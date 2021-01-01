« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 979186 times)

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,881
  • @tharris113
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13920 on: Today at 08:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on Today at 04:23:22 pm
His job is to score. Doesnt look up, doesnt put away piss easy chances. Be surprised if the new manager wants t keep him
If we sell him it's at a big lose because no-one is giving us close to what we paid.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13921 on: Today at 08:52:12 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:24:27 pm
Think he'd better off the left with an Isak through the middle. There's a lot to like about him but ultimately he misses easy chances too much.

Speaking of Isak we should sign him.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,447
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13922 on: Today at 08:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:52:12 pm
Speaking of Isak we should sign him.

I've seen Isak miss a load of chances too, by the way.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13923 on: Today at 08:56:03 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:12:10 pm
Dont think he is ever going to be the required standard for our main goal scorer. Maybe bring another striker in and Darwin can develop into a Salah type winger/goal scorer.

Think Danns is a better finisher than him. He would have put most of the chances away that Núñez misses.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13924 on: Today at 08:57:50 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:52:38 pm
I've seen Isak miss a load of chances too, by the way.

Every striker does but hes quality and would add a more clinical edge to our attack lets be real.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,447
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13925 on: Today at 08:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:57:50 pm
Every striker does but hes quality and would add a more clinical edge to our attack lets be real.

If he did sign, he'd get the same stick Darwin's getting every time he missed.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,985
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13926 on: Today at 08:59:40 pm »
He is the latest scapegoat.

Endo will be next.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,196
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13927 on: Today at 09:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:52:12 pm
Speaking of Isak we should sign him.

Bit weird we went with Nunez instead of Isak who looked like a Klopp striker and perfect Firmino replacement at the time. Having said that, if Nunez had a little more composure in him, we wouldn't be talking about Isak in his own thread.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,881
  • @tharris113
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13928 on: Today at 09:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:40 pm
He is the latest scapegoat.

Endo will be next.
He's given more leeway by the crowd than any player I've ever seen for us.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,939
  • Not Italian
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13929 on: Today at 09:05:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:52:38 pm
I've seen Isak miss a load of chances too, by the way.
Yeah, but Isak has a conversion rate of 34,09% while Darwin has one of 13,58%. So even if you have seen him miss loads, their respective conversion rate are worlds apart this season.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,447
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13930 on: Today at 09:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:05:24 pm
Yeah, but Isak has a conversion rate of 34,09% while Darwin has one of 13,58%. So even if you have seen him miss loads, their respective conversion rate are worlds apart this season.

Yeah and if Isak joined us he'd probably have a lower conversation rate given the extra pressure.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13931 on: Today at 09:11:49 pm »
Its just mad the way he polarises people, so many people seem incapable of a rational debate with him.

Log on to Twitter today and theres several people saying hes totally shite, then youve got the opposite where people are are acting as if 11 league goals 32 games into a season is perfectly normal because of his xG numbers.

The reality with all of it is somewhere in between the two. He makes a nuisance of himself again today, is close to being involved in some really big moments and gets a bit unlucky with the shot but you feel that if he hits it a bit higher then luck is taken out of the equation as its physically impossible for Henderson to save it.

Sort of him in a nutshell really.
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,851
  • ...All the best
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13932 on: Today at 09:17:37 pm »
@SimonBrundish



It's absolutely fucking insane how wasteful he is. This is probably a world record for big chance conversion on this level.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,004
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13933 on: Today at 09:18:42 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:11:49 pm
Its just mad the way he polarises people, so many people seem incapable of a rational debate with him.

Log on to Twitter today and theres several people saying hes totally shite, then youve got the opposite where people are are acting as if 11 league goals 32 games into a season is perfectly normal because of his xG numbers.

The reality with all of it is somewhere in between the two. He makes a nuisance of himself again today, is close to being involved in some really big moments and gets a bit unlucky with the shot but you feel that if he hits it a bit higher then luck is taken out of the equation as its physically impossible for Henderson to save it.

Sort of him in a nutshell really.

He'll ultimately be judged on goals. The exception in striker terms was Firmino but that was a mix of Mane and Salah scoring so frequently combined with his general play (and our ability to regularly keep clean sheets back then). Nunez is more credited with his general play when you've got Salah and Jota scoring every week. When everyone else is fluffing their lines that's when your striker has to step up, at least in terms of his perceptiion.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13934 on: Today at 09:31:00 pm »
Darwin isn't a bad player. He can stick around for years and be a useful player for us to have in the squad. The problem is that I don't think he'll ever be a player we can rely on.

Earlier this week, Ken Early (who can be a bit of a clickbait bellend sometimes to be fair) was musing over whether Darwin might be the worst signing of the Klopp era. That is a bit of a mad shout in isolation, but I do think he might be one of the most disappointing signings, if you take the money and expectations into consideration.

Someone said earlier in the thread that he's getting scapegoated and Endo will be next. Well no, Endo won't be scapegoated, because he was a cut price 30 year old journeyman, who was brought in to be a short term squad player. He's played shit the last three games, but realistically, he's massively overperformed what we could've expected from him when he signed.

Darwin on the other hand was bought to be the future of our attack. And while he does contribute and hasn't had a terrible season overall by any stretch, I personally don't think he'll ever be smart enough or consistent or reliable enough to be the main man of our attack.

He'll always have the physical attributes to do damage in a lot of games, but I personally don't see him ever becoming a reliable, 25-30 goal a season man. And his lack of goals in big games is another issue.

I'm not saying sell him, but the question becomes, do we believe he'll ever hit the heights we want him to, and if not, do we still want to keep him around to be a deluxe squad attacker, or is it better to cash in and build differently?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,004
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13935 on: Today at 09:34:58 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:31:00 pm
Darwin isn't a bad player. He can stick around for years and be a useful player for us to have in the squad. The problem is that I don't think he'll ever be a player we can rely on.

Earlier this week, Ken Early (who can be a bit of a clickbait bellend sometimes to be fair) was musing over whether Darwin might be the worst signing of the Klopp era. That is a bit of a mad shout in isolation, but I do think he might be one of the most disappointing signings, if you take the money and expectations into consideration.

Someone said earlier in the thread that he's getting scapegoated and Endo will be next. Well no, Endo won't be scapegoated, because he was a cut price 30 year old journeyman, who was brought in to be a short term squad player. He's played shit the last three games, but realistically, he's massively overperformed what we could've expected from him when he signed.

Darwin on the other hand was bought to be the future of our attack. And while he does contribute and hasn't had a terrible season overall by any stretch, I personally don't think he'll ever be smart enough or consistent or reliable enough to be the main man of our attack.

He'll always have the physical attributes to do damage in a lot of games, but I personally don't see him ever becoming a reliable, 25-30 goal a season man. And his lack of goals in big games is another issue.

I'm not saying sell him, but the question becomes, do we believe he'll ever hit the heights we want him to, and if not, do we still want to keep him around to be a deluxe squad attacker, or is it better to cash in and build differently?

When you factor in as well that he was our only big signing that summer, when we were desparete for midfield reinforcements and then we went out and signed Gakpo in the January after a poor start.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,598
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13936 on: Today at 09:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:59:40 pm
He is the latest scapegoat.

Endo will be next.

Pointing out a players flaws isnt scapegoating.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Up
« previous next »
 