If Darwins ceiling is essentially a souped up Alvaro Morata, a good centre forward with all the tools but prone to missing more than his fair share of chances, would people keep him around or get rid?



I think theres a world where he improves, theres a world where he plays for a team that isnt as frantic, that plays with a bit more structure in attack and asks him to operate within the widths of the 6 yard box and he ends up brilliant. I actually think he suffers because he tries to do so much for the team that hes not laser focused on what should be his bread and butter  scoring goals.



Someone made the point of comparing him to Kane, whos probably the most fundamentally sound goal scorer in the world. Instead of looking at their xG, watch Bayern play, he strolls through games, hes jogging to the far post for a tap in, hes following every shot in for the rebound, he makes it look easy, its obviously not but at the same time he isnt sprinting from out to in, hes unbelievably composed and operates where he can do the most damage.



Darwins physical work cant be ignored and its easy for people to gloss over it like its nothing but have a look at Drogbas scoring record, he was rarely consistently scoring big numbers, largely because he was like a battering ram up front and he elevated the team as a target man. Darwin is similar for us. That doesnt excuse his finishing. He needs to be better, he can be better but I think in order for him to truly elevate his game as a scorer we need to refine what were asking him to do. I dont think he can be the target man, consistently try and break the offside trap, look to pull wide and face full backs/centre halves up 1v1 etc and still be a clinical, composed goal scorer at the end of it. Maybe we need to simplify his role and not lean on his attributes to carry the attack.