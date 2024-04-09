« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Buster Gonad

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 340
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 9, 2024, 09:23:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April  9, 2024, 09:13:13 am
Is it fair to compare players to past players who had lots of years at the club and went through different phases, i.e. fowler coming back from various injuries, Rush slowing down over his final few years and not scoring at his previous rate?

Like what was Fowlers rate in his first three years for example when he became a regular? At the same time Nunez has only been a regular since the Newcastle game this season so is it fair for people to compare him to them?

I think its important to note that Nunez has done well and contributed a lot. But i absolutely dont think its controversial to say he hasnt scored as many goals as we would have hoped.

That's fair enough.  As I mentioned above he's one behind Salah in non penalty goals. Interestingly enough ollie Watkins tops that chart with 18. He's also got 10 assists which puts him ahead of all others too. He really has had some season.
The Abu Dhabi yeti is on 16 which is a figure I think Nunez should be close too if he scored a few of his easier chances. Although he gives you way more all round.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 76,111
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 9, 2024, 09:32:11 am
Quote from: Buster Gonad on April  9, 2024, 09:23:13 am
That's fair enough.  As I mentioned above he's one behind Salah in non penalty goals. Interestingly enough ollie Watkins tops that chart with 18. He's also got 10 assists which puts him ahead of all others too. He really has had some season.
The Abu Dhabi yeti is on 16 which is a figure I think Nunez should be close too if he scored a few of his easier chances. Although he gives you way more all round.

Thing with Salah is that he is quite clearly becoming closer to a playmaker forward as opposed to the sort he was previously. Still amazing at getting goals but its not like Nunez is playing as deep as Bobby did.

Nunez has been good and his ability to play in channels and stretch defences makes him a first choice pick. But his finishing does need to improve no matter how much people use stats to try to say everyone misses, he misses a lot more. He should be scoring more for sure.
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,930
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 9, 2024, 12:35:46 pm
Finishing ability - the myth that refuses to die.
Ma Vie en Rouge

  J'aime voir...!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,180
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 9, 2024, 12:43:52 pm
Quote from: Knight on April  9, 2024, 12:35:46 pm
Finishing ability - the myth that refuses to die.

Eh?
butchersdog

  Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  Kopite
  Posts: 538
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 9, 2024, 12:50:49 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on April  9, 2024, 09:22:20 am
Someone else compared Nunez to those players, I've just added some context.

Is it also fair to compare a South American who's been in England for less than two years and is still trying to learn the language to players who come from the UK and who came through the academy?

Im of the view that stats comparisons with players from other eras and other squads are by and large, meaningless. Different eras, different players around them, different managers, different circumstances at the club, different ways players would be used, etc etc. May as well throw Billy Liddell into the mix for all it tells us.
mullyred94

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,048
  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 9, 2024, 02:48:46 pm
95 minutes per G/A but assists dont matter  ::)
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,481
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
April 9, 2024, 04:46:58 pm
He's not far from the perfect striker, just needs better decisions in certain situations, it'll come.
PEG2K

  Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  Anny Roader
  Posts: 466
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 01:04:29 am
Quote from: butchersdog on April  9, 2024, 12:50:49 pm
Im of the view that stats comparisons with players from other eras and other squads are by and large, meaningless. Different eras, different players around them, different managers, different circumstances at the club, different ways players would be used, etc etc. May as well throw Billy Liddell into the mix for all it tells us.
Yeah. The most we scored during the PL era before Klopp, bar the freak season of 13/14, is 77 goals. Most of the times we scored 60-70 goals.

In Klopp's first full season with us, we already scored 78. Followed by 84, 89, 85, 68, 89, 75. This season probably around 85.

Different eras, different football, different teams.
jepovic

  Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,721
  Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:16:29 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 01:04:29 am
Yeah. The most we scored during the PL era before Klopp, bar the freak season of 13/14, is 77 goals. Most of the times we scored 60-70 goals.

In Klopp's first full season with us, we already scored 78. Followed by 84, 89, 85, 68, 89, 75. This season probably around 85.

Different eras, different football, different teams.
It's also about to what extent the team's tactics is focused on serving a single striker, and how attacking the team plays.
Rafa played more defensively than Klopp, for instance, which of course made it harder for the strikers. In particular, Rafa would play very conservatively when in the lead, so we seldom scored 4-5 goals.

Another example is that I think ManC is playing less to serve Haaland this season (maybe because opponents deal with him better).
alonsoisared

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,602
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:28:47 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on April  9, 2024, 09:22:20 am
Someone else compared Nunez to those players, I've just added some context.

Is it also fair to compare a South American who's been in England for less than two years and is still trying to learn the language to players who come from the UK and who came through the academy?
I wasn't comparing them as players or their outputs, I was just defending the point that for our out and out forwards we have always talked about goals to judge them, not assists. I can't ever remember talking about assists with Torres, Owen, Fowler etc. It's a good sign obviously for his all round game that he has these goal involvements, my point is that for the money we paid and the goalscoring reputation he came with, 11 league goals up to this point remains underwhelming. Added to that his poor decision making in another crucial match I think it's to be expected that people are expressing a bit of frustration in here.

It's a massive few weeks ahead and an opportunity for him to step up with some crucial goals. We need him to step up to that next level.
Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,900
  Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 08:21:43 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:28:47 am
I wasn't comparing them as players or their outputs, I was just defending the point that for our out and out forwards we have always talked about goals to judge them, not assists. I can't ever remember talking about assists with Torres, Owen, Fowler etc. It's a good sign obviously for his all round game that he has these goal involvements, my point is that for the money we paid and the goalscoring reputation he came with, 11 league goals up to this point remains underwhelming. Added to that his poor decision making in another crucial match I think it's to be expected that people are expressing a bit of frustration in here.

It's a massive few weeks ahead and an opportunity for him to step up with some crucial goals. We need him to step up to that next level.
But you are comparing them, you're saying that you didn't look at the assists by the likes of Torres, Owen and Fowler etc because their goal-scoring was enough. But I've shown you that Nunez is scoring at a similar rate to them so I don't understand your point.

But the whole arguement about not including assists is illogical. Since Klopp has been manager we've had a fluid front three who are always involved in the build-up play and who have created chances for one another. We've never had a creative midfield who bag loads of assists, we've relied on the front three. Because of this, we've always talked about the number of assists Firmino, Mane, Salah, Diaz, Jota etc have provided because it's been a big part of the way we play.

As for Nunez 'only' having 11-goals, he's played 1,813 minutes in the League which is the same as 20 full games, I don't think 11-goals in 20-games is that bad is it?
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,930
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 08:25:14 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on April  9, 2024, 12:43:52 pm
Eh?

Whether you're a 'good finisher' is largely irrelevant to how many goals you score. The much, much more important metric is how many high value shots you take.
markmywords

  Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,318
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:21:43 am
But you are comparing them, you're saying that you didn't look at the assists by the likes of Torres, Owen and Fowler etc because their goal-scoring was enough. But I've shown you that Nunez is scoring at a similar rate to them so I don't understand your point.


As for Nunez 'only' having 11-goals, he's played 1,813 minutes in the League which is the same as 20 full games, I don't think 11-goals in 20-games is that bad is it?

Darwin has 33 goals from his 1st 87 games with us, Owen had 47 goals from his 1st 86 games

So it depends what stats you use.

Earlier this season, I thought Darwin would be the sort of player who might run hot and finish with 20 league gls, after scoring 10 gls in a month, at some point, hopefully he proves me right

Quote
Whether you're a 'good finisher' is largely irrelevant to how many goals you score. The much, much more important metric is how many high value shots you take.

Hopefully this proves to be right in Darwin's case, currently he seems to be on a crusade to prove you wrong,
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,972
  JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:34:36 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:28:21 pm
Darwin has 33 goals from his 1st 87 games with us, Owen had 47 goals from his 1st 86 games

So it depends what stats you use.

Earlier this season, I thought Darwin would be the sort of player who might run hot and finish with 20 league gls, after scoring 10 gls in a month, at some point, hopefully he proves me right

Hopefully this proves to be right in Darwin's case, currently he seems to be on a crusade to prove you wrong,

Owen took 23 penalties for us though. That skews the stats somewhat.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

markmywords

  Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,318
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 05:51:23 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:34:36 pm
Owen took 23 penalties for us though. That skews the stats somewhat.

Yes it does, but Owen only scored 5 pens in his 1st 86 games for us.  So it's 42 non pen goals vs 33 for Darwin.
Fowler has 44 non pen goals in his 1st 87 games for us
Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,972
  JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:07:13 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 05:51:23 pm
Yes it does, but Owen only scored 5 pens in his 1st 86 games for us.  So it's 42 non pen goals vs 33 for Darwin.
Fowler has 44 non pen goals in his 1st 87 games for us

You aren't comparing like with like though. There are far more substitutions these days. Owens's first 86 games consisted of 7136 minutes on the pitch. Nunez's first 87 games have consisted of 5075 minutes. Fowlers first 91 games consisted of 8021 minutes.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

markmywords

  Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,318
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:44:59 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:07:13 pm
You aren't comparing like with like though. There are far more substitutions these days. Owens's first 86 games consisted of 7136 minutes on the pitch. Nunez's first 87 games have consisted of 5075 minutes. Fowlers first 91 games consisted of 8021 minutes.

Sure times have changed, not easy to make a perfect comparison across time, however I think you can say that if Nunez was playing like Fowler and Owen were, he  likely wouldn't have been subbed off as much or started as many games on the bench in that period.  The point being I don't think he has been as good a goalscorer as those 2 were, at least initially

Ultimately With Nunez if he has a bit of luck with injury, he can end up better than both of them all round though
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,386
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 06:55:00 pm
Is that the same Michael Owen who grew up at the Club, groomed from the age of 8, that one ?

I think he even knew the language.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 31,972
  JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 07:21:06 pm
Nunez has also been shunted out to the left wing at times and is expected to provide assists.

This is indicative for me assists between players.

Total 12    Darwin Nunez    10    Mohamed Salah    2

The number of assists shows that Nunez isn't the one expected to score goals.

Compare that to Fowler for instance.

Total 30    Steve McManaman    25    Robbie Fowler    5.


"Ohhh-kayyy"

Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,900
  Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Yesterday at 07:40:41 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:07:13 pm
You aren't comparing like with like though. There are far more substitutions these days. Owens's first 86 games consisted of 7136 minutes on the pitch. Nunez's first 87 games have consisted of 5075 minutes. Fowlers first 91 games consisted of 8021 minutes.
So Owen scored 42-goals (minus penalties) in 7136-minutes = 169min/goal.

Nunez currently has 153min/goal (while providing assists too).

 
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool

Online Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13460 on: Today at 03:59:02 pm »
Darwin masterclass incoming tonight. I'm feeling 3 for the starboy
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13461 on: Today at 05:11:09 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on April  8, 2024, 09:56:24 am
It's the lowest combined total on the list, despite him playing Europa League football. No shame in that as he's in elite company there, but let's not pretend he's on their level.
He's improved massively this season, really become a big part of the side and is great fun to watch (most of the time!), but he's still got a lot more improving to do.
I think people go a bit too far criticising when he has a bad game and too over board the other way when he has a good one. If he was either the finished article or not good enough at all then people wouldn't be heatedly debating his merits, they'd be in agreement.
The truth is he's a good forward, but not a great one yet, though give it a but more time and he may well be.


Am I being whooshed here or not? It's increasingly more difficult to tell at this stage.

His total is the lowest, because he still has 12 games left to add to it hopefully.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • hippie at heart
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13462 on: Today at 09:50:19 pm »
Its not his fault we are losing three nil but in big games but you need to take the easy chances. He scores the 1-1 against the keeper and its a different game.
Online BTGH

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13463 on: Today at 09:52:13 pm »
Nunez is important to how we play but seriously think he needs some time on the bench. He has been really poor with so many missed chances, easy ones, over the past few games and it's costing the team
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13464 on: Today at 09:52:45 pm »
Finishing is all about variance🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Online Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13465 on: Today at 09:52:48 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:50:19 pm
Its not his fault we are losing three nil but in big games but you need to take the easy chances. He scores the 1-1 against the keeper and its a different game.

Yea we'd lose 3-1. We're horrendous defensively.  Lucky to be beaten 3-0
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13466 on: Today at 09:53:37 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:50:19 pm
Its not his fault we are losing three nil but in big games but you need to take the easy chances. He scores the 1-1 against the keeper and its a different game.
He takes that easy chance at 0-0 and we probably steamroller them because they looked ropey at that point. He shrinks in big games and we paid £64m for that.
Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13467 on: Today at 09:54:13 pm »
I look forward to this thread growing 10 pages for absolutely no reason other than he missed one chance in a game where even if he'd have scored we'd have got pasted. We were pathetic, up to and including this man, but the narrative's set.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
  • JFT96
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13468 on: Today at 09:54:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:53:37 pm
He takes that easy chance at 0-0 and we probably steamroller them because they looked ropey at that point. He shrinks in big games and we paid £64m for that.

Did you watch the game? there was no way they were getting steamrolled tonight
Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,316
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13469 on: Today at 09:54:50 pm »
Yeah Jota starts ahead of him until the end of the season for me. You can excuse his wastefulness when he's still a constant threat and a handful for the opposition but he hasn't been like that recently.
Online Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13470 on: Today at 09:55:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:53:37 pm
He takes that easy chance at 0-0 and we probably steamroller them because they looked ropey at that point. He shrinks in big games and we paid £64m for that.

The way we steamrollered man united?
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13471 on: Today at 09:55:45 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:54:29 pm
Did you watch the game? there was no way they were getting steamrolled tonight
We were getting in behind them easily then they grew in confidence.

A goal would have knocked their belief. No two ways about it, Darwin has cost us in the FA cup the league and the Europa League .
Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • hippie at heart
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13472 on: Today at 09:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 09:52:48 pm
Yea we'd lose 3-1. We're horrendous defensively.  Lucky to be beaten 3-0

You dont think goals change games, okay.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,900
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13473 on: Today at 09:57:25 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:55:45 pm
We were getting in behind them easily then they grew in confidence.

A goal would have knocked their belief. No two ways about it, Darwin has cost us in the FA cup the league and the Europa League .
We conceded 7 goals in those matches, yet its Nunezs fault. Thats called an agenda.

Unbelievable, there are forwards who played tonight who didnt even have a shot.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13474 on: Today at 09:58:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:55:45 pm
We were getting in behind them easily then they grew in confidence.

A goal would have knocked their belief. No two ways about it, Darwin has cost us in the FA cup the league and the Europa League .

Haha have a fucking word with yourself, this is ridiculous.  We wouldn't be in the positions we are without him. Fuck off if you're going to bring that hyperbole.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
  • Cool as
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13475 on: Today at 09:58:50 pm »
The whole team were catastrophically shite, it's impossible to pick on any one individual fairly.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13476 on: Today at 09:59:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:55:45 pm
We were getting in behind them easily then they grew in confidence.

A goal would have knocked their belief. No two ways about it, Darwin has cost us in the FA cup the league and the Europa League .

Stick to your sportswashing worshipping, you're clueless.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13477 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
Why did he not round the Keeper. :butt

Game changes after that, that spell we were in the ascendency.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #13478 on: Today at 10:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:57:25 pm
We conceded 7 goals in those matches, yet its Nunezs fault. Thats called an agenda.

Unbelievable, there are forwards who played tonight who didnt even have a shot.
Winning in the FA cup in ET? Plays a needlessly stupid pass and they equalise.
Europa League QF? Misses sitters and an easy pass early on.
Huge game in the league last weekend? Can't cut the ball back at 1-1.

£64m. He lacks composure when it matters.
