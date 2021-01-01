« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 968869 times)

Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 10:49:03 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:45:22 am
Elite rate??

Are you telling me Solanke, Bowen & Chris Wood are elite? They have all scored more goals in the league so must be right?

You posting this directly after Mr Dilkingtons post is both peak rawk and fucking hilarious
Online Draex

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 10:49:55 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 10:47:53 am
Exactly. He's producing at an elite rate whilst significantly underperforming his xG (a lot of that is bad luck and elite goalkeeping but I can't be bothered to argue the point as the narrative that he's a terrible finisher has taken hold).

In any case, Núñez is fantastic and the least of our problems.

So you think he can't improve?

He needs to work on his composure, that first chance the keeper literally planted his feet and said go round me to the left, thats basic striker school shit.

I don't buy into he's terrible, far from it, he makes chances from nothing, but he can improve and to use stats to say otherwise is disingenuous.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 10:50:01 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 10:47:53 am
Exactly. He's producing at an elite rate whilst significantly underperforming his xG (a lot of that is bad luck and elite goalkeeping but I can't be bothered to argue the point as the narrative that he's a terrible finisher has taken hold).

In any case, Núñez is fantastic and the least of our problems.

I think there definitely a conversation around the assumption of a lot of it being bad luck though. I actually thought he was dangerous last night and any sort of foothold and he would get us in.
Online Draex

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 10:50:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:48:51 am
No wonder its so low if he is chatting to someone whilst doing it.

:D
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13564 on: Today at 10:54:02 am »
He's either on the verge of greatness, or will never quite make that step.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 10:56:48 am »
Youre just never confident that hell score.
Online Draex

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 11:00:24 am »
He needs to sort out his studs, slips all the time.
Online Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 11:03:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:49:55 am
So you think he can't improve?

He needs to work on his composure, that first chance the keeper literally planted his feet and said go round me to the left, thats basic striker school shit.

I don't buy into he's terrible, far from it, he makes chances from nothing, but he can improve and to use stats to say otherwise is disingenuous.
Huh? Of course he can improve. In fact it's highly likely he will given his age.

His output will improve through an inevitable swing in variance alone, independent of whether his actual game improves.
Online amir87

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 11:12:00 am »
He probably polarises the fans so much because of the nature of his game. He can go from the sublime to the ridiculous within minutes of a match.

There will be those that say he struggles with some basics and misses gilt edge chances whilst others argue he's at least causing defences problems and is getting opportunites. It's all a bit stats vs eye-test.

For me, I'm somewhere in the middle of it with Darwin. He's clearly our most dangerous forward, along with Salah, based on attacking metrics and yet when he does get the chance to score or play a key pass I could never put my house on him executing it properly. In just the last two games alone, he's completely fluffed two relatively simple opportunites to get us a goal and yet there's no one else showing they can be in those positions instead of him in the first place.

He'll never be a clinical striker but he'll always get chances.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 11:12:05 am »
Out of interest: what do the people who dismiss any sort of analytical thinking around football think of our recruitment team? Do they think Edwards did a good job or should we be getting someone who's thinking aligns with their perspective (which these days, seems to be the sort of people who'd recruit Fat Sam as manager)?

I can guarantee that Edwards (or any other highly rated person in charge of recruitment at any club) would tell anyone criticising one of our two world class attackers that they don't understand football - and that's probably the nicest thing he'd have to say about them.

Again: for any team with an analytics team, Nunez's value has increased since we bought him.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 11:14:09 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:54:02 am
He's either on the verge of greatness, or will never quite make that step.

Yeah and this is the point really - which is that if he never improves he's already, at this season's level, a top level forward. And that's what the argument boils down to you either agree with that statement or you dont

If he never improves.. if those of us that believe underlying numbers are immutable over time so he will are TOTALLY wrong.. and he plays at EXACTLY the level he's played at this season with the same results in terms of shot getting, chance creation, goals and assists etc
Then he is already - now - a top level forward, pretty much as good as anyone in the country outside Haaland and Salah. This is all provable just by looking at open play goals and assists per 90 over the season .. that's literally all you need to do

If you don't agree he's been a top level forward this season and one of the biggest reasons we've had elite attacking production as a team then I'd really love to know how you're measuring it or what you're looking at to say he isn't. Because if its 'missed chances' you're fundamental understanding of what matters in attackers is so fundamentally wrong that we're speaking different languages
Offline JP!

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13571 on: Today at 11:15:30 am »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:20:31 am
He's absolutely awful and has zero game intelligence, constantly makes the wrong decision and constantly offside. He is fast and willing to run which means he can create chances, but then when he throws the chance away its even more frustrating. I'm all for supporting a player through the worst but it feels like he could sit on the floor for 45 minutes and the crowd would still sing his name in that stupid ROONEY ROONEY ROONEY manner. People need to grow a spine and stop kidding themselves. He's garbage and he has been since the day he got here.

Hypothetical situation, it's 0-0 in the 89th minute of the final game of season. we need to win to win the league. Nunez is through on goal 1 on 1, does he score?

In a forum of total bollocks since last night this stands at the top.
Online Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13572 on: Today at 11:16:05 am »
Finishing 'ability' is largely irrelevant to goal output.

Football intelligence for a forward is demonstrated by actual production not some nebulous concept of what a 'intelligent footballer' should look like on a football pitch.

As long as people don't accept or understand these 2 things this thread is going to continue to be a mess.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13573 on: Today at 11:19:26 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 10:44:20 am
Players with more goals and assists per90 than Núñez this season (if you strip out penalties and include games for club and country).

Kane
Mbappe

Players who have scored more than Nunez in the league this season: -

Haaland
Watkins
Salah
Palmer
Solanke
Bowen
Isak
Son
Foden
Saka
Wood.

Players who have scored more than Nunez in the Europa this season: -

Auba
Lukaku
Pedro
Gyokeres
Boniface
Gregoritsch

Genuinely not interested in these stats that include variables to try and make him look better than he actually is.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13574 on: Today at 11:23:30 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:19:26 am


Genuinely not interested in these stats that include variables to try and make him look better than he actually is.

And by variables you mean how many minutes players have been on the pitch to score goals and whether or not they take penalties?

Online Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13575 on: Today at 11:23:48 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:19:26 am
Players who have scored more than Nunez in the league this season: -

Haaland
Watkins
Salah
Palmer
Solanke
Bowen
Isak
Son
Foden
Saka
Wood.

Players who have scored more than Nunez in the Europa this season: -

Auba
Lukaku
Pedro
Gyokeres
Boniface
Gregoritsch

Genuinely not interested in these stats that include variables to try and make him look better than he actually is.
Fair enough. We're never going to agree.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13576 on: Today at 11:24:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:23:30 am
And by variables you mean how many minutes players have been on the pitch to score goals?

Have I missed something, has Nunez been injured loads this season and not played much?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13577 on: Today at 11:24:27 am »
He's a poor finisher, that's the crux of it and ut matters a lot in the business end of the season where goals can shift the momentum of games.

In good form, he is STILL a poor finisher. Stats don't change that
Online Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13578 on: Today at 11:24:31 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:19:26 am
Players who have scored more than Nunez in the league this season: -

Haaland
Watkins
Salah
Palmer
Solanke
Bowen
Isak
Son
Foden
Saka
Wood.

Players who have scored more than Nunez in the Europa this season: -

Auba
Lukaku
Pedro
Gyokeres
Boniface
Gregoritsch

Genuinely not interested in these stats that include variables to try and make him look better than he actually is.

Yeah and while we're at it that Jota is useless, he's only got 9 league goals this season. Genuinely not interested in these stats that include variables to try and make him look better than he actually is.
Online Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13579 on: Today at 11:26:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:24:27 am
He's a poor finisher, that's the crux of it and ut matters a lot in the business end of the season where goals can shift the momentum of games.

In good form, he is STILL a poor finisher. Stats don't change that
If he's a poor finisher why was he 10 goals over his xG in his final season at Benfica?
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13580 on: Today at 11:27:32 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:24:21 am
Have I missed something or has Nunez been injured loads this season and not played much?

I know you're trolling and aren't legitimately this dense - its obviously relevant how long players have played to score the goals you're measuring
Then again I also know you did this silly dance with me months ago so who knows

He's played 25 90s in the Europa and Premier league and scored 16 goals .. so that's 0.64 goals per 90 (per game)
Feel free to run your list again

Oh and that's all open play because he doesn't take penalties unlike many on your list
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13581 on: Today at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:24:27 am
He's a poor finisher, that's the crux of it and ut matters a lot in the business end of the season where goals can shift the momentum of games.

In good form, he is STILL a poor finisher. Stats don't change that

Why were you saying he was better than Haaland a few weeks ago then?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13582 on: Today at 11:28:36 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:27:32 am
I know you're trolling and aren't legitimately this dense

Andy never trolls. Never ;)
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13583 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:27:32 am
I know you're trolling and aren't legitimately this dense - its obviously relevant how long players have played to score the goals you're measuring
Then again I also know you did this silly dance with me months ago so who knows

He's played 25 90s in the Europa and Premier league and scored 16 goals .. so that's 0.64 goals per 90 (per game)
Feel free to run your list again

Oh and that's all open play because he doesn't take penalties unlike many on your list

Another variable, penalties don't count these days I take it  ;D

I'll leave you to it mate, you just keep watching him on matchday and going "pwoooarrrr that's 0.64 goals per game for Nunez again he is elite"  ::)

While he does something stupid and has about 10 offside calls made against him as usual.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13584 on: Today at 11:30:43 am »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:26:42 am
If he's a poor finisher why was he 10 goals over his xG in his final season at Benfica?
I don't know because I didn't watch his games there. However, based on his time here (which is a decent sample size), he's a poor finisher.

His xG here looks better because he tends to score low percentage chances/wonder goals. If we want to win big trophies then it's just not good enough from our number 9. It's fine if we're happy finishing in the top 4.

In his 18 months here, he has consistently failed to score chances that he should be scoring. This is not a young lad from the Academy but a big money striker that will be 25 very soon.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13585 on: Today at 11:31:18 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:29:33 am
Another variable, penalties don't count these days I take it  ;D


Seriously? - you honestly want people to know you don't get the difference between being a penalty taker on your team and not in individual goal tallies
That's something you want next to your account?
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13586 on: Today at 11:32:55 am »
Quote from: ac on Today at 10:13:05 am
Going ahead against Atlanta at home is very different to going ahead against United at Old Trafford. Our record at anfield is excellent especially after we've scored first and especially in European game. Conversely our record at Old trafford is average at best

Yes but Atlanta were playing us off the park. We were playing united off the park, went ahead and crumbled. We made heavy weather of a much worse team than then recently at Anfield too. Sheffield United are the worst team in the premier league. We're  a shambles defensively in general, constantly going behind and hoping our forwards will bail us out. To be fair they usually do but at the tail end of the season clean sheets are invaluable.  We struggle to keep it to one conceded.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13587 on: Today at 11:33:10 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:31:18 am
Seriously? - you honestly want people to know you don't get the difference between being a penalty taker on your team and not in individual goal tallies
That's something you want next to your account?

Goals are goals as per my list mate.

I get the feeling you've never actually kicked a football in your life my mate.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13588 on: Today at 11:33:36 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:29:33 am
Another variable, penalties don't count these days I take it  ;D

I'll leave you to it mate, you just keep watching him on matchday and going "pwoooarrrr that's 0.64 goals per game for Nunez again he is elite"  ::)

While he does something stupid and has about 10 offside calls made against him as usual.
Even when Mo was out, he missed a pen against Chelsea that would have sealed it at HT and pens got taken off him. Just not good enough for a team that wants to win trophies.
Online smicer07

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13589 on: Today at 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:33:36 am
Even when Mo was out, he missed a pen against Chelsea that would have sealed it at HT and pens got taken off him. Just not good enough for a team that wants to win trophies.

A few weeks ago people were saying he was brilliant. So fickle.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13590 on: Today at 11:34:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:33:36 am
Even when Mo was out, he missed a pen against Chelsea that would have sealed it at HT and pens got taken off him. Just not good enough for a team that wants to win trophies.

I know Mons but CHAOS and xG per 90 mins but minus pens and goals scored etc etc.

Or something.
Offline ...

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13591 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
Was he always erratic in front of goal or is this a new thing since he came here?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13592 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:34:25 am
A few weeks ago people were saying he was brilliant. So fickle.
He has been very good and that's why it's fine if we're aiming for top 4. If we want to win big pots, his output when it matters isn't good enough.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13593 on: Today at 11:36:44 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:33:36 am
Just not good enough for a team that wants to win trophies.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on March  3, 2024, 04:17:03 pm
Darwin is A LOT better than Haaland who's a tap-in merchant.

Things change quick in football!
Online Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13594 on: Today at 11:37:32 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:32:57 am
One of the thickest centre forwards I've ever laid eyes on.

Does he know the offiside rule genuinely?

Jack will be in shortly tell me something about xG and how he is world class or something.

Stop talking about Mo like that
Online Redley

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13595 on: Today at 11:38:17 am »
Didn't we win a trophy like three weeks ago?
Online Mr Dilkington

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13596 on: Today at 11:38:19 am »
According to Wyscout data, in 17k minutes he is running at 0.60 goals p90 from 0.57xG.

CLINICAL.
Offline JP!

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13597 on: Today at 11:39:03 am »
Anyone who thinks we'd have been anywhere near as good without Nunez this year should watch the pedestrianism of Diaz-Gakpo-Salah in some games.

Absolutely fucking dense some people in here.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13598 on: Today at 11:40:13 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:33:10 am
Goals are goals as per my list mate.


We're talking about individual goal tallies - just to check ... your argument is if someone has the chance to take penalties over a season and someone else doesn't, you think those 2 players goal tallies, as a comment on their indivudal level of production, should be treated equally?

I know I'm asking the same thing again ..but its because I'm nice and apparently we're mates so I'm just giving you the chance to get the moron stank you've just created off your account
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13599 on: Today at 11:40:39 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:39:03 am
Anyone who thinks we'd have been anywhere near as good without Nunez this year should watch the pedestrianism of Diaz-Gakpo-Salah in some games.

Absolutely fucking dense some people in here.

I mean obviously because Gakpo isn't up to it.

But a fully fit Jota replaces both him and Nunez and you have a better attack IMO.
