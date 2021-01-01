But but but
xG
Assists
Hell be fine when he learns the language
Hell be better now hes got the number 9 shirt
But he doesnt take penalties
He comes up against elite goalkeeping
Chaos!
Bad luck
Just needs to work on his composure
Hes played out of position
xGA
Just needs a bit more time to iron out his weaknesses and hell win the ballon dor
Never known people make so many allowances for one player. People overreact when he scores and overreact when he misses, isnt the reality hes just somewhere in the middle? Problem for us is we dont want to be somewhere in the middle.
xG is a very good predictor of goals
Assists are good - it means a goal has been scored
He's already better than fine and has been from day 1
Was great with 23, is great with 9
Yes he doesn't take penalties
Yes he has more than likely been a victim of excellent shot stopping against him
Chaos thing has always been overdone
Yes he's been very unlucky
Does need to work on his composure in certain situations
Has mostly been played as a 9 but yes on occasion has been played out of position (in my view)
Yes his xGa is excellent, as is his g+a
Ballon d'or seems unlikely but he's already one of the best strikers in the world and about to hit his peak so never say never!