He's either on the verge of greatness, or will never quite make that step.



Yeah and this is the point really - which is that if he never improves he's already, at this season's level, a top level forward. And that's what the argument boils down to you either agree with that statement or you dontIf he never improves.. if those of us that believe underlying numbers are immutable over time so he will are TOTALLY wrong.. and he plays at EXACTLY the level he's played at this season with the same results in terms of shot getting, chance creation, goals and assists etcThen he is already - now - a top level forward, pretty much as good as anyone in the country outside Haaland and Salah. This is all provable just by looking at open play goals and assists per 90 over the season .. that's literally all you need to doIf you don't agree he's been a top level forward this season and one of the biggest reasons we've had elite attacking production as a team then I'd really love to know how you're measuring it or what you're looking at to say he isn't. Because if its 'missed chances' you're fundamental understanding of what matters in attackers is so fundamentally wrong that we're speaking different languages