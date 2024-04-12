Copied this from the transfer forum thread and I'll add to it a little because I think after a few days to calm down this is pretty much where I am with our forward line, Nunez included.
What has let us down (in all three of our bad results
) of late is Nunez going off the boil (after arguably being our best forward in Salah's absence) and Salah being well off his best, while at the same time only having a misfiring Gakpo to bring on due to Jota's injury.
Absolutely no one was complaining about our forwards when we hammered Newcastle and Chelsea for example. (Actually, yes they were, Diaz was shit according to some on here then. now he's our best of the 3 currently according to the same people...)
That sounds a hell of a lot like variance. Or as it used to be known before the statheads took over, a run of form.
There were those predicting doom when Salah was injured, and I'm willing to bet they're the same ones now saying Nunez isn't good enough after he (and Jota to be fair) carried us through a couple of months.
Is it frustrating? Yes, I'd love him to score 30 a season, if only so you daft c*nts in here would shut up about it, but he's a fantastic footballer and only going to get better. He's just a bit off it at the minute, although even that feels harsh when he scored about two games ago. And won the pen v City, a game in which Diaz (a player who I fucking love btw) missed at least three chances to win it.
The focus on Darwin is very, very odd.
More generally, there's a real tiresome and joyless focus on robotic perfection from footballers now that's really really fucking weird and revisionist. Prime example came on Thursday when I heard McManaman, the gobshite, criticising Nunez's miss by saying Crouch (in the studio) would've 'rounded the keeper and slotted home' - aye, is that the same Crouch who went 19 games without scoring is it?
Of course, it was different then - we supported him because we could see he brought something to the team. Fuck knows why some can't see the same with Nunez, who hasn't scored for erm...2 games.
I never thought I'd be one of those 'in my day' types, cos I'm only thirty-fucking-four, but football discourse really does feel like it's gone to the dogs.