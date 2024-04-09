I wasn't comparing them as players or their outputs, I was just defending the point that for our out and out forwards we have always talked about goals to judge them, not assists. I can't ever remember talking about assists with Torres, Owen, Fowler etc. It's a good sign obviously for his all round game that he has these goal involvements, my point is that for the money we paid and the goalscoring reputation he came with, 11 league goals up to this point remains underwhelming. Added to that his poor decision making in another crucial match I think it's to be expected that people are expressing a bit of frustration in here.



It's a massive few weeks ahead and an opportunity for him to step up with some crucial goals. We need him to step up to that next level.



But you are comparing them, you're saying that you didn't look at the assists by the likes of Torres, Owen and Fowler etc because their goal-scoring was enough. But I've shown you that Nunez is scoring at a similar rate to them so I don't understand your point.But the whole arguement about not including assists is illogical. Since Klopp has been manager we've had a fluid front three who are always involved in the build-up play and who have created chances for one another. We've never had a creative midfield who bag loads of assists, we've relied on the front three. Because of this, we've always talked about the number of assists Firmino, Mane, Salah, Diaz, Jota etc have provided because it's been a big part of the way we play.As for Nunez 'only' having 11-goals, he's played 1,813 minutes in the League which is the same as 20 full games, I don't think 11-goals in 20-games is that bad is it?