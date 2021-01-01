https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et7ewlsuKSQJudge for yourself. I would say Nunez has created plenty of chances for himself and put it on a plate for his teammates than the other way around.
Jota edges Nunez on goals per minute, Nunez is better in assists per minute:https://one-versus-one.com/en/compare-players/diogo-jota-vs-darwin-gabriel-nunez-ribeiroWhat is mostly missed by statistics is attribution to any weight to the first goal in a game. Jota is head and shoulders above Nunez in that respect. The first goal is the one that puts the game within our control.
