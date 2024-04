I know some people have a habit of underrating opposition players but labelling Haaland - someone who won player of the year awards in two of the top four leagues before he turned 23 - as incredibly mediocre must be a new benchmark. Son has been excellent for near enough his entire career, Havertz is a false nine rather than a striker.



Son is very good and of course there is nothing to criticize about him. I'm talking more about the general list. We can replace Havertz with Jesus and it still remains a mediocre list in my opinion.Haaland's problem is and you notice that at City. If he doesn't score goals then he has no added value to City's game. In fact he only makes the game worse for City. He is a fantastic goalscorer, the only question is whether he is really that special, yes or no. If I compare him to other strikers in the past and their qualities, then absolutely no.So I think that nowadays we are simply short of very good strikers.