Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Offline Wool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14200 on: Yesterday at 07:10:18 pm »
Variance is just a nice way of distilling all the other things people are talking about (shot selection, composure, decision making) and removing all player agency in these situations. Theres a good example of it just this season where Michael Owen (he was good at scoring goals like) was critical of Nunez after the Brentford game because even though Nunez scored he felt the shot selection (lobbing the keeper) was an insane choice of shot. Fast forward a few weeks and Nunez tries the same thing against Atalanta and fluffs his lines. Variance ennit, he scored one and missed one. But it ignores the question of whether it was even the right shot selection to begin with, or could he have rounded the keeper etc? All those other factors that come into play but were sat here pretending dont.

Owen quote:
That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I cant stop watching it. And I cant begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error. Incredible. BUT, it is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking. I mean, to even consider that finish is madness. Its a 1 in 10, 2 in 10 finish at best. Learning to slot, dink or go round the GK is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to 4 or 5 in 10, thus massively increasing his end return. Im really not trying to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class. But Id rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0😂
Offline Paul_h

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14201 on: Yesterday at 07:29:30 pm »
to be fair to Nunez, the current 1st choice front 3 don't have much chemistry, synergy between them. They are almost playing as individuals, and don't trust each other.
Salah is going for the golden boot, and would rather shoot from anywhere in case it deflects and goes in. Its not a bad goal to have, but the team should come first.
Diaz is showboating to catch the eye of the 2 big Spanish teams., its almost like he would rather go for the most difficult route to the goal for himself, fail, than set up a teammate.

Having said that, Nunez composure can be improved for sure, he's snatching at chances, and often doesn't relize he has more time than he thinks. Its almost like his brain is thinking too fast for his body to keep up. Reckon he needs cut down on that  mate he drinks all day..full of caffeine that.. ;D

Offline JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14202 on: Yesterday at 07:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 07:10:18 pm
Variance is just a nice way of distilling all the other things people are talking about (shot selection, composure, decision making) and removing all player agency in these situations.

It isnt
Variance means variation from a mean (that will be reverted to) 
What we know is that in top level football finishing reverts to the mean with a known margin of variance  again this is proven out which is why xg works

Shot selection, for example, is almost entirely player agency and so bad shot selection over time wouldnt be variation from a mean it would be a worse player
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14203 on: Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:39:10 pm
It's a matter of very little relevance because even if it did cost us the title (it hasn't) its impossible to control how many "big chances" (whatever the arbitrary measure of that is)  you convert... so there's nothing you could do or put in place to increase your chances of higher big chance conversion next season

Perhaps the most hilarious post in this thread.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14204 on: Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:47:11 pm
Perhaps the most hilarious post in this thread.

Feel free to explain how youd do it . But not in here to big football clubs
If you can do it youll make millions
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14205 on: Yesterday at 07:56:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:48:46 pm
Feel free to explain how youd do it . But not in here to big football clubs
If you can do it youll make millions

Cloning prime Messi 4 times and playing him as the left forward, right forward, false 9 and most attacking 8 would do it. If anyone can do it, Mikey can do it.
Offline skipper757

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14206 on: Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:50:38 pm
Sorry we were 1-0 down, then we got it to 2-1 then missed a bucket full of chances. I never said Nunez missed the big chances in the FA Cup, I said the team did. I said Nunez over the season has missed the most chances by a significant margin hence why he's being discussed.

The chance against Atalanta at 0-0 where he should have rounded the keeper is a good example for Nunez.

Interesting you say the Trent 5 v 2, it was a poor pass from Salah which made his chance harder than it should have been. You also missed Nunez's miss against Utd but again that wasn't the easiest chance due to poor passes in the counter.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779947344240521502

Lots of examples, as a team we need to be far better.

Thanks for the examples!  Appreciate it.  I think we're mostly on the same page.  I get frustrated by some of these misses, and it goes beyond stats really, so I do get your concern on the big chance misses.

The Atalanta one is a good one as that could've changed the tone entirely.

There's always just something off with everyone, with Darwin no exception.  Perhaps we were just blessed for a while with a truly dominant front 3 and also with great strikers in our history.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14207 on: Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 07:10:18 pm
Variance is just a nice way of distilling all the other things people are talking about (shot selection, composure, decision making) and removing all player agency in these situations. Theres a good example of it just this season where Michael Owen (he was good at scoring goals like) was critical of Nunez after the Brentford game because even though Nunez scored he felt the shot selection (lobbing the keeper) was an insane choice of shot. Fast forward a few weeks and Nunez tries the same thing against Atalanta and fluffs his lines. Variance ennit, he scored one and missed one. But it ignores the question of whether it was even the right shot selection to begin with, or could he have rounded the keeper etc? All those other factors that come into play but were sat here pretending dont.

Owen quote:
That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I cant stop watching it. And I cant begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error. Incredible. BUT, it is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking. I mean, to even consider that finish is madness. Its a 1 in 10, 2 in 10 finish at best. Learning to slot, dink or go round the GK is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to 4 or 5 in 10, thus massively increasing his end return. Im really not trying to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class. But Id rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0😂
Some of his controllables are:
1. His inconsistent first touch. If you watch some of his misses, it's either stuck between his feet or a heavy touch and that makes the chances more difficult.  So, he's not even settling himself up well.
2. Not hitting the target enough. The probability of him missing the target completely is too high. If it's on target, there's always a chance
3. His mental attributes- composure,  decision making as you've touched on.

Whilst he's getting into good position, there are some fundamental issues that he can control and that'll make  him better in front of goal. It's not just a statistical issue.

Can his first touch improve for example? Who knows.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14208 on: Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
Some of his controllables are:
1. His inconsistent first touch. If you watch some of his misses, it's either stuck between his feet or a heavy touch and that makes the chances more difficult.  So, he's not even settling himself up well.
2. Not hitting the target enough. The probability of him missing the target completely is too high. If it's on target, there's always a chance
3. His mental attributes- composure,  decision making as you've touched on.

Whilst he's getting into good position, there are some fundamental issues that he can control and that'll make  him better in front of goal. It's not just a statistical issue.

Can his first touch improve for example? Who knows.

4. Type of finish. Rarely see him go for a typical strikers 'open body up and pass it round keeper' style finish. I think maybe once vs Bournemouth away? If he was doing that in the right moments consistently but still missing I'd be more optimistic than all these chips, first time tame efforts or absolutely leathering it.
Online Egyptian36

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14209 on: Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm »

I think we forget sometimes how difficult it is to be a LFC striker. Only a special player can make it and they are very few, the rest which is like 99% will flop, I know many think player A for example is a good finisher and with the chances we create he will score a lot of goals but it doesn't work this way unless he is a special player he will look out of depth. If Nunez can be more clinical which can come with experience or a more calm style of football then we will have a very special player.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14210 on: Yesterday at 10:46:40 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:41:56 pm
4. Type of finish. Rarely see him go for a typical strikers 'open body up and pass it round keeper' style finish. I think maybe once vs Bournemouth away? If he was doing that in the right moments consistently but still missing I'd be more optimistic than all these chips, first time tame efforts or absolutely leathering it.
More often than not, you need a good first touch to open up your body unless you're hitting it first time.
Offline Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14211 on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm »
Plenty of you guys are insane and the disrespect Nunez is getting is wild. Theres going to be plenty of receipts at least for when youre all proved wrong.
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14212 on: Yesterday at 11:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:08:44 pm
Plenty of you guys are insane and the disrespect Nunez is getting is wild. Theres going to be plenty of receipts at least for when youre all proved wrong.

I think most people think he has something about him, and that he has the potential to come good....but are able to admit he's a bit of a donkey at the moment. Some can't in here clearly. You don't get a free pass coz chaos and pashun.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14213 on: Today at 12:08:50 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:42:47 pm
I think most people think he has something about him, and that he has the potential to come good....but are able to admit he's a bit of a donkey at the moment. Some can't in here clearly. You don't get a free pass coz chaos and pashun.
Yep. I don't think it should be sacrilege to talk about his shortcomings. There's a lot to love about him, but our inability to finish our chances will be the reason we've dropped out of the title race, and our number 9 has the worst big chance conversion rate across Europe's top 5 leagues. Ultimately, for the amount of chances he gets, he should have more than 11 league goals for us this season. I appreciate that getting so many chances is a skill in itself, but it comes to a point where you have to ask whether it is that helpful when only a small proportion of them are put away. His skillset is unique and on good days invaluable, but the good days aren't frequent enough.

It looked like he had turned a corner a couple of months ago, but it feels like that was more of a purple patch than him settling. What we're seeing is probably what we will get and he turns 25 in June, so he's hardly a kid still learning the ropes. A new manager will come in, but I wonder how much that will improve things because we do already play to his strengths. The reason he's not scoring big chances is because of his decision making. Like Diaz and (maybe) Gakpo, he's a level below what we've had before. He'll still be a big player for us, but I don't think we can count on him like we do/have done with players like Salah, Mane, Bobby over the years, and I definitely wouldn't be 'building a team around him'.
Online collytum

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #14214 on: Today at 03:43:47 am »
I think it's fair to judge him on his goals now that he is approaching the end of his second season with us. Roughly a goal every 3 games is hardly top level. One great season in his last five would suggest this is his level. Even the biggest optimist would admit he has been a disappointment.
