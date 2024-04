You can be a top goal-scoring forward with good finishing and be in poor form. The problem with Nunez is that he isn't in poor form...he just doesn't have top goal-scoring type of finishing consistently. There was a moment after those Newcastle goals where you thought he could be it but he just hasn't shown it's the norm...but that it was exceptional for his standard.



The issue for me is not that Darwin is missing these chances. The issue is that he never looks like he can finish said chances. That chance today...if he opens up his body and tries to go left of the keeper into the corner like a good striker would do...and misses past the post...I'd be sitting more comfortable knowing he did the right thing and was just slightly off. His finishing technique is awful and it's not something you can easily train. You either have it or not as players as young as Danns can show you.



Unfortunate as he has the rest of the physical package that most strikers would kill for.