detailed and takes people trained in it their entire professional careers to understand. They're paid handsomely and work full time to be able to do so.

The trickle down analytics we see are a world away from it. It's diluted often to the point of (in my own opinion) being overvalued by general football fans.
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14287 on: Today at 03:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:40:39 pm
It matters until it doesn't. Not very scientific of you Dilks.

But you were right when you said we were too far apart to really add any value to continuing the conversation.

I can't get on board with an way of thinking that states things like coaching, instruction, tactical approach or any other litany of environmental factors can't and don't have a more than a negligible affect on player output.

Cart before the horse stuff for me.
Again, I haven't said they don't matter at all, just that they are not as important as we think.

In any case, we are miles off-topic and I don't think this conversation has much if any relevance to Darwin.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,649
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14288 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:14:46 pm
Wouldn't be so confident in saying X player is a great finisher. The players I mentioned are but there are only a handful I'd feel confident saying that about.

And in any case I don't think it's that important relative to other things.

I mentioned Osimhen, what do you think of his output?
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14289 on: Today at 03:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:50:15 pm
There's a reason why clubs are employing people with PhDs in data science to look at and interpret this stuff and not just hiring Joe schmo off of twitter with an analytics blog.

The useful data is very complex, very detailed and takes people trained in it their entire professional careers to understand. They're paid handsomely and work full time to be able to do so.

The trickle down analytics we see are a world away from it. It's diluted often to the point of (in my own opinion) being overvalued by general football fans.
Like Ian Graham who has PHD in polymer physics at Cambridge?
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14290 on: Today at 03:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:50:15 pm
There's a reason why clubs are employing people with PhDs in data science to look at and interpret this stuff and not just hiring Joe schmo off of twitter with an analytics blog.

The useful data is very complex, very detailed and takes people trained in it their entire professional careers to understand. They're paid handsomely and work full time to be able to do so.

The trickle down analytics we see are a world away from it. It's diluted often to the point of (in my own opinion) being overvalued by general football fans.

I agree to an extent, but this is why I ask the questions I ask. From my limited experience the data available to the public is a drop in the ocean. Obviously they have their uses but still
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,631
  • YNWA
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14291 on: Today at 03:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:53:38 pm
Like Ian Graham who has PHD in polymer physics at Cambridge?

The fella who makes a lot of money charging clubs for his consultancy on data? Yeah him.

I don't know why they pay him though when FBref is right there and it's free.
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • Cheers like
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14292 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 03:36:17 pm
It's a good question. There's a reason that wage bill correlates so strongly to success.

I think the effect of coaching is largely overrated, though the truly elite ones like Guardiola and Klopp of course make a difference.

In general though I think there's a huge cohort of managers in the middle that are largely interchangeable and all will achieve or fail based on the talent at their disposal.

The sheer gall to leave out Steve Bruce. It's slander and I won't stand for it.
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14293 on: Today at 04:04:01 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:51:59 pm
I mentioned Osimhen, what do you think of his output?
Osimhen is one I like a lot but bit worried about his injury record.

Osimhen is one who always had great shot volume and I think that's one of the things you look for when projecting how good a striker is going to be in the future. In his aged 20-21 season at Lille he had 3.5 shots a game and 0.52 xG - really impressive at that age - for what it's worth he underperformed his xG scoring 0.43 goals.

He underperformed his xG in every competition his first year at Lille and Napoli but since then has outperformed it significantly - though less wildly this season.

Is he just a great finisher now? Possibly, but we can't know for sure. And in any case what we do know is he takes a lot of shots and a lot of high quality shots. That is the most important thing.

In terms of him v Nunez this season, it's:

Osimhen 0.69 xG+xA v Nunez 0.95 xG+xA

Osimhen 0.79 G+A v Nunez 0.91 G+A
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,830
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14294 on: Today at 04:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:57:43 pm
The fella who makes a lot of money charging clubs for his consultancy on data? Yeah him.

I don't know why they pay him though when FBref is right there and it's free.


 ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14295 on: Today at 04:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 03:57:43 pm
The fella who makes a lot of money charging clubs for his consultancy on data? Yeah him.

I don't know why they pay him though when FBref is right there and it's free.
Exactly. And fair play to him whilst he can get it.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,649
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14296 on: Today at 04:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 04:04:01 pm
Osimhen is one I like a lot but bit worried about his injury record.

Osimhen is one who always had great shot volume and I think that's one of the things you look for when projecting how good a striker is going to be in the future. In his aged 20-21 season at Lille he had 3.5 shots a game and 0.52 xG - really impressive at that age - for what it's worth he underperformed his xG scoring 0.43 goals.

He underperformed his xG in every competition his first year at Lille and Napoli but since then has outperformed it significantly - though less wildly this season.

Is he just a great finisher now? Possibly, but we can't know for sure. And in any case what we do know is he takes a lot of shots and a lot of high quality shots. That is the most important thing.

In terms of him v Nunez this season, it's:

Osimhen 0.69 xG+xA v Nunez 0.95 xG+xA

Osimhen 0.79 G+A v Nunez 0.91 G+A

Thanks, £111mil release clause, so I do get your arguement of selling Nunez (probably at a loss) wouldn't even come close to an "improvement".

Let's hope he smashes in a hattrick tomorrow!
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14297 on: Today at 04:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 03:46:33 pm
Knight, you and CowboyKangaroo have repeatedly claimed this but I'm yet to see anyone actually post any evidence. What are his career stats season by season?
You know what, never mind. I found them myself: https://fbref.com/en/players/4d77b365/Darwin-Nunez.

Stats for five seasons, four of which he's underperformed xG - three out of the last four seasons significantly. It's a case of one freak season at Benfica before he joined us lifting up the overall stats to something closer to (but not massively close) to average. In other words, this is an ongoing trend.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14298 on: Today at 04:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:15:52 pm
You know what, never mind. I found them myself: https://fbref.com/en/players/4d77b365/Darwin-Nunez.

Stats for five seasons, four of which he's underperformed xG - three out of the last four seasons significantly. It's a case of one freak season at Benfica before he joined us lifting up the overall stats to something closer to (but not massively close) to average. In other words, this is an ongoing trend.

Only .2 against Palace
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14299 on: Today at 04:26:27 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:45:01 pm
Okay thats completely fair.

Added to this I think many probably get a little peeved with being talked down to as well. I get it a bit more when people are slating our player, its bound to get backs up, but a simple difference of opinion on a forum without any outlandish statements seems to draw this sense of superiority and like people need to be made out to be dumb if they dont agree or have a different viewpoint. No one actually goes into detail about the complexities of these statistics with examples of strikers (most relevant in this thread) the relevant statistics and how it translates. Theres sooooo much to go into in my opinion for these statistics, individual players, the stage of their career etc but its never really covered much, which to me begs the question, do people actually know how all of this stuff affects fluctuations in numbers or is the only parts that are known and undestood being repeated because the more detailed stuff used to educate and broaden fans knowledge isnt actually known widely.

Not aimed at you specifically but not agreeing with things doesnt mean theyre being ignored or people are stupid. A difference of opinion on some things is natural and youve basically cleared up yourself that an opinion completely shot down on here within the last few days was one you bought into yourself a couple of seasons back, you learned more so why cant other people? Im sure if someone commented on the piece you wrote slating your knowledge of the subject acting as if you were dumb it wouldnt have gone down great, a lot of the time fans simply want to learn and have curiosity to the other ways of thinking about different things in the game, its part of why PoP was so popular on here. Whats worse it goes into other threads for some reason, pretty childish

Theres many simple examples of changes that could be posted to further emphasise things but I dont see them (granted I havent read every single post). On the subject of Nunez for example, his numbers for goals and assists have improved from this season to last, so what has changed? Is he simply getting into more good positions? Is he getting off shots from better positions than last season? Statistically speaking, what has improved from his side to elevate the numbers?

As another example, how does it work with players entering or exiting their peaks? Who profiles as the top 2 in the world for these high value shots that are talked about so much. Messi was mentioned as the only one to be classed as clinical iirc so how have Kane and Son made it onto your list but not that posters if youre both going simply by numbers? Is it open to interpretation or are there hard fast rules?
Firstly I am not particularly smart and there's so much I don't know. There are people far more qualified to speak on this than me - e.g Michael Caley.

I think it's just frustration. When you post things about finishing being noisy and how you need a huge sample to draw conclusions etc. and then people just come in and say 'but look how many chances he's missed this season, that's all you need to know'.

Re: Nunez from last season to this season - the numbers are relatively similar really. His xA is a bit down on last season - likely because he has played fewer minutes left wing this season and the creative burden has been on Mo. However his xG is up a touch which is to be expected given he's playing more minutes as a 9.

Last season he was 0.16 under his xG, this season he's 0.15 under lol.

Son is the only player with over 1000 shots that has a better finishing rate compared to xG than Messi (this is from work Michael Caley has done).

In terms of players who take the most high value shots, it's who you'd expect really: Boniface, Nunez, Mbappe, Kane, Openda, Haaland.

From my understanding the best strikers usually start off with high shot volume and as they age the number of shots they take decreases (this happens at different ages for different players depending on a number of factors) but the average shot quality goes up. So they start getting into better positions - likely because their game intelligence increases and their physical ability declines.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14300 on: Today at 04:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:15:52 pm
You know what, never mind. I found them myself: https://fbref.com/en/players/4d77b365/Darwin-Nunez.

Stats for five seasons, four of which he's underperformed xG - three out of the last four seasons significantly. It's a case of one freak season at Benfica before he joined us lifting up the overall stats to something closer to (but not massively close) to average. In other words, this is an ongoing trend.

Yeah, 0.56 actual goals and 0.62 xG career wise indicates such a consistent issue. If you exclude nearly a quarter of the data at a whim I'm not surprised it says what you want it to.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,582
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14301 on: Today at 04:29:25 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:50:23 pm
Nunez for example profiles amazingly in stats but I dont remember a huge clamour for him OR massive backing off his stats before he came in, now maybe thats me misremembering or having simply not seen many posts but where was the praise of his level before he donned a Liverpool shirt if it was all so blatantly obvious, especially from a stats point of view, the stats have surely been available for years now? Thats not to say anyone is wrong but it surely should have been more highlighted than it seemed to be

It was actually the complete opposite, which is why I find this whole statistical merry-go round perplexing to say the least. Because he overperformed his xG, and took a lot of shots, most of the data-minded posters on here were strongly against his signing. Whereas someone like myself who was simply watching him live against us, plus his goal reels/highlights of course, was hugely excited about him.

Yet now that he is underperforming his xG, and still taking a lot of shots, the data crew are all in on him, while I'm growing a little tired of his rawness while still having faith that he will come good eventually. It's a weird one - and one of my biggest bug bears with xG, and more specifically how people use it. Those players who outperform it seem to be punished as being on a "hot streak" whereas those who underperform it are continually given slack due to "bad luck" and "variance". You're seeing the same thing in the Jota thread lately.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:32:10 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14302 on: Today at 04:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:15:52 pm
You know what, never mind. I found them myself: https://fbref.com/en/players/4d77b365/Darwin-Nunez.

Stats for five seasons, four of which he's underperformed xG - three out of the last four seasons significantly. It's a case of one freak season at Benfica before he joined us lifting up the overall stats to something closer to (but not massively close) to average. In other words, this is an ongoing trend.

19/20 Goals 16 XG 17.9
20/21 Goals 6 XG 10
21/22 Goals 26 XG 18.4
22/23 Goals 9 XG 12.1
23/24 Goals 11 XG 15

None of the 'underperformances' strike as particularly significant
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,570
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14303 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 04:29:25 pm
It was actually the complete opposite, which is why I find this whole statistical merry-go round perplexing to say the least. Because he overperformed his xG, and took a lot of shots, most of the data-minded posters on here were strongly against his signing. Whereas someone like myself who was simply watching him live against us, plus his goal reels/highlights of course, was hugely excited about him.

Yet now that he is underperforming his xG, and still taking a lot of shots, the data crew are all in on him, while I'm growing a little tired of his rawness while still having faith that he will come good eventually. It's a weird one - and one of my biggest bug bears with xG, and more specifically how people use it. Those players who outperform it seem to be punished as being on a "hot streak" whereas those who underperform it are continually given slack due to "bad luck" and "variance".
Can't speak for others but I was into us signing him after looking at the numbers and watching him.

Think the data crew are into him for all the reasons that have been done to death on here already. Most of us think his finishing will revert closer to the mean in time, others don't think it will because he's a bad finisher and that's that. The thing is though, the data crew would still rate him as one of the best forwards in the world even if his finishing stays exactly the same (even though it almost certainly won't).

I don't think there's anything particularly weird about it.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,582
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14304 on: Today at 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 04:35:26 pm
Can't speak for others but I was into us signing him after looking at the numbers and watching him.

Think the data crew are into him for all the reasons that have been done to death on here already. Most of us think his finishing will revert closer to the mean in time, others don't think it will because he's a bad finisher and that's that. The thing is though, the data crew would still rate him as one of the best forwards in the world even if his finishing stays exactly the same (even though it almost certainly won't).

I don't think there's anything particularly weird about it.

Out of interest, moving away from the rather tired finishing debate, what makes you say this? Because while I love Darwin, it feels like huge hyperbole. I don't watch him and see one of the best forwards in the world - yet. His game is not polished enough to be considered that.

And I'd say there's plenty weird about data making plenty of people sceptical about signing a player because they have overperformed...yet hugely supportive when they have underperformed. Just like data making you think Isak - 60 shots, 17 goals - is a sizable downgrade on Nunez - 100+ shots, 11 goals.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:12 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14305 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:32:57 pm
19/20 Goals 16 XG 17.9
20/21 Goals 6 XG 10
21/22 Goals 26 XG 18.4
22/23 Goals 9 XG 12.1
23/24 Goals 11 XG 15

None of the 'underperformances' strike as particularly significant

That's also just looking at the league - it becomes even more anodyne data wise when you include other competitions that we have data for
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.
Pages: 1 ... 353 354 355 356 357 [358]   Go Up
« previous next »
 