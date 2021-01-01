But but but



xG

Assists

Hell be fine when he learns the language

Hell be better now hes got the number 9 shirt

But he doesnt take penalties

He comes up against elite goalkeeping

Chaos!

Bad luck

Just needs to work on his composure

Hes played out of position

xGA

Just needs a bit more time to iron out his weaknesses and hell win the ballon dor



Never known people make so many allowances for one player. People overreact when he scores and overreact when he misses, isnt the reality hes just somewhere in the middle? Problem for us is we dont want to be somewhere in the middle.



xG is a very good predictor of goalsAssists are good - it means a goal has been scoredHe's already better than fine and has been from day 1Was great with 23, is great with 9Yes he doesn't take penaltiesYes he has more than likely been a victim of excellent shot stopping against himChaos thing has always been overdoneYes he's been very unluckyDoes need to work on his composure in certain situationsHas mostly been played as a 9 but yes on occasion has been played out of position (in my view)Yes his xGa is excellent, as is his g+aBallon d'or seems unlikely but he's already one of the best strikers in the world and about to hit his peak so never say never!