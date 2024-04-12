« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 12, 2024, 11:32:15 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on April 12, 2024, 11:23:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et7ewlsuKSQ

Judge for yourself. I would say Nunez has created plenty of chances for himself and put it on a plate for his teammates than the other way around.
Jota edges Nunez on goals per minute, Nunez is better in assists per minute:
https://one-versus-one.com/en/compare-players/diogo-jota-vs-darwin-gabriel-nunez-ribeiro

What is mostly missed by statistics is attribution to any weight to the first goal in a game. Jota is head and shoulders above Nunez in that respect. The first goal is the one that puts the game within our control.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 12, 2024, 11:51:47 pm
Quote from: farawayred on April 12, 2024, 11:32:15 pm
Jota edges Nunez on goals per minute, Nunez is better in assists per minute:
https://one-versus-one.com/en/compare-players/diogo-jota-vs-darwin-gabriel-nunez-ribeiro

What is mostly missed by statistics is attribution to any weight to the first goal in a game. Jota is head and shoulders above Nunez in that respect. The first goal is the one that puts the game within our control.

I agree to an extent but I think the two at Newcastle disprove that theory somewhat.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:14:24 am
Quote from: Eeyore on April 12, 2024, 11:51:47 pm
I agree to an extent but I think the two at Newcastle disprove that theory somewhat.
Those were equally important goals that overturned a result, absolutely. But such examples are rare, first goals are usually more important. I don't remember other instances of overturning goals (my memory is not what it used to be), and you could probably add the equalizing goal or the one that gave us the lead.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 09:25:20 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 12, 2024, 10:22:35 pm
The funny thing is you cherry pick and avoid questions completely.

You've taken a list of 4 things, selected one and done a patches O, hoolahan on the rest. Name some of the consistencies in any of those other 3!

You mention he's an elite chance creator and 'getter', it's great and you wont find a single person complaining about that. The issue yet again with all the stats shit is it becomes this bizarre discussion in which you suggest all these outlandish things on ends of spectrums acting like the answer to these hypotheticals isn't blatant. What else do people want? Him to finish more of his chances :lmao it's not really even a question it's so obvious! 'Someone who scores fewer goals but a higher % of the chances he gets?' How about... stay with me for this insane take, people want him to maintain his normal game, but finish more of the chances he gets, put those tap ins that end up wide, over or at the keeper in the back of the net. He's in the position to take the shots, he's doing 99% right but he could score more, scoring more doesn't mean he get's in those positions less, or creates less, it isn't a trade, there's no sacrificial lamb involved... he just improves on his finishing, absolutely wild that's not raised as a possibility that people want something so blatantly obvious, it's just bizarre wild theories as if something has to be sacrificed for more chances to be finished. The Messi stuff is such sensationalist rubbish and ties in with the rest because it paints this false fucking idea that having Nunez maintain his game and finish more of the chances he gets requires once in a lifetime ability. You dont need to be Messi levels of ability to finish say 5 of the huge chances he's missed this season. Again, people want him to finish more of those massive chances he gets close to goal, the ones those same stats that are dragged up relentlessly say he's missing more of than anyone else. Middle ground (seemingly as common as a unicorn in these discussions) is where sense lies, finish more of the big chances you would fully expect your main striker to score, not a single other thing changes, not a single other thing needs to decrease. Are you seriously suggesting he cant finish more of his big chances without something else having to falter or him being like Messi in terms of finishing? Are those the only possible ways for him to score more of them?

Suarez took plenty of both but he was consistent that's the point. Consistency isn't a myth or a thing that means you never miss. Lewandowski, Suarez, Torres, Kane, Aguero, Henry, Van Nistelrooy, R9, Mbappe, consistent strikers. They get in on goal and you EXPECT the net to ripple, they score a lot of goals... consistently. Some of our players have started celebrating before our forward has scored, i've seen Van Dijk hold his hands up in celebration when the ball reached the likes of Salah BECAUSE he expects a goal, when certain players get the ball near goal you expect a goal. Of course high value shots increase the chance of scoring but inconsistent strikers lower the chance of scoring those significantly. Put certain forwards in loads of positions to score and you aren't even getting half of the chances converted, they can take as many shots from good areas as they want, if they are incredibly inconsistent in their finishing, volume of bad finishes isn't bringing a healthy return, a percentage of zero is zero!! My point was that you have to have that ability to be the difference, Nunez is class but he isn't yet that forward you expect to finish those big chances on a consistent level, he's missing big chances at a higher level than anyone else. I think it will change but he needs time and to mature and improve some things, you wouldn't pick him over the lads i've listed for a last minute one on one, they're elite finishers across years in the sport, he can reach that level IMO but he isn't there yet. Consistent finishers are those players IMO, they all missed but they were players you came to expect big chances to be taken by often, cool and calm finishes.

In this discussion I will always remain in the middle ground, Nunez is great, entertaining, a difference maker, a class player with ridiculously huge potential but he can improve in a few areas and that will lead to him scoring more of the big chances he doesn't score. Suggesting otherwise to me is insane, stats dont suggest otherwise either, they just reinforce my point and he doesn't need to give up parts of his game to score more. People aren't expecting too much to want him to convert more of the big chances he's getting either

Yeah so this is a very long post that consistently misses the point that multiple people are making.
1) your perception is that other people are consistent finishers and Nunez isnt. Over his career that just isnt borne out. Either with Nunez or the others. You can do it with every touch videos or with the statistical data and itll both show that people basically end up scoring what theyre expected to according to their shot volume and location. Nunez is consistent with this as are others. You can rely on vibes about certain players if you like (and half remembered times when VVD put his arms in the air) but those vibes arent actually an accurate view of what happens on a football pitch with goal scoring.
2) yes Nunez has missed lots of big chances this season but then Haaland is way up on big chances missed this season too. Itd be nice if he hadnt. But it just doesnt matter very much. This is the thing youre not getting. You argue youre in the middle as if the hes an elite chance getter and creator lads and the hes not a consistent finisher hes not good enough lads are on 2 ends of the spectrum and youre the reasonable one in the middle. But one side of that spectrums point matters far, far more. Given how forwards score goals (and either the stats or the every touch videos will show you this) players simply dont score lots of goals because of how good their finishing is but because of their shot volume and shot location. The his finishing is bad lot are nitpicking on something minor when what is major and very significant is very, very good from Nunez. And the minor issue (missing big chances) will probably just even itself out anyway. Because thats what it always does. Unless hes some insane outlier.
3) Lets turn it round and imagine a striker who scored as prolifically as Nunez does per 90 but he did it from far fewer shots and significantly outperformed his xG. Those players dont really exist but lets imagine we had an outlier. Hes scoring at as good a rate or a better rate than nearly everyone (like Nunez) but doesnt take many shots. What would you think of constant attempts to criticise him in his player thread for not taking more shots? Oh yeah hes scoring at an elite rate but hes just not good enough, he doesnt take enough shots, we need to improve on him or yeah sure hes a great finisher but he just doesnt take enough shots. The come back would be - but who cares, he scores at an elite rate per 90. That should be the primary response to all these criticisms of Nunezs finishing. The reason it wont be is missed chances are a much more memorable and frustrating thing than just not having many shots in the first place, the vibes are bad with missed chances. Whereas in our hypothetical people simply wouldnt be aware or care. Theyd see a player scoring at an elite rate per 90 and see him bury his chances and be cock a hoop with him. And those criticising him for having less shots than he might would be called churlish nit pickers.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 09:33:15 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:25:20 am
Yeah so this is a very long post that consistently misses the point that multiple people are making.
1) your perception is that other people are consistent finishers and Nunez isnt. Over his career that just isnt borne out. Either with Nunez or the others. You can do it with every touch videos or with the statistical data and itll both show that people basically end up scoring what theyre expected to according to their shot volume and location. Nunez is consistent with this as are others. You can rely on vibes about certain players if you like (and half remembered times when VVD put his arms in the air) but those vibes arent actually an accurate view of what happens on a football pitch with goal scoring.
2) yes Nunez has missed lots of big chances this season but then Haaland is way up on big chances missed this season too. Itd be nice if he hadnt. But it just doesnt matter very much. This is the thing youre not getting. You argue youre in the middle as if the hes an elite chance getter and creator lads and the hes not a consistent finisher hes not good enough lads are on 2 ends of the spectrum and youre the reasonable one in the middle. But one side of that spectrums point matters far, far more. Given how forwards score goals (and either the stats or the every touch videos will show you this) players simply dont score lots of goals because of how good their finishing is but because of their shot volume and shot location. The his finishing is bad lot are nitpicking on something minor when what is major and very significant is very, very good from Nunez. And the minor issue (missing big chances) will probably just even itself out anyway. Because thats what it always does. Unless hes some insane outlier.

If he is always getting into positions to miss with age and experience his decision making will improve. You can't coach power and pace.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:25:36 am
Way too much focus on Nunez, imo. Mostly in the media because they decided long ago he wasn't good enough and look for every opportunity to criticize him (so they can be proven right). This season he has good numbers and at 23 has tonnes of potential. I think that should satisfy most, but when I see people write about him, they always either compare him to Haaland (a completely different kind of player) or Salah (a player at a completely different kind of stage. With experience his decision-making will improve and that will add greatly to his game.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:26:50 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 12, 2024, 10:36:50 pm

But to answer your question, Nunez is centre forward in a team with Salah, Trent, Robbo, Mac, Harvey and Dom. Anyone who isn't shit (and Nunez isn't shit) will have high numbers. Salah and Jota are both near the top for those figures too, right? Is it not fair to assume chances will be created regardless and someone who's more clinical will produce more?

Team effects are an interesting discussion and it can be hard to tease out what's the team and what's the player.
We're very lucky to have 3 elite forwards who get a lot of shots - but you can see the effect of the individual if you look at Gakpo's production as a 9 in the same team

In Darwin's individual case it's not really a marginal debate - he's an elite chance getter/creator (for himself and others)
You can use the eye test (its pretty obvious to most people that watch him with even a basic telly watching vibe that his movement and ability to get shots is incredibly good) but more importantly you can look at his production in his career not just here

Over the last 4 seasons at Benfica and here (league only) he's consistently at 0.9 xg+ xa or higher without taking pens/set pieces - that's just elite production.  It's not magic that he produces very high levels of goals and assists /90 even when he's having a terrible finishing run
It's very hard to get over just how rare and good that is... I mean even if you're not into stats have a click around and try and find players that have been that much of an attacking force consistently, you're in household names only territory

This 'debate' has been fascinating but mostly because of how misplaced it is compared to where it should be.
The debate should be can he become the world's best 9 over the next few years or will his deficiencies mean he only becomes one of the top 4 or 5 .
Where as the debate is 'should he start for us / is he good / should we replace him / why can't he hit a barn door'   

It's been instructive and a bit depressing because it feels like the Darwin's misses memes have won when actually he's by far the most exciting, important player in our squad for the next 3-4 years

Here's the thing though there's pretty much only two certainties on the pitch over the next couple of seasons, regardless of manager, given whose now running football operations at the club.
First is Alisson will be in goal and the second is that the attack will be built round Darwin

I've spent too much time fighting the nerd fight in here so I'll leave you for a bit with this quote from Ian Graham (whose model drove our recruitment) about what's important in recruiting/playing forwards:

"He takes loads of good quality shots, there is literally nothing else to say.
All other arguments, they're second order effects compared to this"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:00:05 am
3 certainties. Mac will be in midfield.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:29:32 am
Quote from: Spezialo on April 12, 2024, 07:56:15 pm
On finishing alone, Toney is better.

Half his goals are from dead balls, he going to take pens or FKs at Liverpool?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:31:40 am
Quote from: markmywords on April 12, 2024, 08:31:10 pm
I think we are playing to both Darwin and Salah's strengths

Darwin has had more shots than anyone in the PL this season and his xg is higher than salah's.

Darwin has also hit the woodwork 9 times, more than twice anyone else's, if half of those go in, we wouldn;t be having this conversation and this thread would have 150 pages fewer

If we played to Darwins strength we woujld have wingers who would get to the byline and cross him the ball.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:10:28 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on April 12, 2024, 07:56:15 pm
On finishing alone, Toney is better.

Maybe, but on everything else he's inferior.  He's had one prolific top flight season in his career and  has 4 goals and one assist in13 appearances this season which Darwin is blowing out of the water.
He's also Brentfords main striker and Darwin is part of a front three.. 
He's also 4 years older.

Incidentally Alison is out best finisher by far. Stats eh
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:19:40 pm
https://x.com/burnneracccc/status/1778809429107904658?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

Id love to know how people categorise those misses? How many are howlers? How many are unlucky? How many are good goalkeeping/defending? How many would you say he doesnt get much wrong and on another day they go in?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 02:19:40 pm
https://x.com/burnneracccc/status/1778809429107904658?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

Id love to know how people categorise those misses? How many are howlers? How many are unlucky? How many are good goalkeeping/defending? How many would you say he doesnt get much wrong and on another day they go in?

Excluding the chelsea penalty, 5 misses which he absolutely should score and 1 which he gets totally wrong as an attempt.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:32:44 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on April 12, 2024, 10:22:35 pm
The funny thing is you cherry pick and avoid questions completely.

You've taken a list of 4 things, selected one and done a patches O, hoolahan on the rest. Name some of the consistencies in any of those other 3!

You mention he's an elite chance creator and 'getter', it's great and you wont find a single person complaining about that. The issue yet again with all the stats shit is it becomes this bizarre discussion in which you suggest all these outlandish things on ends of spectrums acting like the answer to these hypotheticals isn't blatant. What else do people want? Him to finish more of his chances :lmao it's not really even a question it's so obvious! 'Someone who scores fewer goals but a higher % of the chances he gets?' How about... stay with me for this insane take, people want him to maintain his normal game, but finish more of the chances he gets, put those tap ins that end up wide, over or at the keeper in the back of the net. He's in the position to take the shots, he's doing 99% right but he could score more, scoring more doesn't mean he get's in those positions less, or creates less, it isn't a trade, there's no sacrificial lamb involved... he just improves on his finishing, absolutely wild that's not raised as a possibility that people want something so blatantly obvious, it's just bizarre wild theories as if something has to be sacrificed for more chances to be finished. The Messi stuff is such sensationalist rubbish and ties in with the rest because it paints this false fucking idea that having Nunez maintain his game and finish more of the chances he gets requires once in a lifetime ability. You dont need to be Messi levels of ability to finish say 5 of the huge chances he's missed this season. Again, people want him to finish more of those massive chances he gets close to goal, the ones those same stats that are dragged up relentlessly say he's missing more of than anyone else. Middle ground (seemingly as common as a unicorn in these discussions) is where sense lies, finish more of the big chances you would fully expect your main striker to score, not a single other thing changes, not a single other thing needs to decrease. Are you seriously suggesting he cant finish more of his big chances without something else having to falter or him being like Messi in terms of finishing? Are those the only possible ways for him to score more of them?

Suarez took plenty of both but he was consistent that's the point. Consistency isn't a myth or a thing that means you never miss. Lewandowski, Suarez, Torres, Kane, Aguero, Henry, Van Nistelrooy, R9, Mbappe, consistent strikers. They get in on goal and you EXPECT the net to ripple, they score a lot of goals... consistently. Some of our players have started celebrating before our forward has scored, i've seen Van Dijk hold his hands up in celebration when the ball reached the likes of Salah BECAUSE he expects a goal, when certain players get the ball near goal you expect a goal. Of course high value shots increase the chance of scoring but inconsistent strikers lower the chance of scoring those significantly. Put certain forwards in loads of positions to score and you aren't even getting half of the chances converted, they can take as many shots from good areas as they want, if they are incredibly inconsistent in their finishing, volume of bad finishes isn't bringing a healthy return, a percentage of zero is zero!! My point was that you have to have that ability to be the difference, Nunez is class but he isn't yet that forward you expect to finish those big chances on a consistent level, he's missing big chances at a higher level than anyone else. I think it will change but he needs time and to mature and improve some things, you wouldn't pick him over the lads i've listed for a last minute one on one, they're elite finishers across years in the sport, he can reach that level IMO but he isn't there yet. Consistent finishers are those players IMO, they all missed but they were players you came to expect big chances to be taken by often, cool and calm finishes.

In this discussion I will always remain in the middle ground, Nunez is great, entertaining, a difference maker, a class player with ridiculously huge potential but he can improve in a few areas and that will lead to him scoring more of the big chances he doesn't score. Suggesting otherwise to me is insane, stats dont suggest otherwise either, they just reinforce my point and he doesn't need to give up parts of his game to score more. People aren't expecting too much to want him to convert more of the big chances he's getting either



Very good post that RB....and I suspect, where most LFC fans are with Nunez at this point.....
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:42:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Excluding the chelsea penalty, 5 misses which he absolutely should score and 1 which he gets totally wrong as an attempt.

I was pretty much the same. 5 bad misses, the penalty and the spooned pass vs United. Thats obviously not every single miss this season but theyre probably some of the most notorious shall we say. I dunno, I really dont think thats that bad considering there are people saying he needs to be sold due to poor finishing. Is it really that hard to see half of those rippling the net and the narrative being completely flipped?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 02:45:55 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 02:42:25 pm
I was pretty much the same. 5 bad misses, the penalty and the spooned pass vs United. Thats obviously not every single miss this season but theyre probably some of the most notorious shall we say. I dunno, I really dont think thats that bad considering there are people saying he needs to be sold due to poor finishing. Is it really that hard to see half of those rippling the net and the narrative being completely flipped?

Yes. But the proof in the pudding and all that. Its two seasons now of similar challenges. If he bangs in 20-25 goals in the league then all this is forgotten. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Excluding the chelsea penalty, 5 misses which he absolutely should score and 1 which he gets totally wrong as an attempt.

I'd say 5 or six although every striker in the league will have some of those. Salah and Haaland have missed some soft ones. Some bad luck with the post and world class saves too.
He's sixth behind the top goal scorer minus penalties (Watkins) and 6 goals behind him.  Should be doing better but also doing really well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:49:57 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 02:19:40 pm
https://x.com/burnneracccc/status/1778809429107904658?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q

Id love to know how people categorise those misses? How many are howlers? How many are unlucky? How many are good goalkeeping/defending? How many would you say he doesnt get much wrong and on another day they go in?
This is just a fun exercise for me. No further implications or anything about Nunez.

1 (0:00)- unlucky, but can be improved, no need to hit it full power like that
2 - has no right to even hit the bar from there
3 - howler
4 - poor first touch
5 - should have at least hit the target

6 (0:20) - unlucky
7 - difficult chance, good goalkeeping/defending
8 - poor, has to score
9 - not an easy chance, did his best, good goalkeeping
10 - this can't be categorised, this is just so Nunez

11 (0:41) - difficult chance
12 - should have done better
13 - should have done better
14 - incredible howler
15 - shouldn't even shot from there

16  (1:02) - poor, has to score
17 - not an easy one
18 - poor, has to score
19 - keeper did well, but this is the kind of chance that we'd say a 80M striker should score
20 - poor, the ball wasn't ahead of him, he just didn't make the right contact

21 (1:22) - poor, has to score
22 - difficult one, did his best
23 - looks like a tap in but it's actually not that easy, unlucky
24 - another tap in on paper, but unlucky
25 - it's a penalty, can happen to anyone, unlucky

26 (1:40) - free header, has to score
27 - 1v1, has to score
28 - got the technique wrong, has to score
29 - insane howler
30 - that's not a chance, shouldn't even be in the video

31 (2:02) - good idea, wrong execution, but rather unlucky
32 - howler
33 - poor, has to score

So out of 32 chances in this video:
- 4 howlers
- 6 unlucky finishes
- 6 times he did the best/good defending
- 15 times should have done better/scored, of which 9 he should have scored, the other 6 times he could have done better but no problem if it didn't go in
- 1 time (the "assist" for Gravenberch) could be categorised in any of the 4 above lol
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:33:54 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 05:49:57 pm
This is just a fun exercise for me. No further implications or anything about Nunez.

1 (0:00)- unlucky, but can be improved, no need to hit it full power like that
2 - has no right to even hit the bar from there
3 - howler
4 - poor first touch
5 - should have at least hit the target

6 (0:20) - unlucky
7 - difficult chance, good goalkeeping/defending
8 - poor, has to score
9 - not an easy chance, did his best, good goalkeeping
10 - this can't be categorised, this is just so Nunez

11 (0:41) - difficult chance
12 - should have done better
13 - should have done better
14 - incredible howler
15 - shouldn't even shot from there

16  (1:02) - poor, has to score
17 - not an easy one
18 - poor, has to score
19 - keeper did well, but this is the kind of chance that we'd say a 80M striker should score
20 - poor, the ball wasn't ahead of him, he just didn't make the right contact

21 (1:22) - poor, has to score
22 - difficult one, did his best
23 - looks like a tap in but it's actually not that easy, unlucky
24 - another tap in on paper, but unlucky
25 - it's a penalty, can happen to anyone, unlucky

26 (1:40) - free header, has to score
27 - 1v1, has to score
28 - got the technique wrong, has to score
29 - insane howler
30 - that's not a chance, shouldn't even be in the video

31 (2:02) - good idea, wrong execution, but rather unlucky
32 - howler
33 - poor, has to score

So out of 32 chances in this video:
- 4 howlers
- 6 unlucky finishes
- 6 times he did the best/good defending
- 15 times should have done better/scored, of which 9 he should have scored, the other 6 times he could have done better but no problem if it didn't go in
- 1 time (the "assist" for Gravenberch) could be categorised in any of the 4 above lol

Had a look through, agree with pretty much all except;
8 - thats a howler, harder to not hit the target than to hit it...
10 - it's not "just nunez" - howler
13 - you have down as should have done better but context is shot came after a full pitch run so bit harsh. I would say not an easy chance.

Rest I agree with. He's at about roughly 20 where he it's either a howler or should score...was that opta big chances missed stat at 20? Sounds about right.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm
I wont go over them all as each to their own. I didnt think 3 was a howler, though, and Im probably in the minority. If memory serves me well it was against Villa, Im pretty certain Martinez gets the subtlest of touches to the ball that just alters the flight, it was at a difficult height and once he gets the touch there isnt much he could do. I think he even sort of congratulated Martinez after it for doing just enough.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13780 on: Yesterday at 06:54:05 pm »


Negatives this season

We have too many games where we fail to keep a clean sheet
too many games where we concede first so then need to score twice to get 3 points
Poor finishing
in short we dont inspire confidence of a team who can win 1-0 and shut the game off, I appreciate this is also a stylistic thing, Klopp isnt Mourinho

Positives

Chance creation
Age of the team
Youngsters coming through
Mentality overall is good

New Manager and DOF will need to tweak a few things, we know the positions that need to strengthened, what is an unknown is how well the new manager will be able to develop players and improve on our weaknesses

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 08:36:52 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm
I wont go over them all as each to their own. I didnt think 3 was a howler, though, and Im probably in the minority. If memory serves me well it was against Villa, Im pretty certain Martinez gets the subtlest of touches to the ball that just alters the flight, it was at a difficult height and once he gets the touch there isnt much he could do. I think he even sort of congratulated Martinez after it for doing just enough.

That's actually true, forgot about that.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm
Copied this from the transfer forum thread and I'll add to it a little because I think after a few days to calm down this is pretty much where I am with our forward line, Nunez included.

What has let us down (in all three of our bad results  ;D) of late is Nunez going off the boil (after arguably being our best forward in Salah's absence) and Salah being well off his best, while at the same time only having a misfiring Gakpo to bring on due to Jota's injury.

Absolutely no one was complaining about our forwards when we hammered Newcastle and Chelsea for example.   (Actually, yes they were, Diaz was shit according to some on here then.  now he's our best of the 3 currently according to the same people...)

That sounds a hell of a lot like variance.  Or as it used to be known before the statheads took over, a run of form.

There were those predicting doom when Salah was injured, and I'm willing to bet they're the same ones now saying Nunez isn't good enough after he (and Jota to be fair) carried us through a couple of months.

Is it frustrating? Yes, I'd love him to score 30 a season, if only so you daft c*nts in here would shut up about it, but he's a fantastic footballer and only going to get better. He's just a bit off it at the minute, although even that feels harsh when he scored about two games ago.  And won the pen v City, a game in which Diaz (a player who I fucking love btw) missed at least three chances to win it.

The focus on Darwin is very, very odd.

More generally, there's a real tiresome and joyless focus on robotic perfection from footballers now that's really really fucking weird and revisionist.  Prime example came on Thursday when I heard McManaman, the gobshite, criticising Nunez's miss by saying Crouch (in the studio) would've 'rounded the keeper and slotted home' - aye, is that the same Crouch who went 19 games without scoring is it?

Of course, it was different then - we supported him because we could see he brought something to the team.  Fuck knows why some can't see the same with Nunez, who hasn't scored for erm...2 games.

I never thought I'd be one of those 'in my day' types, cos I'm only thirty-fucking-four, but football discourse really does feel like it's gone to the dogs.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 09:59:58 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 06:33:54 pm
Had a look through, agree with pretty much all except;
8 - thats a howler, harder to not hit the target than to hit it...
10 - it's not "just nunez" - howler
13 - you have down as should have done better but context is shot came after a full pitch run so bit harsh. I would say not an easy chance.

Rest I agree with. He's at about roughly 20 where he it's either a howler or should score...was that opta big chances missed stat at 20? Sounds about right.

No that sounds like you're clueless and believe he should be the greatest forward of all time if he just put away those easy chances.  Hatred bias.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 09:59:58 pm
No that sounds like you're clueless and believe he should be the greatest forward of all time if he just put away those easy chances.  Hatred bias.

Yeah I mean considering his physical attributes being elite you'd have to put him side by side with Pele in terms of finishing no?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
Yeah I mean considering his physical attributes being elite you'd have to put him side by side with Pele in terms of finishing no?

You'll have to clarify your point.  Do you think he should have 20 more goals?
If not you've explained yourself poorly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:11:33 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
Yeah I mean considering his physical attributes being elite you'd have to put him side by side with Pele in terms of finishing no?

Should have signed Usain Bolt before central coast mariners snapped him up.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
Yeah I mean considering his physical attributes being elite you'd have to put him side by side with Pele in terms of finishing no?
Are we sure Pele was an Elite finisher? Like the there no good data on stuff from them.
The best forwards every miss a ton of a chances because they consistently make them so much more then anybody. Messi Been at the top of big chances missed consistently. Salah, Haaland, Lewam Kane. etc.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:29:48 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm
Are we sure Pele was an Elite finisher? Like the there no good data on stuff from them.
The best forwards every miss a ton of a chances because they consistently make them so much more then anybody. Messi Been at the top of big chances missed consistently. Salah, Haaland, Lewam Kane. etc.

This thread is getting loopy.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm
You'll have to clarify your point.  Do you think he should have 20 more goals?
If not you've explained yourself poorly.

What do you want me to clarify? I don't set what a "big chance missed" is...that's Opta. Which say it's 20 something. I said looking at the video it looks about right. You then said I think he should be best of all time and I have hatred bias. So maybe you explain how you got there.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:05:04 am
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:58:47 pm
What do you want me to clarify? I don't set what a "big chance missed" is...that's Opta. Which say it's 20 something. I said looking at the video it looks about right. You then said I think he should be best of all time and I have hatred bias. So maybe you explain how you got there.
It's always personal when a player is critiqued. Then it must be hate or an agenda or "what about that player?"... If a supporter has shown support for a player (shock horror!) then it's a problem too and the key point under discussion is skirted around and the discussion gets derailed.

If players play poorly then their performances will be criticized (mad isn't it)
If they do well, they get praised (surprise)
If a big money signing consistently fails to perform in big games then it will be talked about (what's the point of making a big signing again??)

The player threads are weird. God forbid someone performs poorly tomorrow then the mental gymanstics will come out again.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:14:18 am
I think criticism is fair. I think suggestions that a player be sold due to a poor performance or a bit of streaky form is daft.

Ive criticised Gakpo a couple of times this season but always maintained hes worth persevering with as I really rate the talent.

With Nunez, I can understand why him missing chances is frustrating, snapshot numbers like conversion % being spouted during a game dont help. But he has had a fantastic season, regardless of how many chances hes missed. Hes in the team to impact games and he impacts them in almost every way possible. Hes had games where hes played as a target man, as a link man, hes had games where hes pulled wide and dribbled, hes always a threat in behind, hes always a willing runner and he creates loads for his teammates whether thats with the ball or with his movement. Hes undeniably a brilliant player. Any suggestion he be sold is quite frankly ridiculous. Weve seen endless player career arcs where they eventually turn the corner in front of goal during their mid-20s. Hes improved so much in the 18 months since he came here, and as the video of his misses shown, in my opinion at least, were talking the finest margins being the difference between world class and up for sale. Its silly.

Im all for critiquing player, suggesting areas of improvement or suggesting a different decision at certain points in play, but the idea we should be selling one of our best players because he missed a chance against Atalanta during a collective stinker of a performance is daft. And there are people suggesting it.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Today at 12:17:28 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:14:18 am
I think criticism is fair. I think suggestions that a player be sold due to a poor performance or a bit of streaky form is daft.

Ive criticised Gakpo a couple of times this season but always maintained hes worth persevering with as I really rate the talent.

With Nunez, I can understand why him missing chances is frustrating, snapshot numbers like conversion % being spouted during a game dont help. But he has had a fantastic season, regardless of how many chances hes missed. Hes in the team to impact games and he impacts them in almost every way possible. Hes had games where hes played as a target man, as a link man, hes had games where hes pulled wide and dribbled, hes always a threat in behind, hes always a willing runner and he creates loads for his teammates whether thats with the ball or with his movement. Hes undeniably a brilliant player. Any suggestion he be sold is quite frankly ridiculous. Weve seen endless player career arcs where they eventually turn the corner in front of goal during their mid-20s. Hes improved so much in the 18 months since he came here, and as the video of his misses shown, in my opinion at least, were talking the finest margins being the difference between world class and up for sale. Its silly.

Im all for critiquing player, suggesting areas of improvement or suggesting a different decision at certain points in play, but the idea we should be selling one of our best players because he missed a chance against Atalanta during a collective stinker of a performance is daft. And there are people suggesting it.
That's the thing with these discussions. I'm not saying you personally but there are very few mentions about him being "sold".

The discussion centred about him being our spearhead. He has attributes that are very useful as a supporting player. Not you especially but some just jump to conclusions without reading properly and it makes threads long winded.

My POV is that he's a good player but that he shouldn't be leading the line (I provided enough context and details). That doesn't translate to "Sell Darwin". 
