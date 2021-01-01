We would be stupid to sell Nunez and the focus on Isak IMO displays how little our fans pay attention to things sometimes. After years of Agger, Aurelio, Kewell, Thiago etc people are STILL pining for wonderful talents who spend way too much time not on the actual fucking pitch. Isak is very good, but he doesnt seem available enough when it comes to the duration of the season, what use are any of these stats if you cant use them because theyre injured a lot?



Nunez is class, it remains to be seen if he can sharpen the parts of his game were seeing him struggle with enough to be a more consistent player. He profiles brilliantly statistically, slightly less so on the eye test but I think that will improve with time. Personally, I still believe he needs to be more composed in front of goal and become more consistent in his reading of the game, too often we see him snatch at shots, pick the wrong type of finish or choose the wrong method to get past his man but he will naturally improve and I do think hes on the verge of something special. If he can refine some parts of his game hell be outrageously good, but those missed sitters do frustrate at the moment.



You can build a team around the guy and he can become unreal to be honest. I dont think we can completely ignore the big chances missed stat, it matters but I do have faith hell improve in that regard as he matures as a player. We were told he couldnt improve his all round game last season and look at him now, hell keep getting better but theres still too many chances he should be tucking away IMO, hell always miss chances hes human but there are some he should be finishing with higher regularity