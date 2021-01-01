We would be stupid to sell Nunez and the focus on Isak IMO displays how little our fans pay attention to things sometimes. After years of Agger, Aurelio, Kewell, Thiago etc people are STILL pining for wonderful talents who spend way too much time not on the actual fucking pitch. Isak is very good, but he doesnt seem available enough when it comes to the duration of the season, what use are any of these stats if you cant use them because theyre injured a lot?
Nunez is class, it remains to be seen if he can sharpen the parts of his game were seeing him struggle with enough to be a more consistent player. He profiles brilliantly statistically, slightly less so on the eye test but I think that will improve with time. Personally, I still believe he needs to be more composed in front of goal and become more consistent in his reading of the game, too often we see him snatch at shots, pick the wrong type of finish or choose the wrong method to get past his man but he will naturally improve and I do think hes on the verge of something special. If he can refine some parts of his game hell be outrageously good, but those missed sitters do frustrate at the moment.
You can build a team around the guy and he can become unreal to be honest. I dont think we can completely ignore the big chances missed stat, it matters but I do have faith hell improve in that regard as he matures as a player. We were told he couldnt improve his all round game last season and look at him now, hell keep getting better but theres still too many chances he should be tucking away IMO, hell always miss chances
hes human but there are some he should be finishing with higher regularity