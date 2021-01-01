« previous next »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13760 on: Today at 11:32:15 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:23:50 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et7ewlsuKSQ

Judge for yourself. I would say Nunez has created plenty of chances for himself and put it on a plate for his teammates than the other way around.
Jota edges Nunez on goals per minute, Nunez is better in assists per minute:
https://one-versus-one.com/en/compare-players/diogo-jota-vs-darwin-gabriel-nunez-ribeiro

What is mostly missed by statistics is attribution to any weight to the first goal in a game. Jota is head and shoulders above Nunez in that respect. The first goal is the one that puts the game within our control.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13761 on: Today at 11:51:47 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:32:15 pm
Jota edges Nunez on goals per minute, Nunez is better in assists per minute:
https://one-versus-one.com/en/compare-players/diogo-jota-vs-darwin-gabriel-nunez-ribeiro

What is mostly missed by statistics is attribution to any weight to the first goal in a game. Jota is head and shoulders above Nunez in that respect. The first goal is the one that puts the game within our control.

I agree to an extent but I think the two at Newcastle disprove that theory somewhat.
