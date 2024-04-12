The funny thing is you cherry pick and avoid questions completely.



You've taken a list of 4 things, selected one and done a patches O, hoolahan on the rest. Name some of the consistencies in any of those other 3!



You mention he's an elite chance creator and 'getter', it's great and you wont find a single person complaining about that. The issue yet again with all the stats shit is it becomes this bizarre discussion in which you suggest all these outlandish things on ends of spectrums acting like the answer to these hypotheticals isn't blatant. What else do people want? Him to finish more of his chances it's not really even a question it's so obvious! 'Someone who scores fewer goals but a higher % of the chances he gets?' How about... stay with me for this insane take, people want him to maintain his normal game, but finish more of the chances he gets, put those tap ins that end up wide, over or at the keeper in the back of the net. He's in the position to take the shots, he's doing 99% right but he could score more, scoring more doesn't mean he get's in those positions less, or creates less, it isn't a trade, there's no sacrificial lamb involved... he just improves on his finishing, absolutely wild that's not raised as a possibility that people want something so blatantly obvious, it's just bizarre wild theories as if something has to be sacrificed for more chances to be finished. The Messi stuff is such sensationalist rubbish and ties in with the rest because it paints this false fucking idea that having Nunez maintain his game and finish more of the chances he gets requires once in a lifetime ability. You dont need to be Messi levels of ability to finish say 5 of the huge chances he's missed this season. Again, people want him to finish more of those massive chances he gets close to goal, the ones those same stats that are dragged up relentlessly say he's missing more of than anyone else. Middle ground (seemingly as common as a unicorn in these discussions) is where sense lies, finish more of the big chances you would fully expect your main striker to score, not a single other thing changes, not a single other thing needs to decrease. Are you seriously suggesting he cant finish more of his big chances without something else having to falter or him being like Messi in terms of finishing? Are those the only possible ways for him to score more of them?



Suarez took plenty of both but he was consistent that's the point. Consistency isn't a myth or a thing that means you never miss. Lewandowski, Suarez, Torres, Kane, Aguero, Henry, Van Nistelrooy, R9, Mbappe, consistent strikers. They get in on goal and you EXPECT the net to ripple, they score a lot of goals... consistently. Some of our players have started celebrating before our forward has scored, i've seen Van Dijk hold his hands up in celebration when the ball reached the likes of Salah BECAUSE he expects a goal, when certain players get the ball near goal you expect a goal. Of course high value shots increase the chance of scoring but inconsistent strikers lower the chance of scoring those significantly. Put certain forwards in loads of positions to score and you aren't even getting half of the chances converted, they can take as many shots from good areas as they want, if they are incredibly inconsistent in their finishing, volume of bad finishes isn't bringing a healthy return, a percentage of zero is zero!! My point was that you have to have that ability to be the difference, Nunez is class but he isn't yet that forward you expect to finish those big chances on a consistent level, he's missing big chances at a higher level than anyone else. I think it will change but he needs time and to mature and improve some things, you wouldn't pick him over the lads i've listed for a last minute one on one, they're elite finishers across years in the sport, he can reach that level IMO but he isn't there yet. Consistent finishers are those players IMO, they all missed but they were players you came to expect big chances to be taken by often, cool and calm finishes.



In this discussion I will always remain in the middle ground, Nunez is great, entertaining, a difference maker, a class player with ridiculously huge potential but he can improve in a few areas and that will lead to him scoring more of the big chances he doesn't score. Suggesting otherwise to me is insane, stats dont suggest otherwise either, they just reinforce my point and he doesn't need to give up parts of his game to score more. People aren't expecting too much to want him to convert more of the big chances he's getting either



Yeah so this is a very long post that consistently misses the point that multiple people are making.1) your perception is that other people are consistent finishers and Nunez isnt. Over his career that just isnt borne out. Either with Nunez or the others. You can do it with every touch videos or with the statistical data and itll both show that people basically end up scoring what theyre expected to according to their shot volume and location. Nunez is consistent with this as are others. You can rely on vibes about certain players if you like (and half remembered times when VVD put his arms in the air) but those vibes arent actually an accurate view of what happens on a football pitch with goal scoring.2) yes Nunez has missed lots of big chances this season but then Haaland is way up on big chances missed this season too. Itd be nice if he hadnt. But it just doesnt matter very much. This is the thing youre not getting. You argue youre in the middle as if the hes an elite chance getter and creator lads and the hes not a consistent finisher hes not good enough lads are on 2 ends of the spectrum and youre the reasonable one in the middle. But one side of that spectrums point matters far, far more. Given how forwards score goals (and either the stats or the every touch videos will show you this) players simply dont score lots of goals because of how good their finishing is but because of their shot volume and shot location. The his finishing is bad lot are nitpicking on something minor when what is major and very significant is very, very good from Nunez. And the minor issue (missing big chances) will probably just even itself out anyway. Because thats what it always does. Unless hes some insane outlier.3) Lets turn it round and imagine a striker who scored as prolifically as Nunez does per 90 but he did it from far fewer shots and significantly outperformed his xG. Those players dont really exist but lets imagine we had an outlier. Hes scoring at as good a rate or a better rate than nearly everyone (like Nunez) but doesnt take many shots. What would you think of constant attempts to criticise him in his player thread for not taking more shots? Oh yeah hes scoring at an elite rate but hes just not good enough, he doesnt take enough shots, we need to improve on him or yeah sure hes a great finisher but he just doesnt take enough shots. The come back would be - but who cares, he scores at an elite rate per 90. That should be the primary response to all these criticisms of Nunezs finishing. The reason it wont be is missed chances are a much more memorable and frustrating thing than just not having many shots in the first place, the vibes are bad with missed chances. Whereas in our hypothetical people simply wouldnt be aware or care. Theyd see a player scoring at an elite rate per 90 and see him bury his chances and be cock a hoop with him. And those criticising him for having less shots than he might would be called churlish nit pickers.