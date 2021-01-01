« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13680 on: Today at 03:31:08 pm
Quote from: ... on Today at 12:50:59 pm
Okay, and what's your point?

The issue is many of you are basing your opinion of him solely on his goals. He's not clinical, WE GET IT. We know what kind of player he is now, and the new manager will decide whether he should be our starting striker or not.

The opposite to what you think ;)
Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13681 on: Today at 03:37:21 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:53:04 pm
I cant with the strictly stats stuff, its literally the polar opposite of what I came into the thread saying.

If someone says a strikers finishing is average to me, the very last thing in my mind is fucking xG. Sometimes is the problem in these discussions is the stats overrule whats actually being said, I cant answer a question talking strictly football and english language terms when the answer is being assessed through the lens of statistics.

Id actually argue a huge percentage of football fans dont think xG when you say slightly above average finisher to them. Go online and video yourself saying Haaland is a slightly above average finisher :lmao people dont take these terms to mean STATISTICALLY speaking, they take them as the words being said. If you are talking strictly through stats then say that!

I maintain my point Nunez is class and people are having two different discussions in here. This isnt A or B there is a C which is its possible to recognise his quality while feeling he has some key areas that need improvement to take him to the next level. I fall into group C. I cannot and will not watch and assess football through a screen of falling digits like this is the matrix, if a huge tap in is missed then I will call it as I see it, xG fully has a place in football, I recognise that, but I also dont need xG to tell me if my teams striker should have put the ball in the net

Thing is when you argue certain people are consistent finishers and then ignore the actual available evidence to assess that claim it becomes difficult. xG can actually measure (in so far as its model is accurate and big money is now spent on the assumption that the good models are accurate) consistency in finishing and what it takes to score lots of goals. Youre free to ignore that if you wish but its difficult to take your arguments very seriously if youre just going to appeal to vibes when watching. The reality is that all the players you cite missed loads of chances. You just dont remember the misses. No one scores lots of goals because theyre a consistent finisher. They score lots of goals because they take lots of high value shots. This is just true whether you use your eyes to scout every touch videos of a player or if you look at the data analysis.
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13682 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:37:21 pm
Thing is when you argue certain people are consistent finishers and then ignore the actual available evidence to assess that claim it becomes difficult. xG can actually measure (in so far as its model is accurate and big money is now spent on the assumption that the good models are accurate) consistency in finishing and what it takes to score lots of goals. Youre free to ignore that if you wish but its difficult to take your arguments very seriously if youre just going to appeal to vibes when watching. The reality is that all the players you cite missed loads of chances. You just dont remember the misses.

Nunezs chance conversation rate is really poor when compared with his peers, and by peers I mean people playing centre forward for teams that have a realistic chance of winning the big two competitions. Thats probably the best measure of consistency and he consistently scores less chances than the strikers playing the same position for teams with similar ambitions.

Thats not even debatable, its just factually what it is. It doesnt necessarily make him worse than those players, but it does provide a justifiable reason for why people get a bit frustrated when he does things like he did on Sunday and pass the ball to nobody when he had a pretty good chance to score. Its a bit of a tiresome debate if everytime someone makes a perfectly valid point you get hit with Xg stats whilst ignoring that hes been underperforming on those stats since he arrived at the club.
Redley

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13683 on: Today at 03:48:24 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:44:26 pm
Nunezs chance conversation rate is really poor when compared with his peers, and by peers I mean people playing centre forward for teams that have a realistic chance of winning the big two competitions. Thats probably the best measure of consistency and he consistently scores less chances than the strikers playing the same position for teams with similar ambitions.

Thats not even debatable, its just factually what it is. It doesnt necessarily make him worse than those players, but it does provide a justifiable reason for why people get a bit frustrated when he does things like he did on Sunday and pass the ball to nobody when he had a pretty good chance to score. Its a bit of a tiresome debate if everytime someone makes a perfectly valid point you get hit with Xg stats whilst ignoring that hes been underperforming on those stats since he arrived at the club.

https://footystats.org/players/brazil/gabriel-jesus

https://footystats.org/players/uruguay/darwin-nunez

?
MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13684 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:44:26 pm
Nunezs chance conversation rate is really poor when compared with his peers, and by peers I mean people playing centre forward for teams that have a realistic chance of winning the big two competitions. Thats probably the best measure of consistency and he consistently scores less chances than the strikers playing the same position for teams with similar ambitions.

Thats not even debatable, its just factually what it is. It doesnt necessarily make him worse than those players, but it does provide a justifiable reason for why people get a bit frustrated when he does things like he did on Sunday and pass the ball to nobody when he had a pretty good chance to score. Its a bit of a tiresome debate if everytime someone makes a perfectly valid point you get hit with Xg stats whilst ignoring that hes been underperforming on those stats since he arrived at the club.
[SimonBrundish on X] Darwin has had 27 Big chances this season when the game is within 1 goal. He has scored 6. Missed the target 12. Had 9 shots saved. A team practices to create Big Chances, its what an attacking system is designed for Its lovely to score worldies too

Big Chance is an OPTA attributed stat

It usually starts around 25% chances

I set the bar at 30%

I havent counted stupid attributions like crosses that graze the top of a jumping attackers head

These are good chances

These stats are Premierleague and Europa only

Im not collating garbage against wanky teams in shitty cups

Mo has 22

Missed 4
Scored 12
6 saved

Diaz 15

Scored 6
Missed 6
3 saved

Jota 9
Scored 7
2 saved

https://twitter.com/simonbrundish/status/1778782171626340710?s=46&t=WqTFOXN3-tbLK_z7VefQpg
Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13685 on: Today at 03:53:18 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:37:21 pm
Thing is when you argue certain people are consistent finishers and then ignore the actual available evidence to assess that claim it becomes difficult. xG can actually measure (in so far as its model is accurate and big money is now spent on the assumption that the good models are accurate) consistency in finishing and what it takes to score lots of goals. Youre free to ignore that if you wish but its difficult to take your arguments very seriously if youre just going to appeal to vibes when watching. The reality is that all the players you cite missed loads of chances. You just dont remember the misses. No one scores lots of goals because theyre a consistent finisher. They score lots of goals because they take lots of high value shots. This is just true whether you use your eyes to scout every touch videos of a player or if you look at the data analysis.
Yep. Also people don't tend to mentally count the opposite of what RyanBabel19 said. I.e. when a player scores a goal they shouldn't really be expected to. For example the Nottingham Forest goal - the initial movement and then control to score a header from that angle is really difficult, but it's not properly baked into the overall evaluation.
Garlic Red

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13686 on: Today at 04:17:03 pm
If Darwins ceiling is essentially a souped up Alvaro Morata, a good centre forward with all the tools but prone to missing more than his fair share of chances, would people keep him around or get rid?

I think theres a world where he improves, theres a world where he plays for a team that isnt as frantic, that plays with a bit more structure in attack and asks him to operate within the widths of the 6 yard box and he ends up brilliant. I actually think he suffers because he tries to do so much for the team that hes not laser focused on what should be his bread and butter  scoring goals.

Someone made the point of comparing him to Kane, whos probably the most fundamentally sound goal scorer in the world. Instead of looking at their xG, watch Bayern play, he strolls through games, hes jogging to the far post for a tap in, hes following every shot in for the rebound, he makes it look easy, its obviously not but at the same time he isnt sprinting from out to in, hes unbelievably composed and operates where he can do the most damage.

Darwins physical work cant be ignored and its easy for people to gloss over it like its nothing but have a look at Drogbas scoring record, he was rarely consistently scoring big numbers, largely because he was like a battering ram up front and he elevated the team as a target man. Darwin is similar for us. That doesnt excuse his finishing. He needs to be better, he can be better but I think in order for him to truly elevate his game as a scorer we need to refine what were asking him to do. I dont think he can be the target man, consistently try and break the offside trap, look to pull wide and face full backs/centre halves up 1v1 etc and still be a clinical, composed goal scorer at the end of it. Maybe we need to simplify his role and not lean on his attributes to carry the attack.
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13687 on: Today at 04:21:07 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:48:24 pm
https://footystats.org/players/brazil/gabriel-jesus

https://footystats.org/players/uruguay/darwin-nunez

?

:lmao

Fair enough find the one example to disprove a point from a forward for a team largely known to need a goal scorer.

Again, to be absolutely clear, I like Nunez a lot, if you can be arsed to look theres plenty of posts in here from me saying so.

I do think that the number of assists he gets massively mitigates the missed chances, but I dont think it fully does and I do think he needs to improve in that regard if hes to become the real focal point of our attack, at present its less of an issue as he has Salah there; maybe when Mo leaves well see his numbers fly up but at present theyre lower than I think anyone would have expected them to be at this point.
RyanBabel19

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13688 on: Today at 04:24:14 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:37:21 pm
Thing is when you argue certain people are consistent finishers and then ignore the actual available evidence to assess that claim it becomes difficult. xG can actually measure (in so far as its model is accurate and big money is now spent on the assumption that the good models are accurate) consistency in finishing and what it takes to score lots of goals. Youre free to ignore that if you wish but its difficult to take your arguments very seriously if youre just going to appeal to vibes when watching. The reality is that all the players you cite missed loads of chances. You just dont remember the misses. No one scores lots of goals because theyre a consistent finisher. They score lots of goals because they take lots of high value shots. This is just true whether you use your eyes to scout every touch videos of a player or if you look at the data analysis.

Okay, going by this definition of consisent, for ALL of those claiming those players were not consistent finishers give me some examples of consistency in football. Passers, goalkeepers, defenders, players in general.

Just because I have to do it Suarez choice of shots in this discussion is hilarious, possibly one the biggest takers (and converters) of low value shots in football history. Seriously think back to his goals for us alone halfway line lob, freekicks, header from the edge of the 18 yard box, shot from outside the box on the bounce, volley from about 40 yards, trivela from 18 yards, volley from the edge of the box. I would genuinely pay good money to see the xG of his best goals for us
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13689 on: Today at 04:25:14 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:53:17 pm
[SimonBrundish on X] Darwin has had 27 Big chances this season when the game is within 1 goal. He has scored 6. Missed the target 12. Had 9 shots saved. A team practices to create Big Chances, its what an attacking system is designed for Its lovely to score worldies too

Big Chance is an OPTA attributed stat

It usually starts around 25% chances

I set the bar at 30%

I havent counted stupid attributions like crosses that graze the top of a jumping attackers head

These are good chances

These stats are Premierleague and Europa only

Im not collating garbage against wanky teams in shitty cups

Mo has 22

Missed 4
Scored 12
6 saved

Diaz 15

Scored 6
Missed 6
3 saved

Jota 9
Scored 7
2 saved

https://twitter.com/simonbrundish/status/1778782171626340710?s=46&t=WqTFOXN3-tbLK_z7VefQpg

Im not sure whether youre agreeing or disagreeing with me but those numbers give Nunez a conversion rate of big chances by Brundishs metric of 27%.

The others you quote are all far more than that.
Redley

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13690 on: Today at 04:28:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:21:07 pm
:lmao

Fair enough find the one example to disprove a point from a forward for a team largely known to need a goal scorer.

Again, to be absolutely clear, I like Nunez a lot, if you can be arsed to look theres plenty of posts in here from me saying so.

I do think that the number of assists he gets massively mitigates the missed chances, but I dont think it fully does and I do think he needs to improve in that regard if hes to become the real focal point of our attack, at present its less of an issue as he has Salah there; maybe when Mo leaves well see his numbers fly up but at present theyre lower than I think anyone would have expected them to be at this point.

What was funny? It was literally what you asked for, and honestly it was the first name that came to mind.

Also...slightly loaded question. Off the top of my head the others are Kane (Bayern), Haaland (Abu Dhabi) and Lewandowski (Barca) who are all absolute freaks. Who do Real play there? Joselu? Does Boniface play there for Leverkusen? Cos I don't think you'd like his stats compared to Darwin. Lautaro Martinez?
RobbieRedman

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13691 on: Today at 04:29:40 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 10:35:53 am
The thread is going to be toxic (and to be honest fair enough after last night). All I will say is that any team with a good analytics department would take him for more than we paid.
never going to happen, I have doubts we would get half
Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13692 on: Today at 04:30:21 pm
May incite some fury with this but, it seems to me the numbers indicate somewhat that Nunez might be pretty close to what people wanted from Bobby for years. Provides assists for others but with goals on top. They just happen to have really differing playstlyes (that's not also to say he would have dovetailed in the same way with Mane and then Salah).  His numbers across several categories per 90 mins are pretty excellent. I think the people asking for more goals raise legimate concerns too though. In the PL, he sits 14th in goals per 90. I think he still has room to improve and if he does increase his goal output he could be a really special player. I don't think he's there yet.
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13693 on: Today at 04:37:47 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 04:28:17 pm
What was funny? It was literally what you asked for, and honestly it was the first name that came to mind.

Also...slightly loaded question. Off the top of my head the others are Kane (Bayern), Haaland (Abu Dhabi) and Lewandowski (Barca) who are all absolute freaks. Who do Real play there? Joselu? Does Boniface play there for Leverkusen? Cos I don't think you'd like his stats compared to Darwin. Lautaro Martinez?

It just made me laugh, Ill give you that one and I didnt think of it. Jesus is another player who has had a fair bit of criticism for not being clinical enough and he plays for a team who have often been described as needing a goal scorer presumably because Jesus isnt seen as scoring goals consistently enough.

The point is the player you showed me is probably the one example that you could have found to disprove the point.

Yes those players are absolute freaks but theres an element of who do you think were up against as if were to do what we all want us to do over the next 5 years those are the teams that were likely to have to beat. Point taken regarding Madrid but theyve won what theyve won over the last decade or so with Ronaldo and Benzema in the team, granted neither are there now but theyre looking very likely to get Mbappe in the summer so I assume that will be addressed, so youre probably looking at one season without an absolute world class striker playing for them. Weve of course had our own player in that bracket with Salah, and arguably Mane (if hes not in that bracket then hes very close to it).

My concern is when Mo leaves/starts to slow down a bit (whichever comes first) that well have an issue if the main burden of scoring goals falls to Nunez which I suspect it will given Jotas availability and the fact he is sometimes a bit streaky. Could go either way of course but if it stays as it is at present I worry well struggle in that area, it will be interesting to see what we do in the summer as to whether the club has that view.

Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13694 on: Today at 04:47:08 pm
I think Gabriel could legitamtely be 3rd choice for Arsenal next season if they buy a striker. He should be nowhere near a Darwin discussion. His output is pathetic for the team that leads the league in goals for. 
MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13695 on: Today at 04:49:00 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:25:14 pm
Im not sure whether youre agreeing or disagreeing with me but those numbers give Nunez a conversion rate of big chances by Brundishs metric of 27%.

The others you quote are all far more than that.
Yeah I agree. Just wanted to use an objective metric.

His propensity to miss the target from big chances just doesn't cut it at the highest level. It's surprising that Jota has never missed the target from a ''big chance''. Given his positioning on the pitch and how we play, one of the worst if not the worst finisher in our attack gets a decent chunk of our biggest chances. Of course, that will have an impact in big games that are finely balanced.

The debate focuses on whether he's good enough to lead the line for a team that wants to win the biggest trophies. Based on the eye test and the raw numbers in the ''big chances stat'', he isn't.

Leading the line doesn't necessary mean that you have to be a striker. It's just the most advanced player and the one that's most likely to get on the end of our best chances. When Bobby Firmino was here, he wasn't leading it because he was effectively a false 9 that used to drop deep.
Fromola

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13696 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm
Nunez is a bit Benteke before his bad injury at Villa. He's got the pace, directness and movement to cause havoc but is an erratic finisher and has questionable game intelligence (i.e. an inability to stay onside). The reality of VAR is you need to time your run perfectly every time now as well. A lot of the time Nunez is judged harshly for chances missed that would be ruled out for offside anyway (or be a subject to a lengthy VAR check at least).

We spent a club record fee on an extremely raw centre forward in 2022. Klopp was tearing his hair out with him last season. He's improved in aspects of his game like pressing (and the good qualities still there) but the fundamental basics of a top striker are still lacking.

When the other forwards are firing though the pressure is off him a lot more. With Jota, Diaz and Salah on the bench last night, that's when you need him to put his chances away.
Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13697 on: Today at 04:51:08 pm
Genuine question. What does lead the line mean? Does it describe the most central player in an attack? The player expected to score most goals?

Ok, you edited and clarified now. Leading the line isn't exctly announced at the start of the season though by the manager. It feels more of an onous we as fans put upon a player.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:52:52 pm by Sonofthewind »
MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13698 on: Today at 04:51:50 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 04:51:08 pm
Genuine question. WHat does lead the line mean? Does it describe the most central player in an attack? The player expected to score most goals?
I have added more details mate.
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13699 on: Today at 04:52:32 pm
I suppose where Ive arrived at with him is that if he continues as he is at present hes absolutely a huge part of the team as long as theres  more consistent goal scorer in the team with him.

Hes had that this season with Jota and Salah (theres not been much of the season where at least one of those two hasnt been available), probably a month or so between the Jota injury at Brentford and Salah coming back. I do worry where it will go long term if either he doesnt significantly improve his goal scoring output or we sign someone to take the main goal scoring burden.
Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13700 on: Today at 04:53:15 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:51:50 pm
I have added more details mate.

Cheers
Legs

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13701 on: Today at 05:25:25 pm
Im a big fan of Darwin and being honest thought it was crazy to take him off last night even though Gakpo was playing better.

My opinion is Atalanta would be more worried about Nunez than Gakpo.

For a few months Darwin was electric for us Jan-March his pace/movement caused teams problems and the game at Forest was crying out for him his impact in that game was instant to not just his winner.

He is very good player and people comparing to Haaland are way off he is another an old fashioned goal hanger he scores plenty but he is going to at City at times he does fuck all in games and I mean fuck all as well.
Redley

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13702 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm
How are you meant to have a good faith debate about Darwin Nunez when youve got people comparing him to Origi and Benteke :D
HeartAndSoul

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13703 on: Today at 05:26:57 pm
Is there any players who have actually improved their finishing considerably? Im sure I heard a stat last night that his conversion rate is around 10% which means hes scoring one from ten shots taken. Again you need to take into consideration distance to goal, difficulty of shot etc but thats a diabolical stat. Think Kane was around 25%
Jm55

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13704 on: Today at 05:28:51 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:26:57 pm
Is there any players who have actually improved their finishing considerably? Im sure I heard a stat last night that his conversion rate is around 10% which means hes scoring one from ten shots taken. Again you need to take into consideration distance to goal, difficulty of shot etc but thats a diabolical stat. Think Kane was around 25%

Suarez is the most obvious one.

Lots of parallels between the two of them but its unfair to draw the comparison really as Suarez was the definition of a freak.
Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13705 on: Today at 05:38:45 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:26:57 pm
Is there any players who have actually improved their finishing considerably? Im sure I heard a stat last night that his conversion rate is around 10% which means hes scoring one from ten shots taken. Again you need to take into consideration distance to goal, difficulty of shot etc but thats a diabolical stat. Think Kane was around 25%

I'm sure others can name plenty of examples but I feel I have read " he can improve that with coaching" a bloody lot on here without seeing much substance for those claims. It most likely can. Just to what degree is the question.
markmywords

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13706 on: Today at 05:51:07 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:26:57 pm
Is there any players who have actually improved their finishing considerably? Im sure I heard a stat last night that his conversion rate is around 10% which means hes scoring one from ten shots taken. Again you need to take into consideration distance to goal, difficulty of shot etc but thats a diabolical stat. Think Kane was around 25%

Henry was considered a bad finisher, especially after the 2001 cup final against us.

He never became a great finisher all around, but he developed a great finish (the one curled along the floor, from the left, into the far corner) and stayed in the area of the field that enabled him to execute his finish , over and over and this developed confidence to do other things better
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13707 on: Today at 06:02:10 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 04:29:40 pm
never going to happen, I have doubts we would get half

His underlying numbers (and actual numbers this season) are world class. If we put him up for sale any club who employs individuals who actually have a brain rather than just run on football vibes (or anachronistic ideas about football) would be after him. This isn't debatable. You cannot seriously believe the player who leads Europe in npxg + xa per 90 (including only players over 1000 mins) (and is very near the top for actual goals + assists per 90) this season would not be one of, if not the hottest property on the market in the summer.

Yeah, OK, there are managers like Fat Sam who subscribe to the very 'feely' based view of football who might not go for him, but most if not all top flight clubs have analytics guys. Clubs which are successful use those guys (clubs which are not don't). People may not like xG and analytics - but everyone in football whose opinion is worth a damn does. So that would dictate his value, even if you don't think it should.
CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13708 on: Today at 06:03:57 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 05:26:57 pm
Is there any players who have actually improved their finishing considerably? Im sure I heard a stat last night that his conversion rate is around 10% which means hes scoring one from ten shots taken. Again you need to take into consideration distance to goal, difficulty of shot etc but thats a diabolical stat. Think Kane was around 25%

Most of them - insofar as finishing is not really a particularly important factor in scoring goals, and given scoring is high variance there are tonnes of players who underperform xG one season and over perform it the next, and vice versa (e.g. Nunez)
Garlic Red

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13709 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:49:00 pm
The debate focuses on whether he's good enough to lead the line for a team that wants to win the biggest trophies. Based on the eye test and the raw numbers in the ''big chances stat'', he isn't.

Leading the line doesn't necessary mean that you have to be a striker. It's just the most advanced player and the one that's most likely to get on the end of our best chances. When Bobby Firmino was here, he wasn't leading it because he was effectively a false 9 that used to drop deep.

But he hasled the line for a side competing for the biggest trophies, weve been top of the league for long parts of the season and are only second on goal difference. Hes been by far one of our most important contributors this season and were well ahead of schedule so Im not sure you can say we should or would be loads better if we didnt have Darwin, hes been vital for most of the season. We have 2 points less than we had at this point in 21/22 and 5 points less than we had at the same point in 18/19, hes more than worth his place in the side.

The offsides are a funny one. It was interesting hearing Ian Wright the other week saying its on his teammates to find him as early as possible. His teammates know as soon as we win the ball hes going to go, it drives me mad when he runs and doesnt make the effort to get back onside, his teammates have to adjust though. Think about the goal he scored at the Emirates last year, he made the run, he was offside, Diaz made the additional run who was onside, they lapsed for a moment and Diaz cut it back for Darwin to score. We dont see that enough in my opinion.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13710 on: Today at 06:28:47 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 05:26:07 pm
How are you meant to have a good faith debate about Darwin Nunez when youve got people comparing him to Origi and Benteke :D

We started at Toney.. have gone through Wood and now we're at Divock.. its been quite the ride
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13711 on: Today at 06:31:17 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:03:57 pm
Most of them - insofar as finishing is not really a particularly important factor in scoring goals, and given scoring is high variance there are tonnes of players who underperform xG one season and over perform it the next, and vice versa (e.g. Nunez)
You've claimed this numerous times but there are in fact several players who have consistently overperformed their XG, a few of which are mentioned above and who tend to be on the high end of football.

There are many more who consistently underperform, and they don't tend to reach the top level. The few who do, like Jesus and Calvert Lewin, top out as mid-division strikers or CL squad players. I mean, there's a reason Fowler was a top player and Akinbiyi wasn't, and it isn't that Fowler got more chances to score. This may seem an outlier comparison, but Nunez IS an outlier in terms of chance conversion and not in a good way.

This is not to negate Nunez's positive qualities, but it's reasonable to ask whether they outweigh the number of easy chances he misses, the number of attacks that come to nothing because he's offside, or his low number of touches per game, which are consistent with an old fashioned poacher like Haaland. I would suggest they don't, at least not enough for him to be a regular starter at this level.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13712 on: Today at 06:31:51 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:02:10 pm

Yeah, OK, there are managers like Fat Sam who subscribe to the very 'feely' based view of football who might not go for him, but most if not all top flight clubs have analytics guys.

Alladyce was actually an early adopter of data and analytics

https://honeycomb-analytics.com/2018/03/big-sam-big-egos-big-data/

No idea what he thinks of Nunez though.
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13713 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:31:17 pm
You've claimed this numerous times but there are in fact several players who have consistently overperformed their XG, a few of which are mentioned above and who tend to be on the high end of football.

There are many more who consistently underperform, and they don't tend to reach the top level. The few who do, like Jesus and Calvert Lewin, top out as mid-division strikers or CL squad players. I mean, there's a reason Fowler was a top player and Akinbiyi wasn't, and it isn't that Fowler got more chances to score. This may seem an outlier comparison, but Nunez IS an outlier in terms of chance conversion and not in a good way.

This is not to negate Nunez's positive qualities, but it's reasonable to ask whether they outweigh the number of easy chances he misses, the number of attacks that come to nothing because he's offside, or his low number of touches per game, which are consistent with an old fashioned poacher like Haaland. I would suggest they don't, at least not enough for him to be a regular starter at this level.

If this is your (or anyone's opinion) they have to explain his non penalty goals and assists per 90 rate ... like you can not love his style or runs or touches or whatever your last paragraph is about - but you can't wave away his production

The missed chances and xg debates are really the next level down of discussion, which we can all do if we want, but I'm baffled why people just glide by the one thing that matters... his goals and assists

If you really want to go to 'he shouldn't be starter at this level' you've got to explain or have some reason why he gets shots, creates chances, gets goals and gets assists at a a higher rate p/90 than almost everyone that starts at this level
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13714 on: Today at 07:11:46 pm
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 06:31:51 pm
Alladyce was actually an early adopter of data and analytics

https://honeycomb-analytics.com/2018/03/big-sam-big-egos-big-data/

No idea what he thinks of Nunez though.

I apologise for insulting his good name. It was a byword for retrogressive folk in football who refuse to accept obvious truths.
CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #13715 on: Today at 07:19:29 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:31:17 pm
You've claimed this numerous times but there are in fact several players who have consistently overperformed their XG, a few of which are mentioned above and who tend to be on the high end of football.

There are many more who consistently underperform, and they don't tend to reach the top level. The few who do, like Jesus and Calvert Lewin, top out as mid-division strikers or CL squad players. I mean, there's a reason Fowler was a top player and Akinbiyi wasn't, and it isn't that Fowler got more chances to score. This may seem an outlier comparison, but Nunez IS an outlier in terms of chance conversion and not in a good way.

This is not to negate Nunez's positive qualities, but it's reasonable to ask whether they outweigh the number of easy chances he misses, the number of attacks that come to nothing because he's offside, or his low number of touches per game, which are consistent with an old fashioned poacher like Haaland. I would suggest they don't, at least not enough for him to be a regular starter at this level.

And you missed the point last time too. I'm not saying finishing is nonexistent as a skill - it's just not a very important element of being a good goal scorer. Being a top 0.1% finisher will net you 20% over your xG. If that player is clinical but average at, say, getting in good positions and taking shots from good positions in reasonable volume they will score far fewer goals than the opposite.

Most players fluctuate under and over season to season. Improving their finishing or regressing is a less likely explanation than variance in a high variance low sample data set.

There are some who are consistently over or under - that probably is finishing skill. But whether they are a good forward or not is not contingent on that. It's just a lower order consideration
