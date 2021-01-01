If Darwins ceiling is essentially a souped up Alvaro Morata, a good centre forward with all the tools but prone to missing more than his fair share of chances, would people keep him around or get rid?
I think theres a world where he improves, theres a world where he plays for a team that isnt as frantic, that plays with a bit more structure in attack and asks him to operate within the widths of the 6 yard box and he ends up brilliant. I actually think he suffers because he tries to do so much for the team that hes not laser focused on what should be his bread and butter scoring goals.
Someone made the point of comparing him to Kane, whos probably the most fundamentally sound goal scorer in the world. Instead of looking at their xG, watch Bayern play, he strolls through games, hes jogging to the far post for a tap in, hes following every shot in for the rebound, he makes it look easy, its obviously not but at the same time he isnt sprinting from out to in, hes unbelievably composed and operates where he can do the most damage.
Darwins physical work cant be ignored and its easy for people to gloss over it like its nothing but have a look at Drogbas scoring record, he was rarely consistently scoring big numbers, largely because he was like a battering ram up front and he elevated the team as a target man. Darwin is similar for us. That doesnt excuse his finishing. He needs to be better, he can be better but I think in order for him to truly elevate his game as a scorer we need to refine what were asking him to do. I dont think he can be the target man, consistently try and break the offside trap, look to pull wide and face full backs/centre halves up 1v1 etc and still be a clinical, composed goal scorer at the end of it. Maybe we need to simplify his role and not lean on his attributes to carry the attack.