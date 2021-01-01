Darwin isn't a bad player. He can stick around for years and be a useful player for us to have in the squad. The problem is that I don't think he'll ever be a player we can rely on.



Earlier this week, Ken Early (who can be a bit of a clickbait bellend sometimes to be fair) was musing over whether Darwin might be the worst signing of the Klopp era. That is a bit of a mad shout in isolation, but I do think he might be one of the most disappointing signings, if you take the money and expectations into consideration.



Someone said earlier in the thread that he's getting scapegoated and Endo will be next. Well no, Endo won't be scapegoated, because he was a cut price 30 year old journeyman, who was brought in to be a short term squad player. He's played shit the last three games, but realistically, he's massively overperformed what we could've expected from him when he signed.



Darwin on the other hand was bought to be the future of our attack. And while he does contribute and hasn't had a terrible season overall by any stretch, I personally don't think he'll ever be smart enough or consistent or reliable enough to be the main man of our attack.



He'll always have the physical attributes to do damage in a lot of games, but I personally don't see him ever becoming a reliable, 25-30 goal a season man. And his lack of goals in big games is another issue.



I'm not saying sell him, but the question becomes, do we believe he'll ever hit the heights we want him to, and if not, do we still want to keep him around to be a deluxe squad attacker, or is it better to cash in and build differently?