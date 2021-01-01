« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 969591 times)

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,489
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 01:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:44:27 pm
But but but

xG
Assists
Hell be fine when he learns the language
Hell be better now hes got the number 9 shirt
But he doesnt take penalties
He comes up against elite goalkeeping
Chaos!
Bad luck
Just needs to work on his composure
Hes played out of position
xGA
Just needs a bit more time to iron out his weaknesses and hell win the ballon dor

Never known people make so many allowances for one player. People overreact when he scores and overreact when he misses, isnt the reality hes just somewhere in the middle? Problem for us is we dont want to be somewhere in the middle.
xG is a very good predictor of goals
Assists are good - it means a goal has been scored
He's already better than fine and has been from day 1
Was great with 23, is great with 9
Yes he doesn't take penalties
Yes he has more than likely been a victim of excellent shot stopping against him
Chaos thing has always been overdone
Yes he's been very unlucky
Does need to work on his composure in certain situations
Has mostly been played as a 9 but yes on occasion has been played out of position (in my view)
Yes his xGa is excellent, as is his g+a
Ballon d'or seems unlikely but he's already one of the best strikers in the world and about to hit his peak so never say never!
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 01:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:48:42 pm
Its not no, the reality is that he's one of the most productive attackers in Europe.

There's no point arguing with people any more. If they don't get it now they never will.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 01:10:10 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:01:35 pm
Whats his goals in the actual back of the net in the league? 11.

Very mature about Chris Wood.

Even if we are ignoring the wholly relevant qualifier of minutes played (genuinely - can't tell if you are trolling to ignore it - no rational person would): he's scored 18 goals and got 13 assists in all competitions without taking penalties. That's really good.
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,489
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:07:24 pm
I cant really comment on his career aside from Liverpool as Ive only seen him play once for Benfica which was at Anfield.

What I can tell you is that virtually every game he misses at least one guilt edged chance and often isnt compensating for that by scoring another one.

He’s an enigma of a player as some of his finishing is outstanding but it isnt consistent enough.
Not one player in the history of football could accurately be called a consistent finisher.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 01:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:05:57 pm
Exactly.

I think 3/4 of his recent flurry came against Prague didnt they?

Again, I think hes a great player in so many ways I just hate the arrogance of dismissing what is quite a clear deficiency in his game off the back of Xg which doesnt materialise in the way that youd expect it to for a top striker.

Whatever way anyone tries to spin it 11 league goals in April isnt enough for an elite forward unless youre making the argument that the assists compensate for it, I would go along with that to some point but not entirely.

Yes I take your point on goals as that is what he is here for.

The worry is when he dont play we have no out ball he adds spark to the attack and regardless of XGs and all that lark his directness scares teams now there is no XG for that !

Put short we at this moment are a better team when he starts.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,862
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 01:15:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:01:35 pm
Whats his goals in the actual back of the net in the league? 11.

Very mature about Chris Wood.



11 at a rate of more than 1 in 2 all from open play per 90  ... do you think that's not really good?

I'm not the one that keeps mentioning Chris Wood - are you (or anyone) swapping him for Darwin? .. no obivously not .. so he's not relevant apart from in a list of players worse than Nunez
Logged

Online Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,489
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 01:15:51 pm »
For people who don't think there is any variance in finishing and that is is a stable skill that can be measured over time, what is your explanation for Haaland being 'clinical' last season and this season massively underperforming his xG?

Has something happened in Haaland's personal life? Maybe he's been wearing the wrong size boots all season and hasn't noticed?

Interested in hearing some theories on this.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 